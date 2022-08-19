Best Delta 8 Vape for Sale - Where to Buy THC Vape in Pennsylvania

Yes, we are all in love with hemp derived gummies. But at a certain point, we need to put down the munchies. What is one to do when they are craving a pick me up? Delta 8 vape pens and Delta 8 vape oil is the answer. For those who are newbies, a Delta 8 vape pen works in the same way a regular vape pen does, just like the one that many people started to use when quitting cigarettes. Instead of nicotine vapor, these pens and cartridges contain Delta 8 vape oil.

The Delta 8 THC is created from the same hemp that your gummies are but this time they are including the THC which is responsible for giving the user a euphoric high, even if it is a mild one. When using these Delta 8 items you will see that stress will simply begin to fade away and you will feel calm and cool. Are you having trouble sleeping? THC vape cartridges also can help a person struggling with insomnia. Less stress and better sleep are just two of the ways you can better your daily life with the addition of D8 vape in Pittsburgh. With all of these options available, I am here to help you find the best Delta 8 cartridges on the market in Pennsylvania.

As a cannabis industry leader, JustDelta has been providing the best Delta product on the market for several years. While they are based in South Florida, their top shelf variety of cartridges and disposables are some of the best Delta 8 for sale in Pittsburgh. Just Delta offers three flavors of their Delta-8 cartridge and those are bubble gum galaxy, solar flare lemonade and space walker. These are sold as single Delta 8 THC cartridges or in six pack boxes of each flavor. If you are looking for Delta 8 vape juice disposables then you can pick from their 1000mg pineapple express, strawberry cough or zkittles. These are also sold solo or as a 6-pack box. Rounding out their Delta 8 vape oil selection are their 1500mg THC disposable vape as strawberry cough, pineapple express and kraken. On both sides of the Atlantic, JustDelta is well known for both their power and tasty flavors, not unlike their delectable and beloved Delta 8 gummies for sale.

If you are looking to make the jump from Delta 8 items in Pennsylvania to Delta 10, they carry 1000mg Delta 10 THC gummies as sour worms, sour bear gummies, watermelon rings, peach rings and rainbow belts. These flavors also come in 250mg Delta 10 jars if you are interested in a smaller sample size. While we continue to look through their Delta store, most of these flavors are also available in HHC gummy jars in the 1000mg and 250mg variety, as well as other THC items. With this level of variety, you can see why JustDelta is one of the world’s leaders in vape for sale in Pennsylvania.

Before I start telling you about their disposable Delta 8 vape pens we need to tell you to make sure to read their “About Us” page. When you read the humor there you will get a sense of the type of store and marketing TRE House is. They feature 11 different options that include Live resin HHC vape pen – grape ape 2g disposable (high potency), live resin THC-O vape pen – white widow 2g disposable (high potency), 3 different flavored live resin Delta 8 vape pens – super lemon haze 2g disposable (high potency), ice cream cake 2g disposable and wedding crasher 2g disposable, 3 different flavored Delta 8 vape pen + D9 + D10 + THCO – rainbow sherbet hybrid 2g, wedding cake – indica 2g, and lemon jack – sativa 2g and 3 different flavored HHC vape pen, watermelon zkit, indica 2g, blue milk – hybrid 2g and lemon slushie – sativa.

TRE House also has some of the most delicious Delta 9 + CBD cookies that are available on the market in Pittsburgh. Their cookie tagline is “The only thing that beats getting wasted and eating cookies is eating cookies that get you wasted!” That line alone should tell you all that you need to know about the potency and the attitude that Tre Hose delivers to their customers. All of their cannabidiol vape oil comes with a 60-day guarantee, are made in the USA, are 2018 Farm Bill compliant and guaranteed to give you the munchies.





Miami, Fl based EMPE uses 100% organic hemp grown in the USA for all of their products. When we take a look at their Delta-8 vape cartridges, they offer 8 fun and enticing flavors that include Apple Fritter, Banana Kush, Blue Dream, Sativa Sour Diesel, Strawberry Lemonade, Green Crack, Watermelon, Zkittles and Wedding Cake. Each of these cartridges are 1ml in size and contain 920mg of Delta8.

