Best Accessible-Friendly Event
Zoo Brew, Pittsburgh Zoo
7370 Baker St., Morningside
pittsburghzoo.org
pittsburghzoo.org
2nd: gFx, In The Weeds, Ace Hotel
Oakland for All Annual Ramp Crawl
oaklandforall.org
Best Accessible-Friendly Venue
Best Accessible-Friendly Venue
Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History
4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland
carnegiemuseums.org
4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland
carnegiemuseums.org
2nd: Children's Museum of Pittsburgh
Level Up Studios
Best Alt-Folk Band or Performer
Childlike Empress
2nd: Buffalo Rose
Jess Klein and the Good Time
Worth the Drive: The String Theory
Greensburg. facebook.com/thestringtheoryduo
Greensburg. facebook.com/thestringtheoryduo
Best Act Collaboration
Black Lives Matter Mural
Under the Fort Duquesne Bridge, along the Allegheny River, Downtown
Under the Fort Duquesne Bridge, along the Allegheny River, Downtown
2nd: 1Hood Media
1hood.org
3rd: Shop412 x Pittsburgh Penguins
Best Bar (Strip District & Lawrenceville)
The Church Brew Works
3525 Liberty Ave., Lawrenceville.
2nd: Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
belvederesultradive.com
3rd: Take A Break Bar
3rd: Take A Break Bar
Best Bar (Downtown)
Wigle Whiskey Distillery
Taproom inside Omni William Penn Hotel, 530 William Penn Place, Downtown
2nd: Butcher and the Rye
Best Bar (East)
Brillobox
Bloomfield, facebook.com/brilloboxpgh
Permanently closed August 2020
2nd: William Penn Tavern
Kelly's Bar & Lounge
Best Bar (North)
Threadbare Cider & Mead
1291 Spring Garden Ave., Troy Hill
2nd: Tequila Cowboy
tequilacowboy.com
3rd: Dive Bar & Grille (Wexford)
Best Bar (South)
Piper's Pub
1828 E. Carson St., South Side
piperspub.com
1828 E. Carson St., South Side
piperspub.com
2nd: Bigham Tavern
bighamtavern.com
3rd: Smiling Moose
smiling-moose.com
smiling-moose.com
Best Bar (West)
Riley's Pour House
215 E. Main St., Carnegie
rileyspourhouse.com
215 E. Main St., Carnegie
rileyspourhouse.com
2nd: The Crafty Jackalope
craftyjackalope.com
3rd: Downey's House
downeyshouse.com
craftyjackalope.com
3rd: Downey's House
downeyshouse.com
Best Bar to Day Drink
Grist House Craft Brewery
10 E. Sherman St., Millvale
gristhouse.com
2nd: Arsenal Cider House & Wine Cellar
arsenalciderhouse.com
3rd: Southern Tier Brewery Pittsburgh
facebook.com/stbcbeerPGH
10 E. Sherman St., Millvale
gristhouse.com
2nd: Arsenal Cider House & Wine Cellar
arsenalciderhouse.com
3rd: Southern Tier Brewery Pittsburgh
facebook.com/stbcbeerPGH
Best Bar to Pregame
Southern Tier Brewery Pittsburgh
316 North Shore Drive, North Side
facebook.com/stbcbeerPGH
2nd: Jack's Bar
facebook.com/jacksbarpgh
3rd: Tina's
tinaspgh.com
316 North Shore Drive, North Side
facebook.com/stbcbeerPGH
2nd: Jack's Bar
facebook.com/jacksbarpgh
3rd: Tina's
tinaspgh.com
Best Bartender
Chris Miller at Butcher in the Rye
212 Sixth St., Downtown
butcherandtherye.com
2nd: Mildred The Lunch Lady at Blue Moon
facebook.com/TheBlueMoonBar
3rd: Gene from Gene's Place
genesplacepgh.com
212 Sixth St., Downtown
butcherandtherye.com
2nd: Mildred The Lunch Lady at Blue Moon
facebook.com/TheBlueMoonBar
3rd: Gene from Gene's Place
genesplacepgh.com
Best Blues Band or Performer
Miss Freddye
missfreddye.com
billyprice.com
3rd: Smokey Bellows
facebook.com/smokeybellowsband
Worth the Drive: Black Cat Moan
State College. blackcatmoan.com
missfreddye.com
billyprice.com
