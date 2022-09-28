Best of Pittsburgh 2022: Culture and Nightlife winners

Best Americana Artist/Group
Jim Donovan and the Sun King Warriors
sunkingwarriors.com
2nd: Buffalo Rose
3rd: The Shiners
Best Bar (DOWNTOWN & STRIP DISTRICT)
Coop De Ville
2305 Smallman St., Strip District. coopdevillepgh.com
2nd: Con Alma Downtown
3rd: The Warren Bar & Burrow
Best Bar (EAST)
Kelly's Bar & Lounge
6012 Penn Ave., East Liberty. kellysbarlounge.com
2nd: Spirit
3rd: Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Best Bar (NORTH)
Jergel's Rhythm Grille
285 Northgate Drive, Warrendale. jergels.com
2nd: Federal Galley
3rd: Max's Allegheny Tavern
Best Bar (SOUTH)
Mindful Brewing Company
3759 Library Road, South Hills. mindfulbrewing.com
2nd: Ruggers Pub
3rd: Jack's Bar
Best Bar (WEST)
Riley's Pour House
215 E. Main St., Carnegie. rileyspourhouse.com
2nd: The Parkway Theater & Film Lounge
3rd: Rockefeller's Grille
Best Bar to Day Drink
Southern Tier Brewery Pittsburgh
316 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stbcbeer.com
2nd: Trace Brewing
3rd: Coop De Ville
Best Bar to Drink Alone
Jack's Bar
1117 E. Carson St., South Side. instagram.com/jacksbarpgh
2nd: Gooski's
3rd: Blue Moon
Best Bar to Pregame
Southern Tier Brewery Pittsburgh
316 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stbcbeer.com
2nd: Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar
3rd: Tequila Cowboy
Best Bartender
Lara Borasso at Rugger’s Pub
40 S. 22nd St., South Side.
ruggerspub.com
2nd: Chris Miller at Hidden Harbor
3rd: Derek Blankenship at The Smiling Moose
Best Blues Artist/Group
Billy Price
billyprice.com
2nd: The Fabulous Booze Brothers
3rd: Miss Freddye
Best Bouncer
Lamont Moorer at Mr. Smalls Theatre and Gooskis
instagram.com/batmetal
2nd: Big Pete at Smiling Moose
3rd: Thomas Ross at P-Town Bar
Best Camp for Kids
Zoo Camp at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium
7370 Baker St., Highland Park. pittsburghzoo.org
2nd: Girls Rock! Pittsburgh
3rd: Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh
Best Cartoonist
Rob Rogers
robrogers.com
2nd: Marcel Walker
3rd: Randy Bish
Best Charity Fundraiser
Mario Lemieux Foundation 6.6K
mariolemieux.org
2nd: Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh's Wags, Whiskers & Wings End of Summer Pawty
3rd: Women Who Rock
Best Classical Ensemble
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
pittsburghsymphony.org
2nd: River City Brass Band
3rd: Cello Fury
Best Club
Spirit
242 51st St., Lawrenceville. spiritpgh.com
2nd: Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
3rd: Tequila Cowboy
Best Club DJ
Selecta
instagram.com/selecta720
2nd: DJ Solo Dolo
3rd: T.J. Harris
Best Comedian
Jim Krenn
jimkrenn.com
2nd: Bill Crawford
3rd: Chrissy Costa
Best Comedy Troupe
JoeMyGosh and Jaxa Froot
youtube.com/c/JoeJaxa
2nd: Knights of the Arcade
3rd: Nebby Neighbors
Best Country Artist/Group
Christian Beck
facebook.com/ChristianBeckBand
2nd: Buckwild
3rd: Justin Fabus
Best Cover Artist/Group
Dancing Queen
facebook.com/DancingQueenBand
2nd: Totally 80s
3rd: Gary Prisby
Best Dance Company
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre
pbt.org
2nd: Attack Theatre
3rd: Point Park University Conservatory Dance Company
Best Dance Studio
Studio G Dance Center
995 Greensburg Pike, Forest Hills and 1454 Lincoln Highway, North Versailles. studiogdancecenter.com
2nd: Bell School of Irish Dance
3rd: Abby Lee Dance Company
Best Electronic Artist/Group
Venus In Furs
venusinfursrocks.com
2nd: The Gay She’s
3rd: Ky Vöss
Best Event Planner
Montia Robinson of M. Robinson Group
mrobinsongroup.com
2nd: Shayla Hawkins
3rd: Lito Corpuz
Best Filmmaker
Chris Preksta
chrispreksta.com
2nd: Alistair McQueen
3rd: Max Cianci
Best Gallery for Local Artists
Redfishbowl
4327 Butler St., Lawrenceville. redfishbowl.com
2nd: Baron Batch Art Gallery
3rd: BOOM Concepts
Best Haunted Attraction
Hundred Acres Manor
1 Hundred Acres Drive, Bethel Park. hundredacresmanor.com
2nd: The Scarehouse
3rd: Kennywood Phantom Fall Festival
Best Independent Movie Theater
Row House Cinema
4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. rowhousecinema.com
2nd: Manor Theatre
3rd: Dependable Drive In Theater
Best Jazz Artist/Group
Phat Man Dee
phatmandeemusic.com
2nd: Big Blitz
3rd: Kenny Blake
Best Legacy Artist/Group
The Clarks
clarksonline.com
2nd: Anti-Flag
3rd: Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers
Best LGBTQ Bar
5801 Video Lounge & Café
5801 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. 5801pgh.com
2nd: Blue Moon
3rd: P Town Bar
Best Literary Event
Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh's Battle of the Books
carnegielibrary.org/battleofthebooks
2nd: Abolition Is Everything at White Whale Bookstore
3rd: Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures' Ten Evenings Series
Best Local Album of the Year
Highway Traveler by Steel Mill Rising
facebook.com/SteelMillRising
2nd: No Gloryholes in Heaven by God Hates Unicorns
3rd: Smile, You’re Alive! by Benji.