To go along with their stellar, Vape cartridges, EMPE has a solid line up of gummies that are infused with CBD (sour, vegan, clear, rings, bears and worms), Delta-8 gummies, hemp Delta-9 gummies, Delta-10 gummies, HHC gummies and THC-O gummies. All of these hemp gummy options have delightful flavor selection based on each product that can come in such tasty mouthwatering entries like watermelon, peach, or mixed fruit. One option that really stood out to me was the 1500mg CBD jar of gummy penguins. Who doesn’t like to have fun while snacking?





Florida is getting to be as well known for their CBD companies, like both Colorado and California. SW Distro is another Florida based distributor of Delta 8 products that has a unique lineup that I wanted to share. Kicking off with their Wow vapor Delta 8 vape juice is a premium Delta 8 brand that comes in very concentrated 2000mg and 4000mg of Delta 8 per container. They explain on their Delta 8 online store that users can expect a good “high” from their Delta 8 THC products. While it will be an effect similar to smoking cannabis, Delta 8 generally produces a milder high. You can experience this while trying one of their six different flavors such as blue raspberry, watermelon, dragon fruit, mango, gummy bear or rainbow candy that is described as “taste the rainbow of fruity flavors.” If you need something a little softer, they do offer their Delta XL vape juices that contain Delta 8 THC but at levels of 500mg and 1000mg in three flavors, grandaddy purple, pineapple express and sour diesel.

If you browse beyond the Delta 8 vape juice, you will see they also have a product lineup of Delta 8 pre roll joints. Each pre roll contains about one gram of flowers and Delta 8 THC. They are sold online in Pennsylvania as single rolls up to 15 packs. You will also find jars of Delta 8 flower, Delta 8 moonrocks indica, Delta-8 moonrocks with CBG kief and so much more like 1000 grams of Delta 8 concentrate for $999.





AndOtherBrands is on a whole different level then the online stores previously discussed. AndOtherBrands is basically an encyclopedia of CBD, THC and other products, as well as one of the best comparison tools online today. When you start to investigate products you have not used before or if you are even new to cannabinoids you can really learn a lot here. Another handy tool they have is the side-by-side comparison of cannabidiol products. This way you won’t be constantly clicking from one window to another to try to compare. They do it right there for you on screen. They even have a team of researchers that write up medical journal worthy articles about benefits of different products as well as reversal research like if you are suffering from a certain ailment, users have reported success by trying product X. I cannot stress enough the beauty of this site for information. This is one of my main bookmarked sites that I go to on a regular basis.



With all of the Delta 8 THC information provided above I am sure there might be some general questions that might need clarification, so I have put together a FAQ below.

FAQs

Where is the best place to buy Delta 8 vape pens in Pennsylvania?

When you are purchasing Delta 8 products one of the most important things you need to make sure of is the validity of the product you are purchasing. This is why Jose Oritz, who has worked in the pharmaceutical industry for over 30 years explains “You always want to be able to check the purity of what you are ingesting. If you can always verify the third-party lab tests.” Most of the leading Delta-8 online stores offer copies of the reports. This way you know what you are buying and what you are using. You usually can’t get that from your brick-and-mortar store down the street. In addition to the stores above you can always buy THC vape cartridges at the BOUTIQUE TO YOU CBD store.

How long does Delta 8 vape stay in your system?

While every person is different, Dr. Gary Mendelow states “in an average user it is safe to assume that Delta-8 will remain in your system for about 30 days. The time may vary from person to person and that will depend on your overall metabolism, how often you use and how much your body has built up a tolerance to it.”

How long does it take for Delta 8 to kick in?

For the same reasons as above, it can vary from person to person, but it can take anywhere from 30 minutes to 45 minutes for you to feel the effects of Delta-8. The peak effects from the THC will be felt around 2 to 3 hours from when you first took the Delta 8 and can last up to 5 or 6 hours based on the dosage you took as well as your metabolism rate. As you use the product you will start to understand how your body reacts and can base your results from there.

Is Delta 8 legal to possess and use in Pittsburgh?

Yes. Holly Bell, former director of Cannabis for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services explains “Delta 8 is legal in Pennsylvania and as long as you are 21 years old, you can purchase Delta-8 products as long as they follow the rules of the 2018 Federal Farm Bill. The state of Pennsylvania has chosen to defer to the federal law.”