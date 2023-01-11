Best Delta 9 Gummies: Buy THC Edibles From Top 5 Brands In 2023





Hundreds of Delta 9 brands are selling their THC products around the internet as Black Friday sale & Cyber Monday sale are approaching. However, many customers get confused while choosing the best brands to buy their fav Delta 9 products.

Maybe you love experimenting with different cannabinoids, or perhaps you're just wondering what the buzz is about Delta 9. Either way, you must try it! This cannabinoid has become very popular so quickly, and considering how harmless yet effective it might be, it's no wonder why so many people enjoy it.

Delta 9 is an active psychoactive ingredient that will not only get you high but it’ll also provide you with many advantages if you decide to use it regularly. And even though you can find all kinds of products filled with it, the best thing to start with is the gummies. Delta 9-infused gummies are a delicious and discreet treat you can consume anywhere without anyone noticing what it really is.

There are plenty of different gummies on the hemp market, but finding the ones with the highest quality isn’t so easy. That’s why we did the job for you and reviewed the best Delta 9 gummies on the market.

Now let’s reveal how we chose the best ones, their benefits, and why you should start consuming them!

Top 5 Platforms Offering The Best Delta 9 THC Gummies

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 9 Gummies, Editor’s Pick

Exhale Wellness is a popular brand known for the pure and high-quality goods it brings to the hemp market. The wide range of products this brand offers makes the customers always come back for something new and exciting. And one of those products is the amazing gummies filled with Delta 9, which are fruity, delicious, natural, and organic.

Features

Natural and lab-tested

According to theislandnow, the Delta 9 infused gummies by Exhale Wellness are made using natural ingredients. They're infused with high-quality Delta 9 extracted from Colorado-grown hemp, which is considered to be one of the purest.

These gummies won't get you high thanks to the low amount of THC in them, less than 0.3%. The gummies are organic, have natural fruity flavors and colors, and no GMOs have been used in their making.

Potency and packaging

You can choose between a jar with 225 mg Delta 9 THC or a jar with 450 mg Delta 9.

A jar with 225 mg Delta 9 is worth $69.95. Each gummy is filled with 7.5 mg Delta 9.

A jar that has 450 mg Delta 9 is worth $89.95. Each gummy contains 15 mg Delta 9.

You can order these gummies in packs of 3 and packs of 5. If you subscribe, each order you make will come with a 25% discount.

Dosage

What Exhale Wellness recommends when it comes to the proper dosage with these gummies is to start by taking a half gummy. You can always easily increase the dose, but starting with a smaller amount is important if you're trying edibles rich in Delta 9 for the first time. Ultimately, it all depends on your organism, so in a couple of days, you'll learn what Delta 9 amount is ideal for you.

Pros

Pure and natural gummies

Cruelty-free

No GMOs

Lab-tested

Effective

Free shipping

Cons

Available to purchase only from the official website

#2. BudPop: Highly Potent THC Gummies To Buy Online

Another extraordinary brand we reviewed is BudPop; it’s known for its pure, organic, and non-GMO hemp goods.

BudPop's Delta 9 THC gummies will bring you watermelon, kiwi, blueberry, strawberry, and mango flavors. The brand offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and free shipping across the USA. So without any further ado, let’s dive into the features!

Features

Natural and lab-tested

These gummies are vegan-friendly, so you don't have to feel guilty enjoying them. They're potent, as each gummy is filled with 15 mg Delta 9, made from pure ingredients. The hemp used is organically grown in Nevada without the use of pesticides and GMOs.

The same as all of the other products of this brand, these gummies have also been tested for their purity, and not by any, but from a third-party lab, as they may provide the most reliable and unbiased results. With this said, the gummies are harmless yet very potent.

Potency and packaging

The BudPop's gummies filled with Delta 9 are packed in a glass jar, perfect for storing them. One bottle has a total of 450 mg Delta 9 THC and 30 pieces of gummies. That means that each gummy contains 15 mg Delta 9 THC, which can be yours for only $89.95.

These gummies' mouthwatering and refreshing flavors will immediately win you over, so you'll definitely want to buy more of them. Therefore, the most cost-efficient way to do that is to order the gummies as a 3-pack or a 5-pack.

Dosage

BudPop's recommendation about how much you should eat of these gummies is starting low and going slow for anyone who is just starting to use these kinds of edibles. 1 to 5 mg is considered a low dosage, and that's the amount suggested for beginners to consume.

If you have already used Delta 9-filled goods, then 5 to 25 mg is safe for consumption, as it's the ideal amount for those who know how their body reacts to this powerful cannabinoid.