3rd: Smokey Bellows
facebook.com/smokeybellowsband
Worth the Drive: Black Cat Moan
State College. blackcatmoan.com
Best Club DJ
Selecta
facebook.com/jscoglietti
2nd: T.J. Harris
facebook.com/nottjthedj
3rd: DJ Formosa (Stephanie Tsong)
instagram.com/formosa.exe
facebook.com/jscoglietti
2nd: T.J. Harris
facebook.com/nottjthedj
3rd: DJ Formosa (Stephanie Tsong)
instagram.com/formosa.exe
Best Country Band or Performer
Gabby Barrett
gabbybarrett.com
2nd: Justin Fabus
justinfabus.com
3rd: Molly Alphabet
facebook.com/MollyAlphabet
gabbybarrett.com
2nd: Justin Fabus
justinfabus.com
3rd: Molly Alphabet
facebook.com/MollyAlphabet
Best Cover Band or Performer
No Bad JuJu
nobadjuju.com
2nd: Ferris Bueller’s Revenge
ferrisbuellersrevenge.com
3rd: Bon Journey
bonjourney.com
nobadjuju.com
2nd: Ferris Bueller’s Revenge
ferrisbuellersrevenge.com
3rd: Bon Journey
bonjourney.com
Best Dance Company
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre
2900 Liberty Ave., Strip District
pbt.org
2nd: Tamburitzans
thetamburitzans.org
3rd: Attack Theatre
attacktheatre.com
2900 Liberty Ave., Strip District
pbt.org
2nd: Tamburitzans
thetamburitzans.org
3rd: Attack Theatre
attacktheatre.com
Best Distance Race
Pittsburgh Marathon
thepittsburghmarathon.com
2nd: The Great Race
rungreatrace.com
3rd: Pumpkin Run
gourdyspumpkinrun.com
thepittsburghmarathon.com
2nd: The Great Race
rungreatrace.com
3rd: Pumpkin Run
gourdyspumpkinrun.com
Best Dive Bar
Jack's Bar
1117 E. Carson St., South Side
facebook.com/jacksbarpgh
2nd: The Squirrel Hill Cafe
yelp.com/biz/squirrel-hill-cafe-pittsburgh
3rd: Hambone's
hambonespgh.com
1117 E. Carson St., South Side
facebook.com/jacksbarpgh
2nd: The Squirrel Hill Cafe
yelp.com/biz/squirrel-hill-cafe-pittsburgh
3rd: Hambone's
hambonespgh.com
Best Electronic Band or Performer
Chalk Dinosaur
chalkdinosaur.com
2nd: Swampwalk
facebook.com/burghwalk
3rd: Buscrates
instagram.com/buscrates
chalkdinosaur.com
2nd: Swampwalk
facebook.com/burghwalk
3rd: Buscrates
instagram.com/buscrates
Best Escape Room
Escape Room Pittsburgh
569 Greenfield Ave., Greenfield
escaperoompgh.com
2nd: Enter the Imaginarium
entertheimaginariumpgh.com
3rd: Code Breakers
codebreakers412.com
569 Greenfield Ave., Greenfield
escaperoompgh.com
2nd: Enter the Imaginarium
entertheimaginariumpgh.com
3rd: Code Breakers
codebreakers412.com
Best Fundraising Gala
Animals Friends’ Black Tie and Tails
562 Camp Horne Road, Ben Avon
thinkingoutsidethecage.org
2nd: Night in the Tropics at the National Aviary
aviary.org
3rd: Celebrating Survivors - Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh
wcspittsburgh.org
562 Camp Horne Road, Ben Avon
thinkingoutsidethecage.org
2nd: Night in the Tropics at the National Aviary
aviary.org
3rd: Celebrating Survivors - Women's Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh
wcspittsburgh.org
Best Gallery for Local Artists
Wood Street Galleries
601 Wood St., Downtown
woodstreetgalleries.org
2nd: Boom Concepts
boomuniverse.co
3rd: Redfishbowl
redfishbowl.com
601 Wood St., Downtown
woodstreetgalleries.org
2nd: Boom Concepts
boomuniverse.co
3rd: Redfishbowl
redfishbowl.com
Best Haunted Attraction
Hundred Acres Manor Haunted House
100 Acres Drive, Bethel Park
hundredacresmanor.com
2nd: The Scarehouse
scarehouse.com
3rd: Kennywood Phantom Fright Nights
kennywood.com/pfn
100 Acres Drive, Bethel Park
hundredacresmanor.com
2nd: The Scarehouse
scarehouse.com
