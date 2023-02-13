Best Delta 8 Brands To Buy Delta 8 THC | Pittsburgh City Paper

The majority of people may have been interested in how consuming CBD and Delta 9 together would feel. The notion of a result is typically one of a calming, therapeutic benefit. The Delta 8 THC is the end product of this combination. Therefore, a huge number of hemp plants are required for a corporation to naturally extract Delta 8 chemicals from the hemp plant.

One of the most notable characteristics of delta 9 THC is the multitude of advantages it provides users, despite the fact that it is still illegal and that most people find its euphoric effects to be excessively strong.

In order to recommend the top five brands in the market, we created a top-five list. The finest selection technique was used to compile the brands.

Review Of The Top Delta 8 Brands (Updated List)

#1. Exhale Wellness – Best Delta 8 Brand On the Market

Exhale Wellness is our top pick and editor's choice for the overall delta-8 brand of the year. The company has been around for many years, so they've got a lot of experience. A quick look through their product offerings on their website will show you they've got some great products for delta-8 enthusiasts.

One thing that sets Exhale Wellness apart from its competitors is its commitment to quality control standards. They make sure all their products are made with only the highest quality materials available, so they don't have any issues down the road when someone tries using them for themselves or buying them as gifts for others!

We especially liked how the brand offers a wide range of accessories such as pre-filled cartridges and empty tanks if you prefer to make your liquid blends at home rather than buy pre-made products off the shelf like most other brands do these days (although this is still an option).

The company has earned many awards and recognition from multiple publications as one of the best companies in its field. If you're looking for a company that will go above and beyond to ensure you have what you need, Exhale is it.

Highlights

Exhale Wellness products contain only the highest quality ingredients with no fillers or additives like binders or coatings common with other brands on the market today. They are formulated using only organic produce – no pesticides or herbicides are used on the crops before they are harvested – so you know what you're getting when you consume them.

Third-Party Laboratory Evaluated

Exhale Wellness products are third-party tested at a state-licensed lab in California. The testing is performed by an independent, accredited, and certified lab to ensure the product is safe and effective. The results of the tests are available online, so you can see what's in your product.

Full-spectrum CBD Products

Exhale Wellness offers full-spectrum CBD products that contain terpenes. Terpenes are naturally occurring compounds found in cannabis that provide different benefits from cannabinoids.

For example, linalool provides relaxation and anti-anxiety effects, while limonene is known for its mood uplifting effects. These compounds work together to create a more balanced experience for consumers.

Pros

High-quality CBD products

Excellent taste and flavor options

Highly efficient

Third-party lab tested

Cons

Relatively expensive

#2. BudPop – Strongest Delta 8 THC Products

If you're looking for the most potent delta-8 brand, BudPop is the ideal choice. This product is made with pure, high-quality ingredients sourced from the best producers in the industry. The result is a smooth and flavorful range of CBD products that has been described as exceptional by many customers.

While this brand was a recent entrant into the delta-8 market in 2021, its excellent range of delta-8 products has grown into a popular option within the delta-8 user community. This popularity is not surprising considering the 30 years of collective experience and industry knowledge between the company's founders.

BudPop's delta-8 products come in several Sativa dominant and Indica dominant strains. It's also available in several formats, including pre-rolled joints, flowers, and gummies. In addition, the brand offers some fantastic deals on its products with coupons available for new customers or for returning customers who haven't used the site for a while.

New buyers, for example, qualify for a complete 20% on their first orders, which we think is a great incentive to take advantage of if you can.

Highlights

High Potency CBD Products

BudPop's Delta-8 Brand has one of the highest potency CBD products. It's so potent that it can be taken in small doses (1 mg) and still work effectively.

The brand offers high potency CBD products in different forms (cannabidiol oil, capsules, tinctures) and concentrations (25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg). Depending on your needs and preferences, you can choose between various strains, such as Blueberry Kush and Sour Diesel.