Pros

Made from pure ingredients

100% vegan

Third-party tested

Free US shipping

Money-back guarantee

Cons

Available in only one potency

#3. Cheef Botanicals: Most Popular Delta 9 THC Edibles For Sale

Cheef botanicals is a brand that has very high standards when it comes to the production of hemp goods. That's why each of its products has a very high quality, including the gummies infused with all different potent cannabinoids. On the website, you can find almost any hemp product filled with all kinds of cannabinoids, which is amazing.

Cheef botanicals has a wide choice of Delta 9 gummies, so you'll have a lot of fun choosing just one.

Dosage

On the backside of the package, you'll find clear instructions regarding the usage of these gummies. What Cheef Botanicals recommends is consuming a half gummy or one whole gummy.

If you're just starting to consume the Delta 9 cannabinoid, starting with a lower amount of it will help your body establish tolerance to it. Once you feel that you need something stronger, feel free to start increasing the dosage until you reach the ideal one for you.

Pros

High-quality ingredients

Great flavor

Lab-tested

Effective

Less than 0.3% THC

Cons

No major cons

#4. Mr. HempFlower: Recommended Delta 9 Edibles; Vegan Friendly

Mr.HempFlower is a brand that works directly with licensed and experienced USA farmers, so the quality of its products and farm bill is understandable. The brand pays lots of attention to using the cleanest hemp possible, that's organic and free from pesticides and GMOs.

Mr.HempFlower’s Delta 9 gummies are full-spectrum gummies, juicy and delicious, so you may definitely enjoy them. You can choose between two flavors: blue raspberry and watermelon; they're both fantastic.

Features

Natural and lab-tested

The Delta 9 extract that's used in the making of these gummies comes from hemp grown in Colorado, Oregon, and Washington, known for providing premium hemp. The gummies are 100% GMO-free, so they're pure and harmless. Also, all ingredients are organic, and the gummies are vegan.

The gummies have gone through testing done by a certified third-party laboratory. The thing that makes this brand so good and reliable is transparency. In addition, the lab results are transparently attached to the website, so you or anyone interested can easily access them.

Potency and packaging

If you're unsure and don't want to commit to buying a larger amount of these gummies, you can buy a pack of 5 gummies for $20. But the gummies are also available in bottles filled with 30 gummies, which cost $100, and a bottle filled with 60 gummies that cost $160.

Each gummy has a strong effect, so they're excellent for regular cannabis lovers.

Dosage

Mr. HempFlower suggests always starting with half a gummy and waiting at least one hour for the effects to kick in. If you don't feel anything, feel free to eat the other half of the gummy, but if the effects start appearing, simply enjoy them. You can always increase the amount of the Delta 9 if you feel the need to do that.

Pros

Organic gummies

100% vegan

GMO-free

Various packages available

Money-back guarantee

Cons

The gummies are shipped only across the USA

How We Made The List Of Best Delta 9 Edibles?

Making this list was easy because firstly, we decided which are the most important things Delta gummies should offer, and secondly, we applied them in our search. The result of that was finding 4 hemp brands that produce the best Delta 9 gummies on the market. Whichever of them you choose to give a try, you won’t be sorry. They’re all potent, delicious, natural, and harmless to consume.

We started by selecting gummies that come in different potencies, and then we looked at their lab results because we wanted to be sure that they were truly pure. After that, we selected the gummies discreetly packed and took some time to go through the customers' reviews and see if they were satisfied and what they had to say.

At last, we tried each of these Delta 9 treats. How else could we be 100% sure they’re really that good? So let’s start.

Potency

We wanted to bring you high-quality gummies but with different potencies. If you’re a beginner, in this list, you’ll be able to find amazing gummies with the powerful Delta 9 that are less potent, but also, if you’re an experienced user, you’ll find highly potent gummies so there’s something for everyone.

Even if you’re trying these types of gummies for the first time, and you still think that they’ll be too strong for you, you can always just cut the gummy and eat half of it. That’s recommended to do at least until you discover the ideal Delta 9 dosage for you.

Lab results

All of the gummies we’ve reviewed have gone through lab testing. Also, all the brands are very transparent, so they’ve uploaded the results on their websites and made them available to everyone. We checked them, and not one of the gummies recommended in this article contains chemicals, additives, or preservatives.

Package

It rarely happens for someone to want everyone to know that they’re consuming gummies filled with Delta 9. Even though they may be very beneficial when regularly consumed, many people still don’t know about their advantages. That’s why each of the gummies recommended below comes packed in a discreet and convenient package, and you can bring them everywhere with you. No one will know what they are, so you can always have your favorite snack next to you.

