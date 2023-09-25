Best Kratom Gummies: Top Kratom Edibles To Buy In 2023 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Kratom's been around for ages, giving folks that much-needed boost or chill, depending on the vibe they're going for. But let's be real: not everyone likes chugging down teas or handling powders. And that's where kratom gummies come into play.

Sourced from the kratom (mitragyna speciosa), kratom gummies offer a range of wellness benefits, such as increased energy, pain relief, and potential assistance with opioid withdrawal.

Think of them as the cool way of taking traditional kratom — a tasty, super convenient, and way more Instagrammable alternative, perfect for those who don't have time for complicated prep.

With so many options of kratom gummies available on the market, how do you pick the best of the bunch? Don’t stress! We've conducted thorough research to simplify this process and compiled a list of the five best kratom gummies on the market. Continue reading to discover more about our top selections.

Best Kratom Gummies Of 2023

Happy Go Leafy: Overall Best Kratom Gummies Super Speciosa: Best Quality Kratom Gummies Kats Botanicals: Most Potent Kratom Gummies In Multiple Flavors Kingdom Kratom: Best For A Variety Of Kratom Strains Koi Kratom: Best Vegan Kratom Gummies

Reviewing The Best Kratom Gummies On The Market

#1. Happy Go Leafy: Overall Best Kratom Gummies

Happy Go Leafy is a leading brand that creates one of the best kratom edibles, especially its premium-quality kratom gummies. They've established themselves as a market giant, with their kratom gummies turning heads in today’s era.

Key Characteristics

Premium-Quality Kratom Gummies: Created from the finest ingredients, every Kratom gummy packs a punch with pure kratom, backed by rigorous independent lab testing.

Ethical sourcing practices: The brand recognizes the importance of ethical sourcing and directly partners with farmers to ensure sustainable kratom harvesting and fair compensation.

Exceptional customer service: Ever felt lost about which Kratom gummy is right for you? Their 24/7 customer support isn't just about resolving queries but guiding you to your perfect edible match.

An array of flavors: Experience a diverse range of kratom gummies in flavors like orange, peach, and tropical.

30-day money-back guarantee: They offer a 30-day money-back guarantee on kratom gummies & other products, so you can try them risk-free.

Quantity and Pricing

The kratom gummies are available in various flavors, as mentioned above. You can make a one-time purchase or subscribe and save up to 20%. These tasty extract gummies are available in two sizes: 04 count ($3.00 / Gummy) and 30 Count ($2.00 / Gummy).

Pros

Fast Shipping

High-quality Kratom products with high alkaloid content.

Wide selection of gummies and strains for different effects.

Lab-tested kratom products, assuring safety and quality.

Cons

Happy Go Leafy products availability may vary by region.

#2. Super Speciosa: Best Quality Kratom Gummies

Established in 2016, Super Speciosa is a trusted name in premium kratom products, specializing in selling high-quality Kratom gummies. As certified American Kratom Association (AKA) vendors, they adhere strictly to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), ensuring superior quality in their kratom products.

Key Characteristics

High-quality Gummies: Harvested from the pristine rainforests of Southeast Asia, each gummy encapsulates kratom at its most potent, hailing from trees chosen for their unparalleled quality.

Subjected to rigorous quality control: Super Speciosa ensures every batch of its Kratom gummies undergoes meticulous quality control. From potency checks to alkaloid content verification, nothing is left to chance.

A Natural Choice for All: These Kratom edibles are vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and devoid of fillers or artificial additives.

Third-party lab tested: The brand publicly makes its third-party lab results available, instilling trust and allowing consumers to validate the purity of their chosen kratom extract gummies.

Satisfaction assured: The company provides a 30-day money-back guarantee on all its products. Customers can try their purchased Kratom gummies risk-free and get a full refund if unsatisfied.

Quantity and Pricing:

Grab these Kratom extract gummies in flavors like fruit punch, lemon-lime, blueberry extra strength, tropical, orange, and peach. Available in a 12-pack (60g) and 3-pack (15g). Starting a $48.00 and $15.00, respectively, you can purchase it from its official website.

Pros

High-quality kratom products that are lab-tested and certified by the AKA.

A wide variety of gummies are available.

Orders before 3 p.m. PST ship same-day.

Excellent customer service.

Competitive prices, especially for bulk orders.

Cons

It can be expensive for smaller orders.

#3. Kats Botanicals: Most Potent Kratom Gummies In Multiple Flavors

Committed to transparency and well-being, Kats Botanicals shines as the top pick, providing a wide selection of responsibly sourced, high-quality kratom gummies verified by third-party testing.

