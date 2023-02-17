Best Horoscope Sites - Top 5 Websites For Astrology Readings | Pittsburgh City Paper

Advertiser Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links.

Astrology websites are spiritual sources that assist clients in predicting the future with the help of natal charts. All you need to get a horoscope reading from online psychic advisors is to provide them with your zodiac sign.

There is no specific time to get an astrology reading. You can ask a horoscope advisor for help when you doubt some of your decisions and want the divine powers to tell you if you are right. You can also address astrology sites when you feel lost and want to know what’s wrong with your behavior or other patterns that may have a negative impact on your current life.

Online astrology sites offer many benefits to customers, such as low prices, convenient and fast search, hundreds of available experts, and transparent reviews.

Traditional psychic readings are not effective as virtual sessions because of several reasons. Firstly, it’s hard to find an offline astrologer. Even if you do, you may spend too much time getting to his/her office. Also, you may spend much more money on a traditional expert than a modern astrology reader. Besides, readings out of the site are non-refundable: if you don’t like your offline consultation, you won’t receive any money or time back, which is possible with astrology sites, on the contrary.

Top 5 horoscope websites

Nebula—The best astrologer website with pleasing design, advanced filter options, and free exceptional features, like daily horoscopes and calendars, affirmations, and biorhythm checker.

Kasamba—The time-honored platform with affordable prices for natal chart readings.

Mysticsense—One of the best astrology sites that offers an extremely high number of psychics who also do horoscope video readings.

AskNow—A first-rated choice for getting accurate astrology readings and enjoying free articles on psychics.

Oranum—A psychic reading source with free astrology streams from online psychics.

Best Features

Is this a relatively new horoscope reading site worth using? The answer can be “Yes!” because Nebula has a lot of pleasing characteristics. Firstly, Nebula’s members receive free daily beauty and health calendars and accurate horoscopes compiled specifically for your date of birth.

The advanced filter options at Nebula allow you to select a horoscope reader quickly. Type, experience, language, expertise, consultations, the best available—all these characteristics can be combined to narrow down the list of the best spiritual astrologers.

Pricing & Discounts

Once you register at the Nebula website, you get 100 free credits that you can spend on a first trial session with your horoscope reader. In addition, Nebula does promotions very often.

A one-minute psychic chat consultation with an expert costs 30 credits. You can purchase various packages. Thus, the basic one with 150 credits costs $19.99.

Customer experience

This new horoscope reading platform simplifies your sign-up process: when you register at Nebula, enter only your nickname and email. Once you are a member of the source, you receive 100 free credits. Exploit them when you contact your first life chat astrologer.

In general, Nebula readers receive high rates from customers.

Why do we recommend Nebula?

The first reason to recommend Nebula is that this website is relatively new and, thus, invests a lot into promoting its services. They hire professional readers to conduct horoscope sessions. Also, they have a very pleasing design and perks like calendars and daily affirmations, which you can rarely see at such sources. Besides, the availability of introductory offers raises the confidence in the website.

>> Get Free 100 Bonus Credits for Your 1st Horoscope Reading at Nebula 🔮

Best Features

Taking an astrological consultation with Kasamba specialists can be an enjoyable experience because this platform has a lot of advanced characteristics to offer.

Firstly, Kasamba is available as a mobile application for those who prefer using smartphones.

Secondly, all visitors can read Kasamba’s horoscopes and articles for free.

Thirdly, this experienced contender provides SSL encryption when you pay for Kasamba’s fortune-telling services to protect your banking data.

Also, you will be able to order other reading types besides astrology. Thus, such spiritual readings like numerology, graphology, and online tarot readings are available at the Kasamba site.

Pricing & Discounts

The best match guarantee is one of the best features of Kasamba. This psychic reading website gives you 3 free minutes every time you apply for a new spiritual astrology expert via chat.

Every horoscope reader on the Kasamba platform sets their per-minute pricing. That’s why you will be able to come across the reader who suits your budget the best.

Also, when you make a payment, you should not be afraid for your security since Kasamba has a special SSL encryption that prevents information leakage.

Customer experience

Over 3 million people have used the Kasamba horoscope reading service. When you sign up, you need only your nickname and email to become a member of Kasamba. The website will ask for your billion information when you order a consultation with a reader. If you spend less than 3 minutes with your first astrologer, you won’t be charged for the session. The website takes your money for a consultation when your astrology session exceeds these free introductory minutes.

On average, Kasamba receives 4.3/5 stars for its reading services.

Why do we recommend Kasamba?

Kasamba has been around for decades and, thus, has many reviews that help you decide on choosing this website. Besides, a special offer for new members, free daily horoscopes and articles, as well as a decent number of psychics, were on our checklist to choose this reading source. A protection system of banking information was also a reason to recommend Kasamba.

