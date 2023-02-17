Best CBD Oil For Dogs In 2023: Top Brands To Buy Online | Pittsburgh City Paper





Dogs and CBD Oil? Why not? The excitement is real, and we are here to clear any doubts you may have.

First of all, we would like to be clear that this article doesn't intend to encourage people to give CBD oil for dogs but rather present these brands as an alternative for pain relief that won't leave your pet in the same situation as before the treatment.

As we all know, CBD oil is gaining traction as a powerful helper to our health.

You may have heard stories of CBD oil: how it can help you get rid of stress, how it's good for pain relief, and whatnot. But when it comes to dogs and pets, we can feel confused about their use.

We tell you everything you need to know in this article. This article summarizes some of the reasons why you should invest in pet CBD oil for your dog.

Top 5 Best CBD Oil for Dogs

1. Holistapet - Overall Best CBD Oil For Dog; Top Selling

Holistapet CBD oil is a holistic, natural product that can lower your dog's stress, improve their mental health, and alleviate pain. Holistapet has combined the powers of CBD oil and other ingredients to create a unique product that will help your dog in many ways.

Holistapet CBD oil for dogs is a hemp-derived product that offers the health benefits of CBD to your pets. This is an effective way of easing joint pain, inflammation, and anxiety in dogs.

Highlights

Brand Reputation

There are many companies that make CBD oil for pets, and it is important to choose a brand that you know has an excellent reputation for making high-quality products.

One of the best brands is Holistapet best CBD oil for dogs, as this brand has been around for years and has a very good reputation for producing quality products.

There are several reasons why it is important to choose a reputable brand, such as Holistapet best CBD oil for dogs.

Holistapet best CBD oil for dogs is made from all-natural hemp plants and contains no psychoactive properties that would make your pets high. CBD oil has also been a valuable ingredient to relieve pain in humans. It manages pain by activating the body's receptors without causing a psychoactive effect.

This product is available online on HolistaPet's website. If you're looking for something special to give your dog or cat this holiday season, then try out Holistapet, the best CBD oil for dogs today!

Product Potency

When looking for CBD oil for dogs, it's important to consider the potency of the product. This is because there are several different forms of the oil—and, therefore, several different ways to measure potency.

There are CBD oils that are made with hemp seed oil and CBD oils made with CBD isolate. The latter is more concentrated and consists only of CBD.

An important consideration when using this supplement is the potency of the formulation. CBD is one of many compounds that make up cannabis. This compound has been shown to have a wide range of positive effects on humans and animals alike.

The problem is that small amounts of CBD in isolation may not be effective for treating certain conditions like seizures or cancer.

To maximize the effectiveness of treatment, it's important to use products that contain high levels of CBD combined with other naturally occurring compounds found in cannabis, such as THC and terpenes.

Dosage

Holistapet Best CBD oil for dogs is made from non-GMO hemp seed oil and contains no THC. Or A standard dose of CBD is between 10-20 mg per pound of body weight.

However, each animal reacts differently with different organs and systems, so it is important to do your research and medical consults before administering CBD oil to your pet. In addition, the same dose will not work in every animal, as they all have different weights and tolerance levels.

This dosage should be administered in single doses. It is not safe to administer multiple dosages as this could lead to toxicity in your animal's system.

Pros

Holistapet provides fast relief to your dog

Keeps your dog permanently healthy

Works for any kind of pain your dog has

It does not contain THC

Have a long shelf life

Cons

Hard to find in some places

It may cause gastrointestinal distress if not administered properly.

2. Pet Hemp Company - Recommended Hemp Oil For Dogs

Pet Hemp Company is a family-owned business that manufactures and distributes CBD oil for pets. Their all-natural, full-spectrum hemp extracts provide the body's endocannabinoid system with the building blocks it needs to produce its own cannabinoids.

Pet Hemp is one of the few retailers that offer CBD products specially formulated to support your dog. They offer a variety of all-natural, high-quality CBD oils and treats which are safe and effective for pets. Their hemp oil can help treat your pet's pain, anxiety, seizures, and more.

