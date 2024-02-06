Best Delta 9 Drinks: Top Choices To Enjoy Delta 9 THC Benefits | Pittsburgh City Paper

Delta-9 THC drinks have exploded in popularity in recent years. They offer a delightful fusion of tasty flavors with THC’s relaxing and stress-relieving effects, making them great alternatives to alcoholic beverages and other cannabis edibles. However, not all Delta-9 products are created equal. Some brands cut corners with flimsy ingredients, while others include artificial additives in a bid to boost their own profits.

But fear not. In this guide, we took the time to sort through hundreds of products and brands and verified reviews to curate the highest-quality Delta-9 THC drinks. Read on to find out more about our top five picks you can purchase right now. Whether you’re a lover of weed edible or just getting your feet wet in the world of cannabis drinks, you can rest assured these infused drinks will tickle your taste buds.

It’s also important to note that laws surrounding cannabis products like Delta-9 drinks vary from state to state. Staying on top of regional laws is crucial to ensure responsible consumption. We have included a buying guide and frequently asked questions at the bottom to help you get started.

Top 5 Best Delta 9 Drinks

Raspberry Lemonade Drink by Diet Smoke - Best Delta 9 Drink for a Blissful Experience

Diet Smoke's Raspberry Lemonade shots offer a delightful combination of flavor and calm, with each 2-oz shot containing 25mg of mellow Delta-9 THC. The formulation is vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and dairy-free. It contains lab-tested, 100% hemp-extracted Delta-9 THC for a legal and stress-free buzz.

With a focus on natural ingredients and minimal sugar, Diet Smoke is prized for its transparency. The shots are well-priced at $12 per bottle, with Diet Smoke offering discounts for bulk purchases - 4 shots for $36 (save 25%) and 10 shots for $70 (save 42%).

Why We Recommend

Diet Smoke is a brand that goes heavy on quality and purity, which is quite evident in the Raspberry Lemonade shots. They guarantee a gluten-free, 100% vegan, and perfectly balanced experience in every sip. The formulation is pleasantly flavorful, offering a nice blend of sweet delight and zesty tang. However, individual tolerance levels may vary.

Is Diet Smoke a Reputable Brand?

Diet Smoke's credibility is anchored in its commitment to transparency and reliability. They only use lab-tested, 100% hemp-derived Delta-9 THC to ensure cannabis consumers can trust the product's composition. The brand also has your best interest at heart with its vegan formula, free from gluten or dairy for those on dietary restrictions.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

100% Vegan and gluten-free

100% hemp-derived Delta-9 THC

All-natural ingredients

Transparent lab testing

Cons:

Individual tolerance levels may vary with different onset times

Potential for psychotropic effects; users are advised to start with caution.

Delta 9 Syrup Bussin' Berry by Trehouse - Best Delta 9 Drink for Intense Indulgence

Trehouse's Bussin' Berry Delta 9 Syrup delights your senses with its potent blend of 1000mg Delta 9 and Delta 8, promising an intense relaxation and mellow buzz. It's compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, guaranteeing a chillaxed and fuss-free journey with verified potency. Many users rave about this syrup, saying it creates an immersive experience that's both intense and pleasant.

Why We Recommend

Trehouse's syrup offers more than just a high. It provides a relaxing experience, elevates your mood, gives you a body buzz, and even has a slightly trippy effect. You can mix it with your favorite drinks or enjoy it straight, but it's best to start slow and let its effects do their thing. The 60-day guarantee adds an extra layer of confidence for users.

With a potent 1000mg blend and a delightful berry taste per bottle, this syrup ensures an energy-filled high and flavorful journey.

Is Trehouse a Reputable Brand?

Trehouse's credibility is evident in its 1000 mg potency, compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill, and a 60-day guarantee, showcasing a commitment to quality and reliability.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

A stronger dose of 1000mg Delta 9 and Delta 8

It’s versatile in how you take it - Drink straight up or mix with drinks

60-day guarantee offered

Compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill

Cons:

Potential for psychotropic effects, cautious usage recommended

High potency is not suitable for everyone.

