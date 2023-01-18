Best Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pens In 2023 | Pittsburgh City Paper

According to a solid study by Mental Health, 50% of adults who felt stressed also reported feelings of depression. In today's busy work environment with almost no regard for work-life balance, it gets pretty challenging to take care of your health. So many people around us suffer from anxiety, stress, and in the worst cases, depression.

Fortunately, hemp-based delta 8 disposable vape pens have come to the rescue. These vape pens are packed with hemp extracts and other beneficial ingredients that instantly help overcome stress and anxiety.

The vape pens market is growing significantly, allowing many brands to join the game. In this competition, we have listed our top 5 picks of the best delta 8 disposable vape pens and made your job much easier. This saves you from low-quality and counterfeit products.

Read this article till the end to learn more about these fantastic vape pen brands and what benefits they bring to the table. Let's delve right in!

5 Best Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape Pens

#1. Elevate - Overall Best Delta 8 Vape Pen Brand of 2023, Editor's Pick

Brand Information

Elevate is the top contender of the best delta 8 vape pens list. The brand was founded by a group of men and women with over 25 years of experience in the cannabis industry. The team was determined to research more deeply regarding the outstanding health benefits hemp plants produced. With that, they decided to manufacture delta 8 products that benefit people and allow them to live their lives to the fullest.

Elevate's key focus has always been to research and make technology for delta 8 products better with every passing minute. Their products are considered one of the market's most reliable and safest. Elevate is based in the United States of America. They are one of the leading distributors of delta 8 disposable vape products.

Highlights

Elevate is a successful blend of high-end technology and proven science. The company is committed to producing better quality delta 8 THC products, including disposable vape pens and more.

The company uses the highest quality ingredients, processes, and packaging to make its vape pens. The most important aspect of a health product is its ingredients. Elevate has ticked the box of the best quality ingredients. The company sources its hemp from authentic farms in the US. Hemp plants are grown using traditional techniques, free from pesticides, herbicides, and heavy metals.

Once the hemp oils are extracted from the plants, they are sent to the manufacturing line, where additional natural ingredients are blended in to enhance the effects and taste of the product. Note that all ingredients used in the making of Elevate products are 100% natural and organic.

Once the product is made, it is sent for third-party lab tests, which further testifies its genuineness and quality. All third-party lab test results are available on the official website of Elevate. Furthermore, all products of the company are manufactured using completely cruelty-free processes. The products are vegan-friendly and possess no harmful toxins.

The outer housing of the disposable vape pens is made using food-grade plastic. Overall, the packaging of the products is above par, and you can feel like you are holding a premium brand in your hands.

Elevate puts 5 distinct flavors on the table. These include sour diesel, Kandy kush, blue dream, pineapple express, and ice cream sandwich. Among all these flavors, ice cream sandwich and blue dream are the hot favorites of consumers.

Elevate vape pen monthly supply includes 900 mg of Delta 8 THC. Each vape pen is available for $39.95. Fortunately, the save and subscribe option presents a further discount of 25% for all subscribers. If you are a new user, you can cash in on the 20% off at your first purchase.

Pros

Natural Terpenes and Organically Grown Hemp

Completely Disposable Vaping Pens

Available in 5 Different Strains

Packaged Using Food-Grade Plastic

20% Discount on the First Purchase

25% All-Time Discount to Subscribers

30-Day Money Back Guarantee

Cons

Products are Only Available on the Official Brand Website

Relatively Expensive than Other Brands

Customer Experience

Customers like the high-end packaging being used to pack the vape pens. Moreover, they even praise the variety of flavors Elevate brings to the table. It allows them never to get bored of the brand. A few customers find the products a bit pricey, but overall, consumers are happy to pay a premium for the excellent quality offered.

Click here to visit the official website of Elevate

#2. Binoid CBD - Best Potent and Affordable Delta 8 Disposable Vape

Brand Information

Binoid CBD came into existence in 2018 by a group of enthusiastic individuals having an adequate experience in the cannabis industry. The primary motivation of the founders was to produce fun and effective hemp derived products manufactured using natural terpenes and blends of organic ingredients.