Highlights

Brand Reputation

Pet Hemp Co. is one of the most reputable companies in this industry. They have long been known for producing top-quality CBD oil, and they have built a very strong reputation because of this.

They offer great customer service and have earned many customers' trust over the years.

The Pet Hemp Co.'s complete line of pet supplements is made from non-GMO hemp grown in Kentucky. All products are third-party tested for purity and potency, with every batch produced identified with a batch number and date code on each label.

The majority of Pet Hemp Co.'s products are vegan and gluten-free. Still, customers who need certified organic products can rely on the company's organic hemp oil, which is produced in Colorado.

Product Potency

If you are looking for high quality, potent CBD products for your dog, Pet Hemp Co. best CBD oil for dogs is what you need. This product contains only pure hemp extract and nothing more. After testing, it was found to be 99% pure CBD Isolate, which is the highest grade available.

Because of its potency and purity, Pet Hemp Co.'s best CBD oil for dogs is effective in relieving pain without causing any side effects to your dog's health and well-being. This product works by interacting with your dog's Endocannabinoid System (ECS).

It helps by stimulating receptors in the ECS that are responsible for pain relief, appetite stimulation, and the overall well-being of your pet.

Pet Hemp Co.'s best CBD oil for dogs is also only made from plants grown on organic soil and tested for heavy metals, pesticides, and potency levels from seed to shelf. This ensures you get a quality product that relieves your pet's pain.

Dosage

The dosage of CBD you should give your dog will depend on a few different factors, including the size of your dog, the condition that he is being treated for, and the brand of CBD oil you are using.

You should always follow the recommendations on your specific type of CBD oil or consult with your veterinarian. It is important to be aware that it can take up to two weeks for CBD oil to take effect.

This means that if you want to see results, you need to give it enough time before deciding if it's working for your dog or not.

When using CBD oil for dogs that suffer from seizures, it's important that you start at a low dose until you figure out how your dog reacts.

Pros

Helps Trigger happy Gene Reduce Inflammation

Produced by nature, not Chemical

USA Standard Strength 300 MG per bottle

Helps with anxiety and pain relief

Treats pain and inflammation from above mentioned

Cons

More expensive than conventional treatments

3. Nuleaf Naturals - Organic CBD Tincture For Pain Relief

Nuleaf Naturals is a company committed to providing quality hemp goods that are made from legal plants. Because they grow it, they know what goes in it.

The rich antioxidants and phytochemicals found within CBD hemp oil promote your dog's overall health by providing relief from discomfort.

Highlights

Brand Reputation

Nuleaf Naturals is a company that produces CBD oil. Their products are top quality, and they have won many awards, including the 2016 Cannabis Industry Awards for the best CBD oil for pets.

Their high-quality products are due to their commitment to transparency and quality control. The company is a fully transparent operation: all of its lab tests are available online and openly viewable by everyone.

The company maintains its positive reputation by only using pure natural hemp extract, which is widely believed to be the best choice for cannabidiol.

They also take great care in ensuring that each batch of product is thoroughly tested before being sent out to customers who have ordered it from their website or other online shops where it was sold.

Product Potency

One of the most important aspects of any CBD oil for dogs is its potency, which is measured in milligrams (or mg) of CBD per 10 milliliters (ml) of product. The higher the milligram-to-milliliter ratio, the more potent the tincture.

This is especially important because, unlike people, dogs have no way to metabolize CBD—they cannot turn it into energy or use it for cell growth.

Therefore, it's imperative that a dog gets a precise dose of CBD in order to reap its benefits without side effects.

Product potency is of the utmost importance in any health supplement. A product that doesn't deliver the results it promises is just a waste of money—especially when what it's promising is the pain relief and improved well-being that CBD oil for dogs can provide.

Dosage

This is the most important part of any CBD regimen, including Nuleaf Naturals' best CBD oil for dogs.

If you can't get this right, it doesn't matter how pure your CBD is or how safe it is to use—you're going to wind up at best with a subpar experience and at worst with a CBD-related injury.

It's vital that you understand exactly how much of your selected product you need to give your pet each day.