>> Get Free 3 Minutes for Your 1st Horoscope Reading at Kasamba 🔮

Best Features

Mysticsense can be called a genuinely unique website. Despite its young age, this source gained all possible pluses on the list of “characteristics of the best websites for astrology readings.” Not only does it offer so many available readers, but it also gives the opportunity to select a different means of communication: chat, phone readings, and video consultations.

Also, Mysticsense can boast a range of reading specialties and tools besides astrology. You can order angel card readings, ask for a psychic mediumship, or enjoy other exotic astrology readings. You can address Mysticsense grief counselors or energy healers. Mysticsense advisors can help by using pendulums, Reiki, runes, tarot card readings, or crystal balls.

It should be mentioned that Mysticsense is one of the best astrology sites for love readings because it has various subcategories in this sphere, like affairs, toxic and LGBTQ relationships, etc. So, if you need love psychics who specialize in astrology, consider Mysticsense.

In addition, when you search for a psychic at Mysticsense, you can sort them by different criteria to be provided only with suitable horoscope readers. Thus, you can choose not only specialty and tools but also status, special tags, and reading style.

Free articles and horoscopes are also pleasing additional characteristics of Mysticsense.

Pricing & Discounts

The prices for natal chart reading sessions with Mysticsense astrologers are affordable. On average, you come across $2 or $3 per minute consultations with the best astrologers. Phone and video readings will be more expensive than chat consultations.

Also, Mysticsense gives 5 free minutes to all new clients when they sign up to the site.

Besides, if you aren't satisfied with your first online reading experience, you can apply for a refund. Mysticsense will give you up to 10 minutes of time-back for the next consultation.

In addition, Mysticsense organizes various promos and deals. You can learn about them from Mysticsense newsletter.

Customer experience

Many people like the services Mysticsense offers. That's why this psychic reading newbie receives a 4.9/5 rate on review websites such as SiteJabber and TrustPilot.

The registration form at Mysticssense will ask you for several details about you, such as name, gender, email, date of birth. To receive a 5-minute trial, you should deposit at least $10 to the website. You will receive money for these 5 minutes when you finish your first session with an accurate astrologer.

Why do we recommend Mystcisense?

The advanced design and search tools were not the only criteria we paid attention to while screening Mysticsense. The introductory offer and fair pricing are a sure bargain if you decide to use this source.

Also, we found it as a nice perk that Mysticsense offers free articles and horoscopes to read.

>> Get Free 5 Minutes for Your 1st Horoscope Reading Session at Mysticsense 🔮

Best Features

Although the list of available astrologers on the AskNow website is relatively short, its experts are dedicated professionals. Many of them have extensive portfolios of successful consultations done. Moreover, AskNow has a screening process, which means the website’s team thoroughly monitors whom they add to their psychics. It’s crucial for the company to ensure meaningful consultations for clients.

AskNow offers a range of free services which every visitor can exploit. Thus, AskNow viewers can read blog posts and horoscopes for free. Besides, psychic videos on many topics, including astrology, are available on the website too.

In addition, when you need to find a psychic on AskNow, you can use the advanced filter tools to select a reader quickly. You can also set the desired options for a reader’s professionalism by selecting top-rated, elite, or master advisors in the search.

Pricing & Discounts

AskNow is also considered one of the best horoscope reading sources because of its pricing policy. Firstly, when you first apply for a consultation, you can get a complimentary 5 minutes to spend on a trial session with an astrologer you like. Also, instead of this trial period, you can purchase one of the special packages: 30 minutes for $30 or 40 minutes for $40.

The astrology advisors conduct their consultations via phone and chat. The rate for call readings won’t be higher than for chat sessions. In general, AskNow astrologers have from $6 to $14 prices for a one-minute session.

Also, AskNow has a refund guarantee, which implies you will receive up to 5 free minutes for the second session if you don’t like your first astrology reading experience.

Customer experience

When you check the profiles of AskNow astrologers, you can see not only their skills and tools but also can read the ratings clients awarded them, which will help you make a decision. If you decide to address AskNow for assistance, all you need to mention in a registration form is your name, email, and birth data. As you see, the sign-up process doesn’t take too much time.

Why do we recommend this website?

Although only 70+ advisors are available at AskNow, we rated this platform as one of the most accurate astrology sites. AskNow attracted our attention with its generous introductory offer and refund guarantee. Besides, the professional search engine for selecting a psychic was also among the reasons for choosing this website.

We also liked that AskNow offers such free perks as articles, horoscopes, and psychic videos on its website. It lets visitors learn more about astrology and other reading types on their own.

>> Get First Horoscope Reading Session from $1 per Minute at AskNow 🔮

Best Features

The Oranum source can be regarded as truly impressive, since it differs tremendously from other sites for real horoscope readings. When you visit the main page, you see that it looks like YouTube: this social-media looking website offers video streams with its psychics. You can also join a free live chat room with Oranum experts. It’s an excellent way to test advisors before choosing your best online interactive astrology guide.

