 Best of Pittsburgh: Culture and Nightlife 2020 | Culture and Nightlife | Pittsburgh

Best Of Pittsburgh

Best of Pittsburgh: Culture and Nightlife

By

click to enlarge culture_and_nightlife_web.jpg

Best Accessible-Friendly Event

Zoo Brew, Pittsburgh Zoo
7370 Baker St., Morningside
pittsburghzoo.org

2nd: gFx, In The Weeds, Ace Hotel
3rd: Oakland for All Annual Ramp Crawl
oaklandforall.org


Best Accessible-Friendly Venue
Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History
4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland
carnegiemuseums.org

2nd: Children's Museum of Pittsburgh
3rd: Level Up Studios


Best Alt-Folk Band or Performer

Childlike Empress

2nd: Buffalo Rose
3rd: Jess Klein and the Good Time

Worth the Drive: The String Theory
Greensburg. facebook.com/thestringtheoryduo


Best Act Collaboration
Black Lives Matter Mural
Under the Fort Duquesne Bridge, along the Allegheny River, Downtown

2nd: 1Hood Media
1hood.org
3rd: Shop412 x Pittsburgh Penguins


Best Bar (Strip District & Lawrenceville)

The Church Brew Works
3525 Liberty Ave., Lawrenceville.

2nd: Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
belvederesultradive.com
3rd: Take A Break Bar


Best Bar (Downtown)

Wigle Whiskey Distillery
Taproom inside Omni William Penn Hotel, 530 William Penn Place, Downtown

2nd: Butcher and the Rye
3rd: The Warren


Best Bar (East)

Brillobox
Permanently closed August 2020

2nd: William Penn Tavern
3rd: Kelly's Bar & Lounge


Best Bar (North)

Threadbare Cider & Mead
1291 Spring Garden Ave., Troy Hill

2nd: Tequila Cowboy
tequilacowboy.com
3rd: Dive Bar & Grille (Wexford)

Best Bar (South)

Piper's Pub
1828 E. Carson St., South Side
piperspub.com

2nd: Bigham Tavern
bighamtavern.com
3rd: Smiling Moose
smiling-moose.com


Best Bar (West)

Riley's Pour House
215 E. Main St., Carnegie
rileyspourhouse.com

2nd: The Crafty Jackalope
craftyjackalope.com
3rd: Downey's House
downeyshouse.com


Best Bar to Day Drink

Grist House Craft Brewery
10 E. Sherman St., Millvale
gristhouse.com

2nd: Arsenal Cider House & Wine Cellar
arsenalciderhouse.com
3rd: Southern Tier Brewery Pittsburgh
facebook.com/stbcbeerPGH


Best Bar to Pregame

Southern Tier Brewery Pittsburgh
316 North Shore Drive, North Side
facebook.com/stbcbeerPGH

2nd: Jack's Bar
facebook.com/jacksbarpgh
3rd: Tina's
tinaspgh.com


Best Bartender

Chris Miller at Butcher in the Rye
212 Sixth St., Downtown
butcherandtherye.com

2nd: Mildred The Lunch Lady at Blue Moon
facebook.com/TheBlueMoonBar
3rd: Gene from Gene's Place
genesplacepgh.com


Best Blues Band or Performer

Miss Freddye
missfreddye.com
clickhereforstorybuttonweb1.jpg
2nd: Billy Price Band
billyprice.com
3rd: Smokey Bellows
facebook.com/smokeybellowsband

Worth the Drive: Black Cat Moan
State College. blackcatmoan.com


Best Club DJ

Selecta
facebook.com/jscoglietti

2nd: T.J. Harris
facebook.com/nottjthedj
3rd: DJ Formosa (Stephanie Tsong)
instagram.com/formosa.exe


Best Country Band or Performer

Gabby Barrett
gabbybarrett.com

2nd: Justin Fabus
justinfabus.com
3rd: Molly Alphabet
facebook.com/MollyAlphabet


Best Cover Band or Performer

No Bad JuJu
nobadjuju.com

2nd: Ferris Bueller’s Revenge
ferrisbuellersrevenge.com
3rd: Bon Journey
bonjourney.com