In general, for small dogs, start with 0.5 mg/pound, and for larger dogs, start with 1 mg/pound.

You should increase this amount by 0.5 mg/pound every day until you find an amount that works well for your dog (again, these are general guidelines only; if your dog has a severe condition or is on other medications, start at a smaller dosage and work your way up).

Pros

Long-lasting relief

Convenient dosage forms

Fast acting

Works well with other remedies

High-quality ingredients

Additive and toxin-free ingredients

Cons

Can be expensive

Only available online; no other retailers

4. The CBDistillery - Full Spectrum CBD Oils For Inflammation

The CBDistillery is a Colorado-based company that's passionate about helping pets and their people. They produce CBD oil for both animals and humans, working to help families get the most out of the healing properties of cannabidiol.

Their CBD oil for pets is made from hemp extracts and infused with naturally sourced terpenes. Independent labs test it to ensure purity and potency. Unlike THC, CBD has no psychoactive effects on your pet.

Highlights

Brand Reputation

The CBDistillery has gained attention and popularity over the years as one of the best CBD oil for dog companies in the industry. It carries a wide range of pet-related products in its inventory, including pet supplements that contain cannabidiol hemp oil.

The CBDistillery is one of the few transparent brands about where they source their hemp. Most brands of CBD oil for dogs in Canada will use hemp grown in other countries, where standards of cultivation and processing may not be as strict as those in Canada.

While this is not necessarily a bad thing—Canadian farmers are only just starting to compete with foreign companies in terms of quality—it's helpful to know whether the hemp used to make your dog's CBD oil was grown locally or in another country.

The CBDistillery uses hemp grown here in Canada on farms that hold organic certification by OCIA International, which means that their hemp is produced without toxic pesticides or herbicides. The hemp they use also undergoes third-party testing at an ISO 17025 accredited facility in Canada.

Product Potency

The CBDistillery's High Potency CBD Oil for Pets contains 800mg of cannabidiol per bottle, which is approximately 400mg more than other brands.

This means that each bottle provides more relief for your pet, which will save you money in the long run.

Some pet owners may be wary about giving their dogs CBD oil at first, but once they understand how well it works and how affordable it is, they’re likely to come back to buy another bottle or two.

The CBDistillery uses high-quality hemp grown in Colorado within strict quality control standards.

The hemp used for their CBD oil is completely free from pesticides and herbicides, grown in rich soil, and carefully harvested by skilled workers who ensure that every plant contains minimal THC content (less than .3%).

These lab-tested products are safe for your dog with no risk of overdosing on THC or experiencing negative side effects associated with marijuana products for humans.

Dosage

The CBDistillery uses CO2 extraction methods to process its CBD oil, producing high-potency products that are extremely effective for animal use.

You'll want to begin with a small amount—about four drops—and gradually increase the dosage in order to find the ideal amount for your dog.

Most dogs don't seem to develop any adverse side effects when given two milligrams of CBD per pound of body weight per day. Still, some animal behaviorists believe that even this small amount may have a sedative effect on canines, so start with a smaller dose if possible.

Pros

100% organic

Pure hemp oil

Great for reducing stress and anxiety

Cons

Can cause drowsiness

5. Joy Organics - Best CBD Oil Brand For Pets

Joy Organics is a producer of organic hemp oil for dogs. Joy Organics is a family-owned company that believes in the power of CBD to help promote your dog’s health and well-being. Their natural formula uses high-quality hemp grown in the USA, free of pesticides and other contaminants.

Joy Organics is a leading manufacturer of CBD products for dogs but also manufactures supplements for humans. They ensure all of their products are made with 100 percent organic hemp and grown without chemicals or pesticides.

Joy Organics is committed to using the highest quality hemp extract in all of its products and offers a range for our pet friends designed to help with aging and muscle recovery, mood support, and more!

Highlights

Brand Reputation

Joy Organics is the best CBD oil for dogs because it has been thoroughly tested for quality and safety. Their products are all made from hemp, which has the highest concentration of cannabidiol and is naturally rich in terpenes and flavonoids.

This allows the products to be easily absorbed by the body, providing a full-spectrum effect that addresses pain, inflammation, and anxiety.

