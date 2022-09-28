Best of Pittsburgh 2022: Food and Drink winners

click to enlarge CP Photo: Pat Cavanagh / CP Design: Lucy Chen Grace Mbowe, owner of Kilimanjaro Flavour Food truck

Best African Food

Kilimanjaro Flavour

facebook.com/Kilimanjo.kitchen

2nd: Tana Ethiopian Cuisine

3rd: African Eats Cuisine

Best Alcohol-free Spirits

Shorty's Pins x Pints

353 N. Shore Drive, North Side. shortysx.com

2nd: Hidden Harbor

3rd: Grand Concourse

Best Asian Fusion Restaurant

Bae Bae's Kitchen

951 Liberty Ave., Downtown. baebaes.kitchen

2nd: JJ Poke Bowl & Taiwanese Bubble Tea

3rd: The Slippery Mermaid

Best Bakery

Oakmont Bakery

1 Sweet St., Oakmont. oakmontbakery.com

2nd: La Gourmandine

3rd: Jean-Marc Chatellier's French Bakery

Best Bar Snacks

Fat Head's Saloon

1805 E. Carson St., South Side. fatheads.com

2nd: Dive Bar and Grille

3rd: Bigham Tavern

Best BBQ

Walter's BBQ Southern Kitchen

4501 Butler St., Lawrenceville. walterspgh.com

2nd: Showcase Barbeque

3rd: Off the Rails Barbeque and Drafthouse

Best Bread

Mancini's Bakery

1717 Penn Ave., Strip District and 601 Woodward Ave., McKees Rocks. mancinisbakery.com

2nd: BreadWorks Bakery

3rd: Oakmont Bakery

Best Brewery

Grist House Craft Brewery

10 Sherman St., Millvale. gristhouse.com

2nd: Voodoo Brewing Co.

3rd: Hitchhiker Brewing Co.

Best Brunch

Pamela's Diner

Multiple locations. pamelasdiner.com

2nd: Grand Concourse

3rd: Square Cafe

Best Bubble Tea

JJ Poke Bowl & Taiwanese Bubble Tea

110 Atwood St., Oakland. jjpoke.com

2nd: Fuku Tea

3rd: Banh Mi & Ti

Best Burger

Burgatory

Multiple locations. burgatorybar.com

2nd: Tessaro's American Bar & Hardwood Grill

3rd: Moonlit Burgers

Best Candy Store

Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop

Multiple locations. grandpajoescandyshop.com

2nd: The Milkshake Factory

3rd: Betsy Ann Chocolates

Best Caribbean Restaurant

Kaya

2000 Smallman St., Strip District. kaya.menu

2nd: 2 Sisters 2 Sons

3rd: Leon's Caribbean Food

Best Caterer

Pasta Too

5260 Library Road, Bethel Park. pastatoorestaurant.com

2nd: The Cooked Goose Catering Company

3rd: DiAnoia's Eatery

Best Chef

Dave Anoia at DiAnoia's Eatery

2549 Penn Ave., Strip District. dianoiaseatery.com

2nd: Matt Christie at Streets on Carson

3rd: Bill Fuller at Big Burrito

Best Chinese Restaurant

Sesame Inn

Multiple locations. sesameinn.com

2nd: Chengdu Gourmet

3rd: Everyday Noodles

Best Cocktail List

Bridges & Bourbon

930 Penn Ave., Strip District. bridgesandbourbonpgh.com

2nd: Hidden Harbor

3rd: Maggie's Farm Rum Distillery

Best Coffee Shop

Black Forge Coffee House

1206 Arlington Ave., Allentown and 701 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks.

blackforgecoffee.com

2nd: Carnegie Coffee Company

3rd: BeanThru

Best Craft Cocktails

Wigle Whiskey Distillery

2401 Smallman St., Strip District. wiglewhiskey.com

2nd: Bridges & Bourbon

3rd: Hidden Harbor

Best CSA

412 Food Rescue

412foodrescue.org

2nd: Who Cooks For You Farm

3rd: Harvie

click to enlarge CP Photo: Lisa Cunningham Pennsylvania Macaroni Co.

Best Deli

Pennsylvania Macaroni Co.

2010 Penn Ave., Strip District. pennmac.com

2nd: Carson Street Deli & Craft Beer Bar

3rd: Labriola's Italian Market

Best Dessert Menu

Oakmont Bakery

1 Sweet St., Oakmont. oakmontbakery.com

2nd: Page's

3rd: The Butterwood Bake Consortium

Best Diner

Pamela's Diner

Multiple locations. pamelasdiner.com

2nd: Ritter's Diner

3rd: Kelly O's Diner



click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Wigle Whiskey Distillery

