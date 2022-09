click to enlarge CP Photo: Lisa Cunningham The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's PNC Pops production of Dancin' in the Street: Music of Motown concert at Heinz Hall

The Grammy Award-winning Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, which celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2021, has come out on top in this brand new category. Whether you’re a fan of classics from the likes of Strauss and Mozart, concerts pairing live scores over screenings of movies like Star Wars, or the PNC Pops, featuring upbeat productions like The Doo Wop Project, the PSO has something for everyone as it attracts new and younger audiences.