3rd: Kennywood Phantom Fright Nights
kennywood.com/pfn
Best Independent Movie Theater
Row House Cinema
4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville
rowhousecinema.com
2nd: Dependable Drive-In Theater
dependabledrivein.com
3rd (TIE): The Manor Theatre
manorpgh.com
and Century Square Luxury Cinemas
centurysquareluxurycinemas.com
4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville
rowhousecinema.com
2nd: Dependable Drive-In Theater
dependabledrivein.com
3rd (TIE): The Manor Theatre
manorpgh.com
and Century Square Luxury Cinemas
centurysquareluxurycinemas.com
Best Jazz Band or Performer
Phat Man Dee
phatmandeemusic.com
2nd: Feralcat
rogerrafaelromero.com
3rd: Afro Yaqui Music Collective
afroyaquimusiccollective.com
phatmandeemusic.com
2nd: Feralcat
rogerrafaelromero.com
3rd: Afro Yaqui Music Collective
afroyaquimusiccollective.com
Best Karaoke Night
Nico’s Recovery Room
178 Pearl St., Bloomfield
nicosbloomfield.com
2nd: Blue Moon
facebook.com/TheBlueMoonBar
3rd: Bob's Garage
Facebook: “Bob’s Garage”
178 Pearl St., Bloomfield
nicosbloomfield.com
2nd: Blue Moon
facebook.com/TheBlueMoonBar
3rd: Bob's Garage
Facebook: “Bob’s Garage”
Best Large Music Venue
Stage AE
400 N. Shore Drive, North Side
promowestlive.com
2nd: PPG Paints Arena
ppgpaintsarena.com
3rd: Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
trustarts.org
400 N. Shore Drive, North Side
promowestlive.com
2nd: PPG Paints Arena
ppgpaintsarena.com
3rd: Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
trustarts.org
Best Legacy Band
Anti-Flag
anti-flag.com
rogerhumphriesband.com
3rd: Norman Nardini
normannardini.com
anti-flag.com
rogerhumphriesband.com
3rd: Norman Nardini
normannardini.com
Best Legacy Performer
Pittsburgh Dad
pghdad.com
2nd: Donnie Iris
donnieiris.com
3rd: Roger Humphries
rogerhumphriesband.com
pghdad.com
2nd: Donnie Iris
donnieiris.com
3rd: Roger Humphries
rogerhumphriesband.com
Best LGBTQ Bar
Blue Moon
5115 Butler St., Lawrenceville
facebook.com/TheBlueMoonBar
2nd: 5801 Video Lounge & Cafe
5801videolounge.com
3rd: Mixtape
mixtapepgh.com
Permanently closed July 2020
5115 Butler St., Lawrenceville
facebook.com/TheBlueMoonBar
2nd: 5801 Video Lounge & Cafe
5801videolounge.com
3rd: Mixtape
mixtapepgh.com
Permanently closed July 2020
Best Literary Event
Pittsburgh Arts and Lecture Series
301 S. Craig St., Oakland
pittsburghlectures.org
2nd: Pittsburgh Library Summer Reading
carnegielibrary.org
3rd: WQED Writers Contest
wqed.org/education/writers-contest
301 S. Craig St., Oakland
pittsburghlectures.org
2nd: Pittsburgh Library Summer Reading
carnegielibrary.org
3rd: WQED Writers Contest
wqed.org/education/writers-contest
Best Livestream Concert
Bastard Bearded Irishmen St. Patrick’s Day
bastardbeardedirishmen.com
2nd: fuck yeah, dinosaurs! Record release show from The Jukebox Stage
facebook.com/fyeahdinosaurs
3rd: Pittsburgh Irish Festival "Live Stream Irish Music Series"
pghirishfest.org/live-stream-irish-music-series
bastardbeardedirishmen.com
2nd: fuck yeah, dinosaurs! Record release show from The Jukebox Stage
facebook.com/fyeahdinosaurs
3rd: Pittsburgh Irish Festival "Live Stream Irish Music Series"
pghirishfest.org/live-stream-irish-music-series
Best Livestream Theater Performance
Pittsburgh Public Theater Playtime
621 Penn Ave., Downtown
ppt.org
2nd: Pittsburgh Virtual Fringe Festival
pittsburghfringe.org
3rd: Dial-Up: Improvised Zoom Calls with The Frances Bros.
