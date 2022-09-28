Best of Pittsburgh 2022: Goods and Services winners

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Dr. Amber Epps, co-owner of Arts & Crafts: Botanica & Occult Shop

​Best Adult Store

Adult Mart

Multiple locations. adultmart.com

2nd: Sassy Sensations

3rd: exxxiteme

Best Alterations Shop/Tailor

Alterations Express

Multiple locations. alterations-express.com

2nd: Topaz Thimble

3rd: Old Flame Mending

Best Antique Shop

The Lincoln Highway Hub

1404 Lincoln Highway, North Versailles. thelincolnhighwayhub.antiquetrail.com

2nd: Miller's Crossing Fleatique

3rd: Wexford General Store Antiques

Best Attorney

Shenderovich, Shenderovich & Fishman

429 Fourth Ave., Downtown. ssf-lawfirm.com

2nd: Blaine Jones Law

3rd: Joseph Horowitz

Best Automotive Shop

Walter's Automotive

5775 Baum Blvd., Bloomfield and 5446 Penn Ave., East Liberty. tinyurl.com/WaltersAuto

2nd: McNeilly Automotive Service

3rd: Baum Boulevard Automotive

Best Barber Shop

HOUSE OF HANDSOME Barbershop and Boutique

2906 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont. houseofhandsome.com

2nd: Mister Grooming & Goods

3rd: ManKind Pgh

Best Bed and Breakfast

The Inn on Negley

703 S. Negley Ave., Shadyside. innonnegley.com

2nd: The Inn on the Mexican War Streets

3rd: Brownsville Road House: Bed & Breakfast

Best Beer Distributor

Duffy's Beer & Much More

294 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. duffysbeer.com

2nd: Liberty Beer

3rd: Bellevue Beer

Best Bicycle Repair Shop

Kraynick's Bike Shop

5003 Penn Ave., Garfield. kraynicksbikeshop.weebly.com

2nd: Thick Bikes

3rd: Kindred Cycles

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Bicycle Heaven

Best Bicycle Retail Store

Bicycle Heaven

1800 Preble Ave., North Side. bicycleheaven.org

2nd: Thick Bikes

3rd: PRO BIKE+RUN

Best BIPOC-owned Business

Las Palmas

326 Atwood St., Oakland. tinyurl.com/LasPalmasPgh

2nd: Fudge Farm

3rd: Tal & Bert

Best Black-owned Barber Shop

The Natural Choice

109-111 Meyran Ave., Oakland. naturalchoicehair.com

2nd: JP's Barbershop

3rd: Hair On Bedford Square

Best Black-owned Hair Salon

Salon S.C.

704 Braddock Ave., Braddock. salonsc412.com

2nd: Twisted Color Lounge

3rd: Loc 'N Loaded

Best Body-piercing Shop

Hot Rod Piercing Co.

95 S. 16th St., South Side. hotrodpiercingcompany.com

2nd: Pittsburgh Tattoo Company

3rd: South Side Tattoo & Body Piercing

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham White Whale Bookstore

Best Bookstore

White Whale Bookstore

4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. whitewhalebookstore.com

2nd: City of Asylum Bookstore at Alphabet City

3rd: Mystery Lovers Bookshop

Best Butcher Shop

Strip District Meats

2123 Penn Ave., Strip District. stripdistrictmeats.com

2nd: Tom Friday's Market

3rd: Salem Market & Grill

Best Children's Store

S.W. Randall Toyes & Giftes

630 Smithfield St., Downtown. swrandalltoys.com

2nd: Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop

3rd: Castle Toys and Games

Best Cigar Shop/Bar

Leaf and Bean

Multiple locations. leafandbean.com

2nd: Old Allegheny Smoke Shop

3rd: Cioppino Restaurant & Cigar Bar

Best Clothing Store

Thriftique

125 51st St., Lawrenceville. facebook.com/thriftiquepgh

2nd: Three Rivers Vintage

3rd: Vintage 416

Best Corner Store

Squirrel Hill Market

2329 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. squirrelhillmarket.com

