Best of Pittsburgh 2022: Goods and Services winners

Best Adult Store
Adult Mart
Multiple locations. adultmart.com
2nd: Sassy Sensations
3rd: exxxiteme
Best Alterations Shop/Tailor
Alterations Express
Multiple locations. alterations-express.com
2nd: Topaz Thimble
3rd: Old Flame Mending
Best Antique Shop
The Lincoln Highway Hub
1404 Lincoln Highway, North Versailles. thelincolnhighwayhub.antiquetrail.com
2nd: Miller's Crossing Fleatique
3rd: Wexford General Store Antiques
Best Attorney
Shenderovich, Shenderovich & Fishman
429 Fourth Ave., Downtown. ssf-lawfirm.com
2nd: Blaine Jones Law
3rd: Joseph Horowitz
Best Automotive Shop
Walter's Automotive
5775 Baum Blvd., Bloomfield and 5446 Penn Ave., East Liberty. tinyurl.com/WaltersAuto
2nd: McNeilly Automotive Service
3rd: Baum Boulevard Automotive
Best Barber Shop
HOUSE OF HANDSOME Barbershop and Boutique
2906 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont. houseofhandsome.com
2nd: Mister Grooming & Goods
3rd: ManKind Pgh
Best Bed and Breakfast
The Inn on Negley
703 S. Negley Ave., Shadyside. innonnegley.com
2nd: The Inn on the Mexican War Streets
3rd: Brownsville Road House: Bed & Breakfast
Best Beer Distributor
Duffy's Beer & Much More
294 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. duffysbeer.com
2nd: Liberty Beer
3rd: Bellevue Beer
Best Bicycle Repair Shop
Kraynick's Bike Shop
5003 Penn Ave., Garfield. kraynicksbikeshop.weebly.com
2nd: Thick Bikes
3rd: Kindred Cycles
Best Bicycle Retail Store
Bicycle Heaven
1800 Preble Ave., North Side. bicycleheaven.org
2nd: Thick Bikes
3rd: PRO BIKE+RUN
Best BIPOC-owned Business
Las Palmas
326 Atwood St., Oakland. tinyurl.com/LasPalmasPgh
2nd: Fudge Farm
3rd: Tal & Bert
Best Black-owned Barber Shop
The Natural Choice
109-111 Meyran Ave., Oakland. naturalchoicehair.com
2nd: JP's Barbershop
3rd: Hair On Bedford Square
Best Black-owned Hair Salon
Salon S.C.
704 Braddock Ave., Braddock. salonsc412.com
2nd: Twisted Color Lounge
3rd: Loc 'N Loaded
Best Body-piercing Shop
Hot Rod Piercing Co.
95 S. 16th St., South Side. hotrodpiercingcompany.com
2nd: Pittsburgh Tattoo Company
3rd: South Side Tattoo & Body Piercing
Best Bookstore
White Whale Bookstore
4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. whitewhalebookstore.com
2nd: City of Asylum Bookstore at Alphabet City
3rd: Mystery Lovers Bookshop
Best Butcher Shop
Strip District Meats
2123 Penn Ave., Strip District. stripdistrictmeats.com
2nd: Tom Friday's Market
3rd: Salem Market & Grill
Best Children's Store
S.W. Randall Toyes & Giftes
630 Smithfield St., Downtown. swrandalltoys.com
2nd: Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop
3rd: Castle Toys and Games
Best Cigar Shop/Bar
Leaf and Bean
Multiple locations. leafandbean.com
2nd: Old Allegheny Smoke Shop
3rd: Cioppino Restaurant & Cigar Bar
Best Clothing Store
Thriftique
125 51st St., Lawrenceville. facebook.com/thriftiquepgh
2nd: Three Rivers Vintage
3rd: Vintage 416
Best Corner Store
Squirrel Hill Market
2329 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. squirrelhillmarket.com
2nd: Groceria Merante
3rd: Tom Friday's Market
Best Coworking Space
Emerald City
213 Smithfield St., Downtown. emeraldcitypgh.com
2nd: The Maverick Pgh
3rd: Fulton Commons
Best Credit Union
Clearview Federal Credit Union
Multiple locations. clearviewfcu.org
2nd: PSECU
3rd: Hill District Federal CU
Best Day Spa
onyx + aura
431 Beaver St., Sewickley. onyxandaura.com
2nd: Swoon Aesthetic Spa
3rd: Magnolia Studio