arcadecomedytheater.com
621 Penn Ave., Downtown
ppt.org
2nd: Pittsburgh Virtual Fringe Festival
pittsburghfringe.org
3rd: Dial-Up: Improvised Zoom Calls with The Frances Bros.
arcadecomedytheater.com
Best Local Annual Convention
Anthrocon
1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown
anthrocon.org
2nd: Handmade Arcade
handmadearcade.org
3rd: Home & Garden Show
pghhome.com
1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown
anthrocon.org
2nd: Handmade Arcade
handmadearcade.org
3rd: Home & Garden Show
pghhome.com
Best Local Cartoonist
Rob Rogers
robrogers.com
2nd: Randy Bish
facebook.com/Bishtoons
3rd: Angela Oddling
angelaoddling.com
robrogers.com
2nd: Randy Bish
facebook.com/Bishtoons
3rd: Angela Oddling
angelaoddling.com
Best Local Comedian
Matt Light
facebook.com/mattlightcomedy
2nd: Mikey and Big Bob
facebook.com/mikeybigbob
3rd: Bill Crawford
twitter.com/dveBillCrawford
facebook.com/mattlightcomedy
2nd: Mikey and Big Bob
facebook.com/mikeybigbob
3rd: Bill Crawford
twitter.com/dveBillCrawford
Best Local Comedy Troupe
Steel City Improv
5950 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside
steelcityimprov.com
2nd: Penny Arcade (Arcade Comedy Theater)
arcadecomedytheater.com/pennyarcade
3rd: Knights of the Arcade
arcadecomedytheater.com/knights
5950 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside
steelcityimprov.com
2nd: Penny Arcade (Arcade Comedy Theater)
arcadecomedytheater.com/pennyarcade
3rd: Knights of the Arcade
arcadecomedytheater.com/knights
Best Local Music Venue
Mr. Smalls Theatre
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale
mrsmalls.com
2nd: Stage AE
promowestlive.com
3rd: Jergel's Rhythm Grille
jergels.com
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale
mrsmalls.com
2nd: Stage AE
promowestlive.com
3rd: Jergel's Rhythm Grille
jergels.com
Best Local Photographer
Dave DiCello Photography
527 Liberty Ave., Downtown
davedicello.com
2nd: Cam Brown
bamcrown.com
3rd: Taylor Ollason Photography
taylorollasonphoto.com
527 Liberty Ave., Downtown
davedicello.com
2nd: Cam Brown
bamcrown.com
3rd: Taylor Ollason Photography
taylorollasonphoto.com
Best Local Poet
Vanessa German
instagram.com/vanessalgerman
2nd: Rachel Bovier
facebook.com/Rachel.Ann.Bovier
3rd: Jeffrey "Boosie" Bolden
Oct. 23, 1987-June 23, 2020
tolsunbooks.com/shop/wolves
instagram.com/vanessalgerman
2nd: Rachel Bovier
facebook.com/Rachel.Ann.Bovier
3rd: Jeffrey "Boosie" Bolden
Oct. 23, 1987-June 23, 2020
tolsunbooks.com/shop/wolves
Best Local Stage Production
Mamma Mia! Stage 62
Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall
300 Beechwood Ave., Carnegie
stage62.org
2nd: Tamburitzans
thetamburitzans.org