Third-Party Laboratory Tested

BudPop uses third-party lab tests to ensure that its products are safe and effective. An independent laboratory evaluates each batch of Delta-8 to ensure no contaminants or other substances are present in the product.

These third-party lab tests ensure that their products contain what they say they do on the label – no more, no less! When you order Delta-8 from BudPop, you can ensure that you're getting a quality product that will give you the results you want.

Excellent Customer Service

BudPop has a reputation for being a company that puts its customers first. They're known for having excellent customer service and ensuring their customers are satisfied with their products. BudPop offers 24/7 email support, live chat support, and phone support, so there's no reason why you can't get help when you need it.

Pros

Excellent customer service

Third-party lab tested

Free shipping within the U.S.

Multiple delta-8 product options

Cons

Customers can only purchase their products online

#3. Hollyweed CBD – Premium Quality THC Gummies & Products

Hollyweed CBD is another excellent delta-8 company and one of the industry's most trusted and popular brands. The brand is a perfect choice for anyone looking for a high-quality product at an affordable price.

The company offers a wide range of products, from tinctures to vape pens to capsules. They use organic ingredients and have various flavors for their formulas, making them perfect for people with different tastes or needs.

Hollyweed CBD's mission is to provide customers with safe and effective products. They use ingredients that are free of chemicals like pesticides and herbicides, so you can rest easy knowing that you're enjoying the full benefits of their CBD products without any harmful side effects.

Their full-spectrum delta-8 products are also made in small batches to maintain the quality of each product they produce. So, customers won't have to worry about receiving an old pack or one sitting around for too long—each batch is made fresh when you order it!

The company also prides itself on being transparent about its practices and ingredients, which we think is essential when buying CBD products for anxiety or other health conditions.

Highlights

Excellent Taste and Flavor Options

Hollyweed CBD provides a wide variety of flavors and taste options, making it easy to find something you like. The company offers an assortment of delicious CBD edibles, including gummies, chocolate bars, tinctures, and capsules.

All of the products are made with high-quality ingredients and infused with organic hemp oil, making them excellent options for those who want to enjoy the benefits of CBD without having to worry about the taste.

Fully Organic and Naturally Sourced Ingredients

Hollyweed CBD oil uses only the highest quality ingredients free from pesticides, GMOs, and other harmful substances.

These natural ingredients include hemp seed oil and coconut oil, both known as superfoods because they are packed with essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, minerals, and antioxidants.

Multiple Product Options

Hollyweed CBD delta-8 brand offers multiple products for a variety of needs. You can choose from vape pens and tinctures to capsules and topical creams.

Vape pens are one of the most popular ways to consume CBD, as they are easy to use and can be taken anywhere. Tinctures and capsules are also convenient options if you want something that you can take at home or on the go.

Excellent User Reviews

Customers have left positive reviews about their experience with the brand, saying that they were impressed with how quickly they received their order and that it was packaged well so there would be no damage during shipping.

Customers are raving about this brand because it's high-quality and provides excellent results. Because of its high-quality ingredients and commitment to customer service, Hollyweed CBD has become one of the top-selling brands in dispensaries across California and other states that have legalized medical marijuana use.

Pros

Excellent variety of delta-8 products

Free shipping on all domestic orders

Fully organic ingredient sources

Excellent user experience

Cons

Products are only available online

#4. Diamond CBD – Popular Brand For Delta 8 THC

If you're looking for a high-quality product that won't break the bank, then Diamond CBD is where it's at. They offer a wide range of products at reasonable prices, and they've got something for everyone—from beginners to seasoned veterans.

There are several reasons why Diamond CBD is so popular. First, it uses many different flavors, which is excellent for people who like variety in their vaping experience. Second, it is affordable, so you can get a superior product without spending too much money.

The company behind the brand has built up an excellent reputation due to its dedication to quality products and customer care over time. They offer everything from e-liquids to gummies to capsules so that you can choose the best method for your lifestyle.

