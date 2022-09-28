Best of Pittsburgh 2022: Food and Drink winners

Best African Food
Kilimanjaro Flavour
facebook.com/Kilimanjo.kitchen
2nd: Tana Ethiopian Cuisine
3rd: African Eats Cuisine
Best Alcohol-free Spirits
Shorty's Pins x Pints
353 N. Shore Drive, North Side. shortysx.com
2nd: Hidden Harbor
3rd: Grand Concourse
Best Asian Fusion Restaurant
Bae Bae's Kitchen
951 Liberty Ave., Downtown. baebaes.kitchen
2nd: JJ Poke Bowl & Taiwanese Bubble Tea
3rd: The Slippery Mermaid
Best Bakery
Oakmont Bakery
1 Sweet St., Oakmont. oakmontbakery.com
2nd: La Gourmandine
3rd: Jean-Marc Chatellier's French Bakery
Best Bar Snacks
Fat Head's Saloon
1805 E. Carson St., South Side. fatheads.com
2nd: Dive Bar and Grille
3rd: Bigham Tavern
Best BBQ
Walter's BBQ Southern Kitchen
4501 Butler St., Lawrenceville. walterspgh.com
2nd: Showcase Barbeque
3rd: Off the Rails Barbeque and Drafthouse
Best Bread
Mancini's Bakery
1717 Penn Ave., Strip District and 601 Woodward Ave., McKees Rocks. mancinisbakery.com
2nd: BreadWorks Bakery
3rd: Oakmont Bakery
Best Brewery
Grist House Craft Brewery
10 Sherman St., Millvale. gristhouse.com
2nd: Voodoo Brewing Co.
3rd: Hitchhiker Brewing Co.
Best Brunch
Pamela's Diner
Multiple locations. pamelasdiner.com
2nd: Grand Concourse
3rd: Square Cafe
Best Bubble Tea
JJ Poke Bowl & Taiwanese Bubble Tea
110 Atwood St., Oakland. jjpoke.com
2nd: Fuku Tea
3rd: Banh Mi & Ti
Best Burger
Burgatory
Multiple locations. burgatorybar.com
2nd: Tessaro's American Bar & Hardwood Grill
3rd: Moonlit Burgers
Best Candy Store
Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop
Multiple locations. grandpajoescandyshop.com
2nd: The Milkshake Factory
3rd: Betsy Ann Chocolates
Best Caribbean Restaurant
Kaya
2000 Smallman St., Strip District. kaya.menu
2nd: 2 Sisters 2 Sons
3rd: Leon's Caribbean Food
Best Caterer
Pasta Too
5260 Library Road, Bethel Park. pastatoorestaurant.com
2nd: The Cooked Goose Catering Company
3rd: DiAnoia's Eatery
Best Chef
Dave Anoia at DiAnoia's Eatery
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District. dianoiaseatery.com
2nd: Matt Christie at Streets on Carson
3rd: Bill Fuller at Big Burrito
Best Chinese Restaurant
Sesame Inn
Multiple locations. sesameinn.com
2nd: Chengdu Gourmet
3rd: Everyday Noodles
Best Cocktail List
Bridges & Bourbon
930 Penn Ave., Strip District. bridgesandbourbonpgh.com
2nd: Hidden Harbor
3rd: Maggie's Farm Rum Distillery
Best Coffee Shop
Black Forge Coffee House
1206 Arlington Ave., Allentown and 701 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks.
blackforgecoffee.com
2nd: Carnegie Coffee Company
3rd: BeanThru
Best Craft Cocktails
Wigle Whiskey Distillery
2401 Smallman St., Strip District. wiglewhiskey.com
2nd: Bridges & Bourbon
3rd: Hidden Harbor
Best CSA
412 Food Rescue
412foodrescue.org
2nd: Who Cooks For You Farm
3rd: Harvie
Best Deli
Pennsylvania Macaroni Co.
2010 Penn Ave., Strip District. pennmac.com
2nd: Carson Street Deli & Craft Beer Bar
3rd: Labriola's Italian Market
Best Dessert Menu
Oakmont Bakery
1 Sweet St., Oakmont. oakmontbakery.com
2nd: Page's
3rd: The Butterwood Bake Consortium
Best Diner
Pamela's Diner
Multiple locations. pamelasdiner.com
2nd: Ritter's Diner
3rd: Kelly O's Diner
Best Distillery
Wigle Whiskey Distillery
2401 Smallman St., Strip District. wiglewhiskey.com
2nd: Maggie's Farm Rum Distillery
3rd: McLaughlin Distillery
Best Dog-Friendly Restaurant
Grist House Craft Brewery
10 Sherman St., Millvale. gristhouse.com
2nd: Double Wide Grill
3rd: Southern Tier Brewery Pittsburgh
Best Donuts
Oakmont Bakery
1 Sweet St., Oakmont. oakmontbakery.com
2nd: Duck Donuts
3rd: Valkyrie Doughnuts
Best Food Truck
Totopo Food Truck
facebook.com/totopoonwheels
2nd: HibachiLou412
3rd: Blue Sparrow
Best Fried Chicken
Coop De Ville
2305 Smallman St., Strip District. coopdevillepgh.com
2nd: Bird On The Run
3rd: CHiKN
Best Fries
Potato Patch
4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. kennywood.com
2nd: Primanti Bros.