3rd: A Lyrical Christmas Carol, Pittsburgh Musical Theater
pittsburghmusicals.com
Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall
300 Beechwood Ave., Carnegie
stage62.org
2nd: Tamburitzans
thetamburitzans.org
3rd: A Lyrical Christmas Carol, Pittsburgh Musical Theater
pittsburghmusicals.com
Worth the Drive: Cabaret, Little Lake Theatre
Canonsburg, littlelake.org
Canonsburg, littlelake.org
Best Local Theatre Company
Pittsburgh Public Theater
621 Penn Ave., Downtown
ppt.org
2nd: Arcade Comedy Theater
arcadecomedytheater.com
3rd: City Theatre Company
citytheatrecompany.org
621 Penn Ave., Downtown
ppt.org
2nd: Arcade Comedy Theater
arcadecomedytheater.com
3rd: City Theatre Company
citytheatrecompany.org
Best Local Visual Artist
Baron Batch
baronbatch.com
2nd: Vanessa German
instagram.com/vanessalgerman
3rd: Zachary Rutter
zacharyrutterart.com
baronbatch.com
2nd: Vanessa German
instagram.com/vanessalgerman
3rd: Zachary Rutter
zacharyrutterart.com
Best Local Writer
Damon Young
damonjyoung.com
2nd: Brian Butko
brianbutko.com
3rd: Tony Norman
twitter.com/Tony_NormanPG
damonjyoung.com
2nd: Brian Butko
brianbutko.com
3rd: Tony Norman
twitter.com/Tony_NormanPG
Best Metal Band or Performer
Killer of Sheep
killerofsheep1.bandcamp.com
2nd: Dethlehem
dethlehem.bandcamp.com
3rd: Everyone Hates Everything
everyonehateseverything.bandcamp.com
killerofsheep1.bandcamp.com
2nd: Dethlehem
dethlehem.bandcamp.com
3rd: Everyone Hates Everything
everyonehateseverything.bandcamp.com
Best Music Collaboration
kingxii and kyGAWD: “Bullet”
facebook.com/k1ngxii
2nd: Clara Kent and INEZ: “Clouds”
facebook.com/iamclarakent
inez412.bandcamp.com
3rd: Brittney Chantele & Treble NLS: “Trigger Finger”
brittneychantele.com
facebook.com/trebleminded
facebook.com/k1ngxii
2nd: Clara Kent and INEZ: “Clouds”
facebook.com/iamclarakent
inez412.bandcamp.com
3rd: Brittney Chantele & Treble NLS: “Trigger Finger”
brittneychantele.com
facebook.com/trebleminded
Best Music Festival
Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival
traf.trustarts.org
2nd: Deutschtown Music Festival
deutschtownmusicfestival.com
3rd: Pittsburgh Jazz Festival
pittsburghjazzfest.org
traf.trustarts.org
2nd: Deutschtown Music Festival
deutschtownmusicfestival.com
3rd: Pittsburgh Jazz Festival
pittsburghjazzfest.org
Best Music Radio Station
91.3 FM WYEP
67 Bedford Square, South Side
wyep.org
2nd: 96.1 KISS FM
961kiss.iheart.com
3rd: 100.7 Star
starpittsburgh.radio.com
67 Bedford Square, South Side
wyep.org
2nd: 96.1 KISS FM
961kiss.iheart.com
3rd: 100.7 Star
starpittsburgh.radio.com
Best New Bar
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville
thunderbirdmusichall.com
2nd: Con Alma
conalmapgh.com
3rd: The Vault Taproom
