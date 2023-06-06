Best Delta 8 Flower: 5 Strongest Delta 8 THC Flower Strains To Buy Online | Pittsburgh City Paper

Regular weed is great but have you ever tried weed-infused with pure Delta 8 THC? Well, get ready for an experience to remember with our best Delta 8 flower.

If you're a devoted cannabis enthusiast, you already know that there is a lot of hype about Delta 8 these days. More and more people are looking to try out this miraculous cannabinoid because of its amazing benefits.

Delta 8 acts on the body's endocannabinoid system to give you a deep sense of relaxation. It can and has been used to manage symptoms of anxiety, relieve stress, and for mild as well as chronic pain relief. Delta 8 can also be used to manage insomnia or general sleeplessness.

Interestingly, scientists have found a way to infuse Delta 8 THC in regular cannabis buds! This means that you can now get all the amazing health benefits of Delta 8 along with a smooth, relaxing high! Say hello to Delta 8 Flowers.

But with so many different brands and products out there, it often gets difficult to choose the right one. This is why, after thorough research, we have compiled a list of the best Delta 8 flowers available in the market! All our selected products are from reputable brands and will give you an experience to remember. Let’s have a look at the best Delta 8 Flowers.

5 Best Delta 8 Flower Brands

#1. Elevate - Overall Best Delta 8 Flower On The Market

To begin our list, we have one of the rising brands in the cannabis industry, Elevate Right. Elevate Right is a US-based brand that has recently gained a lot of hype in the market. Despite being launched just recently, the company has already managed to build a solid reputation for itself as a premium hemp brand.

Elevate offers a wide variety of products ranging from delicious Delta 8 gummies to potent CBD oils. However, the brand's Delta 8 flowers are getting a lot of attention these days, mainly due to their strong effects.

Elevate Right is a brand that places a lot of importance on product quality. According to the brand's pioneers, Elevate was launched to set a new standard of quality and transparency in the cannabis industry, and the company is well set on its mission. More than half a dozen reputable publications have already featured Elevate and the company's customers community is growing at a fast pace.

Elevate Right's premium Delta 8 flowers start off as regular hemp flowers, grown locally on US soil. It is interesting to note that where a lot of brands import their hemp flowers, Elevate grows them on its own farms in the most optimum conditions. Special care is taken to maintain the best conditions while growing hemp plants, as that ultimately affects the quality of the hemp flower produced.

The hemp plant is grown without the use of any kind of pesticides, fungicides, or chemical fertilizers. This keeps the end product free of any kind of lab-synthesized additive, maintaining its hundred percent pure organic nature.

After the flowers are cultivated, they are sprayed with pure Delta 8 distillate. Delta 8 THC is a highly psychoactive and intoxicating agent. It is one of the many cannabinoids found in hemp plants. Interestingly, it is present in very small concentrations in the cannabis plant (much less than 1 percent) which is why advanced extraction processes are used to collect it in huge amounts.

Elevate Right uses the CO2 method of extraction to collect the cleanest Delta 8 distillate. This extraction process is highly regarded in the cannabis industry due it its efficiency.

Elevate maintains the highest standards throughout the manufacturing process. From collecting hemp flowers to packaging and distribution, the finest quality standards are maintained so the customers receive the best products.

One of the best things about Elevate is that the company gives special importance to safety and transparency. The brand has employed a third-party lab to ensure the safe nature of its products. These labs make sure that the end product is free from contamination and is safe for human consumption. Through third-party lab testing, only the finest products are allowed to be released in the market.

In addition to that, the test reports are displayed online publicly so if anyone has a doubt regarding anything, they can check these reports out. This builds trust and ensures transparency.

Elevate Delta 8 flowers are available in three different strains as of now, these are; Zkittles, Northern Lights, and Sour Diesel. More strains are expected to be added very soon.

Elevate Delta 8 flowers are available in 4 and 7-gram jars priced at $39.95 and $69.95 respectively. You can also benefit from a ton of discounts and offers available on the brand's official store. Subscribe to Elevate's monthly subscription, and save over 25% per order.