Diamond CBD's high-quality products have been used by athletes, celebrities, and influencers alike. Their products are also 100% natural and made from organic hemp, so you can rest assured that what you're putting in your body is good for you.

Highlights

100% Organic and Vegan-Friendly Ingredients

Diamond CBD uses only the highest quality, purest, and most beneficial ingredients in its products. Their products are 100% organic, safe, and legal to use and contain no additives or fillers that can cause side effects. Their products are also third-party tested to ensure purity and safety.

Independently Evaluated for Quality and Safety

The brand's products are third-party lab tested by a certified lab to verify their purity and potency levels.

These tests ensure that each product has been tested for pesticides, heavy metals, microbiological contaminants, and cannabinoid potency.

They also try for THC levels to avoid using any product that contains THC or CBD, which is illegal in many states or countries around the world.

High-Quality Manufacturing Process

The company uses supercritical CO2 extraction technology to extract cannabinoids from industrial hemp plants.

This method involves subjecting the plant material to high pressure and temperature conditions that force the oils present in the plant material to separate their cellular structure and enter a liquid state.

The resulting liquid contains a mixture of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other compounds found in cannabis plants, which deliver excellent health and recreational benefits to the brand's customers.

Pros

Competitive and affordable pricing

100% organic and natural ingredients

Good discounts and returns policies

Quality customer service

Cons

It can irritate if not combined with a suitable carrier oil

#5. Cheef Botanicals - Weed Brand To Buy D8 THC Online

Taking up the coveted final spot on our review list of the best delta-8 brands is the famous Cheef Botanicals company. They only use organic and non-GMO ingredients, and their manufacturing process is entirely free of solvents and CO2.

The company's mission is to provide customers with the best possible experience, from the moment they open the package to when they take their first dose of CBD. They offer products made with high-quality, natural ingredients and tested for purity and potency.

The California-based company has been around since 2015, and it offers a variety of different CBD products, including capsules, tinctures, topical creams, and pet treats. All of their products are made with organic and non-GMO ingredients. CheefBotanicals also sells an exclusive line of pet products made from hemp-derived CBD oil.

There are several reasons why people choose Cheef Botanicals Delta-8 CBD as their preferred brand when treating their medical issues or improving their overall health. One of the main reasons people choose this brand over others is that it is easy to enjoy irrespective of your level of experience with delta-8 products. We think beginners and exploring delta-8 newbies will find it appealing.

Highlights

Third-Party Laboratory Testing

Third-party lab testing is the gold standard in the CBD industry, and Cheef Botanicals has it. They use a third party to test their products, which is a great way to ensure that you're getting what you pay for. Not only that, but this allows them to show their customers exactly what they're paying for: a product that's as safe and effective as possible.

Focused on Users of All Experience Levels

Whether you're new to CBD or have been using it for years, Cheef Botanicals has products and information to help you out. Their website offers advice on using CBD and links to studies and scientific research on the topic.

They also offer suggestions based on your experience level. If you're new to CBD and don't know where to start, they've got an article that walks you through everything from choosing which product is best for your needs to understanding how much dosage should be taken per day.

Full-Spectrum Benefits

The brand's range of delta-8 products have one thing in common - they all come with full-spectrum hemp extracts. Only a few top brands in the delta-8 industry offer products infused with the full benefits of the hemp plant, and Cheef Botanicals is one of them.

Cheef Botanicals works with a proprietary blend of hemp-based ingredients to deliver the excellent results it is now popularly known for. It's a great option if you're switching brands but want to stick with one just as good as they come.

Pros

Organic and vegan-friendly ingredients

Third-party tested delta-8 products

Wide variety of potency and flavors to choose from

Cons

Some users may find the brand’s products irritating on the throat

Relatively less responsive customer support

How We Chose These Best Delta 8 Brands & Weed Stores

Picking the best quality options among the many different delta-8 brands on the market today is always a tough challenge, but we enjoyed it, nonetheless.