thevaultpgh.com
4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville
thunderbirdmusichall.com
2nd: Con Alma
conalmapgh.com
3rd: The Vault Taproom
thevaultpgh.com
Best Open-Mic Night (Comedy)
Burning Bridges Comedy Club at Hambones
4207 Butler St., Lawrenceville
burningbridgescomedyclub.com
2nd: Pleasure Bar
pleasurebarpittsburgh.com
3rd: Yesterday's Bar & Grill
facebook.com/yesterdaysgrillbar
4207 Butler St., Lawrenceville
burningbridgescomedyclub.com
2nd: Pleasure Bar
pleasurebarpittsburgh.com
3rd: Yesterday's Bar & Grill
facebook.com/yesterdaysgrillbar
Best Open-Mic Night (Music)
Hambone's
4207 Butler St., Lawrenceville
hambonespgh.com
2nd: Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
thunderbirdmusichall.com
3rd: Acousticafe at Mr. Smalls Funhouse
mrsmalls.com
4207 Butler St., Lawrenceville
hambonespgh.com
2nd: Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
thunderbirdmusichall.com
3rd: Acousticafe at Mr. Smalls Funhouse
mrsmalls.com
Best Place for a Girls Night Out
La Casa Narcisi Winery
4578 Gibsonia Road, Gibsonia
narcisiwinery.com
alleghenywinemixer.com
3rd: Painting with a Twist
paintingwithatwist.com
4578 Gibsonia Road, Gibsonia
narcisiwinery.com
alleghenywinemixer.com
3rd: Painting with a Twist
paintingwithatwist.com
Best Place for a Guys Night Out
PNC Park
115 Federal St., North Side
mlb.com/pirates/ballpark
2nd: 2 Lumberjaxes Axe Throwing
axethrowingpgh.com
3rd: Games N' At
sites.google.com/site/gamesnatsite
115 Federal St., North Side
mlb.com/pirates/ballpark
2nd: 2 Lumberjaxes Axe Throwing
axethrowingpgh.com
3rd: Games N' At
sites.google.com/site/gamesnatsite
Best Place to Celebrate Your Birthday
Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh
2705 S. Water St., South Side
hofbrauhauspittsburgh.com
2nd: Rivers Casino Pittsburgh
riverscasino.com
3rd: Round Corner Cantina
roundcornercantina.com
2705 S. Water St., South Side
hofbrauhauspittsburgh.com
2nd: Rivers Casino Pittsburgh
riverscasino.com
3rd: Round Corner Cantina
roundcornercantina.com
Best Place to Dance
Tequila Cowboy
380 N. Shore Drive, North Side
tequilacowboy.com/pittsburgh
2nd: Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
belvederesultradive.com
3rd: Spirit
spirightpgh.com
380 N. Shore Drive, North Side
tequilacowboy.com/pittsburgh
2nd: Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
belvederesultradive.com
3rd: Spirit
spirightpgh.com
Best Place to Gamble
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh
777 Casino Drive, North Side
riverscasino.com
Worth the Drive: The Meadows Racetrack & Casino Washington.
meadowsgaming.com
777 Casino Drive, North Side
riverscasino.com
Worth the Drive: The Meadows Racetrack & Casino Washington.