The vision of Binoid CBD is to make delta 8 products part of a healthy lifestyle. They have planned to launch exceptional quality delta 8 products, including disposable vape pens, gummies, and much more. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

Highlights

Binoid CBD is among the stars of our list. We say that because of the brand's progress over the past 4 years. The company has become famous thanks to its fantastic range of vape pens and delta 8 products. The company deals in all hemp products, such as delta 8 THC, delta 9 THC, CBD, and much more.

The company sources its hemp from organic farms. Hemp plants are processed through natural processes. The extraction methods used are compliant with health standards. The CO2 extraction process extracts hemp juice from the plants and seeds.

The disposable vape pens are formulated using 92% delta 8 extracts. These are indica-dominated strains that result in potent effects. Besides that, natural terpenes and CBD components make up the remaining 8%, giving the consumer a calm and relaxing experience. Sativa and hybrid strains are also included in their range of products.

Binoid CBD thinks of customer safety as its foremost priority. Their delta 8 products comply with the federal farm bill of 2018, which states that all delta 8 products should contain less than 0.3% of delta 9 THC in their formula. With that, all their products are third-party lab tested, with lab results displayed live on their official website.

The vape cartridge is available with rechargeable batteries, making the product long-lasting without the worry of running out of batteries. You can quickly charge the vape pen via a built-in USB charging port. Once thoroughly used, you can easily dispose of the vape pen without worrying about anything else, as the product is made using environmentally friendly materials.

Binoid CBD disposable pens are available in a variety of flavors. The strains available are blue dream, mango Kush, granddaddy purp, lemon haze, gelato, and strawberry lemonade. All the flavors are manufactured using completely natural ingredients with no artificial additives.

The best part about their vape pen is the price point. Binoid CBD sells its disposable pen for only $29.99. Furthermore, you can enjoy free shipping on their orders with discreet packaging.

Pros

Organically grown hemp

CO2 Extraction Method Used

Available in 6 different flavors

Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Strains are available

Rechargeable Batteries with Easy Charging Options

Available at Only $29.99 for a Month's Dose

Free shipping and Discreet Packaging Options Available

30-Day Money Back Guarantee

Cons

Products are Only Available on the Official Brand Website

Ingredients List Not Clearly Mentioned

Customer Experience

Existing customers of Binoid CBD are happy to have an affordable vape pen option at their disposal. Many consumers also highlight that numerous strains are available to try. Per customer reviews, discreet packaging is one of the striking positives about Binoid CBD.

Click here to visit the official website of Binoid CBD

#3. Diamond CBD - Premium Quality Delta 8 Vape Cartridge Brand

Brand Information

The next brand up on our list is Diamond CBD. The company was formed by a selective group of scientists and health experts who were experienced in the field of delta 8. The company is situated in Florida, United States of America. The founders of Diamond CBD believe that they can bring continuous improvements to the current market offerings of delta 8 CBD products. These improvements can lead to better health effects for people.

The entire Diamond CBD staff believes our primary duty is to protect the environment. To fulfil that duty, the company used 100% environmentally friendly production methods to create products safe for consumers and the environment. All of their products are eco-friendly.

Highlights

The effectiveness of delta 8 disposable vape depends upon the quality of ingredients. The company sources its hemp from authentic, reliable farms in Colorado, Kentucky, and Scandinavia. Hemp plants are grown using modern techniques free from chemical fertilizers and herbicides. CO2 extraction methods are used to extract the vape oil from the plants.

Another notable feature of Diamond CBD's manufacturing process is that it can remove all harmful toxins from the product without using synthetic additives and chemicals. The brand is entirely transparent about its production processes, which is why people trust it.