Brand reputation is the most important consideration when choosing a CBD oil for dogs. Therefore, finding a company with an established reputation for product quality and transparency about its practices is important.

With Joy Organics, you know that you're getting safe products that are all USDA certified organic, lab tested for purity, potency, and quality assurance by third-party laboratories.

Product Potency

Joy Organics is a revolutionary company that has set out to solve the problem of high-quality cannabidiol oil products in pets. Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the many cannabinoids found in cannabis, and it may have therapeutic effects on a variety of diseases and ailments.

While cannabis itself has been used for medicinal purposes for years, CBD has only recently become recognized for its ability to treat symptoms of epilepsy, cancer, anxiety, and more.

In recent years, Joy Organics has become an industry leader in manufacturing high-quality CBD products for pets.

Their CBD oil is available in many different forms and can be used to treat various conditions, including pain management and joint health issues.

Dosage

Correct dosage is important when using Joy Organics CBD oil for dogs. If you use the right dosage, your dog will always be happy and energetic.

The proper dosage of Joy Organics' best CBD oil for dogs is important when administering any medication to a pet.

A daily dose of 0.05mgs/lb (0.08mgs/kg) can help to reduce inflammation and pain in your dog's joints and muscles. In addition to this, the dose should be split into 2-3 smaller doses per day.

This will ensure that your dog receives their daily dose with little disruption of its daily routine.

Pros

Natural

Safe and healthy

Effective

Easy to use

Not addictive

Odorless

Affordable

Cons

It may not work for all canine illnesses

How We Made This List Of Best CBD Oil For Dogs

To make this list of the best CBD oils for dogs, we started by gathering some online resources about CBD oil for dogs and their ailments and benefits.

This helped us get an idea about what these oils were made of and how they worked so that we could later conduct in-depth research on the best products available right now.

This way, we could easily find the most suitable product for your dog's needs.

Brand Reputation

When we were looking for the best CBD oil for dogs, we knew that we wanted it to be something with a high concentration of cannabidiol.

We also knew that if we were going to be using this kind of product on pets, it was crucial that we find a company that had a good reputation and could provide the highest quality products.

A good reputation is especially important when it comes to CBD oil: if the company doesn't have a good reputation, they might be using products that are more likely to cause side effects or even harm your dog.

In order to find the best CBD oil for dogs, we considered the reputation of the company. A company with a strong reputation will be able to offer a better product.

That's because they have a lot of experience in the business and can offer knowledgeable advice and quality products you can trust.

We looked for companies that had a good reputation for being transparent about their ingredients and processes so that you can feel safe knowing what's in your dog's CBD oil.

Product Quality

CBD oil quality can vary greatly by brand, so we decided to list brands based on user reviews and our research.

We wanted to create a list of products that would serve you well and help you to either get started with CBD oil or help you to continue using it if you've already begun.

Our criteria for this list were based on effectiveness—we wanted products that could help dogs who were having issues with anxiety or behavior, chronic or joint pain, or inflammation.

Quality means purity. This is especially important when it comes to CBD oils for dogs because they will be used as supplements to help your dog's body and mind in its various states of health.

Suppose you are using them in place of traditional pharmaceuticals (NSAIDs, steroids, etc.). In that case, you want the cleanest and purest form possible so that you're not putting anything harmful into your pet's body.

Hemp Source

When we decided to review CBD oil for dogs, we knew that our list would be incomplete without first discussing the importance of finding a hemp source.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a non-psychoactive compound found in both marijuana and hemp. It's just one of over 100 compounds called cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant.

While there have been promises made about the uses of CBD oil for dogs, few studies have been conducted on the subject, and even fewer studies have been conducted with CBD sourced from hemp rather than marijuana.

Information about a CBD oil's hemp source is one of the most important things to consider when you're looking for the right CBD oil for your dog.

While there are plenty of high-quality, healthy CBD oils on the market that don't contain any THC or other intoxicating substances, it's still up to the consumer to know that they're getting something that contains good-quality ingredients.

Natural Ingredients

When you're shopping for CBD oil for dogs, you want the highest quality product that can help your pup in a way that nothing else can.