Kratom gummies are popular among consumers, available in multiple flavors, representing the company's passion for providing the world with exceptional kratom-infused edibles.

Key Characteristics

High-quality products: Kats Botanicals uses only the highest quality ingredients. With ingredients sourced sustainably and organically, every kratom gummy is a testament to their unyielding commitment to purity and potency.

Third-party testing: It's not just about what's inside; it's about proving it. Their proactive approach to third-party testing ensures every consumer knows they're getting the best kratom gummies – free from contaminants and with consistent potency.

Customer service: It has a reputation for excellent customer service. They are always available to answer questions and help customers find the right Kratom products.

Quantity and Pricing

Explore various delightful options such as Green Apple, Island Punch, Tropical Mango, Green Tea + Citrus, Mojito Splash, Peach Squeeze, Watermelon Blast, and Raspberry Lime. You can get these delicious premium gummies at a starting price of $29.99.

Pros:

Find ideal kratom products for various uses from a diverse selection.

Gummies in various sizes are available for beginners and seasoned consumers.

The display of the American Kratom Association's seal reflects a dedication to quality.

Rigorous third-party testing ensures pure, potent, and high-quality products.

Cons

Very few discounts

#4. Kingdom Kratom: Best For A Variety Of Kratom Strains

Kingdom Kratom is one of the most distinguished brands that source their kratom from organic farms in Southeast Asia, offering excellent customer service and a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Presenting an extensive selection of kratom gummies, these gummies encompass organic kratom powder, dosed accurately, leaving you worry-free about measuring the doses.

Key Characteristics

Organic Goodness : With a commitment to organic practices, these kratom edibles provide a natural and safe alternative to synthetically extracted kratom gummies. Lab-Tested Confidence: Third-party lab tests confirm consistent alkaloid level in their Kratom gummies, guaranteeing safety and reliability. Versatile Selection: Kingdom Kratom offers a diverse selection of kratom products to match your preferences; these gummies are available in flavors like Tropical, peach, raspberry, and Lemon-lime. Responsive Support: A dedicated customer service team is ready to assist, ensuring a positive and informed interaction with the brand. Feel free to contact them if you have any queries regarding their Kratom gummies or any other products.

Quantity and Pricing:

Available in four flavors, i.e., Raspberry, Tropical, Peach, and Lemon-Lime, get these premium gummies at $24.99 for 15 gummies and $9.99 for 5 gummies.

Pros

High-quality kratom strains

A variety of flavors available in kratom gummies

Excellent customer service

Money-back guarantee

Free priority shipping on qualifying orders.

Cons

Contains gelatin, not vegan.

#5. Koi Kratom: Best Vegan Kratom Gummies

Koi Kratom is a reputable brand known for its commitment to quality and transparency in the kratom industry. It offers a range of well-tested and trusted kratom products, including the best kratom gummies.

Key Characteristics

A Premium Batch of Gummies: Ensuring the finest Kratom gummies in your hands, Koi Kratom's meticulous sourcing from esteemed Southeast Asian farmers is complemented by rigorous lab testing to verify purity and strength.

Variety of Flavors : These gummies come in various flavors, including berry punch, sour lemon, and strawberry apple. They also offer blends of different Kratom strains.

Price: The pricing is competitive with other online kratom vendors.

Customer service: It has a responsive team to answer questions and address concerns.

Guarantee: If unsatisfied with your purchase, you can return it for a full refund.

Quantity and Pricing:

Experience delicious kratom gummies at $39.99 per jar.

Opt for the 6-jar pack of Koi Kratom with 50mg MIT per gummy (10 gummies/jar) to save $40 + get FREE Shipping.

One-time Purchase cost $33.32 each, totaling $199.94. Subscribe for 20% off, just $26.66 each, totaling $159.95.

For the 3-jar pack, save $10 + enjoy FREE Shipping. One-time Purchase is $36.66 each, totaling $109.97. Subscribe for 20% off, only $29.33 each, totaling $87.98.

Pros

Transparent info on strains.

Trusted Red, White, and Green Veins.

Emphasis on safety.

Positive reputation.

Strong customer support.

Cons

Limited strain variety

Benefits Of Kratom Gummies

Kratom gummies have become a convenient and discreet way to consume kratom, a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia. These gummies offer various benefits, appealing to some users.

1. Convenience and Discreet Consumption

Kratom gummies provide a portable and discreet way to consume kratom without measuring or preparing.

Ideal for busy individuals, easily carried and consumed on the go.

2. Precise Dosage

Kratom edibles typically come in pre-dosed servings, eliminating the need for users to measure out kratom powder or extract.

This precise dosing can help users maintain consistent consumption, which may lead to more predictable effects.