Pros

Overall best Delta 8 flowers in the market

Rising cannabis brand

US grown hemp

CO2 extraction process

Lab tested product

Available in 3 different strains

Cons

Comparatively fewer strains

#2. Diamond CBD - Highly Potent Delta 8 Flowers For Experienced Users

Next up, we have one of the most experienced Delta 8 brands in the industry, Diamond CBD! Diamond CBD is no doubt a highly reputable name, and throughout the years, the company has maintained its credibility and good name. The brand has been featured in reputable publications such as Forbes, and even on CNN.

Diamond CBD utilizes its years of experience in the field to give its customers the absolute best cannabis experience. The brand focuses on strict standards of quality, customer satisfaction, and keeping its products 100% organic, which are the main reasons it has maintained a steady brand reputation.

Diamond CBD boasts over a hundred thousand satisfied customers, and you can read some amazingly positive customer testimonials on the brand's official site. The brand manufactures a wide range of hemp products including CBD, Delta 8, Delta 9, and HHC products, however, Diamond's Delta 8 flowers are getting a lot of hype these days.

Diamond's potent Delta 8 flowers start off as regular hemp buds. The hemp plants are grown locally on US soil. The plants are kept away from any kind of chemical insecticides, and fertilizers to maintain their all-organic quality.

This is something Diamond takes a lot of care of. We see a lot of brands in the market that add synthetic chemicals, additives, and even drugs to their products to enhance their effects. These lab-synthesized harmful chemicals do give a more enhanced high but have a lot of negative side effects in the long run. These side effects include nausea, vomiting, heaviness, and headache.

Diamond CBD takes special care to maintain the all-organic nature of its products. Not only are the hemp buds organically grown but the Delta 8 distillate that they're sprayed with is also free of all kinds of chemicals and additives.

Moreover, only high-quality hemp flowers are selected in the manufacturing process.

Diamond CBD also uses the CO2 method of extraction to extract pure Delta 8 THC. Owing to this efficient method, the final product is free of any kind of heavy metals and contaminants.

Diamond Delta 8 flowers are available in the form of pre-rolls. These pre-rolls have a potency of 250 milligrams. With these convenient pre-rolls, you won't have to do the effort of crushing the buds, refining the mix, and rolling it into a joint.

All you'll have to do is take it out of its packaging, light it, and take a good strong pull to enjoy a smooth, relaxing high. Diamond Delta 8 pre-rolls are available in a variety of strains. These strains include Wedding Cake, Super Sour Diesel, and Sour Space Candy.

Diamond CBD follows the Federal Farm Bill and all its products are legal. Moreover, the brand keeps its manufacturing process completely transparent.

You can buy Diamond Delta 8 flowers from the brand's official store. There are a lot of discounts and offers available there which can help you save a ton of money. In addition to that, the company features free shipping on all orders above $100.

Pros

Highly experienced and reputable brand

Potent Delta 8 flowers for experienced users

Made from organic hemp

CO2 method of extraction

Free of harmful chemicals, additives, and drugs

Available in the form of pre-rolls

Free shipping over orders of $100

Cons

Some strains can occasionally be out of stock

#3. Binoid CBD - Largest Variety Of Strains

Next up on our list, we have Binoid CBD. Another experienced cannabis brand, Binoid has built a solid reputation for itself in the industry. Due to its long THC market experience, the brand has developed a degree of customer loyalty unparalleled by any other business. By giving quality, safety, and the customer experience first priority, the business has achieved outstanding results in all three categories. Its devoted customers rely on it for all of their THC needs.

You will be amazed by the selection of Delta-8 products available on Binoid's website. From delicious gummies to vape carts, you name it. They have everything. The best part is that each of these goods is available in a range of flavors, ensuring that you never get tired of a specific taste.

Binoid uses the best production techniques to create its Delta 8 Flowers in order to maintain its reputation in high society. To create Delta 8 Flowers, premium hemp flowers sourced from Colorado state-approved farms are sprayed with pure Delta 8 THC. All Binoid products contain less than 0.3 percent Delta 9 THC, and the company's operations are completely legal.

Products from Binoid are not only extremely effective but also safe. All of its products are rigorously examined for both quality and safety by outside laboratories, and they are only made available for purchase after they have been certified suitable for general use.

Binoid publishes all of its test results publicly on its official website in order to build community trust. If somebody is ever unsure, they can effortlessly look these test results up. One of the main reasons Binoid has had such great success in the hemp market is transparency. The company ensures that its sizable user base is aware of what they are receiving and how it is being delivered.

