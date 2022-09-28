Best of Pittsburgh 2022: Culture and Nightlife winners

click to enlarge CP Photo: Rayni Shiring / CP Design: Lucy Chen JoeMyGosh and Jaxa Froot

Best Americana Artist/Group

Jim Donovan and the Sun King Warriors

sunkingwarriors.com

2nd: Buffalo Rose

3rd: The Shiners

Best Bar (DOWNTOWN & STRIP DISTRICT)

Coop De Ville

2305 Smallman St., Strip District. coopdevillepgh.com

2nd: Con Alma Downtown

3rd: The Warren Bar & Burrow

Best Bar (EAST)

Kelly's Bar & Lounge

6012 Penn Ave., East Liberty. kellysbarlounge.com

2nd: Spirit

3rd: Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

Best Bar (NORTH)

Jergel's Rhythm Grille

285 Northgate Drive, Warrendale. jergels.com

2nd: Federal Galley

3rd: Max's Allegheny Tavern

Best Bar (SOUTH)

Mindful Brewing Company

3759 Library Road, South Hills. mindfulbrewing.com

2nd: Ruggers Pub

3rd: Jack's Bar

Best Bar (WEST)

Riley's Pour House

215 E. Main St., Carnegie. rileyspourhouse.com

2nd: The Parkway Theater & Film Lounge

3rd: Rockefeller's Grille

Best Bar to Day Drink

Southern Tier Brewery Pittsburgh

316 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stbcbeer.com

2nd: Trace Brewing

3rd: Coop De Ville

Best Bar to Drink Alone

Jack's Bar

1117 E. Carson St., South Side. instagram.com/jacksbarpgh

2nd: Gooski's

3rd: Blue Moon

Best Bar to Pregame

Southern Tier Brewery Pittsburgh

316 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stbcbeer.com

2nd: Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar

3rd: Tequila Cowboy

Best Bartender

Lara Borasso at Rugger’s Pub

40 S. 22nd St., South Side.

ruggerspub.com

2nd: Chris Miller at Hidden Harbor

3rd: Derek Blankenship at The Smiling Moose

Best Blues Artist/Group

Billy Price

billyprice.com

2nd: The Fabulous Booze Brothers

3rd: Miss Freddye

Best Bouncer

Lamont Moorer at Mr. Smalls Theatre and Gooskis

instagram.com/batmetal

2nd: Big Pete at Smiling Moose

3rd: Thomas Ross at P-Town Bar

Best Camp for Kids

Zoo Camp at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

7370 Baker St., Highland Park. pittsburghzoo.org

2nd: Girls Rock! Pittsburgh

3rd: Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh

Best Cartoonist

Rob Rogers

robrogers.com

2nd: Marcel Walker

3rd: Randy Bish

Best Charity Fundraiser

Mario Lemieux Foundation 6.6K

mariolemieux.org

2nd: Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh's Wags, Whiskers & Wings End of Summer Pawty