Besides, if you are a fan of Instagram, Facebook or TikTok, you will appreciate that Oranum has a unique “Favorites” button. It allows you to store the psychics whose portfolios you like the most. It will help you look through their profiles once again and decide on what astrologer is able to provide accurate reading for you.

When you need to find an astrologer according to specific requirements, you can set filters such as region, language, price, category and topics. However, you can select only one option for your search, which is not very convenient when you have more than one requirement for potential online psychics.

Oranum also has a blog section where you will find not only free astrology articles, but also weekly and monthly horoscopes.

Pricing & Discounts

When you sign up on the platform, you get free coins worth $10. The credit system of Oranum allows clients to pay for consultations in coins, which they can purchase on the website. This psychic source offers various pricing packages for $6, $12, $36, and more. The starting per-minute price with Oranum’s experts is 0.98 coins per minute. So, you can enjoy your current transit readings or other types of zodiac sign consultations without spending a fortune.

Customer experience

Many people are satisfied with Oranum’s psychic website, rating this source as 4/5. The registration process on the platform can be finished within some minutes.

Why do we recommend Oranum?

We recommend this horoscope site because it’s an exceptional alternative to the existing astrology sources. The extraordinary system of Oranum will make your horoscope readings unforgettable.

Besides, the pricing policy is fair, letting many people enter Oranum’s astrology zone to learn about love life, career prospects, financial aspects, and other troubling questions.

>> Get 10,000 Free Coins for Your 1st Horoscope Reading Session at Oranum 🔮

The advantages of getting an online astrology reading

Transparency and availability

It’s so difficult to encounter a great offline astrologer. Yet, it's too easy to become a victim of a psychic-scammer out of the website. That’s why the online astrology experience is much better than traditional readings, since there is an extensive selection of reading sites on the Internet and many testimonials on these websites to help you find the trustworthy ones transparently.

Lower pricing

Also, you will get a sure bargain if you order an online horoscope reading instead of meeting face-to-face with an astrologer because of the cheaper cost. Online websites don’t pay for the rent and maintaining the place. That’s why they ask for a lower price for the services. Also, the number of contenders makes psychic websites set not very high prices to attract more clients.

Refund policy

In addition, some online websites offer a refund of money for an unsatisfactory session, which is impossible with traditional consultations.

Different communication tools

Besides, not all people feel comfortable while speaking with strangers in person. Online readers can tell your future via chat, phone and video. So, you have various options for communication.

Things to consider when looking for a horoscope site

What is the best love horoscope site? What are the criteria that define your reader can make accurate astrology predictions?

The platforms for psychic readings are numerous, although not all of them are trustworthy. If you want to change the current course of your life with the help of horoscope sites, check if the chosen source ensures some features.

Cost

A reliable psychic reading platform has varied pricing packages affordable to all budgets. Besides, the best astrology sites should have a refund guarantee. It’s crucial because consultations with readers are not always fruitful because of many reasons. For example, your reader is a beginner, and the lack of experience doesn’t let them provide you with good spiritual advice. Also, you may not feel relaxed with your online fortune teller, which hinders his/her attempts to read your energetic field. That’s why they should reimburse such an experience, letting you test the next reader for free.

Variety of reading types

The best astrology sites should offer different types of readings and enough readers to choose. Of course, some psychic reading websites may specialize in specific reading tools or hiring few but professional advisors. However, a poor selection of these options doesn’t give credits to the source.

Data protection

The confidentiality process has to be stated clearly on the websites. Platforms for astrology readings should protect your banking information to make sure that your personal data won’t be leaked or stolen when you pay for the session.

Technical side

It’s worth paying attention to the design and the search tools. Inconvenient design and limited options for psychic selection can spoil your user-experience. In addition, check whether your astrology site provides a suitable means of communication with advisors, for example, video and call consultations or a psychic chat.

Decent portfolios of psychics

Spiritual astrologers should also have specific characteristics in their portfolio. Thus, these features include the extensive experience, the number of positive reviews, the ways the psychics conduct sessions. Also, the reading methods will tell you if this psychic advisor is right for you.

How we ranked the best horoscope websites

Reliable zodiac websites are sometimes hard to find. That’s why we made this site list to simplify your search. Do you want to know how we selected these astrological sources? Read the criteria we considered while analyzing the sources:

1. Price

We made it a priority to select platforms with affordable pricing policies. Besides, the availability of a refund guarantee and free session minutes for new customers were also on our checklist.

2. Reviews

The number of positive testimonials was a core of our search. Trustworthy sources should bring satisfactory experience, which can be checked through reviews from other clients. We checked both review websites, such as Trustpilot and SiteJabber, and analyzed the testimonials left by clients on the websites.

