Best Delta 9 Gummies - Top 5 THC Edibles To Buy Online | Pittsburgh City Paper

Everyone deserves to relax and unwind after a tough day at work or college. Whether after a long day at work or during a stressful period, Delta 9 gummies can be an ideal way to enjoy the therapeutic benefits of the cannabis plant.

We, as cannabis health experts, understand that finding the perfect THC-infused edibles can be tricky. That's why we've gathered our top 5 picks for the best Delta 9 gummies that deliver exceptional taste and effects. Elevate your experience with these amazing cannabis treats. In this article, we'll show you what makes each special so you can choose the right product for your needs.

Best Delta 9 Gummies and THC Edibles

#1: Elevate - Overall Best Delta 9 Gummies in the Market, Editor's Pick

First on our list is Elevate, the brand that has gained recognition for its outstanding Delta 9 gummies, making it the overall best choice on the market. With a commitment to high-quality ingredients and a focus on delivering a delightful customer experience for the past 25 years, Elevate Right knows what it takes to make its customers believe in them.

When it comes to its products, Elevate leaves no stone unturned. They source their hemp from trusted and reputable farms, ensuring that only the finest ingredients make their way into their gummies. The farming methods are organic, without the inclusion of any types of harmful herbicides, pesticides, or heavy metals. This commitment to sourcing excellence-quality hemp sets them apart, guaranteeing a superior product.

Quality is at the heart of Elevate's manufacturing process. They employ state-of-the-art facilities and adhere to strict industry standards to create their Delta 9 gummies. Every manufacturing process step is carefully monitored to ensure the consistency and potency of tasty gummies. This dedication to quality control ensures that each gummy is a delectable treat, bursting with the full benefits of Delta 9.

Lab testing is integral to Elevate's commitment to transparency and quality. They subject their gummies to rigorous third-party testing, providing customers with peace of mind regarding the safety and potency of their products. These lab reports are readily available for customers to review, further establishing Elevate's trustworthiness. Moreover, a complete list of ingredients is also available on the website for easy viewing.

One of the most enticing aspects of Elevate's Delta 9 gummies is their signature lemon flavor that offers a delightful taste explosion. The flavor is carefully crafted, delivering an enjoyable experience with every bite. Delta 9 edibles are available in single, 3-pack, and 5-pack packaging so you can purchase them according to your needs.

In addition to their outstanding product and customer service, Elevate offers attractive promotions and discounts. They frequently run special offers, allowing customers to enjoy their premium Delta 9 gummies at a more affordable price. Currently, through subscribe and save, you can save 25% on your complete order. Moreover, the company offers free shipping on all orders above $99.

Lastly, Elevate understands the value of customer satisfaction, and they go the extra mile to ensure an exceptional experience. Their friendly and knowledgeable customer service team is always ready to assist with inquiries or concerns. If you need quick answers to some queries, use their tailored chatbot through their website. Whether you need assistance with product selection or have questions about usage, Elevate is dedicated to providing a seamless and pleasant customer journey.

Pros

Superior hemp sourcing and quality

Meticulous manufacturing process

Rigorous third-party lab testing

Exceptional customer service

Transparent and trustworthy brand

Free shipping on orders above $99

Cons

Limited flavor options are available

Online available for sale online

#2: Diamond CBD - Highly-Potent Delta 9 THC Gummies for Consumers

Diamond CBD is a renowned brand in the CBD industry, well-known for its commitment to producing high-quality and potent products. With a wide range of offerings, they are only a few brands that cater to the needs of various consumers. A team of scientists and health enthusiasts laid the foundation for today's great Diamond CBD.

Their vision was simple; to provide customers with sustainable, natural, and organic ingredients, vegan-friendly, and high-quality Delta 8 and 9 products. The brand prides itself on delivering premium products sourced from the finest hemp and manufactured with meticulous attention to detail.

One of Diamond CBD's standout products is their highly-potent Delta 9 THC Gummies. These gummies are crafted using Delta 9 THC, a cannabinoid known for its psychoactive effects. The hemp in these gummies is sourced from reputable farms that follow strict organic farming practices, ensuring the highest quality ingredients.

Diamond CBD maintains a transparent approach by providing detailed information about its hemp sourcing, allowing customers to make informed decisions. This is what makes them stand out amidst hundreds of other CBD brands.

When it comes to quality, Diamond CBD leaves no room for error. The manufacturing process is carried out in state-of-the-art facilities that adhere to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). This ensures the gummies are produced in a controlled environment, free from contaminants and impurities.