Best Dance Company

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre
2900 Liberty Ave., Strip District
pbt.org

2nd: Tamburitzans
thetamburitzans.org
3rd: Attack Theatre
attacktheatre.com


Best Distance Race

Pittsburgh Marathon
thepittsburghmarathon.com

2nd: The Great Race
rungreatrace.com
3rd: Pumpkin Run
gourdyspumpkinrun.com


Best Dive Bar

Jack's Bar
1117 E. Carson St., South Side
facebook.com/jacksbarpgh

2nd: The Squirrel Hill Cafe
yelp.com/biz/squirrel-hill-cafe-pittsburgh
3rd: Hambone's
hambonespgh.com


Best Electronic Band or Performer

Chalk Dinosaur
chalkdinosaur.com

2nd: Swampwalk
facebook.com/burghwalk
3rd: Buscrates
instagram.com/buscrates


Best Escape Room

Escape Room Pittsburgh
569 Greenfield Ave., Greenfield
escaperoompgh.com

2nd: Enter the Imaginarium
entertheimaginariumpgh.com
3rd: Code Breakers
codebreakers412.com


Best Fundraising Gala

Animals Friends’ Black Tie and Tails
562 Camp Horne Road, Ben Avon
thinkingoutsidethecage.org

2nd: Night in the Tropics at the National Aviary
aviary.org
3rd: Celebrating Survivors - Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh
wcspittsburgh.org


Best Gallery for Local Artists

Wood Street Galleries
601 Wood St., Downtown
woodstreetgalleries.org

2nd: Boom Concepts
boomuniverse.co
3rd: Redfishbowl
redfishbowl.com


Best Haunted Attraction

Hundred Acres Manor Haunted House
100 Acres Drive, Bethel Park
hundredacresmanor.com

2nd: The Scarehouse
scarehouse.com
3rd: Kennywood Phantom Fright Nights
kennywood.com/pfn


Best Independent Movie Theater

Row House Cinema
4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville
rowhousecinema.com

2nd: Dependable Drive-In Theater
dependabledrivein.com
3rd (TIE): The Manor Theatre
manorpgh.com
and Century Square Luxury Cinemas
centurysquareluxurycinemas.com


Best Jazz Band or Performer

Phat Man Dee
phatmandeemusic.com

2nd: Feralcat
rogerrafaelromero.com
3rd: Afro Yaqui Music Collective
afroyaquimusiccollective.com


Best Karaoke Night

Nico’s Recovery Room
178 Pearl St., Bloomfield
nicosbloomfield.com

2nd: Blue Moon
facebook.com/TheBlueMoonBar
3rd: Bob's Garage
Facebook: “Bob’s Garage”


Best Large Music Venue

Stage AE
400 N. Shore Drive, North Side
promowestlive.com

2nd: PPG Paints Arena
ppgpaintsarena.com
3rd: Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
trustarts.org


Best Legacy Band

Anti-Flag
anti-flag.com
clickhereforstorybuttonweb2_2.jpg
2nd: Roger Humphries' RH Factor
rogerhumphriesband.com
3rd: Norman Nardini
normannardini.com


Best Legacy Performer

Pittsburgh Dad
pghdad.com

2nd: Donnie Iris
donnieiris.com
3rd: Roger Humphries
rogerhumphriesband.com


Best LGBTQ Bar

Blue Moon
5115 Butler St., Lawrenceville
facebook.com/TheBlueMoonBar

2nd: 5801 Video Lounge & Cafe
5801videolounge.com
3rd: Mixtape
mixtapepgh.com
Permanently closed July 2020


Best Literary Event

Pittsburgh Arts and Lecture Series
301 S. Craig St., Oakland
pittsburghlectures.org

2nd: Pittsburgh Library Summer Reading
carnegielibrary.org
3rd: WQED Writers Contest
wqed.org/education/writers-contest