Best Distillery

Wigle Whiskey Distillery

2401 Smallman St., Strip District. wiglewhiskey.com

2nd: Maggie's Farm Rum Distillery

3rd: McLaughlin Distillery

Best Dog-Friendly Restaurant

Grist House Craft Brewery

10 Sherman St., Millvale. gristhouse.com

2nd: Double Wide Grill

3rd: Southern Tier Brewery Pittsburgh

Best Donuts

Oakmont Bakery

1 Sweet St., Oakmont. oakmontbakery.com

2nd: Duck Donuts

3rd: Valkyrie Doughnuts

Best Food Truck

Totopo Food Truck

facebook.com/totopoonwheels

2nd: HibachiLou412

3rd: Blue Sparrow

Best Fried Chicken

Coop De Ville

2305 Smallman St., Strip District. coopdevillepgh.com

2nd: Bird On The Run

3rd: CHiKN

Best Fries

Potato Patch

4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. kennywood.com

2nd: Primanti Bros.

3rd: Point Brugge Cafe

Best Gluten-Free Menu

Condado Tacos

Multiple locations. condadotacos.com

2nd: Onion Maiden

3rd: Square Cafe

Best Greek Restaurant

Mike & Tony's Gyros

Multiple locations. mikeandtonysgyros.com

2nd: Pitaland

3rd: Amel's Restaurant

Best Happy Hour

Mad Mex

Multiple locations. madmex.com

2nd: Primanti Bros.

3rd: Mike & Tony's Gyros

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Tom Crombie, owner of Triangle Bar and Grill, makes a battleship sub.

Best Hoagie

Triangle Bar & Grill

2122 Monongahela Ave., Swissvale. trianglebarswissvale.com

2nd: Peppi's

3rd: Uncle Sam's Submarines

Best Hot Dog

D's Six Pax and Dogz

1118 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square. ds6pax.com

2nd: Brighton Hot Dog Shoppe

3rd: Franktuary

Best Ice Cream

Millie's Homemade Ice Cream

Multiple locations. millieshomemade.com

2nd: Page's

3rd: Leona's Ice Cream

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Taj Mahal

Best Indian Restaurant

Taj Mahal

7795 McKnight Road, North Hills. tajmahalinc.com

2nd: People's Indian Restaurant

3rd: Udipi Cafe

Best Italian Restaurant

DiAnoia's Eatery

2549 Penn Ave., Strip District. dianoiaseatery.com

2nd: Alla Famiglia

3rd: Pasta Too

Best Japanese Restaurant

Nakama

Multiple locations. instagram.com/nakama_pgh

2nd: Umami

3rd: Ichiban Hibachi & Sushi Bar

Best Juice

The Pittsburgh Juice Company

3418 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. pittsburghjuicecompany.com

2nd: Live Fresh Cold Pressed Juice + Smoothie Bar

3rd: East End Food Co-op

Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant

Eat'n Park

Multiple locations. eatnpark.com

2nd: Mad Mex

3rd: Over The Bar Bicycle Cafe

Best Korean Food

Bae Bae's Kitchen

951 Liberty Ave., Downtown. baebaes.kitchen

2nd: Soju

3rd: Green Pepper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Gaucho Parrilla Argentina