3. Masking Flavor

Kratom's natural taste can be bitter and unpleasant for some individuals.

Kratom gummies often come in various flavors that can help mask the taste of kratom, making consumption more palatable.

4. Potential Effects

Some believe Kratom has stimulating or sedating effects, depending on the strain and dosage.

Kratom gummies offer a way to experience these effects in a controlled manner, as the dosage is predetermined.

5. Variety of Strains

They can be crafted from various kratom strains, such as Red Vein, White Vein, and Green Vein.

Each strain of Kratom may offer unique effects, allowing users to choose gummies that align with their desired experience.

6. Extended Duration

Some users claim that these Kratom-infused gummies' effects may last longer than other forms of consumption.

This extended duration could provide a sustained experience for users seeking longer-lasting effects.

7. Ease of Ingestion

Kratom gummies eliminate the need to swallow capsules or prepare kratom tea.

They offer a simple method of ingestion that might be preferable for those who struggle with traditional methods.

Customer Reviews & Testimonials Of The Best Kratom Gummy Brands

Kratom Gummies vs. Traditional Kratom: What Sets Them Apart

Kratom has become a notable player in the ever-evolving wellness world, offering potential benefits like mood enhancement, relaxation, and focus. Traditionally consumed in powder or capsule form, Kratom has taken a flavorful turn with the introduction of Kratom gummies. Let's dive into the differences between these two forms of Kratom consumption and discover what makes them stand out.

Delivery and Convenience

Traditional Kratom is commonly found in powder form, which requires careful measuring, mixing, and consumption. It's often brewed into tea or incorporated into foods, making it a process that demands time and attention.

On the other hand, Kratom gummies bring convenience to the table. These chewy treats are pre-dosed, eliminating the need for preparation. Whether on the go or just looking for a quick pick-me-up, Kratom extract gummies offer a hassle-free experience.

Taste and Palatability

One of the chief hurdles of traditional Kratom consumption is its distinct and sometimes bitter taste. While some enthusiasts have found ways to mask the flavor, it remains a contention.

This is where the Kratom edibles shine. Infused with enticing flavors, these gummies make consuming Kratom a far more enjoyable experience.

The fusion of Kratom with fruity or sweet notes creates a palate-pleasing treat, effectively bypassing the taste issue that traditional Kratom users face.

Discretion and Portability

The discreet nature of Kratom gummies is another factor setting them apart. Traditional Kratom consumption can attract attention due to its unique preparation process and appearance.

In contrast, Kratom gummies resemble as regular gummy candies, allowing users to consume them inconspicuously. This level of discretion can be precious in public settings or environments where traditional Kratom might raise questions.

Precise Dosage

Accurate dosing is crucial regarding Kratom consumption, as effects can vary based on the amount taken. Traditional Kratom powder requires careful measurement to achieve the desired impact without going overboard.

Kratom gummies offer pre-measured doses, taking the guesswork out of the equation. This can be especially helpful for beginners still navigating the appropriate dosage for their needs.

Onset and Duration

The onset time and duration of effects differ between Kratom gummies and traditional Kratom. Traditional Kratom powder is typically ingested and then metabolized by the body, leading to a relatively faster onset of effects.

These effects might only last for a short time compared to Kratom gummies. The digestion process of gummies can lead to delayed onset, but the results may be more sustained over a more extended period.

Customization and Blends

Traditional Kratom enthusiasts often enjoy experimenting with different strains and blends, tailoring their experiences to their preferences.

While Kratom gummies offer a pre-determined blend, they might provide more customization than traditional Kratom. The assortment of strains and combinations in traditional Kratom allows for a more personalized experience.

Convenience is Key

Kratom gummies and traditional Kratom have unique characteristics that cater to different preferences and lifestyles. While traditional Kratom requires preparation, gummies come with a distinct taste and offer customization, these gummies excel in convenience, taste, discretion, and pre-measured doses.

The choice between the two ultimately depends on your priorities and preferences. Whether you're seeking a quick and delicious way to enjoy Kratom in the form of Kratom gummies or prefer the hands-on approach of traditional consumption, both options contribute to the vibrant landscape of Kratom wellness.