Best Livestream Concert

Bastard Bearded Irishmen St. Patrick’s Day
bastardbeardedirishmen.com

2nd: fuck yeah, dinosaurs! Record release show from The Jukebox Stage
facebook.com/fyeahdinosaurs
3rd: Pittsburgh Irish Festival "Live Stream Irish Music Series"
pghirishfest.org/live-stream-irish-music-series


Best Livestream Theater Performance

Pittsburgh Public Theater Playtime
621 Penn Ave., Downtown
ppt.org

2nd: Pittsburgh Virtual Fringe Festival
pittsburghfringe.org
3rd: Dial-Up: Improvised Zoom Calls with The Frances Bros.
arcadecomedytheater.com


Best Local Annual Convention

Anthrocon
1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown
anthrocon.org

2nd: Handmade Arcade
handmadearcade.org
3rd: Home & Garden Show
pghhome.com


Best Local Cartoonist

Rob Rogers
robrogers.com

2nd: Randy Bish
facebook.com/Bishtoons
3rd: Angela Oddling
angelaoddling.com


Best Local Comedian

Matt Light
facebook.com/mattlightcomedy

2nd: Mikey and Big Bob
facebook.com/mikeybigbob
3rd: Bill Crawford
twitter.com/dveBillCrawford


Best Local Comedy Troupe

Steel City Improv
5950 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside
steelcityimprov.com

2nd: Penny Arcade (Arcade Comedy Theater)
arcadecomedytheater.com/pennyarcade
3rd: Knights of the Arcade
arcadecomedytheater.com/knights


Best Local Music Venue

Mr. Smalls Theatre
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale
mrsmalls.com

2nd: Stage AE
promowestlive.com
3rd: Jergel's Rhythm Grille
jergels.com


Best Local Photographer

Dave DiCello Photography
527 Liberty Ave., Downtown
davedicello.com

2nd: Cam Brown
bamcrown.com
3rd: Taylor Ollason Photography
taylorollasonphoto.com


Best Local Poet

Vanessa German
instagram.com/vanessalgerman

2nd: Rachel Bovier
facebook.com/Rachel.Ann.Bovier
3rd: Jeffrey "Boosie" Bolden
Oct. 23, 1987-June 23, 2020
tolsunbooks.com/shop/wolves


Best Local Stage Production

Mamma Mia! Stage 62
Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall
300 Beechwood Ave., Carnegie
stage62.org

2nd: Tamburitzans
thetamburitzans.org
3rd: A Lyrical Christmas Carol, Pittsburgh Musical Theater
pittsburghmusicals.com

Worth the Drive: Cabaret, Little Lake Theatre
Canonsburg, littlelake.org


Best Local Theatre Company

Pittsburgh Public Theater
621 Penn Ave., Downtown
ppt.org

2nd: Arcade Comedy Theater
arcadecomedytheater.com
3rd: City Theatre Company
citytheatrecompany.org


Best Local Visual Artist

Baron Batch
baronbatch.com

2nd: Vanessa German
instagram.com/vanessalgerman
3rd: Zachary Rutter
zacharyrutterart.com


Best Local Writer

Damon Young
damonjyoung.com

2nd: Brian Butko
brianbutko.com
3rd: Tony Norman
twitter.com/Tony_NormanPG


Best Metal Band or Performer

Killer of Sheep
killerofsheep1.bandcamp.com

2nd: Dethlehem
dethlehem.bandcamp.com
3rd: Everyone Hates Everything
everyonehateseverything.bandcamp.com


Best Music Collaboration

kingxii and kyGAWD: “Bullet”
facebook.com/k1ngxii

2nd: Clara Kent and INEZ: “Clouds”
facebook.com/iamclarakent
inez412.bandcamp.com
3rd: Brittney Chantele & Treble NLS: “Trigger Finger”
brittneychantele.com
facebook.com/trebleminded


