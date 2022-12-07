Best Delta 8 Carts: Top 5 THC Vape Cartridges Online

According to a solid study by Forbes, Delta 8 THC consumption has increased by over 257% between 2011 and 2019. This tells us something about the growing popularity of Delta 8 products. People are enjoying the fantastic euphoric effects derived from the popular Delta 8 carts, which include relief from stress, anxiety, physical pain, and more.



Delta 8 has much milder effects than other modes of marijuana, especially Delta 9 THC. Moreover, their vape cartridges come in a variety of strains that allows users to enhance their taste buds and escape from the realities of everyday life.

Currently, the cannabis industry is around half a billion dollar market annually. Such popularity has allowed companies to develop into reputable brands and sell high-quality THC products. However, with great brands, many counterfeit and low-quality products have also made their way into this prestigious market. Choosing the right option for a beginner becomes quite challenging with so many products available for sale.

Not to worry, we are here with our expert guide on the best Delta 8 carts. We have examined numerous brands and have come up with the top 5 picks of the best companies currently thriving in the cannabis market.

Let's talk about them in detail below.

5 Best Delta 8 THC Carts

#1. Elevate – Overall Best Brand for Delta 8 Carts

Elevate is the work of numerous men and women with over 11 years of experience in the cannabis industry. These individuals explored hemp and were appalled by its outstanding health benefits. Hence, they started their company and made it their vision to produce the highest quality natural Delta 8 products for the betterment of humans.

The expert team at Elevate is committed to producing high-quality products. Their Delta 8 THC cartridges can balance the psychological effects of users' experience. They provide customers with the safest means to relieve their stress and anxiety. Their products go through a completely natural manufacturing process.

Elevate has done everything right with its Delta 8 vape pens that appeal to every user's taste. Their vape cartridges come in a wide variety of flavors, embellished in premium packaging that gives the best user experience to consumers.

The hemp industry has also seen quite a boom since the boost in Delta 8 market. Elevate utilizes this hemp market and sources its hemp extract from some of the most reputable farms in the United States of America. The hemp is extracted using the authentic CO2 extraction method.

Elevate's Delta 8 carts are made from the highest quality ingredients. This allows the carts to be potent, which results in long-lasting effects such as relief from physical pains and psychological problems like stress and depression. These effects are experienced by the users almost instantly.

The company sells both Sativa and Indica strains of Delta 8 THC. The products are available in 25 various strains made from entirely natural terpenes. Every flavor has a unique distinguishing taste to it. A regular user never gets bored of Elevate's Delta 8 because of its variety of flavors.

All Elevate products are free from artificial flavors and other harmful additives. All of their products are third-party lab tested, and the results of those tests are publicly displayed on their official website.

The company complies with the federal law that restricts Delta 8 THC brands from including more than 0.3% of Delta 9 THC in their products.

Elevate gives new customers a flat 20% off on their first purchase. With that, the company also gives points to buyers on their orders which they can redeem later.

Pros

High-quality Delta 8 vape pens

100% natural ingredients with no artificial additives

Hemp sourced from authentic farms in the USA

25 different strains available

Potent vape cartridges with long-lasting effects

Positive customer reviews on third-party review sites

Fantastic offers and generous discounts

Third-party lab-tested products

Cons

Products available for sale only within the USA

No money-back guarantee offered on orders

Customer Experience

Elevate has many positive customer reviews on third-party review sites. Customers have specifically mentioned the great taste that Elevates has brought through its Delta 8 carts. Furthermore, customers are also quite happy with the honesty of the company and its outstanding customer service.

Click here to visit the official website of Elevate

#2. Diamond CBD – Best Quality Premium Vape Cartridges

Diamond CBD was introduced to the cannabis industry in 2015. The company was founded by scientists, doctors, farmers, and researchers. The company's headquarters in Florida has successfully gathered consumers' trust in the Delta 8 market.

