Best CBD Gummies for Sleep In 2023 | Pittsburgh City Paper





The business of drugs has become so enraged with drugs that cause severe health issues, and the manufacturers can not be held accountable for it – this industry has now been served with something different, CBD products. CBD gummies have become a popular feature in the lives of young and adult drug users.

It offers users a great alternative to the harmful drugs they consume. For example, one of the common drugs that most people use is sleeping meds. These drugs might be effective, but they have side effects on the body in the long run.

CBD offers something different; it will help you sleep soundly, and you will wake up with maintained energy, with no after-sleep side effects. The situation for why you have developed insomnia does not matter; what matters is that you are getting the required amount of sleep so your brain can rest and recuperate.

Going with the Orthodox brands might be the safest option, but you might miss out on the innovation made to this product by new legit brands. Well, we took the liberty of helping you come up with a list of brands that we found to be reliable and serve users nothing short of top quality.

Top 5 Best CBD Gummies To Aid Sleep

Exhale Wellness - Overall Best CBD Gummies For Sleep; Top Pick BudPop - Potent CBD Gummies To Relieve Sleep Cycle Cheef Botanicals - Hemp-derived CBD Gummy Treats; 100% Vegan Hollyweed CBD - Organic CBD Gummies For Sound Sleep Fab CBD - Multi-functional THC-free CBD Gummies

#1. Exhale Wellness - Overall Best CBD Gummies For Sleep; Top Pick

The founders of Exhale Wellness established the company to be a front for them to research more on the benefits of cannabis; they felt there was still more to uncover, and they Invested in doing that. As a result, they have successfully built the brand from nothing to become one of the top brands in the industry.

The extraction method used to get the hemp from the plant has to be the best to get the best version of the compound that is being extracted. This brand uses a supercritical carbon dioxide extraction method to get CBD from the hemp plant. They also ensure that the hemp plant is sourced from the best farms in the United States.

They check to ensure these Farms cultivate the hemp plant using organic and natural methods. They do not use chemicals to grow the hemp; the hemp does not contain G.M.O.s, cruelty and is vegan-friendly.

They also follow F.D.A. recommendations, requiring brands to put their products through third-party lab testing. These labs check the authenticity of these products to ensure they are safe for users to consume.

Highlights

Distinctive Flavors:

The CBD gummies that this brand creates are top-notch products compared to the other products in the industry. They effectively make users sleep soundly and wake up still energized.

You will feel the effects of the gummies within an hour of consuming them. You should also know that your body's metabolism also determines how long it will take for you to feel the effects of the gummies.

Consuming their product is more comfortable due to the flavors the brand offers. These flavors are distinctive, and they are tasty. They have a fruit-like taste and are made from natural flavoring agents. In addition, the brand ensures that its gummies do not contain artificial ingredients such as color and additives.

The brand makes its CBD gummies in several sizes and potency levels. Their CBD concentration per container varies from 750 mg to 1500 mg. And each of the gummies in the container has a concentration level of 25 mg to 50 mg.

Long-Lasting Effects:

The brand cautiously produces its products, ensuring that they get the taste they are after right. And the effectiveness of the product will make customers come back to buy again.

Exhale wellness's CBD gummies are sustainable, and they have a lasting effect on your body. If you compare the time of lasting effect with other gummies on the market, you will discover they have one of the best times.

Great Customer Service:

Their customer service agents are some of the best in the industry; they effectively answer questions and solve customer issues. The service is available 24/7 for customer service, and they are to answer everything possible. Customers have earmarked their customer service agents as a key part of the business. They have helped build the brand’s reputation.

Fast Delivery:

This brand ensures that the customers get their product as fast as possible. They use delivery services such as U.P.S., USPS, and DHL express. On an estimate, you are expected to get your product within one (1) to three (3) days.

They also allow unsatisfied users who are yet to open their products to return them within the first thirty (30) days after purchase. They also allow for exchanging products if you were sent the wrong product or ordered the wrong product.