2nd: Groceria Merante

3rd: Tom Friday's Market

Best Coworking Space

Emerald City

213 Smithfield St., Downtown. emeraldcitypgh.com

2nd: The Maverick Pgh

3rd: Fulton Commons

Best Credit Union

Clearview Federal Credit Union

Multiple locations. clearviewfcu.org

2nd: PSECU

3rd: Hill District Federal CU

Best Day Spa

onyx + aura

431 Beaver St., Sewickley. onyxandaura.com

2nd: Swoon Aesthetic Spa

3rd: Magnolia Studio

Best Dry Cleaner

Ruby's Cleaners

300 Mt. Lebanon Blvd., Mt. Lebanon. drycleanerpittsburgh.com

2nd: Owl Cleaners

3rd: Chuong's Cleaners

Best E-retailer

Zuri Beads

zuribeads.com

2nd: Sleepy Hollow Handmade

3rd: Maude's Paperwing Gallery

Best Farmers Market Vendor

Freedom Farms

freedomfarmspa.com

2nd: Mediterra Bakehouse

3rd: Who Cooks For You Farm

Best Fitness Center

ASCEND Pittsburgh

2141 Mary St., South Side. ascendclimbing.com

2nd: Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh

3rd: Iron City Boulders

CP Photo: Lisa Cunningham The Farmer's Daughter Flowers

Best Florist

The Farmer's Daughter Flowers

502 E. Ohio St., North Side. thefarmersdaughterflowers.com

2nd: Dormont Florist

3rd: Z Florist

Best Furniture Store

Construction Junction

214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. cjreuse.org

2nd: Levin Furniture and Mattress

3rd (tie): Hot Haute Hot Inc

3rd (tie): Pittsburgh Furniture Company

Best Garden Shop/Nursery

Soergel Orchards

2573 Brandt School Road, Wexford. soergels.com

2nd: Janoski's Farm and Greenhouse

3rd: Shadyside Nursery

Best Gift Shop

Wildcard

4209 Butler St., Lawrenceville. wildcardpgh.com

2nd: Kards Unlimited

3rd: Hocus Pocus

Best Guided Tour

Hope Haven Farm Sanctuary

2506 Wexford Bayne Road, Sewickley. hopehavenfarm.org

2nd: Doors Open Pittsburgh

3rd: The Frick Pittsburgh

Best Hair Salon

Denham & Co. Salon

100 Fifth Ave., Downtown. denhamandco.com

2nd: Be Studio

3rd: Uncommon Loft

Best Head Shop

Hippie & French

5122 Butler St., Lawrenceville. hippieandfrench.com

2nd: Curated Flame

3rd: Keepin’ It Glassy

Best Health Advocacy Group

Planned Parenthood - Pittsburgh Family Planning Health Center

933 Liberty Ave., Downtown. plannedparenthood.org

2nd: Central Outreach Wellness Center

3rd: Metro Community Health Center

Best Holistic Medicine Shop

Hippie & French

5122 Butler St., Lawrenceville. hippieandfrench.com

2nd: Well Oiled

3rd: Murray Avenue Apothecary

Best International Grocery Store

Pennsylvania Macaroni Co.