Diamond CBD is quite different from other brands out there. The company uses a combination of Delta 8 THC and CBD in its products, which produces a unique effect and many additional health benefits. From their products, you can get complete relief from stress and physical pains such as headaches, fatigue, and other types of chronic pains.

The company is committed to providing premium quality vape cartridges with proven Delta 8 effects. They sell their products at affordable prices without compromising quality even a little bit.

Diamond CBD is a reputable brand in the Delta 8 market with the trust of thousands of customers. The company sources its hemp from authentic farms in the United States of America that are naturally grown and extracted. Diamond CBD products are made from 100% natural ingredients with no artificial flavors or harmful additives.

Diamond CBD's Delta 8 carts are known in the hemp market as products that offer a variety of health benefits through their unique CBD and THC formula. Their formula is tested in third-party labs to ensure that only the highest quality products reach the consumers. All third-party test results are available on their official website, which further solidifies users' trust.

Furthermore, their vape cartridges are available in various strains made using natural terpenes. Some popular flavors are the blue dream, grape ape, strawberry gelato, cherry pie, and chill plus. All of these strains come with a unique taste that consumers love.

Pros

100% natural and organic ingredients

User-friendly website with optimum customer satisfaction

Third-party lab-tested products

A variety of popular strains are available

900mg of Delta 8 THC available per cartridge

Discounts of up to 60% offered on orders

30-day money-back guarantee

Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly products

Cons

Free shipping is not provided on products

Products only available for sale on the official website

Customer Experience

Diamond CBD has been thriving in winning customers' trust with its fantastic range of Delta 8 carts. Customers praise the high-quality premium products available at affordable prices. Apart from that, using natural flavors has also resulted in consumers feeling the health benefits of Diamond CBD products instantly.

Click here to visit the official website of Diamond CBD

#3. Binoid CBD – Affordable Delta 8 THC Vape Pens with Premium Quality Ingredients

Next up in our top picks of the best cannabinoid brands is Binoid CBD. Over the years, the company has made its name in the Delta 8 THC market. The USP for which Binoid is popular among users is the affordability of its products. The company offers highly potent Delta 8 carts in various flavors at a very affordable price.

The brand originates from Los Angeles, United States of America, and has successfully produced Delta 8 products with long-lasting effects. It gives you instant relief from all tensions and pains.

Binoid CBD offers a wide range of Delta 8 products, such as capsules, gummies, and bundles. However, their Delta 8 vape cartridges are the talk of the town.

The company sources its hemp from reliable farms in the United States of America. Its products comprise 90% Delta 8 THC and 10% other CBD products. This also includes 4% of natural terpenes that give additional health benefits to the products.

Binoid CBD makes use of natural ingredients that are high quality. This allows the company to exercise an utterly natural manufacturing process that produces Delta 8 carts with high potency and long-lasting effects.

Lab reports and other third-party lab tests are also conducted on Binoid products, which makes them certified as safe to use. All Binoid products are free from artificial flavors and synthetics that may harm your body and brain. Furthermore, no chemical agents are used to manufacture their vape carts.

Pros

Made using 100% natural ingredients and flavors

One of the most affordable Delta 8 carts

Delta 8 carts produce potent effects

Free from synthetic ingredients and chemicals

Third-party lab-tested products

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Cheap-quality packaging is used

The product is only available for sale in the USA

Customer Experience

Binoid CBD has accumulated over a thousand positive customer reviews on third-party sites. The customers get their products on time because of the outstanding supply chain of the company. Customers were also quite happy with the approach of Binoid to educate its customers through its official blog.

Click here to visit the official website of Binoid CBD

#4. BudPop – Most Potent Delta 8 Vape Carts with a Variety of Flavors

BudPop is the newest brand on this list. The brand was launched in 2021 and is in our top 5 picks. The company was founded by a group of enthusiastic individuals consisting of doctors and researchers. The founders were dissatisfied with the quality of products available in the market and saw a clear market gap. Hence, they launched their brand and called it the best quality Delta 8 brand.

