2024 Premier Mobile Hotspots for On-the-Go Connectivity

Finding the best mobile hotspot for you is more relevant than ever in 2024. There are a wide range of portable WiFi devices offering fast and secure internet connectivity from virtually anywhere around the globe, so here we showcase mobile hotspots for on-the-go connectivity in 2024.

Are 2024 Mobile Hotspots a Good Upgrade?

The expansion of 5G mobile WiFi coverage is revolutionizing internet connectivity. 5G is the latest in mobile internet technology, offering speeds that can often exceed those of broadband internet. The rapid pace of 5G adoption is bringing more 5G mobile hotspots into the market, while the need for public WiFi hotspots is diminishing. Here are nine of the best mobile hotspots on the market today.

NETGEAR Nighthawk M6 Pro 5G Verizon Jetpack MiFi 8800L Simo Solis Lite 4G Orbic Speed UW 5G RoamWiFi 4G LTE GlocalMe G4 Pro 4G LTE T-Mobile MiFi M2000 Franklin A10 AT&T Global Modem USB800

NETGEAR Nighthawk M6 Pro 5G

The NETGEAR Nighthawk M6 Pro 5G is an upgrade that will elevate your experience with WiFi 6 and mmWave 5G speeds. The Nighthawk M6 Pro Mobile Router is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System that delivers premium performance and groundbreaking speeds. This mobile router combines dual band 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi 6 with AX3600, making it perfect for on-the-go use and up to 32 devices simultaneously.

You can connect wired devices to the 2.5G Ethernet port for multi-gig speeds. Use the large intuitive touchscreen to get set up, change settings, and monitor data usage. For convenience, reliability, speeds, and power, the NETGEAR Nighthawk M6 Pro5G deserves its place at the top of this list.

Verizon Jetpack MiFi 8800L

Verizon's Jetpack MiFi 8800L hotspot is a great budget choice if 5G is off your radar for now. This 4G hotspot uses Qualcomm’s X20 modem, which has the ability to do five-carrier aggregation and supports LAA, which uses 5GHz airwaves to improve LTE speeds. If you are looking for a budget home internet data plan for your WiFi network, the Verizon Jetpack MiFi 8800L could be the ideal personal hotspot for you. Worth checking out.

Simo Solis Lite 4G

This convenient unit will automatically help you switch to the best available carrier. The Simo Solis Lite 4G offers a personal encrypted network with optional VPN. Only 1” high and just 4.9 oz, the Simo Solis is deceptively powerful, with the ability to provide global WiFi in 135+ countries, with no SIM card needed. Share up to 10 devices to keep family and friends connected.

Orbic Speed UW 5G

The Orbic Speed UW 5G is a lightweight, portable hotspot that can connect up to 30 WiFi enabled devices at 5G speeds for 9 hours of continuous use. This hotspot offers fast and reliable dual band with superior range and greater energy efficiency. We appreciated the fast wireless network connections even while on the road, with ability to connect to the strongest available WiFi signal at all times.

RoamWiFi 4G LTE

Introducing the RoamWiFi 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Router, a game-changer in the world of mobile connectivity. With a range of impressive features and global coverage, this portable device will keep you connected wherever you go. Say goodbye to data roaming charges and unreliable hotel or cafe WiFi, and say hello to seamless internet access in 160+ countries and regions. The RoamWiFi R10 Mobile Hotspot router comes with 100GB of local data that can be used within the USA, plus 1GB of global data for international escapades.

We liked the RoamWiFi app, available for both iOS and Android, and the 5000mAh battery which allows RoamWiFi 4G LTE to surf the web for 18 hours before needing to recharge.

GlocalMe G4 Pro 4G LTE

We enjoyed seamless connectivity with GlocalMe, a pocket-friendly companion that offers reliable mobile WiFi hotspot coverage in over 150 countries. The CloudSIM technology provides local network auto-selection for optimal internet signal, which makes it ideal as a hotspot device during global travels. For example, if there is AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon coverage, but AT&T has poor network condition while Verizon has the best, GlocalMe G4 Pro 4G LTE will select the Verizon signal. This handy mobile hotspot allows you to share with up to 10 devices simultaneously hassle-free. Worth checking out.

T-Mobile MiFi M2000

The T-Mobile Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 hotspot is the portable 5G device T-Mobile fans have been waiting for. Previously, T-Mobile's mobile hotspot device lineup consisted of underwhelming 4G products. The M2000 is a different beast, hooking you into T-Mobile's 4G and 5G networks, offering broad connectivity to Apple iPhones and Android smartphones, plus computers for video streaming with a reliable connection even when you are far away from home. The T-Mobile Hotspot MiFi M200 is well suited to both home and professional internet use on the go and is a worthy addition to this list.

Franklin A10

Franklin is a leader in innovative hardware and software products that support smart tracking and the Internet of Things (IoT). Franklin also produces wireless broadband cellular network solutions including high speed mobile hotspots, routers and modems. The Franklin A10 Mobile Hotspot is compact and lightweight for travel, with a rechargeable battery to power you through the day. With Franklin A10, you can enjoy affordable contracts or prepaid data access with your service provider, with dedicated hotspot connectivity for up to 15 devices.

AT&T Global Modem USB800

The AT&T Global Modem USB800 is another smaller 4G LTE device on this list. What the Global Modem USB800 lacks in add-ons and access points, it makes up for with the best available internet service signal wherever your travels take you. Global Modem USB800 activation is easy, battery life is long, hotspot data is secure, and you have access to unlimited data or prepaid AT&T mobile hotspot plans. Simply plug it into a USB port, and you’re ready to connect in over 200 countries for business or leisure.

FAQs

Are mobile hotspots getting more popular?

They certainly are. 5G technology is a quantum leap toward mobile WiFi data rates that are equal to the best broadband and Ethernet connections. In a connected world, mobile hotspots are future-focused for keeping in touch and staying ahead.

Are mobile hotspots good for vacations?

You can expect good 4G LTE and 5G reception almost anywhere these days. A mobile hotspot device can support laptops, cell phones, printers, iPads, and other WiFi enabled devices and smart home applications. Your entire vacation home and the devices of your family and friends can all be concurrently connected to the internet with a single mobile hotspot device.