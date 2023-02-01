5 Best CBD Gummies For Pain & Inflammation Of 2023 | Pittsburgh City Paper





CBD products have become quite popular among the younger generation and the old, who are slowly beginning to appreciate hemp's health and therapeutic benefits.

Speaking of benefits, today we will get more specific and talk about pain management. Be it mild or chronic pain. New research has brought to light that consumers can use CBD gummies to manage these types of pain.

This is good news, especially for people who have suffered from chronic pain such as arthritis, cancer pain, migraines, and exercise-related injuries, amongst many others, for a long time.

This article will look into some reputable CBD gummies brands available in the market that consumers can use to manage pain.

Top 5 CBD Gummies For Pain Relief

#1. Exhale Wellness - Overall Best CBD Gummies For Pain; Top Selling

Exhale Wellness is the #1 leading brand in the cannabis industry. They are well-known for producing some of the best CBD products. It has been made possible by their ongoing research and commitment to tapping into the healing properties found within CBD.

Similarly, they seek to empower people to explore and embrace a more natural and healthier lifestyle by exploring other alternatives to medicine.

The company's headquarters are based in Los Angeles, California, and it consists of researchers, agriculturists, and enthusiasts who have decades of experience working with hemp. Their commitment and dedication are well geared towards research and innovation to better their products.

Highlights

Undoubtedly, Exhale produces some of the best quality CBD gummies available. It is made possible through a series of well-executed processes.

For starters, Exhale only uses the best grade of hemp to make its products. They work in cohorts with a group of hemp farmers based in Colorado, where they source their hemp – Colorado is well-known to be one of the regions producing some of the best, locally grown, high-quality hemp in the U.S.

During the extraction of CBD, they use the supercritical CO2 extraction method to ensure they get the purest form of the extract while maintaining the quality of the hemp.

After extraction, the CBD is infused into their very natural edible gummies. The results? Highly potent, full-spectrum CBD gummies come in a wide range of flavors and colors.

There are many reasons to love Exhale products. Some of our favorite properties of the products include:

Quality of Ingredients

The gummies are made from 100% organic and natural ingredients, making them suitable for consumption by just about anyone. In addition, the company does not use artificial flavors or coloring when making these gummies.

Although highly potent, we love that they have made it easy to manage the doses. Each container comes filled with 30 gummies containing about 25 mg of CBD.

In addition, their products are available in two sizes – 750 mg and 1500 mg, which makes them suitable for both beginners and experienced users.

Third-party Lab Test Analysis

Second, through lab tests, ExhaleWellness products are tested and approved for safety and purity. They subject their products to third-party lab testing to verify they are free from impurities as standard practice.

A Certificate of Analysis is awarded to this accord. The lab results are posted on their official website page for the public.

Pros

Highly potent Full-spectrum CBD gummies

The CBD gummies contain less than 0.3% THC

CBD gummies are made from 100% natural and organic ingredients with no

artificial additives

Third-party lab tested for safety and purity.

Provide a 30-day money-back guarantee

They offer a 20% discount to new clients on their first purchase. More discounts

are available once you sign up on their website.

Free and fast shipping for all their products

Cons

Clients can only purchase Exhale products online via their official website.

Exhale's products are a bit more expensive than other similar brands.

#2. BudPop - Strongest CBD Gummies For Anti-Inflammatory; Non-GMO

If you are looking to enjoy the benefits of CBD gummies, then you have come to the right place. BudPop is widely known for making some of the best CBD gummies for alleviating pain and stress relief. These CBD gummies rank the highest in popularity of all the hemp-related products they make.

Although the budpop’s CBD gummies is relatively new to the market, its commitment to making high-quality products has made them rise quickly in the market to become one of the most recognized brands.

A quick look into the brand, and you can already tell how different it is from the rest of the brands in the market.

BudPop is this young, vibrant, energetic brand that focuses on a certain demographic – the young generation. However, it is a pleasant surprise to know their products are best suited for a wide range of people.

Highlights

BudPop's motto, 'Pop Pills Not Plants,' has been the building block towards the success of its brand. Their professionals have immersed themselves in research and innovation to develop the best possible product.