The company does not only market its product based on attractive packaging. They use an effective manufacturing process that turns all natural ingredients into high-quality lab-tested products. These products are shipped to consumers all across the USA. The company has built its brand loyalty over the past two years by offering unbeaten quality to consumers.

Apart from that, BudPop also offers fantastic discounts and deals to its customers. Once you are a BudPop user, it is less likely that you will switch to any other brand.

BudPop sources its hemp extract from authentic farms in Nevada in the United States of America. All hemp is extracted using the most reliable CO2 extraction method. Farming in the farms of Nevada is done using entirely organic methods. Pesticides, insecticides, and other harmful chemicals are not used to boost the growth of hemp plants artificially.

All BudPop Delta 8 cartridges are made using natural and organic ingredients. Their ingredients are 100% GMO-free with no inclusion of harmful additives such as vegetable glycerol, etc. BudPop Delta 8 vape pens are completely vegan-friendly and manufactured using cruelty-free methods.

BudPop's Delta 8 carts offer two of the most popular flavors. These are strawberry gelato and grape Runtz. Both of these flavors are made using natural ingredients and terpenes. BudPop's carts are available in single packs and packs of 3s or 5s. All of these packs are 800mg of potency. All the products are packaged in food-grade silicone and steel, further elevating user experience.

If you are looking for discounts, you should probably visit BudPop for your next Delta 8 cart purchase. The company offers up to 25% discount on their products if you get their subscription.

Pros

Hemp sourced from authentic farms in Nevada

Made using 100% natural and organic ingredients

No added chemicals and artificial additives

Third-party lab-tested products

Available in two popular flavors

Free shipping all across the USA

30-day money-back guarantee

Bundle purchases with amazing discounts are available

Cons

Only available for sale on the official website

Available in only 800mg of potency

Customer Experience

BudPop has gotten a 5-star rating on many popular review sites like TrustPilot. These honest customer reviews praise BudPop for the excellent quality ingredients they sell. Customer experience matters and BudPop has done everything to provide it in the best form. Their customer care representatives are available 24/7 to assist customers. Deliveries are also rapid and fast, with easy return and refund policies.

#5. Exhale Wellness – Popular Delta 8 Brand with Potent Carts

Exhale Wellness is one of the oldest and most prominent Delta 8 brands. The company is established in Los Angeles and has been selling Delta 8 vape pens across the USA. Premium Colorado hemp is nurtured and used in manufacturing their vape pens and other Delta 8 THC products.

Additionally, the team at Exhale Wellness is strongly committed to keeping the environment safe. Therefore, they use environmentally friendly production methods and cruelty-free tests to also give back to the environment in favorable terms.

The company consists of skillful experts who tirelessly work to improve the products. Third-party labs conduct independent tests on Exhale Wellness's products. All third-party lab test results are available on their official website. Exhale Wellness is among the top reputable brands in the Delta 8 market.

Exhale sources its hemp from the authentic farms of Colorado. Hemp farming uses organic methods with no pesticides, herbicides, or insecticides on the products. Hemp seeds are extracted using the genuine CO2 extraction method.

Exhale's Delta 8 vape carts are manufactured using completely natural ingredients derived from natural sources. Moreover, no artificial additives and chemicals are used to enhance the effects of the products. All flavor strains are also natural.

Exhale offers a wide range of flavor options through its Delta 8 THC cartridges. Some of their popular picks include sour diesel, gorilla glue, and the fruity cereal flavor. All of these flavors are derived from natural ingredients.

The company sells its vape cartridges in 900mg potency packets. These carts are suitable for consumption by most users. Exhale's products are also 100% safe as they lie under the farm bill of 2018. The products contain less than 0.3% of Delta 9 THC, which makes them safe for consumption.

All of Exhale's products are sold on the official website. The website is highly user-friendly, and customers get additional discounts on purchases. Customer care representatives are available 24/7 to provide customers with seamless support for all their queries and questions.

