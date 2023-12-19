Best Mushroom Gummies of 2024 | Tested & Reviewed | Pittsburgh City Paper

In the edibles market, mushroom gummies have become the new and healthy alternative to sugar-high candies. These delicious gummies are made of mushroom extract, vegan pectin base, and organic flavor additives and act as an unconventional option for people looking for candies while watching the health benefits.

Mushroom gummies are popular as they can be used as healthy snacks and health supplements. Gummy mushrooms contain essential nutrients present in mushrooms and bioactive components. Consuming these shroom gummies regularly increases energy levels, promotes a healthy immune system, and boosts cognitive function, among other benefits.

As mushroom gummy supplements are tasty and healthy, people are highly interested in buying them. In the market, plenty of mushroom gummy brands are available, making it difficult for people to choose the best brand of mushroom gummies. So, we have curated this list of the best mushroom gummies that are thoroughly reviewed and tested by our team of experts

5 Best Sites To Buy Mushroom Gummies In 2024

We follow detailed criteria in order to filter out the top brands of mushroom gummies in the market. After thorough research and reviewing multiple mushroom gummy brands, our list of the top 5 best mushroom gummy brands is as follows.

Riti mushroom gummies are one of the best mushroom gummies, which are a perfect blend of 10 different high-quality mushroom types like Lion’s Mane Mushroom and Reishi Mushroom, among others. These gummies are juicy, and you can taste the flavors of different mushrooms in every bite.

These mushroom gummies are available in various sizes, come in a tasty raspberry flavor, and have several health benefits. These gummies are good for digestive health, can enhance your mood, and improve energy levels. Also, the Riti mushroom gummy supplement can boost your immune system and increase focus and cognitive function.

Pros:

Made of 10 different mushrooms

Vegan and Non-GMO

Third-party tested

Made from high-quality ingredients

Cons:

A little expensive

Available in only a single flavor

Cheef Botanicals offers 3 different mushroom gummy supplements, namely Immunity Gummy Cubes, Wellness Gummy Cubes, and Brain Boost Gummies. The Immunity Mushroom Blend is made of Chaga, Reishi, and Turkey mushroom extracts. Lion’s Mane and Reishi extracts are used in the Brain Boost Mushroom Blend. The Wellness Mushroom Blend comprises the extracts of Cordyceps, Lion’s Mane, Chaga, and Reishi mushrooms.

Cheef Botanicals extracts powerful compounds from the cap and stem of the mushrooms and uses cane sugar and tapioca syrup for natural sweetness. You can consume these mushroom gummies daily as they ease swelling and relieve fatigue. These gummy supplements also ease your stress and anxiety.

Pros:

Made using natural, vegan-friendly ingredients

Available in various natural fruit flavors

Doesn’t contain artificial coloring or flavors

Cons:

Not advised to take more than 1 gummy a day

CBDfx mushroom gummies are one of the best mushroom gummies as they contain CBD and are made of mushroom extracts. Every gummy has 7.1mg of mushroom extract and 25mg of broad-spectrum CBD. These gummies are relatively delicious.

CBDfx mushroom gummies contain high-quality extracts from Lion's Mane, Chaga, Maitake, Shiitake, Turkey Tail, Cordyceps, and Reishi. They are made of only vegan and organic materials and are great health supplements. These gummies are highly nutritious, contain antioxidants, and boost your energy.

Pros:

Tasty cherry flavor

Non-GMO and certified organic materials

No residual chemicals

Cons:

As it contains CBD, they might be illegal in some states.

Elm&Rye are known for offering mushroom gummies in various forms, such as capsules, gummies, and coffee creams. Lion's Mane, Maitake, Chaga, Reishi, and Cordyceps extracts are used in these gummies. They are nutritious and increase your overall well-being.

These mushroom gummies are made using only high-quality ingredients and are lab-tested. Sugar and glucose syrup are used for sweetness. If you subscribe to Elm&Rye, you can save 25% on these gummies and exclusive discounts on other products.

Pros:

Available in single, 2-pack, and 4-packs

Third-party tested

Stylish package

Cons:

Contains sugar and vegetable oil.

Mushroom gummies from SUKU Vitamins are the best budget-friendly gummies, which combine Turkey Tail, Reishi, Chaga, and Lion's Mane extracts. These gummies are fibrous, contain natural sweetness, and are sugar-free.

These mushroom gummies come in a mild coffee flavor and are quite delicious. Comprised of four different mushroom extracts, namely reishi, chaga, turkey tail, and lion’s name, these gummies are a great source of antioxidants and fungal polysaccharides with immunomodulating properties.