Binoid Delta 8 flowers are available in 3.7, 7, and 28-gram packaging. Each gram of Binoid's Delta 8 flowers has around 36.2 milligrams of pure Delta 8 THC, which is a very high potency. The buds are ideal for experienced users.

Not only are Binoid's products fantastic, but so are its services. By contacting them by phone or email, you can take advantage of their round-the-clock customer service whenever you choose. They are available to assist you in making the best product and, more significantly, potency choices.

On Binoid's official website, you can discover some fantastic discounts and promotions. Additionally, they provide free delivery on all of their purchases within the US. Additionally, be sure to read the countless wonderful product reviews on their website. You can find out a lot about their incredible products and how they work from these reviews.

Pros

A well-known name in the hemp industry

Non-GMO, vegan product

Organically grown hemp

Lab tested products

Lab reports available online

Available in 3.5, 7, and 28-gram packaging

36.2 milligrams of Delta 8 THC per gram

Cons

Delivery is not available outside the US

#4. Exhale - Most Premium Quality Cannabis Buds

One of the fastest-growing brands in the cannabis industry, at number 4, we have Exhale Wellness. Launched back in 2021, Exhale was quick to rise to fame mainly due to its highly potent and effective products. Cannabis enthusiasts all over the world loved Exhale's strong blends and delicious flavors.

The brand offers a wide range of products which include gummies, tinctures, vapes, vape pens, and of course, Exhale's magical Delta 8 flowers.

First of all, let's look at Exhale's hemp source. The brand only uses the most premium quality hemp buds to make its Delta 8 flowers. These buds are locally grown and cultivated on US soil. The brand sources all its buds from state-authorized farms. These farms are located in Colorado, which is known to produce the best hemp in the country due to its fertile soil.

Specific conditions are maintained so that the hemp plant grows to produce high-quality buds. Moreover, the plants are kept away from synthetic chemicals, insecticides, and artificial fertilizers to maintain the all-organic nature of the product.

These buds are then cultivated and only the best ones are selected to make Delta 8 flowers. Pure Delta 8 THC is extracted using high-standard extraction processes. The distillate is purified again and again until Delta 8 THC is available in its purest form. The buds are sprayed with this distillate.

The buds are then weighed and packed into glass jars or plastic bags. Different packaging sizes are available which include 4 and 7-gram bottles, and 28, 114, 227, and 445-gram bags.

A wide variety of strains are available in Exhale Delta 8 flowers, these include, Sky Walker OG, Cookies, Sour Diesel, Gorilla Glue, Hawaiian Haze, OG Kush, Cookies, Sour Space Candy, and Lifter.

Exhale Wellness Delta 8 flowers can be bought from the brand's official store. There are a lot of fake cannabis brands out there, so while buying your buds, make sure that you only buy them from official sources.

The products are very reasonably priced, and you can save a ton of money from the various discounts and offers available there. First of all, you will be offered 20 percent off on your first order. Moreover, you can save another 25 percent by subscribing to the brand's monthly subscription.

The brand also features a 30-day money-back guarantee which gives you the freedom of returning the products for a full refund in case you are unsatisfied with them. Return the product within 30 days and get yourself a complete refund.

One of the best things about Exhale Wellness is the brand's highly-cooperative and helpful customer support. You can reach out to them any time of the day as they are available 24/7. Contact them through email or phone and they will get back to you within minutes.

Talking about customer feedback, Exhale's amazing Delta 8 flowers have received a ton of positive reviews. Users especially love their strong effects and the wide variety of strains offered. Such a huge variety of strains means that you will never be bored of a single one! You can check out these reviews on Exhale's official brand page.

Pros

One of the fastest-growing brands in the cannabis market

Hemp buds sourced from Colorado

Free of pesticides and artificial fertilizers

Available in many different packagings

30-day money-back guarantee

Amazing customer reviews

Reasonably priced

Cons

Delivery available only for some specific states

Popular strains are usually out of stock

#5. Budpop - Popular Brand With The Best Customer Reviews

Last but not least, we have one of the most trendy cannabis brands in the market, Budpop! Budpop is another experienced cannabis business that has been around since 2017. The company was created by a bunch of cannabis enthusiasts, researchers, and visionaries that wanted to create awareness in the general public regarding hemp's mind-blowing effects.