2010 Penn Ave., Strip District. pennmac.com

2nd: Labriola's Italian Market

3rd: Salem's Market & Grill

Best Jewelry Store

Henne Jewelers

5501 Walnut St., Shadyside. hennejewelers.com

2nd: Songbird Artistry

3rd: Orr's Jewelers

click to enlarge CP Photo: Maggie Weaver Leona's Ice Cream

Best LGBTQ-owned Business

Leona's Ice Cream

Multiple locations. leonaspgh.com

2nd: Pigeon Bagels

3rd: Square Cafe

Best Local T-shirt Company

CommonWealth Press

691 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon. cwpress.com

2nd: Steel City Brand

3rd: Yinzer Store

Best Mani/Pedi

Embellished

411 Mill St., Coraopolis. embellished.site

2nd: Elliven Spa

3rd: Nails On Point

Best Massage Therapist

Nikki Remic at Pittsburgh Center for Complementary Health and Healing

1124 S. Braddock Ave., Edgewood. pghhealthandhealing.com

2nd: Kim Yerman at Elliven Spa

3rd: Dawn Szabo at Evolve

Best Medical Marijuana Dispensary

Organic Remedies

5001 Library Road, Bethel Park and 7402 McKnight Road, North Hills. organicremediespa.com

2nd: Ethos Dispensary

3rd: Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary

Best Music Recording Studio

Mr. Smalls Recording and Mastering

922 W. North Ave., North Side. mrsmallsrecording.com

2nd: Spaceship Studio PGH

3rd: ID Labs

Best Neighborhood Grocer

East End Food Co-op

7516 Meade St., Larimer. eastendfood.coop

2nd: Labriola's Italian Market

3rd: Tom Friday's Market

Best Personal Trainer

OJ Macklin at OJ Macklin Fitness

ojmacklinfitness.com

2nd: Ryan Harris at Fitness Factory

3rd: Chris "Steel" Edmunds

Best Pet Daycare

The Dog Stop

Multiple locations. thedogstop.com

2nd: Camp Bow Wow

3rd: Pittsburgh Paws Pet Resort

Best Pet Groomer

The Dog Stop

Multiple locations. thedogstop.com

2nd: The AuStella Pet Parlor

3rd: Candelore's Barking Beauties

click to enlarge CP Photo: Annie Brewer Petagogy

Best Pet Store

Petagogy

5880 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. petagogy.com

2nd: Asgard Raw Dog & Cat Food

3rd (tie): Healthy Pet Products

3rd (tie): Lawrenceville Pet Supply

3rd (tie): Salty Paws Pittsburgh

Best Place for a Kid's Birthday Party

Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

7370 Baker St., Highland Park. pittsburghzoo.org

2nd: Children's Museum of Pittsburgh

3rd: Urban Air Adventure Park

Best Place to Adopt a Pet

Humane Animal Rescue

1101 Western Ave., North Side and 6926 Hamilton Ave., Homewood. humaneanimalrescue.org

2nd: Animal Friends

3rd: Trash Cat Rescue

Best Place to Buy CBD Products

Hippie & French

5122 Butler St., Lawrenceville. hippieandfrench.com

2nd: Curated Flame

3rd: Total Peace And Wellness

Best Place to Buy Comics

Phantom of the Attic Comics

411 S. Craig St., Oakland and 3766 William Penn Highway, Monroeville. phantom-attic.com

2nd: Eide's Entertainment

3rd: New Dimension Comics

Best Place to Buy Locally Made Crafts

I Made It! Market

imadeitmarket.com

2nd: Handmade Arcade

3rd: love, Pittsburgh

Best Place to Buy Musical Instruments

N Stuff Music

468 Freeport Road, Blawnox. nstuffmusic.com

2nd: Volkwein's Music

3rd (tie): Brighton Music Center

3rd (tie): Pittsburgh Guitars

Best Printmaker/Poster Designer

PGH Print Ship

595 Butler St., Etna. pghprintship.com

2nd: Signs N’At

3rd: Copies at Carson

Best Psychic/Tarot Reader

Arts & Crafts: Botanica Occult Shop

4901 Penn Ave., Garfield. artsncraftspgh.com

2nd: Smellis Ellis

3rd: Indigo Baloch at Maude's Paperwing Gallery

Best Real Estate Agent

Sara Leitera

tinyurl.com/SaraLeitera

2nd: Pamela Simmons

3rd: Corey Kelly

Best Record Store

Jerry's Records

2136 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. jerrysrecords.com

2nd: Attic Record Store Inc

3rd: Preserving Record Shop

Best Shoe Store

Little's Shoes

5850 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. littlesshoes.com

2nd: Wagner Shoes

3rd: The SōL Collective

Best Skateboard/Skate Shop

Switch & Signal Skatepark

7518 Dickson St., Swissvale. switchandsignalskatepark.com

2nd: OneUp Skate Shop

3rd: Wicked Skatewear

Best Tattoo Parlor

Ice 9 Studio

2520 E. Carson St., South Side. facebook.com/Ice9TattooStudio

2nd (tie): Pittsburgh Tattoo Company

2nd (tie): Sanctuary Pittsburgh

Best Thrift Shop

Thriftique

125 51st St., Lawrenceville. facebook.com/thriftiquepgh

2nd: St. Vincent de Paul Society - Thrift Store

3rd: Pittsburgh Center For Creative Reuse

Best Vape Shop

Steel City Vapors

4023 William Penn Highway, Monroeville and 4136 Library Road, Castle Shannon. steel-city-vapors.myshopify.com

2nd: Cool Vapes

3rd (tie): Swirling Wind Vapors

3rd (tie): Vapor Galleria Vape & CBD Shop

Best Wedding Shop

Bridal Beginning

450 Cochran Road, Mt. Lebanon. bridalbeginning.com

2nd: Blanc de Blanc Bridal Boutique

3rd: Luxe Redux Bridal Boutique

Best Wedding Venue

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

1 Schenley Drive, Oakland. phipps.conservatory.org

2nd: Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

3rd: Heinz Memorial Chapel

Best Women-owned Business

Songbird Artistry

4316 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. songbirdartistry.com

2nd (tie): Pittsburgh Honey

2nd (tie): The Refillery

Best Yoga Studio

All Bodies Welcome Yoga

allbodieswelcomeyoga.com

2nd: Yoga Flow Pittsburgh

3rd: The Om Lounge