Mandarin Orange Delta 9 THC Drink by Rebel Rabbit - Best Delta 9 Drink for Low-Calorie but Rebellious Kick

Rebel Rabbit's Mandarin Orange High Seltzer is a refreshing and indulgent drink that comes in a 4-pack priced at $27.99. It contains 10mg of D9 THC per serving, making it an excellent choice for those who want a little extra buzz. With a sun-kissed flavor, this low-calorie beverage is perfect for anyone looking for a delicious and satisfying drink.

Why We Recommend

Rebel Rabbit's Mandarin Orange Seltzer is a refreshing and flavorful option that caters to those looking for a low-calorie buzz. With less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC, it's federally legal and appeals to a diverse audience.

Is Rebel Rabbit a Reputable Brand?

Rebel Rabbit's federally legal, gluten-free status and infusion of rebellious spirit ensure a reliable and enjoyable Delta 9 experience. The brand has made a name for itself in the cannabis world with its certificate of analysis from trusted third-party labs.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Natural ingredients with a refreshing taste and lots of effervescence

Low-calorie

Bursts with a delicious mandarin orange flavor

Federally legal

Cons:

Off-white hue can put off some users

The flavor profile is too simple but quite pleasant

Delta 9 Seltzer by Cheech and Chong - Best Delta 9 Drink for Stress Relief in Different Flavors

Cheech and Chong's High & Dry THC-Infused Seltzer Water is a nod to fuss-free vibes and great times with four unique and delicious flavors. Each can contains 5mg of Delta-9 THC, ensuring a perfect amount of joy in every sip. You can get a 4-pack for $24.99, but you can save more by purchasing in bulk.

What sets this THC-infused seltzer water apart is its purity. It is free of any additives or fillers, ensuring a clean and elevated drinking experience. The quality of the drink is lab-tested, vegan-friendly, non-GMO, and gluten-free. Enjoy a unique buzz that's equal parts flavor and fun with Cheech and Chong's High & Dry THC-Infused Seltzer Water.

Why We Recommend

Beyond stress relief, Cheech and Chong's Seltzer Water stands out for its varied flavor profile. Each can, delivering 5mg of D-9 THC, invites users to explore a spectrum of tastes, turning the stress-relief routine into a delightful ritual. From the euphoric upgrade of Magic Mule to the sunny burst of Grapefruit Twist, the fizzy fusion of Raspberry Highball, and the refreshing Citrus Sunrise, users can choose their preferred adventure that delights their palate.

Is Cheech and Chong a Reputable Brand?

Cheech and Chong have built their reputation not only on stress relief but also on their commitment to offering a diverse range of flavors to please different palates. Their seltzer is 100% vegan, gluten-free, and federally legal, ensuring both reliability and variety.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

5mg D-9 THC strength appeals to most users

Diverse flavor options: from Magic Mule to Raspberry Highball

No additives, made with only three natural ingredients

Non-GMO, vegan-friendly, and gluten-free

Cons:

Individual tolerance may vary

Newbies are recommended to start at lower dosing

Delta 9 Shots by 3Chi - Best Delta 9 Drink for Fast-Acting Effects

3Chi's Delta 9 Shots are available at $5.99 a pop, making it the go-to THC drink for those looking for a quick buzz on the cheap. Made from USA-grown high-quality hemp, they offer a unique, fast-acting, 20mg potent experience in a Wild Berry drink. If you're looking for a full mind, body, and spirit encounter in every sip, these shots are just what you need.

Why We Recommend

Looking for a Delta 9 experience that's both dispensary-grade and Farm Bill-compliant? Look no further than 3Chi's Wild Berry shots. They offer a well-rounded, deliciously fruity option for anyone seeking a top-quality product.

Is 3Chi a Reputable Brand?

