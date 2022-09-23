Best Dating Sites In The US: Top Ranked And Rated US Dating Sites 2024 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Dating is more complicated than ever, and you might not be getting out as much. How can you meet people for dates? Online dating opens up a whole new world of dating in the US.

There are a ton of dating sites online. No matter what you’re looking for — serious relationships, affair dating, or other types of relationships — there is a site with your preferences in mind. With so many dating site choices, how can you find one that is reputable and legit?

That’s where this article becomes useful. We’ll review the top-ranked and rated US dating sites so you can find a date that complements your personality. One note: Most of these dating sites offer trials and can be used for free, but most offer upgraded memberships that offer more features.

Best Dating Sites in the US

Site Best For eHarmony Best Site For Finding Something Serious Bumble Best Dating App For Women EliteSingles Best Dating Site For Busy Professionals OkCupid Best Free Dating Site SilverSingles Best Dating Site For Seniors

eHarmony is one of the best options for serious relationships. The site has an excellent reputation and boasts a vast community of members in 190 countries.

Founded in 2000, eHarmony’s compatibility matching system narrowed down each person's match to fewer possible matches, thus saving time and is more likely to create better matches. eHarmony is a user-friendly site that makes it easy to find serious relationships.

A 6-month eHarmony membership will run you $9.98 per month, while a year membership will cost $2.99 per month when you pay in full.

Pros

Good site for long term relationships

The dating experience is entirely personalized

The matching system saves you time

Easy to use platform with a modern design

eHarmony uses a matching algorithm that works

They offer a free 3-day trial

Great customer support

Cons

There’s no search feature

There are limited free options

The signup process is rather long

On Bumble, women make the first move when it comes to contact, meaning they have more control and call the shots on this dating site.

Bumble is a popular dating app involving swiping through singles' profiles near you. Since the app started, there have been over one billion swipes across the platform.

New users get a free trial for one week before paying for a subscription when signing up for Bumble. You can use Bumble for free effectively, but a paid subscription ensures more matches.

Pros

Great for bold women

Great for shy men (since women make the first move)

Huge user base

Photo verification system

Video and voice chat

Cons

There is no matching algorithm

There are profile limitations

Men need to wait for women to make the first move

EliteSingles is an online matchmaking service that pairs up professional single men and women who not only want to find a date but are also ready to find lifelong love.

The best dating site for marriage-minded, busy singles, EliteSingles boasts thousands of new users monthly, and they’re all looking for commitment.

Like eHarmony, EliteSingles caters to professional, education singles, making it stand out from other dating sites. It’s a premier dating site without fake profiles or bots. 82% of EliteSingles members have a bachelor’s degree.

Pros

Caters to professionals

Hundreds of thousands of new members per month

Good for international relationships

Most members have above-average education

Responsible for over 2,000 new relationships each month

Someone finds their soulmate every 8 seconds

Cons

Limited free trial

Not for people looking for casual dates

The signup process is long

You need to have a premium membership for unlimited communication.

Since 2004, OkCupid has been a staple in the online dating world. Not only does it have a ton of members, but it’s also free to use.

With over 30 million active users, OkCupid features many potential dates. And the best part is that it’s free to use the service. It’s easy to sign up, but expect to answer a lengthy questionnaire before you can view any profiles.

Safe and secure, OkCupid is a great US dating site for singles serious about meeting people for dates. If you want to explore more of the site’s valuable features, a paid premium membership is suitable for advanced search options, browsing in incognito mode, and more.

Pros

It’s free to join and browse

Vast database of singles

Sophisticated algorithm

The site is easy to use

LGBT-friendly and supports non-monogamous relationships

No random messaging feature

Cons

A lot of fake profiles

You have to pay for the full functionality of the site.

SilverSingles takes matchmaking seriously, and it’s ideal for older singles who are widowed, divorced, or seniors who just want a serious relationship.

SilverSingles is 100% dedicated to 50 and older dating. It has been a popular dating site and app for almost two decades now, and it boasts over 800,000 monthly active users.

The site matches 2,000 couples every month and is an excellent option for singles over 50 looking for a committed relationship. SilverSingles makes it easy to find dates based on personality and interests with an intelligent matchmaking algorithm.

Pros

Exclusively for singles 50 and older

800,000 monthly active users

User-friendly interface

Nice mobile app

Members are looking for serious relationships

Free trial offered

The website is easy to navigate

A mobile app is available for Android and iOS device

Cons

Lengthy questionnaire to sign up

You can’t send messages for free

Paid memberships are rather pricey

No phone support

Ashley Madison is an industry leader in the discreet online dating world. It’s for married people who want to have affairs, and it works.

Boasting over 70 million users, Ashley Madison is entirely free for women. Their slogan is “Life’s short. Have an affair.” — that should tell you all you need to know. Seriously, it’s the best married dating site we’ve come across.