3rd: Point Brugge Cafe
Best Gluten-Free Menu
Condado Tacos
Multiple locations. condadotacos.com
2nd: Onion Maiden
3rd: Square Cafe
Best Greek Restaurant
Mike & Tony's Gyros
Multiple locations. mikeandtonysgyros.com
2nd: Pitaland
3rd: Amel's Restaurant
Best Happy Hour
Mad Mex
Multiple locations. madmex.com
2nd: Primanti Bros.
3rd: Mike & Tony's Gyros
Best Hoagie
Triangle Bar & Grill
2122 Monongahela Ave., Swissvale. trianglebarswissvale.com
2nd: Peppi's
3rd: Uncle Sam's Submarines
Best Hot Dog
D's Six Pax and Dogz
1118 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square. ds6pax.com
2nd: Brighton Hot Dog Shoppe
3rd: Franktuary
Best Ice Cream
Millie's Homemade Ice Cream
Multiple locations. millieshomemade.com
2nd: Page's
3rd: Leona's Ice Cream
Best Indian Restaurant
Taj Mahal
7795 McKnight Road, North Hills. tajmahalinc.com
2nd: People's Indian Restaurant
3rd: Udipi Cafe
Best Italian Restaurant
DiAnoia's Eatery
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District. dianoiaseatery.com
2nd: Alla Famiglia
3rd: Pasta Too
Best Japanese Restaurant
Nakama
Multiple locations. instagram.com/nakama_pgh
2nd: Umami
3rd: Ichiban Hibachi & Sushi Bar
Best Juice
The Pittsburgh Juice Company
3418 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. pittsburghjuicecompany.com
2nd: Live Fresh Cold Pressed Juice + Smoothie Bar
3rd: East End Food Co-op
Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant
Eat'n Park
Multiple locations. eatnpark.com
2nd: Mad Mex
3rd: Over The Bar Bicycle Cafe
Best Korean Food
Bae Bae's Kitchen
951 Liberty Ave., Downtown. baebaes.kitchen
2nd: Soju
3rd: Green Pepper
Best Latin Restaurant
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
146 Sixth St., Downtown. eatgaucho.com
2nd: Cilantro & Ajo
3rd: Mi Empanada
Best Mexican Restaurant
Totopo Cocina & Cantina
660 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon. totopomex.com
2nd: Condado Tacos
3rd: El Campesino
Best Middle-Eastern Restaurant
Salem's Market & Grill
2923 Penn Ave., Strip District. salemsmarketgrill.com
2nd: Aladdin's Eatery
3rd: Pitaland
Best Milkshake
The Milkshake Factory
Multiple locations. themilkshakefactory.com
2nd: Burgatory
3rd: Page's
Best New Food Truck
Taquería El Pastorcito
facebook.com/taqueriaelpastorcitopgh
2nd: Stuntpig
3rd: Bridge City Brinery
Best New Restaurant
Moonlit Burgers
1426 Potomac Ave., Dormont. moonlitburgers.com
2nd: Gi-Jin
3rd: Rear End Gastropub & Garage
Best Outdoor Dining
Pusadee's Garden
5319 Butler St., Lawrenceville. pusadeesgarden.com
2nd: Over The Bar at North Park Boathouse
3rd: Redfin Blues
Best Pierogies
Pierogies Plus
342 Island Ave., McKees Rocks. pierogiesplus.com
2nd: APTEKA
3rd: Saint John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church
Best Pizza
Fiori's Pizzaria
103 Capital Ave., Dormont and 3801 Washington Road, McMurray. fiorispizzaria.com
2nd: Mineo's Pizza House
3rd: Iron Born Pizza
Best Place to Drink Cheap
Lefty's
2021 Penn Ave., Strip District. facebook.com/leftys.bar.14
2nd: Dee's Cafe
3rd: William Penn Tavern
Best Place to Drink Fancy
Bridges & Bourbon
930 Penn Ave., Strip District. bridgesandbourbonpgh.com
2nd: Butcher and the Rye
3rd: Con Alma
Best Place to Drink Outside
Narcisi Winery
4578 Gibsonia Road, Gibsonia. narcisiwinery.com
2nd: Grist House Craft Brewery
3rd: Southern Tier Brewery Pittsburgh
Best Place to Eat Cheap
Eat'n Park
Multiple locations. eatnpark.com