In coming up with our top 5 delta-8 brands of the year, we had to pay special attention to many different factors, especially the few key ones we've highlighted below:

Reputation

Reputation is one of the most important factors to consider when choosing a brand of fish oil supplements. A company with a good reputation will have satisfied customers who will recommend them to others.

In contrast, a company with a bad reputation will have dissatisfied customers who warn others about their products.

We looked at the reputation of each brand, both on their website and social media. This factor is crucial because it shows that they are proud of their product and want to share it with others.

Ingredient Sources

Some ingredients are naturally occurring, while others are not. The best brands will use only natural ingredients that come from plants that were grown sustainably.

These brands also avoid synthetic chemicals, preservatives, and other additives in their products to ensure they're safe for your health and the environment.

Legal Requirements

In the United States, all hemp products must be certified and labeled by the Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA regulates the labeling of hemp products, which includes a requirement that they contain less than 0.3% THC and that they cannot be used as an intoxicant or in any manner that may cause death or physical harm.

All of the brands we included are legal to sell in all U.S. states and most European countries.

Third-Party Laboratory Testing

Third-party laboratory testing is another important factor we considered during our evaluation process of the top delta 8 brands. A manufacturer will test its product in most cases, but they may also use an independent lab for testing purposes.

This type of testing is essential because it helps ensure that a product is safe for human use and does what it claims to do.

Most of the companies we reviewed have third-party lab results on their websites or elsewhere online. These results confirm that their products contain only delta-8 THC and that there are no other cannabinoids or contaminants present in them.

Price vs. Value

We know that many people are on a budget, and we’re here to help you get the best value for your money. Some brands charge more than others for the same product. But it's not just about how much you pay; it's also about what you get for that money. Does the product offer value for money?

We considered how each brand compared its competitors in price per milligram of delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). We also looked at the value you can expect to receive for your money based on the quantity and quality of your purchase.

For example, if you buy a gram of cannabis containing 15% THC and it costs $10, you're paying $0.67 per milligram ($10 divided by 15%). A gram with 20% THC would cost $0.50 per milligram ($20 divided by 20%). The higher the THC percentage in your purchase, the less you pay per milligram.

Buying Guide for Beginners: What You Should Look Out for When Choosing Delta-8 Brands

Figuring out which brand of Delta-8 to choose can be a challenge. With so many options available, it can be tough to choose.

Taking the time to identify your needs will help you choose the right brand of delta-8 for your lifestyle. Here's what you should know before selecting a delta-8 brand.

Reputation

A brand's reputation is essential to consider when choosing a supplement. There are many different brands on the market, and some have better reputations than others.

Some companies have been around for decades, while others may be new to the market. You should always look into a company's background before deciding which brand to use.

The first thing to look at when considering any product is its reputation. It's crucial to determine how long the company has been around, what kind of products they offer, and its customer service.

Ingredient Sources

The next thing you should look at is where the ingredients come from. This information will give you an idea of whether or not they use sustainable practices, which can impact the environment and your health. When looking at a company's website or talking to them on the phone, ask them where their ingredients are.

If they don't seem too eager to tell you, then that may be a red flag as it could mean that they might not be using quality ingredients or that they aren't being honest with you about where their ingredients come from.

Dosage

Doses have various effects on different persons. One dosage may be effective for one individual but not for another. Delta 8 products, despite their significant potency, take a while to take action. You'll also need to figure out which dose is right for you. Start with a low potency dose and progressively increase until you get the desired result.

Independent Third-Party Evaluation

It would be best to consider this another important factor when buying products from a delta 8 brand. If a company isn't willing to put its products through rigorous testing and evaluation, it may not be able to deliver on its promises.

The FDA conducts these kinds of tests, but they're only required if you want to sell drugs or supplements in the U.S. Some brands choose not to submit their products for this type of testing because it costs money and takes time. We recommend looking for certificates of analysis that indicate that a certified lab has tested samples.