Pros

They are one of the top transparent brands.

They have successfully built a top-level reputation in ten markets.

They offer users varieties of flavors.

The ingredients they use to produce their products are organically and naturally

obtained.

The hemp they use does not contain G.M.O.

They create CBD gummies that are affordable to most users.

Cons

You can only order their products online.

#2. Budpop - Potent CBD Gummies To Relieve Sleep Cycle

BudPop’s CBD gummies present themselves as one of the most effective ways of consuming CBD. The brands that produce these gummies are plenty, and they offer users various types of CBD gummies. However, not every brand can match the needs of every customer with the potency and effectiveness level they need.

Most of the brands come short at all intervals. One of the brands known to be reliable when it comes to providing users with a gummy that will be as effective as they need is Budpop. They have successfully built a brand respected for the quality of their product and their potency level.

Every product from this brand is of the best quality – when you compare them with the options available on the market, they are one of the top brands. The process of creating these products is something budpop does not keep away from their customers; this has helped them build a relationship of trust with their customers.

The users appreciate that the brand goes all out to ensure their gummies are made of the best quality. The ingredients they use are natural and organic, and they give the body lots of health benefits. The transparency level that the brand shows makes convincing users buy the product a lot easier.

Users tend to feel part of the process, so they always feel safe using the product because they know the extraction and manufacturing process employed. The scientists and chemists behind the creation of these gummies are of the best expertise. They have valuable experience running a business in the cannabis industry.

Highlights

Health Benefits:

The health benefits users enjoy from CBD products are why they purchase these products as much as they do. Budpop is one of the foremost brands that ensure their gummies are packed with health benefits. Their gummies are created to cater to different health issues such as body pain, discomfort, stress, and inflammation.

They also have gummies that serve as an appetite booster. On the other hand, their gummies also effectively treat anxiety and paranoia. It is recommended that one does not consume more than two (2) gummies per day to help ease all of the issues.

Nutritional Benefits:

The ingredients used in creating a gummy are essential in determining the quality of that gummy. The best ingredients are those that are naturally and organically obtained. This brand ensures that the ingredients they use fall into these categories. Even the flavors and colors must be gotten through natural means.

The flavors used in making these gummies carry some nutritional benefits to the health. Some brands also use an additional compound to help sweeten the CBD gummies and increase their effectiveness. So, you can rest assured that these gummies will satisfy your needs.

Products Variants:

The CBD gummies, since their induction, have been a blessing to the cannabis industry – users have never felt more comfortable consuming CBD in public or at meetings. The softness and tasty nature of these gummies have caught the customer's fancy, and they appreciate brands for something that nice.

Budpop also ensures that the high quality of these gummies is maintained; they ensure the hemp plants used do not contain G.M.O.s and are suitable for vegan consumption. Their CBD gummies for sleep do not contain only CBD; it also has CBN; this is done to enhance the effectiveness level. Both compounds are at 25mg CBD per gummy and 10mg CBN per gummy.

User Experience:

The customer reviews about the brand's product have been over the roof – customers have loved the product, and they have earmarked the potency and effectiveness level as the big pluses.

When you calculate customer reviews based on a positive percentage, this brand has probably the highest percentage in the industry. They are always liked and trusted by users to provide nothing short of top quality. Their CBD gummies are one of their fastest-selling products.

The potency level has also been spoken about as users recount that you do not need to consume much of the gummies before you feel the effects. Most users have said they need just two (2) gummies to feel the effects of the product.

However, some gummies are being loved more than others. They do not offer varieties of flavors, but the few they have on the plate serve distinctive flavors that can not be found elsewhere.

Pros

They do not only make CBD gummies using CBD; they add extra compounds to give the product an exceptional potency level.

These gummies are effective in ensuring the emotional and physical health of a person

is well taken care of.

The brand offers users different gummies to cater to different health issues.