Potential Side Effects & Safety Precautions To Consider Before Consuming Kratom Gummies

Before consuming kratom gummies, it's vital to be well-informed about potential side effects and take necessary safety precautions to ensure a positive and responsible experience:

Dosage Awareness: Kratom's effects vary widely based on the type of Kratom strain and individual tolerance. Begin with a low dose, and only increase it gradually if necessary. High doses can lead to adverse effects, including nausea and dizziness. Digestive Issues: Some users may experience digestive discomfort when ingesting kratom gummies, such as nausea or constipation. To mitigate these issues, try consuming kratom extract gummies on an empty stomach and ensure proper hydration. Dependency Risk: Prolonged or excessive consumption of kratom gummies can lead to dependency or addiction. It's crucial to use it infrequently and responsibly. Taking regular breaks between usages is advisable. Interaction with Medications: Kratom gummies can interact with various medications, particularly those metabolized by the liver. If you're taking prescription drugs, consult a healthcare professional before consuming kratom gummies. Quality Control: Opt for kratom gummies from reputable sources. Ensure the product undergoes third-party lab testing and checks for user reviews to verify its quality. Low-quality or adulterated products can pose health risks. Legal Status: Kratom's lawful Status is subject to change and varies by location. It's essential to research and comply with the laws and regulations in your area regarding the purchase and use of kratom gummies. Individual Variability: Individual responses to kratom gummies can vary significantly due to body chemistry, tolerance, and sensitivity. Pay close attention to your body's reaction and adjust your dosage accordingly. Pregnancy and Nursing: Consuming kratom gummies during pregnancy and while breastfeeding remains uncertain. Therefore, it is advisable for pregnant or nursing individuals to refrain from consuming kratom products. Driving and Operating Machinery: Kratom gummies may cause drowsiness or impaired concentration in some users. Avoiding activities like driving or operating heavy machinery if you experience these effects is important.

Unveiling Kratom Gummies: What Makes Them So Special?

In a world where wellness is becoming a personalized journey, Kratom gummies have stepped into the spotlight as a unique and convenient way to experience the potential benefits of this ancient herbal remedy.

Derived from the Mitragyna speciosa tree leaves, Kratom has traditionally been consumed in various forms for its energizing, calming, and focus-enhancing properties.

They have taken this natural wonder further, offering a delightful fusion of taste and wellness benefits.

The Tasty Twist on Wellness

Imagine combining the power of Kratom with the joy of enjoying a flavorful, Kratom gummy treat. Kratom gummies encapsulate the essence of self-care in a single chewable form. This innovation makes consuming Kratom more enjoyable and enhances its accessibility.

For those who might have found the taste of traditional Kratom powders unpalatable, these gummies are a game-changer. Infusing Kratom extracts into gummies introduces a fun and convenient way to incorporate Kratom into your daily routine.

Convenience Redefined

One of the standout features of Kratom gummies is their convenience. Unlike traditional Kratom preparation methods, which might involve brewing teas or mixing powders, gummies offer a hassle-free experience.

Whether rushing out the door or looking for a discreet option, Kratom gummies fit seamlessly into your lifestyle. These compact bites are perfect for on-the-go consumption, making it easier to maintain your wellness regimen even in the busiest schedules.

Benefits of Kratom Gummies

Kratom gummies provide benefits, including increased energy, improved mood, and enhanced focus.

Kratom's alkaloids, such as mitragynine and 7-hydroxy mitragynine, are believed to interact with the body's receptors, potentially contributing to these effects. These gummies concentrate these potential benefits into a convenient form that allows users to explore their impact firsthand.

Quality Matters

As with any wellness product, the quality of Kratom gummies is paramount. Opting for reputable brands that prioritize transparency and quality sourcing is essential. Trustworthy manufacturers provide information about the strain of Kratom, the extraction process, and the dosage in each gummy.

These details empower consumers to make informed decisions and ensure they receive a product that aligns with their wellness goals.

Balancing Act

It's worth noting that Kratom, in any form, should be approached with mindfulness. While some users report positive experiences, others may experience side effects, including nausea, dizziness, or fatigue. Finding the proper dosage that suits your needs is crucial to a balanced experience.

How to Choose the Best Kratom Gummies Brand?

Kratom extract gummies have become a popular and convenient way to experience the benefits of kratom. Several factors must be considered to ensure you're selecting the best kratom gummies brand that suits your preferences and needs.

Here's a comprehensive guide to help you make an informed decision:

Consider Your Needs

Before you search for the perfect Kratom gummy brand, define what you want to achieve with kratom consumption. Are you seeking relaxation, enhanced energy, pain relief, or mood elevation?

Different strains of kratom offer distinct effects, so identifying your needs will guide your selection.

Read Reviews

Online reviews from fellow kratom enthusiasts can provide valuable insights into different brands and their products. Pay attention to both positive and negative reviews to get a balanced perspective. Remember that individual experiences can vary, but patterns in feedback can offer an excellent overall picture.

Do Your Research

Take the time to research different kratom gummies brands before deciding. Explore their websites to gather information about their sourcing, manufacturing practices, and product range. Brands prioritizing transparency and openly sharing process details often have your best interests in mind.