Best Metal Artist/Group
Lady Beast
facebook.com/ladybeastofficial
2nd: Greywalker
3rd: Windchimes
Best Music Fest
Millvale Music Fest
millvalemusic.org
2nd: Deutschtown Music Festival
3rd: Three Rivers Arts Festival
Best Music Venue (City)
Stage AE
400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stageae.com
2nd: Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
3rd: Spirit
Best Music Venue (Suburbs)
Mr. Smalls Theatre
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. mrsmalls.com
2nd: Roxian Theatre
3rd: Jergel's Rhythm Grille
Best New Bar
Con Alma Downtown
613 Penn Ave., Downtown. conalmapgh.com/downtown
2nd: The Getaway Bar & Grill
3rd: Ceasars Ale House and Eatery
Best Photographer (Creative)
Dave DiCello
davedicello.com
2nd: Dustin McGrew
3rd: JP Diroll
Best Photographer (Wedding)
Rachel Rowland
rachelrowland.com
2nd: Wild Native
3rd: Taylor Ollason Photography
Best Pick-up Bar
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. belvederesultradive.com
2nd: Spirit
3rd: Blue Moon
Best Place for a Date Night
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
1 Schenley Park, Oakland. phipps.conservatory.org
2nd: Pusadee's Garden
3rd: Coop De Ville
Best Place to Celebrate Your Birthday
Kennywood
4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. kennywood.com
2nd: Arsenal Bowl
3rd: DiAnoia's Eatery
Best Place to Celebrate Your Divorce
Lumberjaxes Axe Throwing
Multiple locations. lumberjaxes.com
2nd: Club Erotica
3rd: Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
Best Place to Dance
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. belvederesultradive.com
2nd: Tequila Cowboy
3rd: Spirit
Best Place to Feel Like a Kid Again
Kennywood
4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. kennywood.com
2nd: Carnegie Science Center
3rd: Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium
Best Place to Karaoke
Bob's Garage
1372 Freeport Road, Blawnox. instagram.com/pghbobsgarage
2nd: COBRA
3rd: Jekyll and Hyde
Best Place to See a Local Band
Mr. Smalls Theatre
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. mrsmalls.com
2nd: Jergel's Rhythm Grille
3rd: Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Best Place to Take Alien Visitors
Mount Washington Overlook
visitpittsburgh.com/neighborhoods/mt-washington
2nd: Randyland
3rd: South Side on a Friday night
Best Poet
Rachel Ann Bovier
facebook.com/Rachel.Ann.Bovier
2nd: Joe Szalinski
3rd: vanessa german
Best Pop Artist/Group
Meeting of Important People
meetingofimportantpeople.com
2nd: Katie Simone
3rd: Donora
Best Punk Artist/Group
fuck yeah, dinosaurs!
dinopunks.com
2nd: Bastard Bearded Irishmen
3rd: The Cheats
Best R&B Artist/Group
The Bill Henry Band
billhenryband.com
2nd: The Commonheart
3rd: Sierra Sellers
Best Radio DJ
Kelly 100.7 Star FM
facebook.com/kelonair
2nd: Mikey & Big Bob
3rd: Randy Baumann
Best Radio Station
91.3 FM WYEP
wyep.org
2nd: 102.5 WDVE
3rd: 96.1 KISS FM
Best Rap/Hip-Hop Artist/Group
Benji.
facebook.com/AvatarBenji
2nd: Miss Money
3rd: Tjuan Benafactor
Best Rock Artist/Group
The Clarks
clarksonline.com
2nd: Weird Paul Rock Band
3rd: Byron Nash
Best Sports Announcer
Mike Lange
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mike_Lange
2nd: Bob Pompeani and Andrew Fillipponi
3rd: Bill Hilgrove
Best Sports Bar
Primanti’s
Multiple locations. primantibros.com
2nd: Bigham Tavern
3rd: Ruggers Pub
Best Street Artist
Baron Batch
baronbatch.com
2nd: Mook
3rd: Jeremy Raymer
Best Street Festival
Three Rivers Arts Festival
traf.trustarts.org
2nd: Picklesburgh
3rd: Little Italy Days
Best Strip Club
Cheerleaders
3100 Liberty Ave., Strip District. cheerleaderspittsburgh.com
2nd: True Diamonds
3rd: Real Luck Café
Best Theater Company
Pittsburgh Public Theater
ppt.org
2nd: City Theatre Company
3rd: Stage 62
Best Theater Production
Pittsburgh CLO's The Wizard of Oz at Heinz Field
pittsburghclo.org
2nd: The Nutcracker by Carnegie Performing Arts Center
3rd: City Theatre's An Untitled New Play by Justin Timberlake
Best Trivia Night
5801 Video Lounge and Café
5801 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. 5801pgh.com
2nd: Bigham Tavern
3rd: Radical Trivia at Trace Brewing
Best Unsigned Music Artist
Weird Paul
weirdpaul.com
2nd: Matthew Kamenicky
3rd: Letizia Collini
Best Visual Artist
Bob Freyer
bfreyerart.com
2nd: Baron Batch
3rd: James Wodarek
Best World or International Music Artist/Group
The Tamburitzans
thetamburitzans.org
2nd: Ishtar
3rd: Gavas Beat
Best Wrestler or Wrestling Tag Team
Kurt Angle
kurtanglebrand.com
2nd: Lee Moriarty
3rd: Ziggy Haim
Best Writer
Damon Young
damonjyoung.com
2nd: Sean Collier
3rd: Tony Norman