meadowsgaming.com
Best Place to See a Local Band
Mr. Smalls Theatre
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale
mrsmalls.com
2nd: Spirit
spiritpgh.com
3rd: The Rex Theater
South Side, rextheater.net
Permanently closed Sept. 2020
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale
mrsmalls.com
2nd: Spirit
spiritpgh.com
3rd: The Rex Theater
South Side, rextheater.net
Permanently closed Sept. 2020
Best Place to Take a First Date
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
One Schenley Drive, Oakland
phipps.conservatory.org
2nd: Randyland
randy.land
3rd: The Milk Shake Factory
themilkshakefactory.com
One Schenley Drive, Oakland
phipps.conservatory.org
2nd: Randyland
randy.land
3rd: The Milk Shake Factory
themilkshakefactory.com
Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners
Strip District
stripdistrictneighbors.com
2nd: Mount Washington
visitpittsburgh.com/neighborhoods/mt-washington
3rd: Duquesne Incline
duquesneincline.org
stripdistrictneighbors.com
2nd: Mount Washington
visitpittsburgh.com/neighborhoods/mt-washington
3rd: Duquesne Incline
duquesneincline.org
Best Pop Band or Performer
The Jaggerz
facebook.com/thejaggerz
2nd: The Summercamp
thesummercampmusic.com
3rd: Social Justice Disco
socialjusticedisco.com
facebook.com/thejaggerz
2nd: The Summercamp
thesummercampmusic.com
3rd: Social Justice Disco
socialjusticedisco.com
Best Pop Singer
Weird Paul
weirdpaul.com
2nd: Addi Twigg
additwigg.com
3rd: Princess Jafar
princessjafar.bandcamp.com
Worth the Drive: Aubrey Burchell
Westmoreland County. aubreyburchell.com
weirdpaul.com
2nd: Addi Twigg
additwigg.com
3rd: Princess Jafar
princessjafar.bandcamp.com
Worth the Drive: Aubrey Burchell
Westmoreland County. aubreyburchell.com
Best Punk Band or Performer
fuck yeah, dinosaurs!
fuckyeahdinosaurs.bandcamp.com
2nd: Bastard Bearded Irishmen
bastardbeardedirishmen.com
3rd: Code Orange
codeorangetoth.com
fuckyeahdinosaurs.bandcamp.com
2nd: Bastard Bearded Irishmen
bastardbeardedirishmen.com
3rd: Code Orange
codeorangetoth.com
Best R&B Band or Performer
Bill Henry Band
billhenryband.com
2nd: Sierra Sellers
facebook.com/sierrasellers
3rd: Uptown Rhythm & Brass
uptown-rb.com
billhenryband.com
2nd: Sierra Sellers
facebook.com/sierrasellers
3rd: Uptown Rhythm & Brass
uptown-rb.com
Best Radio DJ
Kelly 100.7
facebook.com/kelonair
2nd: Mikey and Big Bob
facebook.com/mikeybigbob
3rd: Randy Baumann
twitter.com/DVERandy
facebook.com/kelonair
2nd: Mikey and Big Bob
facebook.com/mikeybigbob
3rd: Randy Baumann
twitter.com/DVERandy
Best Radio Program
Randy Baumann and the DVE Morning Show
dve.iheart.com
2nd: Mikey and Big Bob
facebook.com/mikeybigbob
3rd: 100.7 Bubba Show
starpittsburgh.radio.com/shows/bubba-show
dve.iheart.com
2nd: Mikey and Big Bob
facebook.com/mikeybigbob
3rd: 100.7 Bubba Show
starpittsburgh.radio.com/shows/bubba-show
Best Rap/Hip-Hop Band or Performer
Jimmy Wopo
Jan. 13, 1997-June 18, 2018
soundcloud.com/jimmy-wopo
2nd: Brittney Chantele
brittneychantele.com
3rd: Benji.
twitter.com/avatarbenji
Jan. 13, 1997-June 18, 2018
soundcloud.com/jimmy-wopo
2nd: Brittney Chantele
brittneychantele.com
3rd: Benji.