The company does not use synthetic chemicals to manufacture the delta 8 disposable vape pens. This claim is proved by independent lab testing on all of their products. Diamond CBD displays these lab results on its official brand website for consumers to easily view.

Diamond CBD sells potent full spectrum blend vape pens ranging in 17 different strains. Some of the most popular flavors offered by the company are grape ape, pineapple express, apple fritter, strawberry lemonade, and fruity cereal. If you are looking for delectable disposable vaping pens, then Diamond CBD is your best bet.

Vape pens are available in 3 different strengths. These are 900 mg, 920 mg, and 950 mg. Whether you are a beginner or an existing vape pen user, Diamond CBD has covered you with its strengths and flavors.

The business offers free delivery on all orders above $100 across the United States of America. The rapid fast delivery option only takes a couple of days for your order to arrive at your place in discreet packaging. Currently, you can avail of discounts on Diamond CBD products up to 45%. Due to this discount, Delta 8 disposable vape is available at only $27.49. If you are a new customer, place your order on Diamond CBD today and get a flat 30% off on your items.

Additionally, if you are unsatisfied with the vape pen results, you can always claim a refund. The company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all orders without any questions asked.

Pros

Made Using Natural Ingredients

Available in 3 Different Strengths

17 Amazing Flavors to Choose From

Third-Party Lab-Tested Products

Flat 30% Discount on the First Purchase

No Artificial flavors and harmful chemical

Affordable Prices

30-Day Money Back Guarantee

Cons

Too Many Flavor Options Available

Products are Only Available on the Official Brand Website

Customer Experience

Diamond CBD ticked all the boxes which we were looking for. Customers thought the same and expressed their views about Diamond CBD being one of the best brands. The main positive about the brand is the variety of flavors they sell, allowing users to try on different strains. A negative about the brand is that shipping takes slightly longer than expected. However, the excellent results experienced by customers are worth the wait.

Click here to visit the official website of Diamond CBD

#4: Exhale Wellness - Renowned Delta 8 THC Brand with High-Quality Products

Brand Information

Exhale Wellness is one of the pioneers in the Delta 8 CBD market. The company was founded by a team of researchers, cultivators, and hemp enthusiasts in Los Angeles, California. The Philosophy of Exhale is clear. The company states that nature holds the key to wellness. Hence, natural hemp plants are the contributing elements to better health.

The company manufactures delta 8 THC products using natural terpenes and cannabinoids. Before starting the company, they were fixed on their belief that the current market was missing an organic, plant-based health product that increased the wellness of people all across America. Forbes, LA Times, and many popular magazines have featured Exhale Wellness.

Highlights

The prime focus of the founders was to fill the existing market gap of health products by launching a completely natural solution to physical and psychological problems. Hence, the company invested in high-quality ingredients that consist of hemp extracts derived from the best-grown hemp in the USA.

Hemp oil is extracted using the popular CO2 extraction method. The plus point regarding this extraction process is the purity it results in. It does not leave any harmful residue and extracts, which leaves hemp oil in its purest form, which makes it highly potent and effective.

Apart from hemp extracts, the company uses natural ingredients to enhance the effectiveness of its vape pens. They ensure that they only use ingredients free from any types of genetically modified organisms, dairy-free, and gluten-free. All Exhale Wellness products are manufactured using animal cruelty-free processes, making them vegan-friendly.

All company products are third-party lab tested, with lab results readily available on the official brand website. Exhale Wellness also complies with the farm bill of 2018, which states that all delta 8 products should not contain more than 0.3 percent of delta 9.

The brand offers 10 different types of flavors for its users to enjoy. Most importantly, all these flavors are made using natural ingredients with no artificial flavors and smells. Exhale's range of strains available for sale includes cactus cooler, blackberry Kush, pineapple express, gorilla glue, sour diesel, mango, blackberry, fruity cereal, and jack. Every strain offers optimal pain relief and special euphoric effects on the mind.