Quality of Ingredients

All their products are made from natural ingredients – they are 100% organic and natural. They have liaised with organic hemp farmers based in Nevada from where they source their hemp – using locally grown hemp helps them maintain the quality of their products.

Additionally, they go the extra mile to preserve the purity of the hemp extract. It is made possible by the use of the natural CO2 extraction method. This extraction method ensures CBD is obtained without damaging the plant and neither does it leave any residues behind.

The CBD is then infused into their natural gummies, forming the end product free from toxins or harmful chemicals. Next, the products are subjected to third-party lab testing.

This checks for any impurities to ensure the product is 100% safe for human consumption. After completing the lab test, they are awarded a Certificate of Analysis, and the lab results are posted on their website for public view.

Product Variety

CBD gummies come in different sizes and varieties to cater to their different consumers. Each bottle container contains 30 gummies – each infused with 25 mg of CBD, 10 mg of CBG, and 100 mg of turmeric.

Unlike other brands, BudPop CBD gummies are grouped in different variants depending on their specific purpose. For example, the specific combination geared towards relieving pain is CBD + CBG and turmeric.

Each of these ingredients serves a specific purpose; for example – the turmeric component is incorporated to help in reducing inflammation and pain. In addition, CBG acts as an antifungal and antibacterial component hence quite effective at reducing swelling.

Pros

Products are vegan-friendly – made from 100% natural and organic ingredients.

Contain less than 0.3% of THC

Highly potent, full-spectrum CBD gummies

CBD Gummies are third-party tested and approved for safety and purity

First-time buyers are offered a 20% discount on their first purchases

Have a 30-day money-back guarantee

Excellent and professional customer service personnel

Cons

Clients can only purchase BudPop's products online via their official website.

Items do not ship to all states.

#3. Cheef Botanicals - Recommended CBD Capsules Pain Recovery

It is hard to go wrong with Cheef Botanicals. It is perhaps the only brand on the market that leaves no stone unturned when it comes to tapping into the therapeutic benefits of hemp.

Cheef botanical’s CBD gummies is run by a group of dedicated and committed young professionals who are cannabis enthusiasts. Their aim – is to soldier a revolution within the hemp industry through innovation, education, and product quality.

As such, they have also made it part of their purpose to educate the general public on the health and therapeutic benefits of cannabis.

These efforts are to help end stigmatization and get more people to embrace the use of cannabis as part of their everyday lifestyle.

Highlights

Cheef Botanicals products are not only high quality but quite effective at their intended purpose. This efficiency level can only be achieved by uttermost dedication, planning, and innovation of the manufacturing process.

Some of the measures put in place to ensure they maintain their quality standards include:

Quality Of Ingredients

Cheef Botanical's only purpose is to use the most superior quality ingredients to make their CBD gummies.

For starters, they ensure only to use high-quality locally grown hemp to extract CBD. The brand has liaised with local organic hemp farmers based in Colorado.

It is from them that they source their hemp. The extraction process used is the natural CO2 extraction process that seeks to preserve the purity of the extract and preserve the hemp plant.

Second, they use all-natural ingredients to make their CBD gummies, meaning that they are vegan-friendly – non-GMO, gluten-free, and free from artificial flavors and colors.

Some of the ingredients used to make the gummies include green tea, garcinia Cambogia, CBD, and Calcium.

Product Variety

Cheef Botanical CBD gummies come in different sizes and flavors.

Each bottle contains 30 gummies, each individually infused with either 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, or 100 mg of CBD.

The bottles also come in different sizes, including 300 mg, 750 mg, and 1500 mg. These options make it easy to market their products to beginner and experienced CBD gummies users.

Lab Testing

All Cheef Botanical CBD gummies are subjected to third-party lab testing before being available to the general public. Lab testing is important as it helps verify the products are safe and pure for human consumption.

A Certificate of Analysis is often awarded after completing the test. For reputable brands such as this, they ensure to post the updated lab results on their official website.

Product Summary

These gummies are unlike any you have probably had before. They come well packaged in an attractive container.