A free account will let you explore all of the site's features. However, you may want to become a paid member if you use it often enough — you’ll enjoy a lot more benefits.

Members purchase credits to get the full functionality of the website or app. Credits on Ashley Madison are 1000 credits for $249, 500 credits for $149, and 100 credits for $49. If you’re in an unhappy marriage and want to find a potential match to hook up with, no strings attached, Ashley Madison is worth checking out.

>> Read full Ashley Madison review

Pros

Ideal for discreet dating

Disappearing chat feature

User security is taken seriously

Free for women

Video chat

Great communication features

Easy signup process

Attractive people

Cons

Paid membership doesn’t cover purchased points

There are a lot of ads

Not for serious relationships

No auto matchmaking features

Explicitly geared towards men and women of faith, Christian Mingle has millions of visitors each month.

This faith-based platform focuses on serious God-centered relationships and features free registration and a stern verification system. You won’t find many fake profiles here.

Many people find their true soulmates on Christian Mingle. With a huge user database, there are many opportunities to find like-minded Christian dates here. You can try the site for one day at only $2.99, and they also offer a monthly Premium subscription.

Pros

The site caters to single Christian adults

Users get daily suggested matches

Verification system ensures users are legit

The site has recently been redesigned

Variety of search options

Cons

Only a regular chat function

Messaging is a paid feature

The mobile app is glitchy

Seeking.com is the leading elite dating site where over 20+ million members find genuine and honest relationships that fit their lifestyle.

Also known as SeekingArrangment, Seeking is a dating site promoting and featuring sugar dating and relationships. In a nutshell, this site is for rich men and women who want a sugar baby arrangement. In other words, one person has lots of money, and they spend it on an attractive date.

With millions of users, Seeking promotes a luxurious lifestyle, and it’s perfect for those looking for a sugar relationship.

>> Read full Seeking review



Pros

The site has a solid reputation.

Simple, easy to use interface

Comprehensive verification process

Excellent search tool

You can sort members by “recently active.”

College women get a free Gold membership

Cons

Members need to verify their income

Most features only available to paid users

The paid membership doesn’t cover all costs

The site has a lot of ads

AdultFriendFinder, also known as AFF, is a staple dating site for casual relationships in the US.

Ideal for finding casual dates, AFF boasts a huge member base. Their personality test matches you with others who have similar interests. There are also lots of forums and cam-to-cam video chats to explore.

Pros

Great data-driven matching system

2 million daily log-ins

There are a ton of search options

The site has a pretty good search tool

Great for finding casual relationships and flings

Cons

Lots of bots

No serious relationships

Since 2007, Zoosk boasts a massive database of singles looking for serious relationships and more.

One of the most popular online dating sites in the US, Zoosk is a great way to meet local singles for dating. Their trademarked "Behavioral Matchmaking" engine and algorithm delivers users better matches through their actions, meaning you don’t have to fill out a lengthy questionnaire to find matches.

Zoosk also has a feature similar to Tinder called Carousel — it’s a quick look at profiles.

Pros

Great matching algorithm

More than 40 million users

Easy to register

Most accounts are 100% real

Cons

Messaging isn’t free

You can’t search for a profile by using any keyword of interest.

Launched in 2012, Hinge is a unique dating app and site that boasts an impressive digital matching system to improve finding a date.

Hinge is a popular dating site for relationship-minded singles. The site is primarily made up of millennial singles and has one of the best matching systems on a dating site. Their Date From Home feature is ideal to progress from messaging to a video or phone call.

Using the Gale -Shapley algorithm, Hinge pairs people based on who engages with you and who you engage with. It sounds pretty scientific, but trust us — it works.

Pros

You can sign up and message others for free

Similar to Tinder

The app focuses on matching with people you share friends with

It’s fast-growing

Cons

Only searches for matches in big cities

Free users only get 10 matches per day

Plenty of Fish, also known as POF, is one of the most popular dating sites worldwide, including in Canada.

Launched in 2003, Plenty of Fish has a fantastic reputation for Canadian singles seeking dates. Famous worldwide but mainly in the US and Canada, POF helps you meet singles on your wavelength.

While some players are on here, mostly everyone is looking for a serious relationship. Many couples have met on this site and gotten married. Plus, POF offers a standard account that’s completely free.

Pros

Free standard account

Simple onboarding

Ideal for long-term Canadian relationships

Lots of prompts to send quality messages

Live streaming is available

Very few messaging limits

Simple signup

Cons

Lots of fake profiles

Men outnumber women by around 20%

You can’t see if someone has read your message unless you pay

Final Thoughts

Finding decent dates has always been a challenge. Fortunately, the above dating sites in the US will give you a better chance of meeting potential dates. Maybe you’ll just find “the one.” Good luck, and have fun!