Additionally, the brand conducts comprehensive lab testing at different production stages to guarantee its products' purity and potency. You can easily view all the third-party lab test results on their website.

The Delta 9 THC Gummies from Diamond CBD boast impressive potency, offering consumers a potent and enjoyable experience. Each gummy contains a precise amount of Delta 9 THC, allowing users to control their dosage easily. This makes it suitable for beginners and experienced consumers looking for a reliable and consistent product.

In terms of flavors, Diamond CBD offers a delightful variety to choose from. Their Delta 9 THC Gummies come in an assortment of mouth-watering flavors, including fruity options like strawberry, watermelon green apple, mushroom blend, tropical flavors, and whatnot.

These natural flavors add sweetness to the gummies, making them a pleasurable treat for the taste buds. The best part? All of these flavors are organically manufactured without the addition of any artificial flavors and harmful chemicals.

Diamond CBD values its customers and aims for a satisfying experience. The brand currently offers a great 40% off on your first purchase. Moreover, you can keep amazing discounts available if you register for their subscribe to save option. These deals allow customers to enjoy their Delta 9 THC Gummies at affordable prices. Apart from that, the company offers free 2-day shipping for all orders above $100.

The company website is user-friendly and provides detailed product descriptions, making it easy for customers to navigate and select the perfect gummies for their preferences. For any help, just use their chatbot and get a quick response to your queries. Moreover, you can also talk directly to a customer care representative.

Pros

Highly potent Delta 9 THC

Sourced from premium hemp farms

Manufactured in GMP-certified facilities

Rigorous lab testing ensures purity and potency

Wide range of delicious flavors to choose from

Free delivery of overall orders worth $100

40% flat discount available for first-time shoppers

Cons

Too many flavors to choose from

Limited availability in certain regions

#3: Delta Extrax - Recommended Delta 9 THC Gummy Brand

Next up, we have Delta Extrax, a leading brand that proudly offers a range of high-quality Delta 9 THC gummies, catering to the needs and preferences of cannabis enthusiasts. Two friends, Wheeler, and Matt Winters, started Delta Extrax in 2015 with the dream of spreading the amazing health benefits of Delta 8 and 9 to everyone across America.

With a commitment to excellence, this brand has gained a reputation for delivering exceptional products that meet the highest standards in the industry.

Regarding hemp flower sourcing, Delta Extrax is dedicated to using premium-quality hemp plants that are carefully cultivated to ensure optimal cannabinoid content. These hemp plants are grown using organic and sophisticated techniques that ensure the purest and most uncontaminated form of hemp oil extracts make it your way.

The hemp is grown without harmful chemicals, fertilizers, herbicides, pesticides, or heavy metals. Moreover, the delta 9 juice from hemp flowers is extracted through the CO2 method, which is currently considered the best extraction method.

Quality is a top priority for Delta Extrax, and their Delta 9 THC gummies are no exception. Each batch of gummies undergoes rigorous manufacturing processes that adhere to strict quality control standards. The brand utilizes state-of-the-art extraction methods to extract the Delta 9 THC, producing a potent and pure product.

Delta Extrax conducts thorough lab testing on all its products to ensure transparency and reliability. Third-party laboratories perform comprehensive tests to verify the potency and purity of the Delta 9 THC gummies. These lab reports are easily accessible on the brand's website, allowing customers to review the test results and have complete confidence in the product they purchase.

Delta Extrax offers a wide and 'wild' range of flavors to suit different tastes. The flavors include Blueberry citrus burst, Green Apple, Blue Cheese, Coco Laughing Gas, and many weird yet amazing flavors. The gummies are thoughtfully crafted to provide a delicious and enjoyable experience while delivering the desired effects of Delta 9 THC.

The gummies are available in various packaging. You can get a 3500mg, 4000mg, or 12000mg bottle. Be sure to consume under limits concerning the potency you can handle.

A few more noteworthy features of Delta Extrax are their outstanding deals and offers on their websites. Clearance sales are going on every time. Moreover, there are season-specific popular deals to cash on as well. Lastly, you can avail of free shipping on your order above the value of $100.

One of the notable advantages of Delta Extrax is its commitment to customer satisfaction. Well, there isn't a chatbot available on their website. Still, you can contact their customer service team through the provided email address and phone number to get any queries answered. Their user-friendly website allows customers to navigate the product offerings and place orders easily.