Pros

Hemp sourced from the authentic farms of Colorado

Manufactured using 100% natural ingredients

Vegan-friendly and animal cruelty-free products

Available in 900mg potency

Third-party lab tests conducted

Free shipping all across the USA

30-day money-back guarantee

Outstanding customer service through the live chat feature

Cons

Products are available for sale only through the official website

Only one potency option is available

Customer Experience

Exhale has over 4,000 honest customer reviews on TrustPilot and many other third-party review sites. Customers across the USA have noticed a significant difference in their overall moods after consuming Delta 8 carts. They say that it has helped them sleep better and live a peaceful life. Customers also praise the outstanding customer support that Exhale provides through its website.

How We Made the List of the Delta 8 Carts

Before we could get to the top 5 picks of the best Delta 8 carts mentioned in this post, we analyzed over a hundred brands. We wanted to be sure that whichever brand we include has the best benefit for the end user. To achieve that, we set specific benchmarks and evaluated our selected brands based on them. Here is what we looked for:

Hemp Farming and Extraction

Hemp extract is the essential ingredient used in manufacturing Delta 8 THC vape pens. Our first and foremost benchmark was to know if the brand we selected sources its hemp from authentic farms.

Secondly, hemp seed extraction is another crucial aspect of a good product. The best hemp extraction method today is the CO2 extraction method. All brands which we have mentioned in this post use high-quality hemp.

Natural and Organic Ingredients

Quality products depend on quality ingredients. Our primary focus was to learn if the brands we are examining use high-quality natural ingredients to produce Delta 8 THC carts. We discarded brands that used artificial additives and GMOs that harmed health.

Brand Reputation

Brand reputation is vital in educating the consumer about a particular product. If a brand has a positive image and has been operating for many years, it is much more likely that its products are good quality. Hence, we investigated the brand reputation of all brands to learn what image they have in the customer's mind.

Positive Reviews

Positive reviews from customers are a deciding factor for most consumers on whether they should purchase a particular product. Customer reviews tell us about the honest side of a brand that is not found elsewhere.

We searched various third-party review sites like TrustPilot to learn about the brands in much more detail. Through this, we got to know about the customer perspective.

Third-Party Lab Tests

Third-party lab testing is critical in health products like Delta 8 THC vape cartridges. Independent lab tests investigate a particular product and give an unbiased report, letting the world know whether the product is fit for consumption. All the brands included in this article conduct third-party lab tests on their products.

Federally Legal

Our prime focus was only to include products that were federally legal to consume. According to the farm bill, all Delta 8 THC products can only contain up to 0.3% of Delta 9 THC. Similarly, all the brands mentioned in this post are safe to consume.

How To Buy Delta 8 Carts: A Buying Guide for Beginners

Delta 8 THC vape carts are rising in popularity worldwide because of the psychotropic effects they offer. Hence, more and more people are beginning to try out these products. Unfortunately, the unavailability of clear information regarding which brand to purchase and what suits best to a beginner lacks on the internet.

Therefore, we have brought this buying guide to educate beginners on what factors to consider before buying a Delta 8 THC cart:

Potent Effects

As a person starts a new drug, it takes time to get accustomed to it. Similarly, when a person begins using Delta 8 THC vape carts, it takes some time to get used to them. It is advised that people who are just starting to use Delta 8 THC vape pens start slow. Only accept an amount that you can handle.

Different potencies are available via various brands and products in the market. Start with the lowest potency and work your way up naturally. According to a study by Eighty-Six Brand, excessive consumption of Delta 8 THC can cause grogginess, dry eyes, and feelings of nausea. Hence, selecting the potency according to your capacity is always advised.

Pricing

As a beginner, you might be unsure about the prices of Delta 8 THC carts in the market. Hence, it is essential to know how a good product is priced. It is important to understand that the highest-priced product will not always be the best. Pricing depends on the quality of ingredients used in a product.

All the brands we mentioned in this post offer more value than they charge. Always look out for brands that offer you great value for their money. However, be sure not to trust very cheap brands since they could use inferior ingredients to produce low-priced goods.

