Best Coworking Space: Emerald City

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Inside Emerald City in Downtown Pittsburgh

Prioritizing Black entrepreneurship and Black professionals is the main goal of Emerald City, a coworking space in Downtown Pittsburgh launched in 2021 by Samantha Black and Khamil Bailey. The 12,000-square-foot space features gorgeous, bold architectural details, sound-resistant phone booths, and an assortment of services including curated programming and multiple memberships for those seeking an affordable spot to work without distraction.



Emerald City. 213 Smithfield St., Downtown. emeraldcitypgh.com