The best CBD oil will give relief to your dog's physical and emotional pain while also being safe and natural.

Finding the right oil isn't just about how it tastes or how it feels going down—you need to know that it has the right ingredients and is made from the best materials.

This is why we decided to make this list of the best CBD oils for dogs. Finding the right ingredients when searching for a product like this is important.

We researched hundreds of products and read dozens of reviews before deciding which ones were worthy of being called "the best."

Third-Party Laboratory Tested

We consulted third-party laboratory tests and data to ensure that we got the best CBD oil for dogs.

This way, we could use independent sources to tell us about the quality of the product, rather than relying on the manufacturer's word for it.

We found that this is especially important for CBD oils for pets because there is no regulation in place to ensure that products labeled "CBD oil" are safe and effective when used on animals.

Extract

We first had to consider safety before deciding what CBD oil was best for our list. We chose only CBD oils that were extracted with CO2 or ethanol and included lab reports verifying those extractions.

Both of these processes are safe and effective ways to get CBD out of hemp, although they’re not 100% pure—and we wanted only purity in our top picks.

Customer Service

We knew that it was important to find a brand with an established record of good customer service because we wouldn't be able to try out every single one of these products physically.

We wanted to be sure that if our readers had a problem with their purchase, they could reach out to someone who could help them figure it out.

This is why we asked our respondents which CBD oil for dogs companies had the best customer service.

Buying Guide: What You Need to Know Before Purchasing the Best CBD Oil for Dogs

There are several factors to consider when selecting a CBD oil product for your dog.

Here are the factors you need to look into:

Brand Transparency

When it comes to CBD oil for dogs, there are a lot of brands out there. Some of them have great transparency, and others do not.

It is important to learn how to differentiate between the two in order to find the best CBD oil for dogs.

For example, when you look at this brand [link], you can see that they state that their products are made from "pure and natural organic hemp oil," which is 100% non-GMO, pesticide-free, and "sustainably grown" in Colorado.

Additionally, the company provides a list of each ingredient used in the product as well as a third-party test report, which shows that the product contains exactly what is stated on the label.

Product Potency

There are several things that you need to consider when buying the best CBD oil for dogs. One of the most important aspects is product potency.

Product potency is directly linked to the amount of cannabidiol contained in a specific product. In most cases, a higher concentration of CBD oil will provide better results. You should also consider the quality of ingredients used in making the product.

Most products contain hemp-derived CBD, and some are made from other parts of the plant, such as stalk or seeds. Other products contain synthetic cannabinoids, which means they were created in a laboratory and may affect your pet differently from natural CBD oil.

It is very important to check the label and look for natural ingredients only.

Product Safety

When looking at CBD oil for dogs, you should consider two essential factors: product safety and effectiveness.

While the effectiveness of the product is much more subjective and depends on what you're using it for, product safety factors are more concrete and easy to check in before you buy.

When looking for CBD oil for dogs, it is important to keep in mind the safety of your dog and the quality of the product you buy. Consumers want to make sure that their pets are safe and can benefit from CBD oil without any side effects.

Dosage

Dosage is the most important factor to consider when buying CBD oil for dogs. There are three main reasons why this is the case.

The first reason is that CBD oil is often consumed not just by dogs but by their owners as well.

The second reason is that different CBD oils have different strengths, and there may be a difference in the number of milligrams of CBD in each product.

The third reason is that some people use a diffuser to administer their dog's CBD oil, meaning that more milligrams per dose can be administered than simply administered orally.

If you are using a diffuser, then it is essential that you check the milligram dosage on the bottle before purchasing to determine how much you will need.

While more is not always better, we recommend going with higher dosage for your dog's CBD oil if possible so that you can get exceptionally good results from using it.

Product Price

When looking for CBD oil for dogs, it's important to consider the product's price. You should know that some companies are charging a lot more for their products than they're worth.

The first thing to consider about CBD oil for dogs is the price, and it's not just that expensive products aren't necessarily better.

Price can also tell you about how pure the product is—there are tons of different CBD products out there, made from various sources.