With 20mg potency and Farm Bill compliance, 3Chi establishes itself as a reliable choice for a comprehensive Delta 9 encounter.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Fast-acting effects noticeable within minutes

20mg Delta 9 THC is potent with a high absorption rate

Wild Berry flavor is delightful

Farm Bill compliant

A holistic Delta 9 experience

Cons:

May be too potent for new consumers

Delta 9 Drinks - What To Know

What Are Delta 9 Drinks?

Delta 9 drinks stand at the forefront of the cannabis-infused beverage landscape. Crafted to deliver the benefits of Delta 9 THC, these drinks are meticulously formulated to offer a unique and enjoyable way to experience the effects of this psychoactive compound after a long day. Unlike other forms of cannabis consumption, such as smoking, vaping, powdered or water-soluble edibles, gummies, and other edibles, Delta 9 drinks are a more discreet and socially acceptable form of enjoying Delta 9 benefits that customers love. Being a convenient, and enjoyable alternative, they have become increasingly popular among cannabis consumers seeking a flavorful, controlled, and measured experience.

What Do Delta 9 Drinks Do?

Delta 9 drinks deliver a spectrum of effects primarily attributable to the presence of Delta 9 THC, impacting the nervous system. Anticipated outcomes include relaxation, mood elevation, and a unique combination of body and head sensations. The specific effects may vary based on factors such as individual tolerance, dosage, and the specific formulation of the beverage.

How Long Does It Take a Delta 9 Drink to Kick in?

The duration for Delta 9 drinks to kick in can vary from person to person, typically ranging between 10 to 30 minutes. Factors influencing onset times include individual metabolism, body type, and the specific product consumed. This nuanced aspect emphasizes the importance of patience and mindful consumption, as users embark on their journey with Delta 9-infused beverages.

What Are The Effects of Delta-9 Drinks?

Delta-9 drinks encompass a spectrum of effects that contribute to a unique and personalized experience for each consumer. The primary effects include relaxation, mood elevation, and a mildly trippy sensation. Cannabis users often report a distinctive buzz, creating a sense of euphoria and heightened sensory perception. This form of Delta 9 ensures efficient absorption into the bloodstream, enhancing its potential.

What's the Difference Between Delta 9 and Other Drinks?

Unlike traditional drinks, those infused with Delta 9 provide a unique combination of psychoactive effects, setting them apart in terms of purpose and user experience. This sets the stage for a controlled and stronger dose compared to other forms of marijuana use, especially for medical purposes.

Delta 9 THC FAQs

Is Delta 9 Legal?

The legality of Delta 9 THC varies based on regional laws. While the 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp-derived Delta 9 federally, individual state laws may impose restrictions deeming them illegal. Cannabis consumers are advised to do their research and make themselves aware of local regulations before purchasing Delta 9 drinks to avoid legal risks.

Does Delta 9 Get You High?

Yes, Delta 9 THC is the psychoactive compound in cannabis responsible for inducing a euphoric "high," making it suitable for recreational purposes. Delta 9 drinks are meticulously formulated to offer a controlled and enjoyable psychoactive experience in a social setting.

Does Delta 9 Show Up on a Drug Test?

Yes, Delta 9 can be detectable on drug tests. Standard drug screenings often target THC metabolites, and the presence of it may yield a positive result. Delta 9 users should exercise caution, especially in scenarios where drug testing is a concern.

Best Delta-9 Drinks Recap

As the cannabis world continues to experience a seismic shift, Delta-9 drinks promise a unique and enjoyable way to experience the relaxing effects of THC. It pays to go for a product that checks all the right boxes, such as Diet Smoke's Raspberry Lemonade.

If you are after an intense buzz, you might want to give Trehouse's Bussin' Berry Delta 9 Syrup a try. For a bit of a rebellious kick without the hassle of added sugar, there’s a can of Rebel Rabbit's Mandarin Orange THC Drink with your name on it.

Cheech and Chong's Delta 9 Seltzer and 3Chi's Delta 9 Shots also stand out as some of the best in the market. Sip into each flavor's distinct features, THC concentrations, and tailored options, whether you're into recreational or therapeutic use.