Pros

Premium-quality hemp-sourcing

Strict adherence to quality control standards

Transparent lab testing and easily accessible reports

30-day money back guarantee

Wide range of delicious flavors

User-friendly website for easy ordering

Prompt and reliable customer support

Potent and pure Delta 9 THC gummies

Cons

Only available for sale online

Availability of flavors may vary based on stock

#4: Exhale Wellness - Reputed Delta 9 THC Edibles Brand in the Market

When talking about the best CBD brands, it is almost impossible to miss out on Exhale Wellness. Originating in Los Angeles, California, Exhale Wellness was founded by a group of hemp pioneers in 2002 with a vision of shocking the world with their ideal variety of hemp products everywhere.

The company emerged as a very reputable brand and well-established brand in the hemp market, known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Exhale Wellness has made a name for itself in the industry with a wide range of products. One of their standout offerings is the Delta 9 Gummies, which have gained popularity among cannabis enthusiasts for their exceptional quality and delightful flavors.

Exhale Wellness takes great pride in sourcing high-quality organic hemp used for its Delta 9 Gummies. They carefully select hemp grown on farms that adhere to strict organic farming practices, ensuring the plants are free from harmful chemicals and pesticides. Mostly all of their hemp come straight from the premium farms of Colorado.

Farming is done through completely safe methods without artificial flavors and additives to modify hemp plant growth genetically. This attention to detail in hemp sourcing sets the foundation for the superior quality of their gummies.

Regarding manufacturing, Exhale Wellness follows a meticulous process to create its Delta 9 Gummies. They employ advanced techniques to extract the delta-9 THC, ensuring the purity and potency of the final product. Every batch of gummies undergoes rigorous lab testing to guarantee their safety, potency, and consistency.

With independent lab testing and a vigilant quality check team, Exhale Wellness ensures that only the best products reach its customers. You can view the third-party lab test results on Exhale's official website. This commitment to transparency and quality control reassures customers that they are consuming a reliable and trustworthy product.

Exhale Wellness offers a wide range of Delta 9 THC gummy options. They offer special CBN gummies for sleep, live resin gummies, and classic gummy cubes to rejuvenate from a tiring day at work. Their products are carefully crafted to provide a delicious and enjoyable experience with each bite.

In addition to their exceptional quality and flavors, Exhale Wellness also offers attractive deals and discounts to enhance customer experience. You can get a flat 20% discount on your first order and receive alike discounts if you register on their subscribe to save option. Such initiatives demonstrate their commitment to making their products accessible to a wider audience and that too, at an affordable price.

The overall customer experience with Exhale Wellness and their Delta 9 Gummies has been highly positive. Customers rave about the delicious flavors, consistent potency, and calming effects they experience after consuming the gummies.

The brand's prompt and reliable customer service adds to the positive experience, as they are always ready to address any queries or concerns. Ask away any queries regarding their product or policies through the live chat option on their website. You can also get in line directly with a customer representative.

Pros

Superior hemp-derived gummies

Meticulous manufacturing process

Independent third-party lab testing

20% flat discount for first-time shoppers

30-day money back guarantee

Positive customer experience

Reliable and prompt customer service

Commitment to transparency and quality control

Cons

Only available for sale online

Higher price range compared to competitors

#5: Budpop - Emerging and Popular Delta 9 THC Gummy Brand

Last but definitely not least, we have Budpop on our list. In 2021, a group of industrial hemp fans and professionals expressed their concern and disappointment with the current marketing offering of CBD. They launched their brand, offering premium health benefits such as curing chronic pain to help customers.

With that vision in mind, Budpop has made a name in cannabis-infused edibles, specifically with their delightful Delta 9 THC products. With affordable products, a commitment to quality, and an emphasis on providing a memorable customer experience, Budpop has quickly gained a loyal following among cannabis enthusiasts.

Regarding its products, Budpop ensures the highest standards from start to finish. The hemp used for their Delta 9 CBD gummies is carefully sourced from trusted and reputable farms all across the USA that adhere to organic practices. Hemp farming is done through natural and organic processes, ensuring the best all-natural hemp is grown.

One of the standout features of Budpop's Delta 9 THC gummies is their dedication to lab testing. Each batch is subjected to comprehensive third-party lab testing, which verifies the potency and purity of other cannabinoids in the gummies.

This level of transparency ensures that customers get a reliable and safe product and reflects Budpop's commitment to maintaining trust and integrity within the industry. All lab-test results can easily be viewed from their official website.

The high potency amount of Budpop's Delta 9 THC gummies is another aspect that sets them apart. Each gummy is precisely dosed to deliver a consistent and enjoyable experience. The company offers a variety of product offerings in its Delta 9 gummy section, including live resin gummies, fruit punch, and sleep gummies.