While some companies may argue that a higher quality CBD oil will cost more, it's more likely that they're using lesser ingredients (such as hemp seed oil) in order to save costs.

In order to get high-quality CBD oil for your dog, make sure that you only buy high-quality sources of it.

And if you're looking for the best price on that kind of quality, then make sure you check out some of our coupons!

Shipping And Return Policies

When you're shopping for CBD oil for dogs online, you'll need to look at shipping and return policies in addition to reviews.

Dog owners are on the receiving end of a lot of products, so they have good reason to be careful about what they buy.

When you're outside a store, you can't smell or feel the product before buying it, so it's important to know whether a company offers free shipping and if there's a trial period in case your pet doesn't like the product.

It's also important to look at product return policies for CBD oil for dogs because there are some sellers who require you to pay for shipping and handling when you want to send something back, even if it was defective or didn't work.

Customer Reviews

CBD oil for dogs can be used to help with a variety of different symptoms, including anxiety, pain, inflammation, and seizures.

In order to find the best CBD oil for your dog, it is important to look at customer reviews.

Read through these reviews to determine which brands you want to research further. The best CBD oil for dogs will be made from high-quality ingredients and contain no harmful chemicals.

FAQs About CBD Oil For Dogs

Q - What Effects Does CBD Oil Have On Dogs?

A. The endocannabinoid systems of dogs and humans are comparable. This can help patients manage a wide range of symptoms, including pain, anxiety, and other neurological or physical issues. In less serious cases, CBD oil may benefit dogs with issues like boosting appetite or aiding in sleep.

Most dog owners hardly ever give their dogs CBD to help them relax or deal with high-stress situations, including immediately before bed or when there is a loud noise like thunderstorms or explosions.

People who own animals that suffer from chronic pain or anxiety frequently utilize these medications, especially when an owner leaves for work or when the dog has a history of maltreatment.

If you're thinking about giving your dog daily CBD treatment, do your study and get some guidance.

Q - What Is The Precise Amount Of CBD That I Should Give To My Dog?

A. You may give your dog CBD oil drops right into its mouth if they taste good to them. If not, you can incorporate it with its snacks or meals.

It is often advised to begin with 1-2 milligrams for every 10 pounds. 50–100 milligrams of CBD may be sufficient for a dog that weighs 50 lbs. The dose of CBD oil often varies depending on the product and other elements, such as the kind of CBD as well as the weight of your dog.

So, to prevent any negative effects, adhere to the brand's directions and begin with the lowest dosage feasible. Continually check the results on your dog before adjusting the dosage.

Q - Is CBD Safe For My Dog?

A. Using CBD is safe for all animals. Veterinarians regularly recommend CBD oil as an affordable version of over-the-counter medications. The worst that may happen if your pet takes too much CBD is that they pass out, puke up, or even have diarrhea.

When managed properly, however, these situations are rare. Of course, if your dog suffers from a chronic condition, it's imperative to speak with your vet beforehand.

Q - Does CBD Have Any Negative Side Effects For My Dog?

A. Is dog use of CBD oil safe? Undoubtedly, CBD is comparatively harmless. But on occasion, adverse symptoms, including dry mouth, sleepiness, or low blood pressure, may affect your dog. However, the likelihood of adverse effects is quite low if you utilize the proper dosage.

Q - How Long Do The Benefits Of CBD Oil Last In Dogs?

A. Depending on your dog's size and age, CBD oil's effects might last between 4 and 6 hours. Your dog may become ill or vomit if you give it an excessive quantity of CBD oil. Always begin modestly and progress upward.

Conclusion: CBD Oil for Dogs with Arthritis and Other Mobility Issues

With the increase in demand and popularity of CBD, more and more brands have taken to the market. Therefore, it is always important to try out brands and see which ones work best. Most importantly, it is important to do research before deciding on a brand to buy.

Hopefully, this article has met its objective. We have outlined the best CBD oil for dogs and provided a brief overview of each one so that you know what to expect.

As with all supplements, it is important to seek professional advice before starting your dog on any new regimen.

We hope this article helps you with your CBD buying decisions!