Best Dry Cleaner
Ruby's Cleaners
300 Mt. Lebanon Blvd., Mt. Lebanon. drycleanerpittsburgh.com
2nd: Owl Cleaners
3rd: Chuong's Cleaners
Best E-retailer
Zuri Beads
zuribeads.com
2nd: Sleepy Hollow Handmade
3rd: Maude's Paperwing Gallery
Best Farmers Market Vendor
Freedom Farms
freedomfarmspa.com
2nd: Mediterra Bakehouse
3rd: Who Cooks For You Farm
Best Fitness Center
ASCEND Pittsburgh
2141 Mary St., South Side. ascendclimbing.com
2nd: Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh
3rd: Iron City Boulders
Best Florist
The Farmer's Daughter Flowers
502 E. Ohio St., North Side. thefarmersdaughterflowers.com
2nd: Dormont Florist
3rd: Z Florist
Best Furniture Store
Construction Junction
214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. cjreuse.org
2nd: Levin Furniture and Mattress
3rd (tie): Hot Haute Hot Inc
3rd (tie): Pittsburgh Furniture Company
Best Garden Shop/Nursery
Soergel Orchards
2573 Brandt School Road, Wexford. soergels.com
2nd: Janoski's Farm and Greenhouse
3rd: Shadyside Nursery
Best Gift Shop
Wildcard
4209 Butler St., Lawrenceville. wildcardpgh.com
2nd: Kards Unlimited
3rd: Hocus Pocus
Best Guided Tour
Hope Haven Farm Sanctuary
2506 Wexford Bayne Road, Sewickley. hopehavenfarm.org
2nd: Doors Open Pittsburgh
3rd: The Frick Pittsburgh
Best Hair Salon
Denham & Co. Salon
100 Fifth Ave., Downtown. denhamandco.com
2nd: Be Studio
3rd: Uncommon Loft
Best Head Shop
Hippie & French
5122 Butler St., Lawrenceville. hippieandfrench.com
2nd: Curated Flame
3rd: Keepin’ It Glassy
Best Health Advocacy Group
Planned Parenthood - Pittsburgh Family Planning Health Center
933 Liberty Ave., Downtown. plannedparenthood.org
2nd: Central Outreach Wellness Center
3rd: Metro Community Health Center
Best Holistic Medicine Shop
Hippie & French
5122 Butler St., Lawrenceville. hippieandfrench.com
2nd: Well Oiled
3rd: Murray Avenue Apothecary
Best International Grocery Store
Pennsylvania Macaroni Co.
2010 Penn Ave., Strip District. pennmac.com
2nd: Labriola's Italian Market
3rd: Salem's Market & Grill
Best Jewelry Store
Henne Jewelers
5501 Walnut St., Shadyside. hennejewelers.com
2nd: Songbird Artistry
3rd: Orr's Jewelers
Best LGBTQ-owned Business
Leona's Ice Cream
Multiple locations. leonaspgh.com
2nd: Pigeon Bagels
3rd: Square Cafe
Best Local T-shirt Company
CommonWealth Press
691 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon. cwpress.com
2nd: Steel City Brand
3rd: Yinzer Store
Best Mani/Pedi
Embellished
411 Mill St., Coraopolis. embellished.site
2nd: Elliven Spa
3rd: Nails On Point
Best Massage Therapist
Nikki Remic at Pittsburgh Center for Complementary Health and Healing
1124 S. Braddock Ave., Edgewood. pghhealthandhealing.com
2nd: Kim Yerman at Elliven Spa
3rd: Dawn Szabo at Evolve
Best Medical Marijuana Dispensary
Organic Remedies
5001 Library Road, Bethel Park and 7402 McKnight Road, North Hills. organicremediespa.com
2nd: Ethos Dispensary
3rd: Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary
Best Music Recording Studio
Mr. Smalls Recording and Mastering
922 W. North Ave., North Side. mrsmallsrecording.com
2nd: Spaceship Studio PGH
3rd: ID Labs
Best Neighborhood Grocer
East End Food Co-op
7516 Meade St., Larimer. eastendfood.coop
2nd: Labriola's Italian Market
3rd: Tom Friday's Market
Best Personal Trainer
OJ Macklin at OJ Macklin Fitness
ojmacklinfitness.com
2nd: Ryan Harris at Fitness Factory
3rd: Chris "Steel" Edmunds
Best Pet Daycare
The Dog Stop
Multiple locations. thedogstop.com
2nd: Camp Bow Wow