Best Music Festival

Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival
traf.trustarts.org

2nd: Deutschtown Music Festival
deutschtownmusicfestival.com
3rd: Pittsburgh Jazz Festival
pittsburghjazzfest.org


Best Music Radio Station

91.3 FM WYEP
67 Bedford Square, South Side
wyep.org

2nd: 96.1 KISS FM
961kiss.iheart.com
3rd: 100.7 Star
starpittsburgh.radio.com


Best New Bar

Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville
thunderbirdmusichall.com

2nd: Con Alma
conalmapgh.com
3rd: The Vault Taproom
thevaultpgh.com


Best Open-Mic Night (Comedy)

Burning Bridges Comedy Club at Hambones
4207 Butler St., Lawrenceville
burningbridgescomedyclub.com

2nd: Pleasure Bar
pleasurebarpittsburgh.com
3rd: Yesterday's Bar & Grill
facebook.com/yesterdaysgrillbar


Best Open-Mic Night (Music)

Hambone's
4207 Butler St., Lawrenceville
hambonespgh.com

2nd: Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
thunderbirdmusichall.com
3rd: Acousticafe at Mr. Smalls Funhouse
mrsmalls.com


Best Place for a Girls Night Out

La Casa Narcisi Winery
4578 Gibsonia Road, Gibsonia
narcisiwinery.com
clickhereforstorybuttonweb2_3.jpg
2nd: The Allegheny Wine Mixer
alleghenywinemixer.com
3rd: Painting with a Twist
paintingwithatwist.com


Best Place for a Guys Night Out

PNC Park
115 Federal St., North Side
mlb.com/pirates/ballpark

2nd: 2 Lumberjaxes Axe Throwing
axethrowingpgh.com
3rd: Games N' At
sites.google.com/site/gamesnatsite


Best Place to Celebrate Your Birthday

Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh
2705 S. Water St., South Side
hofbrauhauspittsburgh.com

2nd: Rivers Casino Pittsburgh
riverscasino.com
3rd: Round Corner Cantina
roundcornercantina.com


Best Place to Dance

Tequila Cowboy
380 N. Shore Drive, North Side
tequilacowboy.com/pittsburgh

2nd: Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
belvederesultradive.com
3rd: Spirit
spirightpgh.com


Best Place to Gamble

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh
777 Casino Drive, North Side
riverscasino.com

Worth the Drive: The Meadows Racetrack & Casino Washington.
meadowsgaming.com


Best Place to See a Local Band

Mr. Smalls Theatre
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale
mrsmalls.com

2nd: Spirit
spiritpgh.com
3rd: The Rex Theater
South Side, rextheater.net
Permanently closed Sept. 2020


Best Place to Take a First Date

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
One Schenley Drive, Oakland
phipps.conservatory.org

2nd: Randyland
randy.land
3rd: The Milk Shake Factory
themilkshakefactory.com


Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners



Best Pop Band or Performer

The Jaggerz
facebook.com/thejaggerz

2nd: The Summercamp
thesummercampmusic.com
3rd: Social Justice Disco
socialjusticedisco.com


Best Pop Singer

Weird Paul
weirdpaul.com

2nd: Addi Twigg
additwigg.com
3rd: Princess Jafar
princessjafar.bandcamp.com

Worth the Drive: Aubrey Burchell
Westmoreland County. aubreyburchell.com


Best Punk Band or Performer

fuck yeah, dinosaurs!
fuckyeahdinosaurs.bandcamp.com

2nd: Bastard Bearded Irishmen
bastardbeardedirishmen.com
3rd: Code Orange
codeorangetoth.com


Best R&B Band or Performer

Bill Henry Band
billhenryband.com

2nd: Sierra Sellers
facebook.com/sierrasellers
3rd: Uptown Rhythm & Brass
uptown-rb.com


Best Radio DJ

Kelly 100.7
facebook.com/kelonair

2nd: Mikey and Big Bob
facebook.com/mikeybigbob
3rd: Randy Baumann
twitter.com/DVERandy