They ensure that their product is tested by third-party labs that check for safety and

potency.

This is a brand that is well known and well respected in the industry.

Cons

You can only order their product online

#3. Cheef Botanicals - Hemp-derived CBD Gummy Treats; 100% Vegan

This brand is well focused on creating gummies suitable for vegans or people who have allergies to some ingredients. The brand uses the full-spectrum strain in making their CBD gummies, and they ensure that the gummies are made without the inclusion of animal by-products or other ingredients that could affect those with allergies. The concentration of CBD on each gummy is 10 mg.

This brand is popular in the cannabis industry. They ensure that the ingredients they use in making their gummies are organically and naturally obtained. Also, they produce their gummies.

Following the 2018 farm bill regulations, all brands that use full-spectrum CBD strain to make CBD products must ensure the concentration of T.H.C. is no more than 0.3%. That way, users can consume the product without experiencing the psychoactive feeling.

Highlights

High Potency Level:

The customers who have used these gummies have praised their potency and effectiveness. They said it offers a fast and lasting solution to body pain and sleep. In addition, you do not need to consume much before you feel the effect. Users are expected to feel the effects of consuming their CBD gummy within an hour.

Tasty Flavors:

They tried to imitate candies by producing gummies that have a similar taste to candies. The flavors used in making these gummies are 100% natural and organic. They are sunflower seed oil and fruit flavoring (grape, apple, pineapple, strawberry, and orange).

They also ensure that the coloring agents they use are natural and add in spirulina. They also produce gummies with flavors such as brown sugar syrup and organic cane sugar. They avoid using artificial Ingredients in sweetening their gummies.

Products Varieties:

The brand produces CBD gummies with different concentration levels to offer users varieties. The concentration levels vary from 300 mg, 750 mg, 1500 mg, to 3000 mg per container. With the concentration per gummy being from 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, to 100 mg.

However, these concentrations' level is dependent on the type of gummies you choose. This concentration level helps you measure your dosage level. However, body weight is the major determinant of your CBD gummies dosage. The timeframe for users to feel the effect of the gummies is fifteen (15) to forty-five (45) minutes.

Great User Experience:

The customer reviews on this Cheef Botanicals’ CBD gummies are mostly positive. Customers have praised how the brand has matched their quality and taste to create something exceptional. Other reviews touched on the excellent customer service agents that are available to customers 24/7.

In addition, they ensure that customers get free delivery of their orders. Unsatisfied customers also have the grace of returning the product within the first thirty (30) days after purchase and getting their full money back.

Pros

CBD gummies are effective in ensuring sound sleep.

Their gummies do not contain cruelty.

They use ingredients that are organically and naturally obtained.

They avoid the use of artificial ingredients, including coloring agents.

Customers are assured of top-level satisfaction.

They offer users several potency levels to choose from.

Cons

The higher potency levels are more expensive.

#4. Hollyweed CBD - Organic CBD Gummies For Sound Sleep

This is one of the most popular brands in the industry; they are known for their quality of service, including their product quality. The brand ensures that the hemp plants in making their Hollyweed’s CBD gummies are organically and naturally cultivated.

They are focused on providing customers with all-natural products that can give them the full benefits of cannabis. This brand is customer-centric – they are all about ensuring their customers get the satisfaction they need.

This is one of the brands that users can trust to provide them with consistent quality products. They are well invested in improving the quality of their products and ensuring they are at the forefront of innovations.

Some high reputation magazines have covered the brand; their products and services have been discussed. Magazines such as high times, merry Jane, ministry of hemp, and dope magazine have covered the brand effectively.

The farms where the brand obtains their hemp are farms that have been licensed to cultivate hemp plants, and they ensure they cultivate according to the regulations of the farm bill. The quality of the hemp used can not be questioned as it is of the best quality available.

This brand uses the best extraction method to obtain CBD from the hemp plant; they mix it with naturally obtained terpenes. This ensures that the gummies' quality, potency, and effectiveness are of the best level.