Pros:

Affordable

100% vegan ingredients and non-GMO product

Does not contain gluten, peanut, dairy, sesame, wheat, egg, soy, etc.

Cons:

Available in only one flavor.

How We Created The List Of Best Mushroom Gummies?

As there are hundreds of brands of mushroom gummies available in the market, we have created our own standards to review different brands to find the best ones. Here are the criteria we followed to curate this list of the top 5 mushroom gummy brands.

Effectiveness

The primary factor we considered is the effectiveness of the gummies. The dosage of the mushroom extracts determines the effectiveness of mushroom gummies. For example, if the gummies contain only 1 or 2 mg of mushroom extract and have other artificial ingredients, they offer no nutrients or health benefits. We only picked the gummy brands that contain at least 25mg of mushroom extract or higher.

Types Of Mushrooms

There are hundreds of different types of mushrooms, and each variety has unique health benefits and nutrients. Some of the most common mushroom varieties used to make mushroom gummies are Lion’s Mane, Maitake, Turkey Tail, Chaga, Shiitake, Cordyceps, Reishi, Royal Sun, White Button, Black Fungus, etc.

Lion’s Mane mushrooms are known for enhancing memory, Chaga mushrooms improve the immune system, Reishi mushrooms have immune boosting and fatigue relieving properties, Turkey Tail mushrooms increase strength, etc.

Flavor

Another factor we considered in picking out the best mushroom gummy brand is flavor. The flavor is vital to appeal to consumers' tastes. The majority of consumers are only interested in buying mushroom gummies that are delicious and have a tasty flavor. For instance, sour-flavored gummies are less popular than sweet-flavored gummies.

Mushroom gummies are majorly available in fruity flavors, such as raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, cherry, grape, green apple, and many more. Some gummies are also available in typical flavors like coffee.

Extraction Type

We prioritize the brands that use high-end extraction techniques, as these techniques can preserve the nutritional value and health benefits of mushroom extracts. Some of the best extraction methods are triple extraction, dual extraction, etc. With these extraction methods, mushroom gummy brands can extract all the bioactive compounds without affecting their nutritional quality.

How To Choose The Best Mushroom Gummies?

When purchasing mushroom gummies, it is best to pay attention to the below-mentioned factors so that you can choose the best mushroom gummies.

Ingredients

First of all, check the list of ingredients used, like the type of mushroom extract/s, etc. High-quality mushroom gummies usually have more than one type of mushroom extract, contain cane sugar and tapioca syrup instead of sugar, and are free of artificial flavors and other preservatives.

Manufacturing Process

It is recommended to buy mushroom gummy supplements that have vegan, organic, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and non-GMO certifications. These gummies are safe for your health and well-being.

Brand Value

Buying gummies from a high-end and trusted brand is the best choice as it ensures the quality, safety, and transparency of the mushroom gummies. Before buying, make sure to research the brand, the process they follow, the certifications they have, and whether the products are third-party tested or not.

Safety

It is vital to note that all mushroom gummies are not created equal, so you need to check the daily dosage and serving size. In general, the serving size of gummies is 1 or 2 per day. If you have any medical condition, it is best to consult your doctor before consuming these gummy supplements.

Extraction Method

It is best to buy mushroom gummies from brands that use dual or triple extraction methods. This is because these extraction methods do not affect the effectiveness and potency of the bioactive compounds present in the mushrooms. This way, you can enjoy the nutrients and health benefits.

Pricing

Another vital factor to consider is the price of the gummies. You can compare the cost of gummies from different brands, check the quantity of gummies, and then select the mushroom gummies within your budget.

Customer Reviews

Go through the online customer reviews to know more about the gummies. Pay attention to the quality, flavor, dosage, if any side effects are there, etc. By reading mushroom gummies reviews, you can easily avoid buying poor-quality gummies.

How Do Mushroom Gummies Work?

In mushroom gummy supplements, mushroom extract and bioactive compounds with high nutritional value and numerous health benefits are used. These gummies are high in fiber, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. You can take 1 or 2 gummies a day to add mushrooms to your daily diet.

Mushroom gummies have high antioxidants and are known for their immune-boosting properties. They can boost your cellular health, digestive health, and gut health. Consuming these gummies on a daily basis can reduce stress, improve your mood, and increase endurance.