Best Latin Restaurant

Gaucho Parrilla Argentina

146 Sixth St., Downtown. eatgaucho.com

2nd: Cilantro & Ajo

3rd: Mi Empanada

Best Mexican Restaurant

Totopo Cocina & Cantina

660 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon. totopomex.com

2nd: Condado Tacos

3rd: El Campesino

Best Middle-Eastern Restaurant

Salem's Market & Grill

2923 Penn Ave., Strip District. salemsmarketgrill.com

2nd: Aladdin's Eatery

3rd: Pitaland

Best Milkshake

The Milkshake Factory

Multiple locations. themilkshakefactory.com

2nd: Burgatory

3rd: Page's

Best New Food Truck

Taquería El Pastorcito

facebook.com/taqueriaelpastorcitopgh

2nd: Stuntpig

3rd: Bridge City Brinery

Best New Restaurant

Moonlit Burgers

1426 Potomac Ave., Dormont. moonlitburgers.com

2nd: Gi-Jin

3rd: Rear End Gastropub & Garage

Best Outdoor Dining

Pusadee's Garden

5319 Butler St., Lawrenceville. pusadeesgarden.com

2nd: Over The Bar at North Park Boathouse

3rd: Redfin Blues

Best Pierogies

Pierogies Plus

342 Island Ave., McKees Rocks. pierogiesplus.com

2nd: APTEKA

3rd: Saint John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church

Best Pizza

Fiori's Pizzaria

103 Capital Ave., Dormont and 3801 Washington Road, McMurray. fiorispizzaria.com

2nd: Mineo's Pizza House

3rd: Iron Born Pizza

Best Place to Drink Cheap

Lefty's

2021 Penn Ave., Strip District. facebook.com/leftys.bar.14

2nd: Dee's Cafe

3rd: William Penn Tavern

Best Place to Drink Fancy

Bridges & Bourbon

930 Penn Ave., Strip District. bridgesandbourbonpgh.com

2nd: Butcher and the Rye

3rd: Con Alma

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Narcisi Winery

Best Place to Drink Outside

Narcisi Winery

4578 Gibsonia Road, Gibsonia. narcisiwinery.com

2nd: Grist House Craft Brewery

3rd: Southern Tier Brewery Pittsburgh

Best Place to Eat Cheap

Eat'n Park

Multiple locations. eatnpark.com

2nd: Noodlehead

3rd: Big Jim's in the Run

Best Place to Eat Fancy

Pusadee's Garden

5319 Butler St., Lawrenceville. pusadeesgarden.com

2nd: Monterey Bay Fish Grotto

3rd: Grand Concourse

Best Poke Bowl

JJ Poke Bowl & Taiwanese Bubble Tea

110 Atwood St., Oakland. jjpoke.com

2nd: Sushi Fuku

3rd: Kahuna

Best Restaurant (DOWNTOWN & STRIP DISTRICT)

DiAnoia's Eatery

2549 Penn Ave., Strip District. dianoiaseatery.com

2nd: Gaucho Parrilla Argentina

3rd: Salem's Market & Grill

Best Restaurant (EAST)

Noodlehead

242 S. Highland Ave., Shadyside. noodleheadpgh.com

2nd: Tessaro's Restaurant

3rd: Casbah

Best Restaurant (NORTH)

Nicky's Thai Kitchen

Multiple locations. nickysthaikitchen.com

2nd: Fig & Ash

3rd: Off The Hook

Best Restaurant (SOUTH)

Pasta Too

5260 Library Road, Bethel Park. pastatoorestaurant.com

2nd: Dish Osteria

3rd: Totopo Cocina & Cantina

Best Restaurant (WEST)

Mike & Tony's Gyros

5980 University Blvd., Moon. mikeandtonysgyros.com/moon

2nd: Pizzeria Davide

3rd: Central Diner & Grille

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Industry Public House

Best Restaurant Beer List

Industry Public House

4305 Butler St., Lawrenceville. industrypgh.com

2nd: D's Six Pax and Dogz

3rd: The Urban Tap

Best Romantic Restaurant

LeMont Restaurant

1114 Grandview Ave., Mt. Washington. lemontpittsburgh.com

2nd: Pusadee’s Garden

3rd: Monterey Bay Fish Grotto

Best Rooftop Bar

Il Tetto - Sienna Mercato

942 Penn Ave., Downtown. siennamercato.com

2nd: Biergarten at Hotel Monaco

3rd: Over Eden

Best Seafood

Monterey Bay Fish Grotto

1411 Grandview Ave., Mt. Washington. montereybayfishgrotto.com

2nd: Luke Wholey's Wild Alaskan Grille

3rd: Off The Hook

Best Smoothies

Smoothie King

1025 Washington Pike, Bridgeville and 11199 Perry Highway, Wexford. smoothieking.com

2nd (tie): East End Food Co-op

2nd (tie): Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Best Soul Food

Carmi Soul Food Restaurant

1825 E. Carson St., South Side. carmirestaurant.com

2nd: Grandma B's

3rd: Wings & A Prayer

Best Steak

Gaucho Parrilla Argentina

146 Sixth St., Downtown. eatgaucho.com

2nd: Tessaro's American Bar and Hardwood Grill

3rd: Napa Prime Chophouse & Cigar Bar

Best Sushi

Nakama

Multiple locations. instagram.com/nakama_pgh

2nd: The Slippery Mermaid Sushi Bar

3rd: Little Tokyo Restaurant

Best Taco

Condado Tacos

Multiple locations. condadotacos.com

2nd: Las Palmas Tacos

3rd: täkō

Best Tea Shop

Dobrá Tea Pittsburgh

1937 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. dobrateapgh.com

2nd: The Steeping Leaf

3rd: Allegheny Coffee & Tea Exchange

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Nicky's Thai Kitchen

Best Thai Restaurant

Nicky's Thai Kitchen

Multiple locations. nickysthaikitchen.com

2nd: Pusadee's Garden

3rd: Noodlehead

Best Vegan Menu

APTEKA

4606 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. aptekapgh.com

2nd: Onion Maiden

3rd: Aladdin’s Eatery

Best Vegetarian Menu

APTEKA

4606 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. aptekapgh.com

2nd: Onion Maiden

3rd: Mad Mex

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Tram's Kitchen

4050 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. tinyurl.com/TramsKitchen

2nd: Two Sisters Vietnamese Restaurant

3rd: Banh Mi & Ti

Best Wine List

Narcisi Winery

4578 Gibsonia Road, Gibsonia. narcisiwinery.com

2nd: Allegheny Wine Mixer

3rd: Mary's Vine

Best Wings

Big Shot Bob's House of Wings

Multiple locations. bigshotbobs.com

2nd: Bigham Tavern

3rd: Sidelines Bar & Gril