The company believes that customer satisfaction is the epitome of brand-building. Therefore, they offer free delivery on all their orders across the USA. Their quality guarantee option covers your purchases and a free replacement of vape pens. Furthermore, if you are not satisfied with the results produced by the vape pen, you can claim a refund. Exhale Wellness offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all its orders without questions.

You can enjoy a flat 20% off on your first order. Also, if you become a monthly subscriber of Exhale Well products, you can save an astounding 25% on your purchases.

Pros

Derived from Organically grown hemp

100% natural ingredients

Third party lab tested

Made using cruelty-free methods

Available in 10 different strains

Free shipping on all orders

30 Day money back guarantee

20% off on the first purchase

Cons

Products are Only Available on the Official Brand Website

Vape Pens may be overpowering for new users

Customer Experience

Consumers love Exhale Wellness because of the instant results their products produce. People state that they find it very easy to relax after a tough day at work. It allows them to let go of all their anxieties and problems. Furthermore, the product packaging is premium, giving the user an elevated feel.

#5. 3Chi - Popular Delta 8 Vape Pen Brand with a Variety of Flavors

Brand Information

Last but not least brand on our list is 3Chi. This brand is an inspiration for all of us on how to succeed. 3CLastiscovered in 2019 by a biochemist in the flourishing delta 8 CBD market. Despite the cut-throat competition, the company made its name into the top picks and has earned the title of the most famous delta 8 brands.

The founder of 3Chi had prior experience in the cannabis industry of over 20 years. With his expertise and excellence, he created outstanding products that ultimately won the customers' trust. The founder states the moment he witnessed the healing powers hemp plants encompassed. He was on his way to delving deeper into research by bringing hemp products into the market that benefited everyone.

Highlights

The company is known for using technology to improve products and processes. They source their hemp from farms scattered around the United States of America. 3Chi uses natural techniques while growing hemp plants, excluding herbicides, pesticides, and heavy metals. Furthermore, the company uses cutting-edge technology to harvest hemp plants in its most efficient manner.

3Chi uses the best extraction method, which is the Co2 extraction method. This allows the company to extract hemp oils in their purest form without losing potency or including harmful chemicals. 3Chi is a people brand, and it ensures that it fulfills all the current demands of consumers. Hence, 3Chi produces various strains such as Indica dominated, Sativa dominated, or hybrid.

Since fake products are increasing at an alarming rate, 3Chi earns its customer's trust by conducting third-party lab tests on all of its products. These independent tests prove that 3Chi vape pens are high quality and safe to use. You can view all these test results on the brand's official website.

Furthermore, the disposable vape pens also comply with the federal farm bill of 2018 by having less than 0.3% of delta 9 THC. All THC disposables are of the best quality due to the natural ingredients present. Even with the finest hemp products in place, 3Chi vape pens are available at a very economical rate compared to other hemp products in the market. 1 ml delta 8 disposable vape is available for only $29.99.

The company sells 14 different strains to satisfy the taste buds of all customers. Their strains include strawberry napalm, snowman, pineapple cake, pancakes, incredible hulk, granddaddy Pluto, melonatta, ice cream cake, green crack, pineapple express, and Gary Payton. These flavors are derived from 100% natural ingredients with no added artificial flavors or preservatives.

3Chi currently sells two different strengths of disposable vape. You can either get the o.5 ml pack or the 1 ml. The company offers free shipping on all orders worth $99 or more. You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee on all 3Chi products.

Pros

100% natural and organic ingredients

Naturally grown hemp plant

14 different flavors are available

No artificial additives

Available in 2 different strengths

30 Day money back guarantee

Free shipping on orders worth $99

Cons

Products are Only Available on the Official Brand Website

A few customers experience irritation in their throats after the first use

Customer Experience

3Chi customers love the branding and packaging of the products sold to them. They say that despite the low price point, they get the satisfaction of holding a very premium quality product. Furthermore, customers appreciate that 3Chi has various strains to choose from. This makes them never get bored of the brand.