Customer Reviews

When looking for a brand that offers the best quality of products, you should always consider customer reviews. The online market is full of different brands, but not all provide the same quality. Some manufacturers focus on quantity, while others focus on quality.

If you want to ensure that your customers are satisfied with your product, it is vital to consider their feedback. You should also ensure that your products align with what people expect from you.

Legal Considerations

The legal considerations can be complex, so make sure you understand them before making any decisions about Delta-8 Brands. For example, since many of these brands include marijuana, they are still illegal in many states and countries worldwide.

If you live in one of these areas or travel there often (even if only for business), make sure that your business policies don't prohibit using certain kinds of products before trying out a new brand.

You should always check with your local authorities before using any Delta-8 product because they may have restrictions against certain brands or types of marijuana products.

Potency

There are many things to look out for when choosing a quality product; however, potency is one of the most important factors to consider when buying any supplement or drug. You must select a brand whose products have been tested and proven safe for consumption by humans.

You also want to ensure that all ingredients used in making these supplements are safe for human consumption and non-toxic, thus ensuring safety during use. If the potency of a supplement is high, it will help you get better results without causing any side effects. You can find out about the potency level by reading reviews online or talking to your doctor.

Discounts and Returns Policies

If you are looking for a discount on your purchase, you should check out the manufacturer's website to see if coupons are available for their products.

If not, you may want to ask the sales representative if they can give you any discount or coupon code when purchasing your chosen product. You can also look on their website for any special offers or promotions they may be running during your purchase.

A good brand will always offer discounts on their products and have an excellent refund policy if anything goes wrong with your purchase or if you find something wrong after using it correctly according to the manufacturer's instructions on usage and dosage recommendations.

Price

The price of any product should be an essential consideration when making a purchase decision. You need to know how much you are willing to spend on a particular product to buy it at the right price point.

Consider the cost of shipping and handling fees before finalizing your purchase decision. Also, ensure that you get a good deal by comparing prices from different vendors before buying anything from them.

FAQs About Delta 8 Brands

Q1. Is Delta-8 Legal?

Yes, Delta-8 is legal in the United States and most countries worldwide. However, it's not permitted in all states — some states have laws prohibiting the non-medical use of cannabis products. Check with your local authorities to ensure it's okay for you to possess or purchase CBD oil with Delta-8 THC.

Q2. Are There Any Side Effects?

CBD products with Delta-8 THC have been found to cause no adverse side effects when taken at recommended doses. The most commonly reported side effect of using this product is drowsiness, but this usually only occurs when large amounts are consumed (over 100 mg).

To ensure that you're getting the correct dose, always start low and go slow — start out taking just one drop daily and gradually increase your dosage until you reach the desired amount per day.

If you experience any other symptoms like nausea or vomiting after taking this product, stop taking it immediately and consult your doctor for advice on what might help relieve your symptoms without causing side effects.

Q3. What is Delta-8 THC?

Delta-8-THC (also known as D8-THC) is the psychoactive component of cannabis that causes a high sensation.

It’s one of many cannabinoid molecules found in marijuana, and it’s been used for centuries as an alternative treatment for pain and inflammation.

Unlike other cannabinoids like CBD or CBN, Delta-8 THC has no known medical benefits. The compound is psychoactive, which gets you high, but it doesn't have any medicinal properties.

Q4. What Does Delta-8 THC Do For You?

Delta-8 THC works by binding to the receptors located throughout the body and brain, known as CB1 receptors. These receptors regulate mood and memory and manage pain perception, appetite control, body temperature, etc.

Once delta-8 THC activates them, they begin sending signals to other parts of your body, telling them what to do or not do.

For example, when delta-8 THC binds with CB1 receptors in pain receptors, it inhibits their ability to send pain signals throughout your body, resulting in reduced sensitivity to pain.