3. Tools

A splendid variety of communication means, search tools, and available psychics, show that a horoscope site can provide accurate astrological advice. Besides, we checked whether the chosen sites offer other free perks, such as daily, weekly and monthly horoscopes or articles about zodiac signs. These characteristics are not crucial, but they indicate that psychic companies are eager to work on their image.

4. Mobile-friendliness

Although not all astrology services can afford to launch their mobile apps, they should be able to provide mobile versions of their websites. Nowadays, people predominantly use the Internet and its sources via phone. That’s why a mobile-user design for astrology sources is a must-have if they want to gain the status of top astrology sites.

FAQ

Are horoscopes accurate?

Horoscopes include the natal chart with the positions of celestial objects at a specific time. These positions are interpreted to predict the future of a person. Mostly, horoscope readings are accurate. However, due to the changeability of the future, horoscope forecasts can have some distortions. Horoscopes can show only likely scenarios, but they can help you tremendously.

What is a horoscope reading?

A horoscope reading is a spiritual session with an astrologer specializing in predictions based on astrological charts. The charts are maps with planets and stars attached at a specific moment. Your online future teller analyzes the positions of the Sun, Moon and planets and their impact on the upcoming events in your life.

How accurate are online horoscope readings?

The accuracy level of online astrological readings does not differ much from traditional ones. The effectiveness of an online astrology reading depends on the experience of your advisor. A natal or birth chart is not the only thing that helps your astrologer reveal your future. Your trust level with him or her can also help. When you relax, your astrology reader can better analyze your energetic field. Besides, our future is vague, which is also a deciding point in whether the given horoscope predictions will come true.

Can my horoscope predict the future?

Spiritual astrologers can give only an approximate divination on the upcoming events. They provide various scenarios which you need to consider while making plans. When you learn about such variants, you can use this knowledge to improve the future situation if the prediction is not cheerful.

Also, horoscopes describe the situation of affairs in your current life. They help to define the hidden problems that don’t let you live the life you want.

How can an online horoscope reading help?

The best online astrology reading is a perfect way to know the potential risk or the surprising pivot in the upcoming days, months, or years. You can find the truth about yourself or discover invisible obstacles in particular spheres, like love life, career, finances, etc. Your zodiac sign can approach you to the mirror of a mystical future, make you look in the lake of gone days, or help you explore what the present days are hiding from you.

What should you ask during an online horoscope session?

There are no limits to what questions you can ask during astrology readings, only if your advisor states that they do not have a right to reveal specific information, like the date of death or the lottery numbers. Also, some experts refuse to conduct fertility readings being afraid to harm your pregnancy.

You should ask specific and broad questions to get a comprehensive answer. However, you can also ask Yes/No questions. But remember to come up with good questions in advance. Almost all psychic sources have a per-minute payment. You won't have enough time to think unless you are ready to spend all your savings.

Are there free horoscope readings?

Free horoscope readings are extremely widespread. However, most of them are random, made for fun, and, thus, bring no benefit to clients. It's possible that some of such free horoscopes are made to manipulate people’s minds somehow.

Free horoscopes tell general information for astrology and zodiac signs, but they don’t fit the spiritual guidance requirements for a specific person. There should be a birth chart of a client involved to get the most accurate readings.

How to select the best online astrologer?

Astrology readings may turn into catastrophic experiences if you don’t choose your thoroughly. Although the success of your session depends not only on your advisor but on you and external events, your expert is a key.

Your online psychic should have enough positive testimonials which prove he/she can guarantee a fruitful astrology consultation. Also, it’s crucial to check whether your advisor offers the help in the desirable life sphere with the preferable psychic tools.

Moreover, you need to make sure you can afford the chosen reader. That’s why, check the pricing rates in advance.

How to define a scam astrologer?

Unfortunately, some individuals pretend to be qualified astrologers to get as much money as possible from clients. Although most psychic websites monitor their spiritual readers, they can’t be aware of scammers on their platforms all the time. A scam astrologer will be giving too general answers to your questions. Also, he or she may make too long pauses for “thinking” to continue the conversation and get as many fees as possible from it. Besides, your “advisor” may start asking you about the next spiritual appointment at the end of your consultation. This manipulation aims to make you use their service again.

Final thoughts

Online sources for horoscope readings have various benefits for those who seek spiritual guidance. Astrology platforms not only give you a chance to explore your destiny and inner potential. They also offer numerous pleasing pros. Discounts, introductory offers, free horoscopes, filter engine to quickly select an expert for accurate astrology readings—all these perks are available on virtual astrology sites.

You can discover what stops you from gaining a dream job, explore the prospects for building the life you want to live, and learn many other things with the best horoscope sites. Just register at one of such sources and begin your astrological journey.