Budpop also goes the extra mile to create a memorable customer experience. Their website is user-friendly, making navigating and exploring their product offerings easy. Ask its chatbot anything you are curious about, and you will instantly get your answer.

Additionally, they provide detailed product descriptions and helpful dosage guidelines to ensure customers can make informed choices. The brand even has its blog section, which aims to keep users informed and educated about the latest trends in the CBD industry and how to get the best use out of these products.

The company offers free shipping costs on all orders across the United States of America. Moreover, with their special subscribe to save option, you can get a 15% discount on your orders.

Budpop's Delta 9 THC products have gained popularity for a good reason. With their commitment to quality, rigorous lab testing, and a range of delicious fruity flavors, Budpop delivers a delightful and consistent cannabis-infused gummy experience. While availability may be limited and the price point slightly higher, the brand's dedication to providing a memorable customer experience sets them apart.

Pros

High-quality hemp-derived CBD

State-of-the-art manufacturing facilities

Comprehensive third-party lab testing

30-day money-back guarantee

Precisely dosed gummies

Wide range of delicious flavors

User-friendly website with a live chat experience

Free delivery on all USA orders

Cons

Limited availability in some regions

Only available for sale online

How We Made The List of Best Delta 9 Gummies Brand

Choosing the best Delta 9 gummy products gets difficult, especially when you are a beginner. Hence we made this list of the five best brands for Delta 9 gummies by carefully considering various factors. Below we discuss each criterion in more detail to explain why we chose the five brands that are our top picks for Delta 9 gummies.

Brand Reputation

The first factor we considered when making this list was brand reputation. We looked at how long the company has been around and how many customers they have served. We also researched whether or not their products have ever received any awards or recognition from industry experts. Additionally, we checked out online reviews to understand what other consumers had to say about the products. These aspects helped us determine which brands to consider for this top five list.

Hemp-Sourcing

The second factor we considered when making this list was hemp sourcing. We looked at where each company sources its hemp and whether or not they use organic practices when growing it. We also checked to ensure their suppliers were responsible and adhered to ethical standards. This ensured that the gummies made from their hemp were safe for consumption and free of contaminants. All the brands on our list source full-spectrum hemp extract of the highest quality.

Third-Party Testing

Moreover, we considered and evaluated brands based on third-party lab tests, which we consider important. We wanted to ensure that all the gummies on our list had been tested for safety and potency.

Manufacturing Processes

Manufacturing processes for a CBD company are of utter importance. We looked at how each company makes its gummies, from start to finish, to ensure that no corners are cut during production. Also, we scrutinized their list of ingredients to ensure that all ingredients were fit for consumption and natural.

Customer Policies

We also looked at what policies that companies were offering to their customers. We saw each company's return policy to ensure customers can get their money back if they are unhappy with a product. We also checked to see if they offer any guarantees or warranties on their products so that customers can feel confident in the quality of their purchases. Moreover, our team focused on discovering whether the brand discloses all necessary information.

Customer Testimonials

Finally, we scoured the internet to read honest customer reviews of our shortlisted brands. We read as many reviews and feedback from previous customers as possible to understand how satisfied people were with the gummies they purchased from each company. This allowed us to narrow our list to five brands that had consistently received positive customer reviews. Since customer reviews are a great way to learn about the honest side of a brand, we made the best use of it.

Buyer's Guide - What To Look For When Buying Delta 9 Gummies?

Deciding on the right Delta 9 gummies for you can be an overwhelming task, with so many options to choose from. If you are a beginner and are just starting to become a part of this Delta 9 gummy journey, this buying guide is for you. Here we examine what to look for when buying the best Delta 9 gummies in 2021 so you get your hands on the best products and attain the best health benefits:

Brand Transparency

To ensure you're getting the best Delta 9 gummies, it's important to ensure that the brand is transparent about its ingredients and production process. The more information they provide on their ingredients' source and how their products are made and tested, the better. Reputable brands will also have a website and contact details so customers can easily contact them.

If we talk about the brands we have chosen, they are highly reputed because they are completely transparent with their customers on manufacturing processes, hemp sourcing, etc. Choose among the five brands if you want to save some time.

Ingredients Quality

The quality of ingredients is paramount when selecting your Delta 9 gummies; look for products made with all-natural or organic ingredients whenever possible. Check labels to ensure that there are no artificial ingredients, flavors, or preservatives in the product and that no gluten, soy, or dairy is used. All the brands we selected in this post use all-natural ingredients, and organic ingredients without adding harmful additives.