Pricing is also significant in other cases. Suppose you are just a beginner and are about to try Delta 8 THC products. It is advised that you do not spend your entire fortune on the lot. Purchase within limits and always know how much you can afford to pay.

Customer Reviews

Be sure to look at the customer reviews before purchasing a product online. Customer reviews will help you in knowing the honest side of a brand. Be sure to look at third-party review sites for customer reviews since many official brand websites might only include positive customer reviews on their site.

Customers often identify hidden features about a brand or product that are not known until someone tries the product itself. This information can be crucial for you and help you greatly in your purchase decision.

Personal Preference

There is a variety of Delta 8 THC flavors available on the market. As a beginner, you should start with what you are fond of. Popular flavors include pineapple express, strawberry gelato, and grape Runtz. You may choose a brand according to the taste you wish to consume. Many brands offer a variety of flavors, while others only sell a few of their signature flavors.

FAQs Related to Delta 8 Carts

Q. Are Delta 8 carts safe?

According to the latest study by Healthline, Delta 8 THC vape carts are much safer than nicotine products on the market. Cannabinoid products offer various health benefits such as relaxation of mood, relieving pain, stress, anxiety, and more.

However, there has been no solid research that can confirm if Delta 8 THC is entirely safe. Mostly, the products' adverse effects are seen if consumed out of proportion. These adverse effects include reddening eyes, sore throat, dry eyes, nausea, vomiting, hallucinations, itchiness, stomach cramps, and other symptoms.

Q. How to store Delta 8 carts?

You should store Delta 8 vape pens and other products in a cool, dark, and dry place. They should be kept away from direct sunlight since it can harm the taste and properties of the product. Since Delta 8 vape carts last longer, you will be required to store them in a safe place. You may keep them in a cabinet or a drawer where the average room temperature remains.

Q. Does Delta 8 vaping show up on a drug test?

According to a recent study conducted by Healthline, Delta 8 THC can appear on a drug test. The reason for this is the similarity of Delta 8 THC with Delta 9 THC. The difference between the two compounds is only an extra bond. Different drug tests such as urine, blood, and saliva can all show Delta 8 if you have been under its influence lately.

There are many ways to detox the body and get rid of Delta 8 THC elements from the body. Detox drinks are also standard in today's time, which helps rapidly get rid of all Delta 8 residue and get you ready for the drug test.

Q. Can Delta 8 carts get you high?

Delta 8 vape carts can get you high. However, the extent of the high is much milder than other marijuana compounds. Delta 8 gets you to experience a variety of feelings which helps you feel relaxed. It can get you very high if you consume it out of proportion. Hence, it is recommended that users should always consume according to their capacity.

Q. When should a person abstain from using Delta 8 vape carts?

People who have heart diseases, lung diseases, and other chronic disorders should stay away from consuming Delta 8 products. Similarly, pregnant and lactating mothers should avoid using Delta 8 vape cartridges. Using them during this period can adversely affect the child's health and overall health.

Q. Which is the best Delta 8 THC vape cart in the market?

The 5 picks discussed in this article are among the best Delta 8 brands available today. These brands have been analyzed thoroughly after being evaluated through several factors such as the reputation of the brand, customer reviews, ingredients, hemp sourcing, etc.

However, every person has different needs and expectations from a brand. One product that might be suitable for a person might not appeal to others. Hence, it all depends on personal needs and preferences. Investigate through the internet to learn what best suits your needs.

Final Thoughts

We have listed the top Delta 8 carts in this article with a complete expert guide on what benefits they carry and how you should use them as a beginner. Always consume drugs within limits, as an excess of anything is harmful.

You should know how much capacity you can take and be sure to operate within those limits. If you’re still unsure about the dosage, consult a medical expert or take advice from a seasoned user.

All the brands discussed in this article are premium and are known for their high-quality products and services, so there’s nothing to worry about.