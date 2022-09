Intro Food and Drink Culture and Nightlife Goods and Services People and Places

Best of Pittsburgh 2022: Culture and Nightlife winners Best Bartender: Lara Borasso Best Comedy Troupe: JoeMyGosh and Jaxa Froot Best Electronic Artist/Group: Venus in Furs Best Event Planner: Montia Robinson of M. Robinson Group Best Classical Ensemble: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Best Local Album of the Year: Highway Traveler by Steel Mill Rising