How We Made the List of the Best Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pen Brands in the Market?

There are hundreds of brands out there selling delta 8 disposable vape pens. In this overload of competition, it gets pretty tricky to choose the correct brands. Hence, we did the challenging work for you by analyzing and evaluating these brands against some benchmarks and criteria. The brands that passed our evaluations were then pushed onto the final delta 8 vape pens list.

Here is what we looked for:

High-Quality Hemp Source

The primary ingredient in the delta 8 disposable vape is hemp extract. These hemp extracts are derived from hemp plants grown mostly around farms in the USA. High-quality hemp determines the quality of the end product. Hence, our laser focus was to search for brands that sourced their hemp from reliable and authentic farms. Some of the best hemp farms in the USA are in Nevada, Colorado, Scandinavia, and Kentucky.

Hemp Extraction Methods

Extraction of the hemp plant is another vital function that determines the quality of the vape pen. The best extraction method is the CO2 method. This method extracts hemp oil without leaving any harmful residue behind. It also results in a potent and pure hemp extract.

Natural Ingredients

Other ingredients are used to formulate disposable vape pens besides hemp extracts. These ingredients are mainly CBD components that further enhance the product's positive effects. However, many companies use synthetic additives and chemicals to artificially improve THC disposables' effects. This leads to health implications in the long run.

Hence, our team only worked hard to include products made using natural ingredients without artificial additives or flavors.

Brand Reputation

It takes years for a brand to build its reputation in the market. However, there is immense importance of reputation. A brand with a good reputation is committed to providing its customers with the best quality products. We further excavated the brand reputation of the companies through honest customer reviews.

Third-Party Lab Tests

Lab-tested products are the ones that are safe to consume, as per health institutes. We specifically searched for brands that conducted third-party testing on their products. We discarded all other companies from our list.

Customer Reviews

Finally, we looked for customer reviews for each brand. This allowed us to find out more about the brand. Honest customer reviews conveyed the brand's USP and what improvements customers expected from them. Brands with the best customer reviews made their way to our final list.

FAQs On The Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pens

Q1: Are Delta 8 Disposables Worth It?

Delta 8 disposable vape pens are great for on-the-go use. There is no hassle in storing them for more extended periods. You can use them and throw them once finished. Furthermore, mostly all delta 8 vape pens are encased with a rechargeable battery.

This makes charging a lot easier and eliminates the hassle of changing batteries now and then.

Q2: Which is the strongest delta 8 disposable?

There are delta 8 disposable vapes of various potencies available in the market. One-gram vape cartridges are available in different strengths. Among our list, the strongest delta 8 disposable vape is 3Chi.

Q3: How long does a delta 8 disposable last?

According to a study by Vaping Vibe, you can get about 300 puffs for one gram of vape juice. However, it solely depends on the lengths of the puffs you make. If you take in smaller amounts, the vape pen may last longer.

Q4: How much does a delta 8 disposable cost?

A good quality disposable vape can cost anywhere between $30 to $45. However, many premium brands also sell vape pens for over $50.

Q5: How many hits does it take to get high off a delta 8 disposable?

For an average human being, it takes around 4-5 hits to get high off a delta 8 disposable. People experience lowering stress levels due to getting high on delta 8 vape pens. For heavy users, it takes more than 4-5 hits.

Q6: How long do delta-8 effects last?

Once you consume a fair amount of delta 8 disposable vapes, the effects may take around 3 to 10 hours to wear off. Delta munchies can wear off faster than vape pens. Apart from that, delta munchies are not as potent as vape pens.

Final Thoughts

Overconsumption of delta 8 disposable vape pens can lead to harmful side effects. Therefore, make sure to use disposable vape pens to their mentioned limit and according to your capacity.

Another factor of concern is to always look at the ingredients list and learn about any potentially harmful ingredients present in the product before adding them to your cart.

We hope that with the help of this article, you will be able to make a better decision when purchasing the best delta 8 disposable vape pens.