Product Safety

The safety of the Delta 9 gummies you choose should also be considered; trustworthy brands will only use ingredients sourced from reputable suppliers who test for contaminants like heavy metals and pesticides. It's also essential to ensure that products are produced in facilities with high hygiene and food safety standards.

A prominent aspect of product safety is the quality control department and manufacturing processes. Ensure that the brand you are purchasing is vigilant about these things.

Pricing

When selecting your Delta 9 gummies, it's always important to consider the price – but remember, cheaper isn't necessarily better when it comes to quality. Products made with inferior ingredients can often be found at a lower cost, so it pays to compare options before making a decision. Moreover, the highest-priced product in the market is also not the absolute hero. Find a balance between price and value.

Third-Party Testing

You should also look for products that have been third-party lab tested for purity and potency, so you know exactly what's in the product. Reputable brands will make this information available on their website or upon request. All brands we selected for this post boast their independent lab test results. Please review the lab test results to ensure the health authorities pass all ingredients in their formula.

Potency

If you are a beginner, consume Delta 9 gummies under your confined limit. A product of higher potency can lead to various side effects such as increased anxiety, memory loss, red eyes, confusion, etc.

Renowned brands like the ones we have mentioned above clearly mention the potency of their products on their website. So always make informed decisions.

Customer Policies

Moreover, check out a company's refund policies before purchasing; reputable brands will offer full refunds if you are unsatisfied with your Delta 9 gummies. They may also offer loyalty programs or discounts for repeat customers, saving you money on future purchases.

For a beginner, you may not quickly like and associate a Delta 9 gummy flavor; such customer policies are extremely important. All of the companies on this post offer great full money-back guarantee give-back guarantees.

Customer Reviews

Finally, Before committing to any particular Delta 9 gummy product, it's worth checking out customer testimonials from past customers. Reading reviews can be a great way to get an insight into how the product performs and what it's like to use. The brands listed in this post have tons of positive customer reviews not only on their site but also on third-party review sites.

FAQs Related to Delta 9 THC Gummies

Q1: Are these Gummies Safe for Consumption?

Delta 9 Gummies are generally considered safe for consumption when used responsibly. Like any other form of cannabis, it's important to dose correctly to avoid overconsumption or experiencing any adverse effects from too much THC. You should also check with your doctor if you have any pre-existing conditions or take medication before using this product.

Q2: Are There Any Side Effects of Delta 9 THC Gummies?

The most common side effect of Delta 9 Gummies is the feeling of being "high." This side effect is usually short-lived and dissipates after a few hours. Other side effects may include dry mouth, red eyes, and increased heart rate. In rare cases, those who have consumed large amounts of Delta 9 Gummies may experience anxiety or paranoia.

Note that most of these side effects take place when overconsumption of delta 9 gummies is a case. Hence, we advise all individuals to consume Delta 9 products under a limit.

Q3: Can You Purchase Delta 9 Gummies Without a Prescription?

Yes, purchasing Delta 9 Gummies without a prescription in some places is possible. Many companies now offer these products online without requiring a doctor's approval or recommendation. However, it is important to research the company you are buying from, as there are still regulations that must be followed when purchasing cannabis products. The Delta 9 brands listed in this post offer amazing health benefits. Hence, consuming them is safe.

Q4: How Long Does Delta 9 Gummies High Last?

The effects of Delta 9 Gummies typically last about two to four hours, depending on the individual's tolerance and the amount consumed. A single gummy can take up to an hour to kick in and usually lasts a few hours afterward. It is important to remember that everyone's body reacts differently to cannabis products, so it is best to start small and note how your body responds before taking more.

Moreover, for a regular user, the effects may start to kick in after some time, while a beginner can be easily influenced after the recommended dosage of Delta 9 gummies. That's why it is recommended that a beginner should consume CBD under a strict limit to avoid any side effects and problems.

Q5: Are Delta 9 Gummies Legal?

The legality of Delta 9 Gummies depends on where you live or purchase them from. Almost all states in America have legalized using Delta 8 THC gummies and 9 products such as gummies and carts. Hence, they are federally legal. However, it is important to check the laws in your state before purchasing Delta 9 Gummies or any other cannabis products.

Conclusion

Delta 9 Gummies are a delicious and easy way to experience the effects of marijuana. When used responsibly, these gummies can provide a pleasant and safe high lasting several hours.

However, it is important to remember that cannabis products vary in legality across different states and countries, so do your research beforehand if you plan on using Delta 9 Gummies. Thanks for reading and enjoy the experience.