In addition, they ensure that they put their gummies through third-party lab testing mandated by the F.D.A. This brand is one of the transparent ones, and you can find their C.O.A. posted on their website.

Highlights

High Potency Level:

The concentration of CBD on these products is very high – each of the gummies inside a container has a concentration range of 10 mg, 25 mg, and 50 mg.

The container has a total concentration range of 300 mg, 750 mg, and 1500 mg. These gummies apply to any time of the day; you will take them and rejuvenate your energy level.

This brand produces gummies that effectively improve your mental and physical conditions to help you focus on what is needed and give you a calm and relaxed feeling. Their gummies effectively treat body pain, body aches, and anxiety.

However, we would advise new users to start their dosage from something small, then slowly increase when they feel they need more.

Excellent User Experience:

This brand is popular in the industry; they are one of the foremost brands, and they lead with the top-quality products they produce. Customers and market enthusiasts have waxed about the top quality of their CBD gummies.

The brand always has its CBD gummies sold out before the year runs out. The potency level of the gummies is something the customers relish, and the effectiveness is at a high rate.

The brand also ensures that their gummies have a definite taste that can not be gotten from other brands; they are well invested in ensuring top quality of their products and customer service.

So, when considering gummies to use to help you sleep, this should be one of the top brands on your list; they guarantee you sound sleep that would not drain you out.

Customer Friendliness:

Regardless of how well we assure users of getting their satisfaction from the product, there would still be those that will not get what they need. This brand gives unsatisfied users thirty (30) days after the purchase window to return the product and get 100% of their money back. They also deliver products to users at a fast rate.

However, customers are expected to get their product within five (5) to seven (7) days. They also have a blog section on their website. They post informative articles about cannabis and its benefits and enlighten users on how they make their products and the processes involved. This will help new users gain more knowledge.

Pros

The quality of their products is of the best level.

They only use natural organic band ingredients in producing their gummies.

The flavors they use on their gummies are fruit-like.

The extraction method they employ in getting the compound out of the plant is

very effective.

The brand assures users of high-level quality with great taste.

They are open about their manufacturing process.

They ensure their gummies are tested by a third-party lab verifying their in-house

claims are right.

Cons

Their gummies are only available for order online.

#5. Fab CBD - Multi-functional THC-free CBD Gummies

This is one of the top producing brands in the industry. They are a customer-oriented brand that looks to satisfy its customer's needs at all times. They ensure that the Hemp plant does not contain G.M.O.s and is free from other substances or chemicals.

They also ensure that third-party labs test their gummies to be sure they are offering users something safe and potent.

This brand is more concerned about the quality of their products than the profit they make from the products. They are very transparent about all their operations. They try to give back to their community from the profit they make from their CBD gummies.

Highlights

Excellent Extraction Method:

They are excellent at what they do because they ensure that the manufacturing process they employ to make their products is of the best level. They source their hemp from farms in Colorado, and they ensure the extraction method they use is one that can extract pure CBD. This will ensure the compound does not contain any harmful substance.

Third-Party Lab Testing:

This brand uses a third-party lab that is ISO-approved. ProVerde Laboratories Is the lab they use to test if their product is the best quality. After these tests, the brand is issued C.O.A.s; they are transparent enough to post their C.O.A. on their website for users to go through and determine if the product is good enough for them.

Customer Service:

The brand's customer service agents have been praised for being some of the best in the industry. They answer customer inquiries adequately. Customers have made it a case to inform other users about the excellent service they provide.

The reviews on their site are mostly positive. When you check on third-party review sites, you will notice the high level of positive reviews on their site. The brand also offers unsatisfied customers a thirty (30) days window to return their product and get 100% of their money back.

Pros

They offer users products that are affordable.

Users can easily consume their CBD gummies.

Their CBD gummies offer users great taste.

Users tend to feel the effects of the gummies quickly.

Cons

Their delivery takes longer than the other brands on our list.