Transparency and Information:

Choose a Kratom brand that values transparency. Look for those that provide precise details about the origin of their kratom, how it's processed, and the testing procedures they follow. Brands openly sharing this information demonstrate a commitment to quality and customer safety.

Ingredient Quality:

Examine the ingredient list on the product packaging. The best kratom gummy brands use high-quality kratom extracts without unnecessary additives or fillers. Pure kratom ensures you're reaping the full benefits without any compromises.

Testing and Certification

Reputable brands subject their products to thorough third-party testing by independent laboratories. These tests ensure the kratom Extract gummies' potency, purity, and safety. Brands proudly displaying their test results and certifications indicate their dedication to delivering safe and effective products.

Variety of Strains

A top-tier gummy brand offers various types of Kratom strains to cater to different preferences and needs. Whether you're seeking relaxation, energy, focus, or pain relief, having options allows you to tailor your experience to your desired effects.

Customer Reviews and Feedback

Delve into customer reviews and feedback about the brand and its kratom Extract gummies. Positive reviews from satisfied customers can provide valuable insights into the brand's reputation and the effectiveness of its products.

Ethical Business Practices

Support brands that prioritize ethical sourcing and manufacturing practices. Those who engage in fair trade and sustainable practices contribute positively to the kratom industry and the communities involved in its production.

Price and Value

While price shouldn't be the sole factor guiding your decision, it's essential to consider the cost of kratom extract gummies concerning their quality and quantity. Comparing prices among reputable brands helps you find the best value balance for your investment.

Avoid "Train Wreck" Blends

Given the potential risks associated with "Trainwreck" kratom blends due to their lack of transparency and possible adverse effects, it's advisable to steer clear of such products. Opt for well-known and tested Kratom strains to ensure both safety and efficacy.

Seek Expert Opinions

If you need more clarification on which kratom extract gummies brand to choose, consider seeking advice from trusted experts within the kratom community. Based on experience and knowledge, their insights can guide you toward reliable options.

Start with Small Quantities

When trying a new brand, start with a small quantity of their kratom Extract gummies. This allows you to gauge how your body responds before committing to larger quantities.

H2- FAQs About Kratom Gummies

Q1. What are kratom gummies?

Kratom gummies are edible products infused with kratom extract. They offer a convenient way to consume kratom and experience its potential effects.

Q2. How do Happy Go Leafy kratom gummies compare to other brands?

Happy Go Leafy is known for its transparency and quality control. They provide detailed information about their products, sourcing, and testing, ensuring a trustworthy choice.

Q3. Are Super Speciosa kratom gummies safe?

Super Speciosa focuses on quality and safety, rigorously testing its products for contaminants. It's advisable to follow recommended dosages for safety.

Q4. What sets Koi Kratom gummies apart?

Koi Kratom offers a unique selection of gummies infused with kratom extract. Their products are designed to provide a consistent and enjoyable experience.

Q5. How does Kingdom Kratom ensure product quality?

Kingdom Kratom emphasizes quality and transparency. They source kratom from reputable farms and conduct thorough testing to maintain product integrity.

Q6. Are Kats Botanicals kratom gummies suitable for beginners?

Kats Botanicals offers a variety of kratom products, including gummies. Beginners should start with a low dose and gradually increase as needed.

Q7. How should I use kratom gummies?

To use kratom Extract gummies, follow the dosage instructions on the packaging. It's essential to start with a small amount and wait for the effects before taking more.

Q8. How long do kratom gummies take to kick in?

Kratom Extract Gummies usually take around 30-45 minutes to take effect. Factors like metabolism and stomach content can influence the onset time.

Q9. Can I mix kratom gummies with other substances?

It's recommended not to mix kratom gummies with other substances, especially alcohol or drugs. Combining substances can lead to unpredictable and potentially harmful effects.

Q10. Are there potential risks associated with using kratom gummies?

While kratom Extract gummies are generally considered safe, excessive consumption can lead to adverse effects. Stick to recommended dosages and be aware of your body's response. Always prioritize honesty and transparency when selecting a brand.

Key Takeaway About The Best Kratom Gummies Online

The emergence of kratom extract gummies has caught the eye of enthusiasts seeking alternative consumption methods in the ever-evolving world of kratom products.

Despite the numerous options available for kratom, Kratom gummies are a convenient and tasty way to consume it without any side effects.

While other brands may offer tempting options, Happy Go Leafy has established a reputation for offering top-notch kratom gummies that prioritize quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction.

Their dedication to using premium kratom strains and adhering to rigorous quality control standards sets them apart from the rest.