2nd: Noodlehead
3rd: Big Jim's in the Run
Best Place to Eat Fancy
Pusadee's Garden
5319 Butler St., Lawrenceville. pusadeesgarden.com
2nd: Monterey Bay Fish Grotto
3rd: Grand Concourse
Best Poke Bowl
JJ Poke Bowl & Taiwanese Bubble Tea
110 Atwood St., Oakland. jjpoke.com
2nd: Sushi Fuku
3rd: Kahuna
Best Restaurant (DOWNTOWN & STRIP DISTRICT)
DiAnoia's Eatery
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District. dianoiaseatery.com
2nd: Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
3rd: Salem's Market & Grill
Best Restaurant (EAST)
Noodlehead
242 S. Highland Ave., Shadyside. noodleheadpgh.com
2nd: Tessaro's Restaurant
3rd: Casbah
Best Restaurant (NORTH)
Nicky's Thai Kitchen
Multiple locations. nickysthaikitchen.com
2nd: Fig & Ash
3rd: Off The Hook
Best Restaurant (SOUTH)
Pasta Too
5260 Library Road, Bethel Park. pastatoorestaurant.com
2nd: Dish Osteria
3rd: Totopo Cocina & Cantina
Best Restaurant (WEST)
Mike & Tony's Gyros
5980 University Blvd., Moon. mikeandtonysgyros.com/moon
2nd: Pizzeria Davide
3rd: Central Diner & Grille
Best Restaurant Beer List
Industry Public House
4305 Butler St., Lawrenceville. industrypgh.com
2nd: D's Six Pax and Dogz
3rd: The Urban Tap
Best Romantic Restaurant
LeMont Restaurant
1114 Grandview Ave., Mt. Washington. lemontpittsburgh.com
2nd: Pusadee’s Garden
3rd: Monterey Bay Fish Grotto
Best Rooftop Bar
Il Tetto - Sienna Mercato
942 Penn Ave., Downtown. siennamercato.com
2nd: Biergarten at Hotel Monaco
3rd: Over Eden
Best Seafood
Monterey Bay Fish Grotto
1411 Grandview Ave., Mt. Washington. montereybayfishgrotto.com
2nd: Luke Wholey's Wild Alaskan Grille
3rd: Off The Hook
Best Smoothies
Smoothie King
1025 Washington Pike, Bridgeville and 11199 Perry Highway, Wexford. smoothieking.com
2nd (tie): East End Food Co-op
2nd (tie): Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Best Soul Food
Carmi Soul Food Restaurant
1825 E. Carson St., South Side. carmirestaurant.com
2nd: Grandma B's
3rd: Wings & A Prayer
Best Steak
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
146 Sixth St., Downtown. eatgaucho.com
2nd: Tessaro's American Bar and Hardwood Grill
3rd: Napa Prime Chophouse & Cigar Bar
Best Sushi
Nakama
Multiple locations. instagram.com/nakama_pgh
2nd: The Slippery Mermaid Sushi Bar
3rd: Little Tokyo Restaurant
Best Taco
Condado Tacos
Multiple locations. condadotacos.com
2nd: Las Palmas Tacos
3rd: täkō
Best Tea Shop
Dobrá Tea Pittsburgh
1937 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. dobrateapgh.com
2nd: The Steeping Leaf
3rd: Allegheny Coffee & Tea Exchange
Best Thai Restaurant
Nicky's Thai Kitchen
Multiple locations. nickysthaikitchen.com
2nd: Pusadee's Garden
3rd: Noodlehead
Best Vegan Menu
APTEKA
4606 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. aptekapgh.com
2nd: Onion Maiden
3rd: Aladdin’s Eatery
Best Vegetarian Menu
APTEKA
4606 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. aptekapgh.com
2nd: Onion Maiden
3rd: Mad Mex
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
Tram's Kitchen
4050 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. tinyurl.com/TramsKitchen
2nd: Two Sisters Vietnamese Restaurant
3rd: Banh Mi & Ti
Best Wine List
Narcisi Winery
4578 Gibsonia Road, Gibsonia. narcisiwinery.com
2nd: Allegheny Wine Mixer
3rd: Mary's Vine
Best Wings
Big Shot Bob's House of Wings
Multiple locations. bigshotbobs.com
2nd: Bigham Tavern
3rd: Sidelines Bar & Gril