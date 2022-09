click to enlarge CP Photo: Ryan Deto A Classic Moonlit Burger outside of Moonlit Burgers’ location in Dormont

Only in Pittsburgh would a burger joint win the title of Best New Restaurant. But, believe us, Moonlit Burgers is worthy. The Dormont restaurant specializes in smashburgers, the trendy American fast-food sensation that involves smashing a hamburger onto a hot grill as it cooks, resulting in a thin patty with crispy edges. Pair one up with Moonlit’s smash fries.

Moonlit Burgers. 1426 Potomac Ave., Dormont. moonlitburgers.com