Q5. How Long Do Delta 8 Products Stay In Your System?

Delta-8 THC is one of the most metabolized cannabinoids, which means it is broken down quickly by the body. This characteristic is why cannabis testing companies will only test for Delta-8 THC when they follow an abstinence-based drug testing method.

The half-life of delta-8 in humans has been measured between 4-7 hours, with the average being 5 hours. However, this timeframe can be affected by age, weight, metabolic rate, and how often you consume cannabis products containing delta-8 THC (and other cannabinoids).

Q6. What Is the Difference Between CBD And Delta-8 THC?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a compound found in cannabis that has many benefits and can be used as an alternative to medical marijuana if you live in a state where it's legal.

It doesn't contain any THC, which gets you high when you consume weed, but it still offers relief from pain, anxiety, and other symptoms without getting you high at all!

Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-8 THC) is another cannabinoid found in cannabis with similar therapeutic effects as CBD but without any psychoactive effects associated with THC (the active ingredient).

Q7. Why Has It Become So Popular?

The answer to this question is simple: because it's legal, and it works! Delta-8 THC is a THC compound that is non-psychoactive, which means that you don't feel high after using it. It effectively treats pain, nausea, and other symptoms associated with cancer and other diseases.

Q8. What Makes a Great Delta-8 Brand?

A great delta-8 brand has several things in common. First, it will use only the best possible ingredients on the market to ensure that each batch delivers the maximum potency and purity of the product. This includes using only pharmaceutical-grade, CO2 extracted cannabis oil.

Being a tremendous delta-8 brand also means using only organically grown plants and handling them carefully, from cultivation to extraction.

The result is an experience that's smooth and enjoyable. It leaves you feeling energized rather than lazy or sleepy as you might after consuming THC from other sources like edibles or vaping pens (or even flowers).

Q9. Will Delta-8 Products Cause Me to Fail a Drug Test?

No, Delta-8 THC is non-psychoactive, so it will not make you fail a drug test. Delta-8 THC does not cause psychoactive effects and is found only in trace amounts in the cannabis plant, which means that you cannot get high from its consumption.

Most urine tests will not detect its presence because it is metabolized differently from regular THC.

Q10. Can I Use Delta-8 Products with Other Medications/Drugs?

Yes, many studies have been done with humans and animals that show that delta-8 THC does not interact with other drugs or medications (in the case of humans).

Delta-9 THC has been shown to interact with other drugs like antihistamines and alcohol, so it is advised that you do not use them along with any other medication.

If you have any health conditions, please consult your doctor before using Delta-8 products or any other medical marijuana product or service.

Q11. What Is the Proper Dosage When Using Delta-8 Products?

The proper dosage for Delta-8 products is based on body weight. For example, if you weigh 150 lbs. and want to use the recommended dose of 50 mg per day, you need to consume 250 mg of Delta-8.

It is important to note that the dosage will change depending on your product type. For example, if you were using a topical cream, it would be applied directly to the skin and absorbed through the skin.

This process means that you would need only a tiny amount of the drug to reach your bloodstream and achieve its therapeutic effects.

However, if you were using an oral capsule or tablet, it would need to be taken with water and swallowed to be adequately absorbed into your body before it could effectively treat your condition.

Q12. How Much Should Delta-8 Items Cost?

Pricing for these products might range from $49 to $100, depending on the product you choose and the specific device you want to purchase.

There are a lot of Delta 8 products out there, so it's advisable to check out the brand's online retail store to be sure you're getting a good deal. However, if the costs are over $100, make careful to read the product reviews as they may be trying to convince you.

Conclusion: Highly Potent Delta 8 THC Products From Top Delta 8 Brands

We hope this purchasing guide has been helpful and informative. Remember that the same standards you use to judge any other Delta 8 brand—including safety, build quality, form factor, and performance—should be used to evaluate every brand on this list. Only then can you make an informed decision about which delta-8 brand will meet your needs best.