The company's motto is "Pop Plants, Not Pills", and they're well on their mission to introduce hemp products as substitutes for pharmaceutical drugs.

Budpop features a wide range of high-quality hemp products that are one of a kind in the market. The brand's Delta 8 flowers are getting a lot of attention from high society these days.

Budpop grows its own organic hemp flowers locally on US soil under specifically set conditions. These plants are strictly kept away from all kinds of chemical contaminants to maintain their all-organic nature.

Only the best manufacturing methods are used to make Budpop's high-quality products. You can learn more about Budpop's manufacturing processes from the brand's official page.

Budpop places a premium on the safety of its customers. This is why the company has employed third-party labs to test all its products before releasing them in the market. Third-party lab tests ensure that the product is safe and of the highest quality.

The product is Federal Farm Bill compliant as it contains less than 0.3 percent Delta 9 THC. Delta 9 is highly psychoactive and must be present in a suitable amount. The 0.3 percent limit is set by the federal government to ensure the safety of the general public.

Budpop flowers are available in different packaging sizes and strains. The available strains as of now are Northern Lights, Tangie, Cookies, and Zkittles. However, the company is expected to add more strains very soon.

Budpop Delta 8 flowers are very reasonably priced. You can save up to 15 percent with your first order. Moreover, the brand offers free shipping on all orders all over the US.

Pros

Trendy cannabis brand

Organic hemp

Animal-cruelty-free, vegan product

No synthetic additives

Federal farm bill compliant

Free shipping all over the US

15 percent off on your first order

Cons

Products can only be bought online

How We Made This List Of The Top Delta 8 Flower Brands?

Delta 8 products have recently gained a lot of popularity, and almost everyone wants to try them out. Cannabis enthusiasts want to try new, potent buds infused with Delta 8 THC: Delta 8 flowers! However, the supply isn't meeting the demand. This is why a lot of sub-standard cannabis and hemp brands have flooded the market.

These sub-standard brands sell low-quality products which are a threat to your health. Thankfully for you, we did all the research and selected the best Delta 8 flower brands in the market. This list was compiled after taking into consideration multiple factors.

Here is a summary of some factors we considered:

Company Reputation

Company reputation is everything in the cannabis market. People trust reputable brands, and to maintain this reputation, these brands do the utmost effort to produce only the highest quality products. Moreover, it is a risk to buy hemp and cannabis products from shady, unknown brands. Who knows what chemicals they add to their products?

While compiling our list, we took the utmost care to only include reputable, well-known brands. These brands have years of experience in the field and have large communities of customers. These communities are testimonials of these brands' credibility.

Product Quality

One of the major parameters we considered while making our list was product quality. We wanted to select the best products available in the market so you have a memorable experience.

All our selected products are of the finest quality. From sourcing to packaging, the highest standards of quality are maintained so only the best products get released in the market.

Hemp Source

Another big factor when it comes to cannabis and hemp products is hemp source. A lot of brands import their hemp, but we took special care to only include those which grew their hemp locally, on US soil.

All our selected brands grow their hemp in specifically set conditions. Moreover, the plants are kept away from pesticides and chemical fertilizers to maintain the all-organic nature of the product. In this way, only the most premium hemp buds are produced.

Product Safety

Customer safety is of primary importance, and it is one of the main factors we considered while compiling our list. Any cannabis products you buy must be free from all kinds of harmful additives, synthetic chemicals, and heavy metals.

While making our list, we made sure to only include products that were made from 100 percent natural ingredients. Since these products are made only from plant-based ingredients, they show zero side effects and are completely safe to use. In addition to that, they must be Federal Farm Bill compliant, containing less than 0.3 percent Delta 9 THC.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews say a lot about a brand and its products. You can learn about possible effects, better options, and side effects from customer reviews. Moreover, customer reviews tell you how users' experiences were with the product so you can make a better decision.

While compiling our best Delta 8 flowers list, we carefully went through customer reviews of dozens of products before selecting the best ones. All our selected products have hundreds of positive user reviews, and you can check them out as well on the brands' official websites.

Buyer’s Guide - What To Look For When Buying Delta 8 Flower?

There are a lot of different products available in the market, however, not all of them are up to the standard. Moreover, Delta 8 is a highly psychoactive and intoxicating agent, and you have to take special care while choosing its products. You want a smooth, relaxing, and memorable experience with Delta 8, not an unpleasant one. This is why you need to take extra care while choosing Delta 8 products.