Best Radio Program

Randy Baumann and the DVE Morning Show
dve.iheart.com

2nd: Mikey and Big Bob
facebook.com/mikeybigbob
3rd: 100.7 Bubba Show
starpittsburgh.radio.com/shows/bubba-show


Best Rap/Hip-Hop Band or Performer

Jimmy Wopo
Jan. 13, 1997-June 18, 2018
soundcloud.com/jimmy-wopo

2nd: Brittney Chantele
brittneychantele.com
3rd: Benji.
twitter.com/avatarbenji


Best Rock Band or Performer

The Clarks
clarksonline.com

2nd: Joe Grushecky and the Iron City House Rockers
joegrushecky.com
3rd: Jack Swing
jackswing.bandcamp.com


Best Small Music Venue

Mr. Smalls Theatre
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale
mrsmalls.com

2nd: Club Cafe
clubcafelive.com
3rd: The Rex Theater
South Side, rextheater.net
Permanently closed Sept. 2020


Best Sports Bar

Piper’s Pub
1828 E. Carson St., South Side
piperspub.com

2nd: Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar South Side
primantibros.com
3rd: McFadden's
mcfaddenspitt.com


Best Street Artist

Baron Batch
baronbatch.com

2nd: Jeremy Raymer
jmraymer.com
3rd: Max Gonzales
maxgonzales.art


Best Street Festival

Bloomfield Little Italy Days
Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
littleitalydays.com

2nd: Picklesburgh
picklesburgh.com
3rd: Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival
traf.trustarts.org


Best Strip Club

Cheerleaders
3100 Liberty Ave., Strip District
cheerleaderspittsburgh.com

2nd: Club Erotica
cluberoticapittsburgh.com
3rd Tennyson Lodge
facebook.com/TheTennysonLodge


Best Trivia Night

Mario's South Side Saloon
1514 E. Carson St., South Side
mariospgh.com/southside

2nd: Franktuary
franktuary.com
3rd: Bigham Tavern
bighamtavern.com


Best Unsigned Music Artist or Performer

Weird Paul
weirdpaul.com

2nd: Brittney Chantele
brittneychantele.com
3rd: kingxii
facebook.com/k1ngxii


Best Venue for Diverse Musical Acts

Mr. Smalls Theatre
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale.
mrsmalls.com

2nd: Spirit
spiritpgh.com
3rd: The Rex Theater
South Side, rextheater.net
Permanently closed Sept. 2020


Best Venue with the Best Drinks

Brillobox
Bloomfield, brilloboxpgh.com
Permanently closed Aug. 2020

2nd: Spirit
spiritpgh.com
3rd: Con Alma
conalmapgh.com


Best Virtual Gallery

Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival
traf.trustarts.org

2nd: Art All Night
artallnight.org
3rd: Silver Eye Center For Photography
silvereye.org


Best Virtual Music Festival

Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival
traf.trustarts.org

2nd: Pittsburgh Irish Festival "Live Stream Irish Music Series"
pghirishfest.org
3rd: Pittonkatonk
pittonkatonk.org


Best World Music Band or Performer

Tamburitzans
thetamburitzans.org

2nd: Afro Yaqui Music Collective
afroyaquimusiccollective.com
3rd: Ishtar
ishtar-music.com

Tags

Next: Best Blues Band or Performer: Miss Freddye
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

This Week

  • October 7-13, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Lissa Geiger Shulman and Lori Mizgorski

Geiger Shulman calls for debate in Pittsburgh’s most competitive race, Mizgorski silent

By Ryan Deto

Mike Turzai (left), Summer Lee (center), and Conor Lamb (right)

Toomey’s exit kick-starts 2022 guesswork among Pennsylvania politicos

By Stephen Caruso

Pitt neuroscience major Lauren Nedrow coordinated the creation of almost 600 face masks for local donation

University of Pittsburgh sophomore among first women Eagle Scouts in history

By Ryan Deto

Other Searches

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation