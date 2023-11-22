Best Delta 8 THC Black Friday Deals For 2023 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Let’s be honest - the last few months of the year are always exciting, for they usher in the festive season.

It is also a great time to be a consumer since brands offer exciting festive deals and discounts. More specifically, Black Friday is one particular time that is highly alluring for shoppers. It is a great time for Delta 8 users as well since many hemp brands offer steal deals during this weekend.

So, if you are looking to treat yourself in this season of giving, you can delve into the world of Delta 8 products this Black Friday. But before you do that, you should check out our guide to the best Delta 8 Black Friday deals.

We have scoured the market to find the best brands offering attractive deals and discounts on Delta 8 products. Read on if you’re curious!

Active Black Friday Sale On Delta 8 Products

1. Exhale Wellness: Whopping 35% Off On All Delta 8 Products, Editor’s Choice

2. BudPop: Experience The Goodness Of Delta 8 THC With Savings Up To 35%

3. Cheef Botanicals: BOGO Mix & Match Offer For Organic Delta 8 THC Products

4. Hollyweed CBD: Exclusive 40% Off On Delta 8 THC Black Friday Deals

1. Exhale Wellness: Whopping 35% Off On All Delta 8 Products, Editor’s Choice

When it comes to alternative, hemp-derived wellness products, Exhale Wellness is one of the top brands that you can consider. On that note, the brand’s Delta 8 edibles are quite popular among consumers since they are made from premium quality ingredients and offer superior results.

Moreover, the brand is known to offer attractive deals and discounts on its products from time to time. Its Black Friday sales are particularly interesting since they can reduce the price by quite a lot. That, in turn, offers excellent value to the Delta 8 products sold by this brand. This is why we have included it on our list of the top Delta 8 Black Friday deals.

Exhale Wellness Delta 8 Black Friday Deals

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year, so it’s quite obvious that brands offer attractive deals on products during this time. In this regard, Exhale Wellness is well-known in the domain of alternative wellness products for its highly attractive Black Friday discounts.

To be more precise, the brand offers a flat 35% off on its diverse catalog of Delta 8 products. This includes items like Delta 8 vapes, gummies, and flowers. In fact, this 35% deal is applicable sitewide during the Black Friday sales.

This basically means that every product they sell on their official business website can be purchased at a much lower cost. When you combine this aspect with the attractive base prices offered by this brand, you get great value for your purchase.

More About the Exhale Wellness.

The Delta 8 Black Friday deals of Exhale Wellness are much better than many other similar options available today.

The company is run by experienced professionals who are dedicated to providing a safe and high-quality Delta 8 usage experience to customers. It provides strong after-sales support and free shipping on its orders.

Aside from that, Exhale provides an excellent membership program that lowers the price of its products even more. Such customer-friendly policies can improve your Black Friday shopping experience even more.

If you are curious to know more about Exhale Wellness, be sure to check out their website here.

Pros

Customers can avail of the discount easily

A free dipped pre-roll is included with every order

Good support and membership options

Decent variety of Delta 8 products

Cons

There is no international shipping available

2. BudPop: Experience The Goodness Of Delta 8 THC With Savings Up To 35%

Budpop is another reputed brand in the domain of alternative wellness products. In fact, a lot of experienced CBD and THC users prefer this brand for its strong hemp-based wellness supplements. The ingredients used by this brand can deliver a potent effect that lasts for a long time.

On that note, the deals offered by this brand for the occasion of Black Friday are also quite strong. The brand is known to offer discounts on some of its most popular Delta 8 products during this time, which is why it is preferred by a lot of users looking for exciting deals.

Budpop Delta 8 Black Friday Deals

As we have mentioned once before, Budpop provides generous deals on its Delta 8 products on Black Friday. To be exact, the brand provides a considerable 35% discount on its Delta 8 products, as well as other popular hemp products. And since the brand is known for its high-potency products, this deal becomes a really attractive opportunity for buyers looking to buy such supplements.

In other words, the value you get for your purchase is quite high. On that note, the type of Delta 8 products that are sold by this brand give you a lot of variety while purchasing.

You can choose the conventional Delta 8 flower if you want a more traditional experience. Alternatively, you can go with Delta 8 vape pens for increased convenience. Aside from that, the brand offers Delta 8 live resins, Delta 8 carts, and Delta 8 gummies, all of which are popular among users.

What’s more, the sale starts on November 24 and continues till November 26. This sets it apart from many other brands that make the sale run for only one day. Since the sale runs for two days, you get ample time to decide on your purchase.

More About BudPop

Budpop offers a unique “happiness guarantee” on all of its wellness products, including Delta 8 items, which provides a good purchase experience to the user.

It also has a rewards program that allows existing customers to get attractive discounts based on their past purchase experience. The brand offers benefits for new users, too, who can get a 15% discount on their first purchase.

Furthermore, you can get fast and free shipping on its products, which helps to reduce the purchase costs even further. Additionally, the brand has a strong support framework that provides fast and friendly service to customers. All of these aspects can enhance your Black Friday purchase experience considerably.

Click here to visit the BudPop’s official website to know more about the Black Friday Sale.

Pros

Excellent Delta 8 product variety

The Black Friday sale runs for two days

Unique happiness guarantee

Great support framework

Cons

The products may run out of stock soon

3. Cheef Botanicals: BOGO Mix & Match Offer For Organic Delta 8 THC Products

If you have delved into the market of alternative wellness products in the past or are slightly familiar with hemp-based products, then you might have heard of this brand. Cheef Botanicals is one of the most popular brands in this domain, and for a good reason. The brand offers premium-quality hemp-based Delta 8 products that deliver fast and effective results.

Of course, the quality of its Delta 8 products is not the only reason why this brand is popular. Cheef Botanicals is known to offer significant discounts and deals on its products from time to time. The Black Friday weekend is one such occasion when the brand offers highly attractive deals on its products.

Cheef Botanicals Delta 8 Black Friday Deals

If you are looking to buy good quality Delta 8 products at affordable prices, then you definitely cannot miss the Delta 8 Black Friday deals offered by Cheef Botanicals. The brand has offered exciting deals like a Black Friday Pre-Sale (up to 75% off), and buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offers on Black Friday in the past. Because of this, many customers look forward to its Black Friday event.

In that context, the brand intends to offer similar Delta 8 Black Friday deals this year as well. The sale, which starts on November 24, aims to provide buy-one-get-one mix-and-match deals on organic Delta 8 THC items. So, for every Delta 8 product that you purchase on the brand’s official site, you can get another one for free.

If you are a new consumer, though, you may feel a bit unsure about purchasing these Delta 8 gummies. But there is no reason to worry, for the sale will run for two days up to the 26th of November. This will give you plenty of time to make up your mind about purchasing these products.

In this regard, we should mention that the brand has a pre-sale event for Black Friday. This is pretty much like a clearance sale where you can get incredibly high discounts of up to 75%. It is applicable to a wide range of products besides Delta 8 items.

Speaking of range, you will notice that the brand offers two different types of Delta 8 edibles for sale. To be precise, you can purchase Delta 8 gummies and Delta 8 oil from the brand’s website. We admit that the product range may seem a little limited, but the variations you get with these two Delta 8 products can compensate for this limitation.

More About Cheef Botanicals

Cheef Botanicals offers a convenient rewards program that can help customers avail benefits like lower prices.

Also, the brand offers a 100% money-back guarantee, which can be quite helpful if customers are not satisfied with a particular product.

If you want more details on the best Delta 8 Black Friday deals, be sure to check out the Cheef Botanicals website here.

Pros

The sale runs for two days

Appealing BOGO mix and match offer

100% money-back guarantee

Convenient rewards program

Cons

Delta 8 product variety is a bit limited

4. Hollyweed CBD: Exclusive 40% Off On Delta 8 THC Black Friday Deals

For this review, we have selected the brand Hollyweed CBD. As you can guess from its name, the brand mainly specializes in manufacturing hemp-based CBD products like gummies, pre-rolls, flowers, capsules, oils, edibles, and so on.

With that being said, Hollyweed CBD is known for selling Delta 8 products as well. These products are made using high-quality ingredients that deliver effective results to users.

The brand offers occasional sales and discounts on its products, like many other brands that sell alternative wellness products. Naturally, the Black Friday weekend is one such occasion when the brand offers such sales.

However, the reason why we included this option on our list is that the deals offered by this brand can be quite generous, thereby offering excellent value to your purchase.

Hollyweed CBD Delta 8 Black Friday Deals

Hollyweed CBD has become quite well-known among users for offering significant discounts on its products in past Black Friday events. The brand already follows an attractive pricing policy on all of its Delta 8 products. So, when this aspect is combined with the discounts offered during the Black Friday weekend, you get an opportunity that is hard to pass up.

In this regard, the brand offers some of the best Delta 8 Black Friday deals sitewide. You can grab a flat 40% discount on all Hollyweed CBD products when you order them via the brand’s official website this Black Friday. And the best part is that the discounts are sitewide, meaning that they are not limited to Delta 8 products alone.

More About Hollyweed CBD

First off, Hollyweed CBD aims to offer a high-quality usage experience to its customers, which helps to increase the value of your purchase. Apart from that, it delivers a 100% money-back guarantee that is valid for 90 days. Such a lengthy refund window gives you a lot of time to try the product extensively.

Similarly, the brand has a great support framework to help out customers after purchase. Thus, the presence of such customer-friendly policies can enhance the purchase experience, making the Delta 8 Black Friday deals of this brand worthwhile.

Be sure to visit the official Hollyweed CBD website here to learn more about this brand.

Pros

Highly attractive sitewide deals

Generous return policy

Excellent support framework

Diverse Delta 8 product catalog

Cons

The Delta 8 products are relatively less popular

How We Made The List Of The Best Brands Offering Black Friday Sale On Delta 8 Products?

We considered several key factors for each brand to shortlist these four options, which offer the best Delta 8 Black Friday Deals at present. For your convenience, we have discussed these factors in detail below.

1. Company Reputation

The reputation of the company is possibly one of the most important criteria that needs to be considered here. After all, reputation is a key indicator of the brand’s overall quality and reliability. And when you are purchasing hemp-based wellness products like Delta 8 edibles, these aspects become extremely important.

Naturally, this reputation extends to Delta 8 Black Friday deals as well. A brand that has a good reputation is likely to provide more attractive deals than brands that have a low or poor reputation. As such, the shopping experience that customers will get from the former brands will be better since they can get more value for their purchases.

However, building a decent brand reputation takes time and effort. That is why we have selected and evaluated only those brands that have been selling Delta 8 edibles and other hemp-based products for a long time.

2. Customer Satisfaction

Customer satisfaction is another important aspect that we considered while preparing this list. After all, satisfied customers are more likely to become loyal, leave positive feedback, and recommend the brand to other people. That, in turn, can enhance the reputation and reach of the brand.

On that note, if a company offers attractive Delta 8 Black Friday deals, then they can provide greater value to their customers. In other words, if buyers can purchase premium-quality Delta 8 edibles at attractive discounts during such shopping events, their confidence in the brand will naturally improve.

3. Variety Of Options

When it comes to hemp-based products like Delta 8 edibles, the individual tolerances, taste preferences, and dosage requirements may vary. Thus, if a brand offers a wide variety of Delta 8 options for sale, then it will be advantageous for the customer.

However, having a good product variety is not the only thing we need to consider here. If you want the best Black Friday shopping experience, then you need to select brands that offer good discounts on all Delta 8 product variations.

4. Third-Party Tests

Given the nature of Delta 8 THC and other hemp-based products, it is important to take safety and quality into consideration. This is why laboratory tests are essential, for they can help identify the safety of Delta 8 edibles.

5. Natural And Organic Products

In order to get the best Delta 8 usage experience, we have to consider the ingredients used in the products. This is why the aspect of natural and organic products was one of our top priorities while making this list.

There are a lot of brands today that offer highly attractive Delta 8 Black Friday deals. Unfortunately, such brands usually don’t pay a lot of attention to the type of ingredients used in the products. In other words, they may use synthetic, mass-produced ingredients to compensate for the higher discounts.

Black Friday Sales Guide: Things To Consider Before Buying D8 Products

Buying THC edibles like Delta 8 can be a challenge, especially if you are a beginner. After all, such THC edibles have psychoactive properties that can make you feel high. If you make any mistakes while choosing your brand, you may not get the desired results.

That is why we have made this sales guide, where we have discussed some important points that can help you with your purchase.

1. Third-Party Testing

Third-party testing is one of the most important factors that you need to check before purchasing Delta 8 products on Black Friday. Doing this will allow you to review the composition and THC content of the items.

2. Customer Feedback And Reviews

Before spending your hard-earned money on Delta 8 Black Friday deals, you should check the feedback left by other customers on the product page. Such feedback is typically based on the first-hand usage experience of other customers, and it can provide a better insight into the quality of the Delta 8 products.

3. Reviews And Recommendations

For a more detailed insight into the Delta 8 product, you should do some more research. You can read through expert reviews and recommendations available on online forums and websites.

These reviews and recommendations are generally unbiased, and they provide a more in-depth look at the products.

4. Product Ingredients

It is crucial to check the ingredients used in the Delta 8 product before purchasing it. The ingredients are typically mentioned on the packaging and the product page. If that’s not the case, then you can refer to the third-party lab test results or the Certificate of Analysis (CoA) that comes with it.

For a safe usage experience, make sure to get options that are made from natural ingredients. Also, try to avoid brands that use allergy-causing ingredients.

5. Hemp Source

Delta 8 is a compound that is derived from hemp plants. The quality and purity of Delta 8 THC depend on the methods used for growing these plants. That is why you need to check the source of this ingredient.

Ideally, the hemp plants should be sourced organically from local growers. That way, you can ensure that it does not have any harmful chemicals that are normally present in industrially grown hemp. In any case, the source of hemp is mentioned on the product page or packaging. So, you should check it out before purchasing the product.

6. Potency Level

The effects of Delta 8 THC can vary between individuals. In other words, not everyone requires a strong Delta 8 item to get results. The experience also plays a part here, with beginners requiring milder Delta 8 products than seasoned users. This is where the potencies of these products come into the picture.

Some of the best Delta 8 brands offer different potency options for customer convenience. If you are a beginner or are sensitive to Delta 8, you can get good results with lower potencies. Conversely, experienced users who have a higher tolerance to such products may require higher potencies.

FAQs Related To Black Friday Deals On Delta 8 Products

1. What are the best Black Friday Delta 8 deals?

If you want the best Delta 8 Black Friday deals, you should check out Exhale Wellness or Budpop. These brands offer a large 35% discount, which can provide great value to your purchase. Apart from that, you can go for the deals offered by Cheef Botanicals or Hollyweed CBD.

2. When does D8 Black Friday deals start in 2023?

Delta 8 Black Friday Deals are scheduled to start on the 24th of November, which is a Friday. However, some brands may start their Black Friday sales early on the night of 23rd November, which is Thursday.

3. What day is Black Friday sales 2023?

The occasion of Black Friday is a Friday, as the name suggests. In this regard, Black Friday in 2023 is on the 24th of November, which is the day when brands will hold the Delta 8 Black Friday sales.

4. How long does Black Friday last 2023?

Most brands are supposed to run the Black Friday sale event for the whole day on the 24th of November. But some brands are expected to run the sale up to the 26th of November, lasting for two days.

Conclusion On Delta 8 Black Friday Deals

We hope that you have been able to make up your mind on which Delta 8 Back Friday deal you want. Whatever option you have in mind, you need to act fast to make the best of this attractive opportunity. After all, Black Friday is not going to last for long!

So, head over to the brand websites and grab your favorite Delta 8 products quickly. Personally, we pick the Exhale Wellness brand since it offers a high discount that is easy to avail. However, if you want a more potent option that offers equally alluring deals, you can go with Budpop.

Happy holidays and happy shopping, everyone!