3rd: Women Who Rock

Best Classical Ensemble

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

pittsburghsymphony.org

2nd: River City Brass Band

3rd: Cello Fury

Best Club

Spirit

242 51st St., Lawrenceville. spiritpgh.com

2nd: Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive

3rd: Tequila Cowboy

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham DJ Selecta

Best Club DJ

Selecta

instagram.com/selecta720

2nd: DJ Solo Dolo

3rd: T.J. Harris

Best Comedian

Jim Krenn

jimkrenn.com

2nd: Bill Crawford

3rd: Chrissy Costa

Best Comedy Troupe

JoeMyGosh and Jaxa Froot

youtube.com/c/JoeJaxa

2nd: Knights of the Arcade

3rd: Nebby Neighbors

Best Country Artist/Group

Christian Beck

facebook.com/ChristianBeckBand

2nd: Buckwild

3rd: Justin Fabus

Best Cover Artist/Group

Dancing Queen

facebook.com/DancingQueenBand

2nd: Totally 80s

3rd: Gary Prisby

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Best Dance Company

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

pbt.org

2nd: Attack Theatre

3rd: Point Park University Conservatory Dance Company

Best Dance Studio

Studio G Dance Center

995 Greensburg Pike, Forest Hills and 1454 Lincoln Highway, North Versailles. studiogdancecenter.com

2nd: Bell School of Irish Dance

3rd: Abby Lee Dance Company

Best Electronic Artist/Group

Venus In Furs

venusinfursrocks.com

2nd: The Gay She’s

3rd: Ky Vöss

Best Event Planner

Montia Robinson of M. Robinson Group

mrobinsongroup.com

2nd: Shayla Hawkins

3rd: Lito Corpuz

Best Filmmaker

Chris Preksta

chrispreksta.com

2nd: Alistair McQueen

3rd: Max Cianci

Best Gallery for Local Artists

Redfishbowl

4327 Butler St., Lawrenceville. redfishbowl.com

2nd: Baron Batch Art Gallery

3rd: BOOM Concepts

Best Haunted Attraction

Hundred Acres Manor

1 Hundred Acres Drive, Bethel Park. hundredacresmanor.com

2nd: The Scarehouse

3rd: Kennywood Phantom Fall Festival

Best Independent Movie Theater

Row House Cinema

4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. rowhousecinema.com

2nd: Manor Theatre

3rd: Dependable Drive In Theater

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Phat Man Dee

Best Jazz Artist/Group

Phat Man Dee

phatmandeemusic.com

2nd: Big Blitz

3rd: Kenny Blake

Best Legacy Artist/Group

The Clarks

clarksonline.com

2nd: Anti-Flag

3rd: Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers

Best LGBTQ Bar

5801 Video Lounge & Café

5801 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. 5801pgh.com

2nd: Blue Moon

3rd: P Town Bar

Best Literary Event

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh's Battle of the Books

carnegielibrary.org/battleofthebooks

2nd: Abolition Is Everything at White Whale Bookstore

3rd: Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures' Ten Evenings Series

Best Local Album of the Year

Highway Traveler by Steel Mill Rising

facebook.com/SteelMillRising

2nd: No Gloryholes in Heaven by God Hates Unicorns

3rd: Smile, You’re Alive! by Benji.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Rayni Shiring Deborah Levine, lead singer of Lady Beast

Best Metal Artist/Group

Lady Beast

facebook.com/ladybeastofficial

2nd: Greywalker

3rd: Windchimes

Best Music Fest

Millvale Music Fest

millvalemusic.org

2nd: Deutschtown Music Festival

3rd: Three Rivers Arts Festival

Best Music Venue (City)

Stage AE

400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stageae.com

2nd: Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

3rd: Spirit

Best Music Venue (Suburbs)

Mr. Smalls Theatre

400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. mrsmalls.com

2nd: Roxian Theatre

3rd: Jergel's Rhythm Grille

click to enlarge CP Photo: Lucy Chen Con Alma Downtown

Best New Bar

Con Alma Downtown

613 Penn Ave., Downtown. conalmapgh.com/downtown

2nd: The Getaway Bar & Grill

3rd: Ceasars Ale House and Eatery

Best Photographer (Creative)

Dave DiCello

davedicello.com

2nd: Dustin McGrew

3rd: JP Diroll

Best Photographer (Wedding)

Rachel Rowland

rachelrowland.com

2nd: Wild Native

3rd: Taylor Ollason Photography

Best Pick-up Bar

Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive

4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. belvederesultradive.com

2nd: Spirit

3rd: Blue Moon

Best Place for a Date Night

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

1 Schenley Park, Oakland. phipps.conservatory.org

2nd: Pusadee's Garden

3rd: Coop De Ville

Best Place to Celebrate Your Birthday

Kennywood

4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. kennywood.com

2nd: Arsenal Bowl

3rd: DiAnoia's Eatery

Best Place to Celebrate Your Divorce

Lumberjaxes Axe Throwing

Multiple locations. lumberjaxes.com

2nd: Club Erotica

3rd: Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive

Best Place to Dance

Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive

4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. belvederesultradive.com

2nd: Tequila Cowboy

3rd: Spirit

Best Place to Feel Like a Kid Again

Kennywood

4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. kennywood.com

2nd: Carnegie Science Center

3rd: Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

click to enlarge CP Photo: Theo Schwarz Bob's Garage

Best Place to Karaoke

Bob's Garage

1372 Freeport Road, Blawnox. instagram.com/pghbobsgarage

2nd: COBRA

3rd: Jekyll and Hyde

Best Place to See a Local Band

Mr. Smalls Theatre

400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. mrsmalls.com

2nd: Jergel's Rhythm Grille

3rd: Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Mount Washington Overlook