Our buyer's guide will give you an idea of some important things to consider while buying Delta 8 flowers. By following this guide, you will be able to buy the best products.

Here are some factors you should definitely keep in mind while buying Delta 8 products.

Manufacturing Processes

One of the primary factors to consider when choosing a Delta 8 product is the standard of its manufacturing process. Reputable brands have high standards of manufacturing as compared to shady, non-mainstream brands. The manufacturing process determines the product quality, which in turn determines how your Delta 8 experience will turn out.

While compiling this list, we specifically researched the manufacturing processes of all our brands before giving them a place on our list. We can safely say that they all manufacture their products under strict quality standards.

Ingredients

It is important to take ingredients into account when selecting a Delta 8 product. While buying not just Delta 8 flowers, but any Delta 8 product, make sure that only 100 percent natural ingredients are used in its manufacturing. A lot of brands add synthetic chemicals to their products to enhance the intensity of their effects, however, these chemicals cause a lot of negative side effects.

You can confidently choose any product from our list as all of them are made from all-organic, plant-based ingredients.

Third-Party Laboratory Testing

Before buying any product, make sure to check if it has been tested by an independent third-party lab or not. Third-party lab testing ensures that the product is 100 percent safe. It also verifies the quality of the product.

All our selected products have been rigorously tested by completely independent third-party labs. In addition to that, the lab reports are available online for anyone to view. So in case anyone has a doubt or a query, they can conveniently view these reports.

Customer Service

More than often you would have a question or would want guidance in closing a Delta 8 product or potency. This is why fast and cooperative customer service is important. While choosing a Delta 8 brand, make sure that it features 24/7 customer support service.

All our selected brands feature around-the-clock customer service to help you in any way possible. You can reach out to them through email or phone and they will get back to you within minutes.

Pricing

Product prices can tell you a lot when it comes to hemp products. Make sure to compare the prices of different products before selecting one. Keep in mind that if a brand is offering unrealistically cheap products, something is definitely fishy. Delta 8 products are manufactured utilizing a lot of resources which is why they are often expensive.

However, do not buy products that are overly expensive as well. While compiling our list, we took special care to include products that were neither too cheap nor too expensive. You can choose any of our selected products without worrying that they will disturb your budget.

FAQs About D8 Flower

Q1. Does Delta 8 flower get you high?

Yes, Delta 8 flower can definitely get you high as Delta 8 THC is highly psychoactive and intoxicating.

Q2. Is Delta 8 THC Flower federally legal?

Yes, Delta 8 flowers are federally legal. However, they must comply with the Federal Farm Bill and contain less than 0.3 percent Delta 9 THC.

Q3. Can Delta 8 Flower make you fail a drug test?

Yes, Delta 8 can definitely show up on a drug test, which is why smoking Delta 8 flowers will cause you to fail your drug test.

Q4. How much Delta 8 flower should we take?

How much Delta 8 you should take depends on multiple factors, primarily your prior experience, and tolerance. Delta 8 flower should be used responsibly. Make sure to consult a doctor before using the product.

Q5. Can Delta 8-infused flowers be addictive?

Yes, Delta 8-infused flowers can be addictive if used irresponsibly.

Q6. How strong is Delta 8 Flower?

How strongly Delta 8 flower affects a person can depend on multiple factors. Mainly, it depends on the user's experience and prior experience with Delta 8.

Q7. How to store Delta 8 flowers?

Delta 8 flowers should be kept away from moisture and warmth. The best way to store these buds is in a dry and cold place.

Final Thoughts - Strongest and Most Popular Delta 8 Flower On The Market?

Delta 8 THC-infused flowers are getting a lot of hype these days and all for the right reasons. The high they induce is just mind-blowing, but what's amazing is that, due to Delta 8, you get all the amazing health benefits of hemp as well.

Delta 8 flowers are made by spraying regular hemp buds with purified Delta 8 distillate. There is a variety of strains available so you never get bored of a single one.

However, there are a lot of different products available in the market, making it difficult to choose a single one. This is why we have compiled a list of the best Delta 8 flower options available in the market. All our products have been selected after thorough research. You can choose any one of them for an ideal Delta 8 experience.