Factors To Consider Before Buying Delta 9 THC Gummies Online

In this buying guide, you’ll find the important things to pay attention to when you’re searching for the best gummies online, but also, you’ll learn how regular use can benefit you. Consequently, you’ll reveal what kind of side effects you should expect if you take too many gummies and how to store them properly.

Buying gummies filled with Delta 9 online isn’t as hard as you might think. To be honest, it’s better because you can access countless different brands and a lot more information about the product you’re interested in. Also, many discounts and free shipping are applicable, so you’ll have a lot of fun doing that. But you should pay attention to some tiny but powerful factors, which will indicate the quality of the gummies you’re thinking about ordering.

Brand’s reputation

The reputation of the brand is important. How else you'll be able to choose a brand to purchase your gummies from when there are countless hemp companies on the market?

By finding the ones with impeccable reputations, you can be sure that you're buying high-quality hemp goods. The ratings, the feedback, the customer satisfaction, and the experience of the brand will show you if it's a trustworthy one, so always take some time to check these things before ordering the gummies.

Transparency

You should always be able to find the origin of the hemp used for making the gummies, the methods of the Delta 9 extraction, and the lab results on the website. If you have difficulties finding this information and notice that the company is trying to hide some important things, avoid buying from it.

Also, you should always know what you’re buying and consuming and if that thing is healthy and harmless. So the transparency of the full spectrum hemp extract brands is an essential factor to check before ordering anything.

Ingredients

Always start by checking what the gummies are made of. You don't want chemicals, preservatives, and artificial flavors & colors ruining your experience and your health.

So always inform yourself where the used hemp originates and if there are GMOs used in making the gummies. Ideally, the gummies should contain natural and organic ingredients and less than 0.3% THC.

Benefits Of Delta 9 Gummies & THC Products

Of course that the Delta 9 cannabinoid is beneficial. Once you discover and feel all of its advantages, these types of gummies will become one of your favorite snacks ever. So, regular use might result in the following things:

It might provide you with physical and mental relaxation

It might increase your focus and creativity whenever you're feeling stuck

It might improve your sleep

It might energize you and reduce the fatigue and feelings

It might put you in a better mood

It might reduce some physical discomfort

FAQs About Delta 9 Gummies

Q1. Are the gummies with Delta 9 legal?

The Delta 9 thc gummies are legal to purchase and consume in the USA, but as the law states, that's possible as long as the product has less than 0.3% THC. So, if the gummies have less than 0.3% Delta 9 and are made from hemp flower, you can order them and use them without any worries.

To be sure that the written amount is real, always make sure and try to purchase your Delta 9 infused gummies from reputable and reliable brands. For example, if you order some of the gummies reviewed in this article, you can be sure that you’re buying a legal, potent, and harmless product.

Q2. Can I get high from gummies with Delta 9?

Of course, you can get high from the Delta 9 gummies because Delta 9 is a substance with psychoactive properties. Don’t think that because the gummies have less than 0.3% THC in them, they aren’t potent.

They’re very strong and effective, and once these effects kick in, they will last anywhere from 6 to 8 hours. And exactly that is why you need to start with the lowest amount possible and increase it slowly depending on how your organism reacts. Even though the side effects aren’t serious and short-lasting, they might appear if you take more gummies than what your body can tolerate and ruin the experience.

Q3. How much time should I wait until I feel the effects of Delta 9 in the gummies?

Because the Delta 9 extract is put into edibles, it might take longer to start working. So be a bit patient. It might take 45 minutes, or even one hour, for the Delta 9 in the gummies to start acting. Really, it all depends on the tolerance that your organism has to this cannabinoid, so it's important to wait and not overdo it.

The advantage you'll get for waiting a little bit longer for the effects is that once they kick in, they'll last longer compared to consuming any other Delta 9 product. They might last 6 or maybe even 8 hours, so that’s why the Delta 9 infused in gummies is so popular. See how you'll feel, and if you think you need a stronger dosage, slowly increase the amount next time you're eating a gummy.

Concluding About The Best Delta 9 Gummies & THC Edibles

There's no need to search for the best Delta 9 infused gummies and waste your time and money trying different brands. Reading our review, now you know which gummies are the best and most natural ones on the market, so you can't go wrong no matter which one you choose.

Don’t forget to start with the lowest amount to test your tolerance and consult your doctor before using these edibles, order the ones that attract you the most, and prepare to enjoy their advantages.