twitter.com/avatarbenji
Best Rock Band or Performer
The Clarks
clarksonline.com
2nd: Joe Grushecky and the Iron City House Rockers
joegrushecky.com
3rd: Jack Swing
jackswing.bandcamp.com
clarksonline.com
2nd: Joe Grushecky and the Iron City House Rockers
joegrushecky.com
3rd: Jack Swing
jackswing.bandcamp.com
Best Small Music Venue
Mr. Smalls Theatre
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale
mrsmalls.com
2nd: Club Cafe
clubcafelive.com
3rd: The Rex Theater
South Side, rextheater.net
Permanently closed Sept. 2020
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale
mrsmalls.com
2nd: Club Cafe
clubcafelive.com
3rd: The Rex Theater
South Side, rextheater.net
Permanently closed Sept. 2020
Best Sports Bar
Piper’s Pub
1828 E. Carson St., South Side
piperspub.com
2nd: Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar South Side
primantibros.com
3rd: McFadden's
mcfaddenspitt.com
1828 E. Carson St., South Side
piperspub.com
2nd: Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar South Side
primantibros.com
3rd: McFadden's
mcfaddenspitt.com
Best Street Artist
Baron Batch
baronbatch.com
2nd: Jeremy Raymer
jmraymer.com
3rd: Max Gonzales
maxgonzales.art
baronbatch.com
2nd: Jeremy Raymer
jmraymer.com
3rd: Max Gonzales
maxgonzales.art
Best Street Festival
Bloomfield Little Italy Days
Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
littleitalydays.com
2nd: Picklesburgh
picklesburgh.com
3rd: Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival
traf.trustarts.org
Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
littleitalydays.com
2nd: Picklesburgh
picklesburgh.com
3rd: Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival
traf.trustarts.org
Best Strip Club
Cheerleaders
3100 Liberty Ave., Strip District
cheerleaderspittsburgh.com
2nd: Club Erotica
cluberoticapittsburgh.com
3rd Tennyson Lodge
facebook.com/TheTennysonLodge
3100 Liberty Ave., Strip District
cheerleaderspittsburgh.com
2nd: Club Erotica
cluberoticapittsburgh.com
3rd Tennyson Lodge
facebook.com/TheTennysonLodge
Best Trivia Night
Mario's South Side Saloon
1514 E. Carson St., South Side
mariospgh.com/southside
2nd: Franktuary
franktuary.com
3rd: Bigham Tavern
bighamtavern.com
1514 E. Carson St., South Side
mariospgh.com/southside
2nd: Franktuary
franktuary.com
3rd: Bigham Tavern
bighamtavern.com
Best Unsigned Music Artist or Performer
Weird Paul
weirdpaul.com
2nd: Brittney Chantele
brittneychantele.com
3rd: kingxii
facebook.com/k1ngxii
weirdpaul.com
2nd: Brittney Chantele
brittneychantele.com
3rd: kingxii
facebook.com/k1ngxii
Best Venue for Diverse Musical Acts
Mr. Smalls Theatre
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale.
mrsmalls.com
2nd: Spirit
spiritpgh.com
3rd: The Rex Theater
South Side, rextheater.net
Permanently closed Sept. 2020
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale.
mrsmalls.com
2nd: Spirit
spiritpgh.com
3rd: The Rex Theater
South Side, rextheater.net
Permanently closed Sept. 2020
Best Venue with the Best Drinks
Brillobox
Bloomfield, brilloboxpgh.com
Permanently closed Aug. 2020
2nd: Spirit
spiritpgh.com
3rd: Con Alma
conalmapgh.com
Bloomfield, brilloboxpgh.com
Permanently closed Aug. 2020
2nd: Spirit
spiritpgh.com
3rd: Con Alma
conalmapgh.com
Best Virtual Gallery
Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival
traf.trustarts.org
2nd: Art All Night
artallnight.org
3rd: Silver Eye Center For Photography
silvereye.org
traf.trustarts.org
2nd: Art All Night
artallnight.org
3rd: Silver Eye Center For Photography
silvereye.org
Best Virtual Music Festival
Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival
traf.trustarts.org
2nd: Pittsburgh Irish Festival "Live Stream Irish Music Series"
pghirishfest.org
3rd: Pittonkatonk
pittonkatonk.org
traf.trustarts.org
2nd: Pittsburgh Irish Festival "Live Stream Irish Music Series"
pghirishfest.org
3rd: Pittonkatonk
pittonkatonk.org
Best World Music Band or Performer
Tamburitzans
thetamburitzans.org
2nd: Afro Yaqui Music Collective
afroyaquimusiccollective.com
3rd: Ishtar
ishtar-music.com
thetamburitzans.org
2nd: Afro Yaqui Music Collective
afroyaquimusiccollective.com
3rd: Ishtar
ishtar-music.com