How We Made Our List Of The Most Recommended CBD Sleep Gummies

The research needed to ensure we recommend high-level products had to be thorough and detailed. We could have just selected the popular brands, but we decided against that.

So instead, we curated the names of all the cannabis manufacturing brands in the industry, then compared each of these brands with a list of our factors.

CBD products are not only meant for the rich and glamorous; they are affordable for the ordinary man also. These products are diverse, but they all offer a high level of effectiveness. These products are oil, tinctures, gummies, edibles, and others.

However, our focus is on the best CBD gummies. They are probably the most convenient way to consume CBD – they are less expensive than the rest of the products but still offer the same potency level as the others. The major difference is the speed of absorption might be slower than the others, but you will get the worth for your money.

However, there is a problem with this industry. The problem is not the varieties of available products; the problem is the brands that are manufacturing these products. The increase in CBD popularity meant the few brands involved before needed help to meet the demand.

These factors are markers we expect each brand to have or have reached. As a result, we intend to recommend brands that offer you high-quality products without causing you any severe side effects.

What We Looked For:

Experience:

The number of years each brand has been in the industry matters a lot in determining if they will provide you with a quality product.

Some brands have been in the industry for decades, and they are still relevant now; they could have only achieved that by consistently producing high-quality products.

Customer Satisfaction:

The reviews about the company will tell you a lot about the brand. Customers that are not satisfied with a product will always be the first to yell out their concerns in the comments section.

From these reviews, it was easy for us to tell if customers were satisfied with these gummies or not. Companies with a high amount of positive reviews were at the top of our selection list.

Services Offered:

The product that is being offered has to be of the best quality before it is considered on our list. However, the product's quality is not the only thing that decides the brand's quality.

The brands we have selected are of the best expertise In the Industry. They are not only invested in creating top-quality products, but they also offer users great customer service.

Buying Guide: Factors To Research Before Making A Choice Of CBD Gummies For Getting Sound Sleep

We can not force you to accept our recommended list – we understand if you would trust your research more than ours.

However, you need adequate knowledge of the industry to determine which product is great and which one is a scam.

Therefore, we have taken the liberty to list out factors that you should check out to determine the status of the products.

CBD Type:

The type of CBD you consume somehow determines the effect you will feel. There are three (3) types of CBD strains: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate. Each of these strains has different benefits and composition.

For example, full-spectrum CBD contains some amount of T.H.C. and other compounds. Broad-spectrum strains contain CBD with other compounds. At the same time, CBD isolate contains only CBD.

Source of the Hemp:

The hemp quality is essential to determining the quality of the end product. You have to be vigilant about this – some brands patronize hemp farms that cultivate their hemp using harmful chemicals to the body. You must know where the brand sources its hemp from.

Customer Reviews:

We advise you to go through customer reviews online to determine if there are complaints about the product. This is the best avenue for you to know if the product you want to buy is good quality or less. In addition, you can rest assured that unsatisfied customers will air their concerns on the brand's website or social media.

FAQs About CBD Gummies For Sleep

Q1: Are CBD Gummies Effective in Causing Sound Sleep?

There are CBD gummies that are made specially to treat insomnia. According to the reviews online, they are very effective.

Q2: Can I Get Addicted To CBD?

No, you can not get addicted to CBD. The compound users of cannabis get addicted to is T.H.C., and there is little quantity of T.H.C. in CBD gummies.

Conclusion: Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Relaxation

There are plenty of CBD products for users of cannabis to patronize; however, CBD gummies for sleep have taken the forefront in recent times.

The convenience of consuming these gummies has made users love them more than other products. They might not have an immediate effect, but you are guaranteed to enjoy using these products.

Due to the number of scam brands in the industry, it has become difficult for users to determine which brand is legit.

This mostly affects beginners who have no prior knowledge of the market. Therefore, we have put together this list of the five best brands. That way, you can patronize any of them and get a quality product.