3rd: Pittsburgh Paws Pet Resort
Best Pet Groomer
The Dog Stop
Multiple locations. thedogstop.com
2nd: The AuStella Pet Parlor
3rd: Candelore's Barking Beauties
Best Pet Store
Petagogy
5880 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. petagogy.com
2nd: Asgard Raw Dog & Cat Food
3rd (tie): Healthy Pet Products
3rd (tie): Lawrenceville Pet Supply
3rd (tie): Salty Paws Pittsburgh
Best Place for a Kid's Birthday Party
Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium
7370 Baker St., Highland Park. pittsburghzoo.org
2nd: Children's Museum of Pittsburgh
3rd: Urban Air Adventure Park
Best Place to Adopt a Pet
Humane Animal Rescue
1101 Western Ave., North Side and 6926 Hamilton Ave., Homewood. humaneanimalrescue.org
2nd: Animal Friends
3rd: Trash Cat Rescue
Best Place to Buy CBD Products
Hippie & French
5122 Butler St., Lawrenceville. hippieandfrench.com
2nd: Curated Flame
3rd: Total Peace And Wellness
Best Place to Buy Comics
Phantom of the Attic Comics
411 S. Craig St., Oakland and 3766 William Penn Highway, Monroeville. phantom-attic.com
2nd: Eide's Entertainment
3rd: New Dimension Comics
Best Place to Buy Locally Made Crafts
I Made It! Market
imadeitmarket.com
2nd: Handmade Arcade
3rd: love, Pittsburgh
Best Place to Buy Musical Instruments
N Stuff Music
468 Freeport Road, Blawnox. nstuffmusic.com
2nd: Volkwein's Music
3rd (tie): Brighton Music Center
3rd (tie): Pittsburgh Guitars
Best Printmaker/Poster Designer
PGH Print Ship
595 Butler St., Etna. pghprintship.com
2nd: Signs N’At
3rd: Copies at Carson
Best Psychic/Tarot Reader
Arts & Crafts: Botanica Occult Shop
4901 Penn Ave., Garfield. artsncraftspgh.com
2nd: Smellis Ellis
3rd: Indigo Baloch at Maude's Paperwing Gallery
Best Real Estate Agent
Sara Leitera
tinyurl.com/SaraLeitera
2nd: Pamela Simmons
3rd: Corey Kelly
Best Record Store
Jerry's Records
2136 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. jerrysrecords.com
2nd: Attic Record Store Inc
3rd: Preserving Record Shop
Best Shoe Store
Little's Shoes
5850 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. littlesshoes.com
2nd: Wagner Shoes
3rd: The SōL Collective
Best Skateboard/Skate Shop
Switch & Signal Skatepark
7518 Dickson St., Swissvale. switchandsignalskatepark.com
2nd: OneUp Skate Shop
3rd: Wicked Skatewear
Best Tattoo Parlor
Ice 9 Studio
2520 E. Carson St., South Side. facebook.com/Ice9TattooStudio
2nd (tie): Pittsburgh Tattoo Company
2nd (tie): Sanctuary Pittsburgh
Best Thrift Shop
Thriftique
125 51st St., Lawrenceville. facebook.com/thriftiquepgh
2nd: St. Vincent de Paul Society - Thrift Store
3rd: Pittsburgh Center For Creative Reuse
Best Vape Shop
Steel City Vapors
4023 William Penn Highway, Monroeville and 4136 Library Road, Castle Shannon. steel-city-vapors.myshopify.com
2nd: Cool Vapes
3rd (tie): Swirling Wind Vapors
3rd (tie): Vapor Galleria Vape & CBD Shop
Best Wedding Shop
Bridal Beginning
450 Cochran Road, Mt. Lebanon. bridalbeginning.com
2nd: Blanc de Blanc Bridal Boutique
3rd: Luxe Redux Bridal Boutique
Best Wedding Venue
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
1 Schenley Drive, Oakland. phipps.conservatory.org
2nd: Pittsburgh Botanic Garden
3rd: Heinz Memorial Chapel
Best Women-owned Business
Songbird Artistry
4316 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. songbirdartistry.com
2nd (tie): Pittsburgh Honey
2nd (tie): The Refillery
Best Yoga Studio
All Bodies Welcome Yoga
allbodieswelcomeyoga.com
2nd: Yoga Flow Pittsburgh
3rd: The Om Lounge