Some of the ingredients used in mushroom gummies have amazing benefits, like:

Reishi extract has adaptogenic properties and helps in boosting your cardiovascular health. Lion's Mane extract is known for improving your neuroprotective and cognitive health. Gummies with Cordyceps extract are great for respiratory health issues and can increase stamina.

Shiitake extract is known for improving immune function and heart health.

Gummies with Maitake extract help maintain your cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Regular consumption of these mushroom gummies will make your skin healthy and let it shine.

Benefits Of Taking Mushroom Gummies

Some of the primary benefits of consuming mushroom gummy supplements regularly are listed below:

Mushroom gummies are high in nutrients, so your body gets the required essential nutrients daily.

These gummies increase energy levels, boost endurance, and enhance athletic performance.

These gummies can give relief from stress and help you fight fatigue.

They have high anti-inflammatory properties, so they will reduce inflammation and improve heart health.

The gummies will improve cognitive function, help you concentrate, increase memory, and ensure mental clarity.

Gummies promote immune health and strengthen your body's defense against various diseases and infections.

These can support quick cellular repair and regeneration due to their anti-aging properties.

These supplements can improve digestion, improve gut health, ease gastric inflammation, and promote the digestive system.

Gummies can also boost the health of your skin and make it radiant.

These can help in maintaining healthy cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

FAQs About Mushroom Gummies

Q1. What are mushroom gummies?

Mushroom gummies are edibles or candies that contain extract and bioactive compounds from mushrooms. They can be used as dietary supplements and are available in gummy form. These gummies are often sweet and offer the nutritional value and health benefits of mushrooms. They can be added to your everyday diet in a convenient way.

Q2. Can mushroom gummies cause side effects?

Even though mushroom gummies are safe if eaten within the recommended dosage, they can cause some side effects if consumed in a higher dosage. The common side effects are diarrhea, nausea, headache, stomachache, etc. It is important to note that the side effects can differ based on the type of mushroom extract, your health condition, dosage, etc.

Q3. Are mushroom gummies safe to take every day?

Yes. It is safe to consume mushroom gummies daily. However, it is advised to go through the dosage instructions to avoid overconsumption. Generally, the recommended dosage of gummies is 1 or 2 per day, depending on their serving size. If you have any medical condition, it is best to talk to your doctor before taking gummies every day.

Q4. Do mushroom gummies have nootropic properties?

There is no certain proof to state that mushroom gummies have nootropic properties, as the study is still ongoing. However, various types of mushrooms, such as Chaga, Lion's Mane, Turkey Tail, and Reishi, are proven to have neuroprotective, cognitive, and immune-boosting properties. More studies need to be conducted to research the nootropic properties of mushroom gummies.

Q5. Are mushroom gummies legal?

Yes. Mushroom gummies are legal in almost all states as they contain only mushroom extract and other organic and artificial ingredients. However, it is vital to note that there are some mushroom gummy supplements that contain spectrum CBD. As a result, these gummies are not legal in a few regions where the usage of CBD is illegal.

Q6. Do mushroom gummies help with anxiety?

Consuming mushroom gummies on a regular basis can help with anxiety. This is because of the Reishi, Lion's Mane extracts, and other varieties that have calming properties. These extracts help in reducing anxiety, getting rid of stress, and easing depression. These mushroom gummy supplements also relieve fatigue and boost mental clarity in individuals.

Q7. Who shouldn’t take mushroom supplements?

There is no scientific evidence about the effects of mushroom gummy supplements on pregnant women, so it is best to avoid eating mushroom gummies when breastfeeding or pregnant. If you have low BP or are using BP or diabetes medication, it is better to stay away from these gummies. Having said that, it is always recommended to consult with your physician before taking any supplements.

Q8. What is the best time of day to take mushroom gummies?

Some brands instruct consumers to eat 1 or 2 mushroom gummies every night. A few experts suggest people take these gummies after eating a full meal so there will not be any side effects like nausea. However, you can try taking gummies at different times during the day and night and determine which timing fits you.

Concluding Thoughts About The Best Mushroom Gummies Available Online

In this list of the top 5 mushroom gummies, Riti and Cheef Botanicals are the best brands for mushroom gummies. They use only high-quality ingredients, contain a significant quantity of mushroom extract, and are delicious, flavorful, and relatively healthy.

As gummies contain various mushroom extracts, they provide a good amount of nutrients and health benefits to your body. They can improve cognitive function, enhance gut health, boost immunity, increase energy, and more. If you want to ditch bitter supplements and add flavorsome food to your daily diet, it is time to buy mushroom gummies.