Best Place to Take Alien Visitors

Mount Washington Overlook

visitpittsburgh.com/neighborhoods/mt-washington

2nd: Randyland

3rd: South Side on a Friday night

Best Poet

Rachel Ann Bovier

facebook.com/Rachel.Ann.Bovier

2nd: Joe Szalinski

3rd: vanessa german

Best Pop Artist/Group

Meeting of Important People

meetingofimportantpeople.com

2nd: Katie Simone

3rd: Donora

Best Punk Artist/Group

fuck yeah, dinosaurs!

dinopunks.com

2nd: Bastard Bearded Irishmen

3rd: The Cheats

Best R&B Artist/Group

The Bill Henry Band

billhenryband.com

2nd: The Commonheart

3rd: Sierra Sellers

Best Radio DJ

Kelly 100.7 Star FM

facebook.com/kelonair

2nd: Mikey & Big Bob

3rd: Randy Baumann

Best Radio Station

91.3 FM WYEP

wyep.org

2nd: 102.5 WDVE

3rd: 96.1 KISS FM

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Benji.

Best Rap/Hip-Hop Artist/Group

Benji.

facebook.com/AvatarBenji

2nd: Miss Money

3rd: Tjuan Benafactor

Best Rock Artist/Group

The Clarks

clarksonline.com

2nd: Weird Paul Rock Band

3rd: Byron Nash

Best Sports Announcer

Mike Lange

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mike_Lange

2nd: Bob Pompeani and Andrew Fillipponi

3rd: Bill Hilgrove

Best Sports Bar

Primanti’s

Multiple locations. primantibros.com

2nd: Bigham Tavern

3rd: Ruggers Pub

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Baron Batch

Best Street Artist

Baron Batch

baronbatch.com

2nd: Mook

3rd: Jeremy Raymer

Best Street Festival

Three Rivers Arts Festival

traf.trustarts.org

2nd: Picklesburgh

3rd: Little Italy Days

Best Strip Club

Cheerleaders

3100 Liberty Ave., Strip District. cheerleaderspittsburgh.com

2nd: True Diamonds

3rd: Real Luck Café

click to enlarge CP Photo: Lisa Cunningham Pittsburgh Public Theater's O'Reilly Theater

Best Theater Company

Pittsburgh Public Theater

ppt.org

2nd: City Theatre Company

3rd: Stage 62

Best Theater Production

Pittsburgh CLO's The Wizard of Oz at Heinz Field

pittsburghclo.org

2nd: The Nutcracker by Carnegie Performing Arts Center

3rd: City Theatre's An Untitled New Play by Justin Timberlake

Best Trivia Night

5801 Video Lounge and Café

5801 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. 5801pgh.com

2nd: Bigham Tavern

3rd: Radical Trivia at Trace Brewing

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jake Mysliwczyk Weird Paul

Best Unsigned Music Artist

Weird Paul

weirdpaul.com

2nd: Matthew Kamenicky

3rd: Letizia Collini

Best Visual Artist

Bob Freyer

bfreyerart.com

2nd: Baron Batch

3rd: James Wodarek

Best World or International Music Artist/Group

The Tamburitzans

thetamburitzans.org

2nd: Ishtar

3rd: Gavas Beat

Best Wrestler or Wrestling Tag Team

Kurt Angle

kurtanglebrand.com

2nd: Lee Moriarty

3rd: Ziggy Haim

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Damon Young

Best Writer

Damon Young

damonjyoung.com

2nd: Sean Collier

3rd: Tony Norman