Their taste might put you off; first, they do not have the usual fruity flavors like other brands. Instead, they have this earthy taste that is a bit tolerable. However, it will likely not matter in about an hour after the effects of the gummies start to kick in.

Cheef Botanical CBD gummies have the therapeutic effects of helping alleviate pain and induce feelings of relaxation and calmness, which might be what you need after a long, tiresome day.

Pros

CBD gummies are vegan friendly; made from 100% natural and organic

ingredients

Highly potent full-spectrum CBD gummies

It contains less than 0.3% of THC

Offer free shipping for all their products

Offer a 30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

A bit pricier than other similar brands

Their earthy taste might be appalling to some users

Shipping is relatively slow

#4. Hollyweed CBD - Full Spectrum CBD Gummy For Joint Pain

This is probably the brand if you are into holistic living and sustainability. Hollyweed CBD is an eco-friendly cannabis brand that has been in business for over a decade. It is made up of cannabis enthusiasts who believe in using plant-based supplements as an alternative to modern medicine.

Hollyweed’s CBD gummies purpose has always been to tap into the healing benefits of cannabis to achieve complete body and mind wellness. They are also actively involved in educating the public about the benefits of hemp in promoting overall wellness.

Their endless dedication and efforts have made this brand rise in popularity. Cannabis enthusiasts can tell you that this brand is among the few that offer the best quality products at very affordable prices. By making their products affordable to everyone, they hope to get more people on board.

Highlights

Quality of Ingredients

One good thing about Hollyweed is that they do not compromise on product quality. On the contrary, they are always working to better their products through research and innovation.

They always source the best ingredients to keep up with their quality standards. For starters, the company collaborates with local hemp farmers from whom they obtain their hemp.

Then, to source CBD, they use the natural CO2 extraction method. It is necessary as it helps to preserve the hemp plant, all while ensuring they maintain the purity of the CBD extract.

The extract is then infused in natural edible gummies to develop their highly potent full–spectrum CBD gummies.

Packaging

Hollyweed CBD gummies come in 300 mg, 750 mg, and 1500 mg bottles of 100% natural and organic gummies. Each bottle contains 30 gummies making it easy to track your daily dosage.

Lab Testing

Hollyweed products undergo third-party lab testing to verify their safety and purity for human consumption. Lab analysis is done to check the quality of ingredients and potency of the product and establish if it contains any impurities or toxins that might make it harmful to your health.

Upon successful completion, the product is awarded a Certificate of Analysis (COA) as proof, and the results are posted on their official website for the public.

Taste

Hollyweed CBD gummies are unmatched when it comes to flavors. The brand has achieved the perfect blend of flavors and ingredients with its CBD gummies. Some of the options available include strawberry, grape, apple, orange, and pineapple.

You are certainly going to enjoy incorporating these gummies into your everyday life.

Pros

High-quality, full-spectrum CBD gummies

Products are made from 100% natural and organic ingredients

Vegan-friendly; free from artificial additives, non-GMO, gluten-free

Third-party lab tested and approved for safety and purity

Highly potent CBD gummies

30-day money-back guarantee

Offer 25% discount to first-time clients

Cons

Clients can only purchase their products online via their official website

It does not ship to all states

#5. Fab CBD - Popular Organic CBD Gummies To Heal Pain & Inflammation

Last on the list is FAB CBD – a Tampa-based company with over 5 years of experience doing business in the hemp industry.

Its main aim has always been to provide the best quality CBD products consumers can find. By doing so, they hope to develop a culture of health and wellness by tapping into the benefits of hemp.

They are known to have great dedication to research and innovation to better their products. One unique aspect of this brand is that they value its customer feedback and satisfaction.

They are constantly gathering feedback from their consumers through surveys to help them know how they can make their products better for them.

Highlights

Quality of Ingredients

FAB CBD gummies are made from CBD isolate oils obtained from the best quality hemp. The hemp they use is locally sourced from organic hemp farms in Colorado.

Their website has specifically stated that they use the natural CO2 extraction method to extract CBD from hemp. This method is used to preserve the purity of the CBD extract and prevent damage to the hemp plant.

The CBD is then infused into the edible gummies and other ingredients, and the result is some highly potent, full-spectrum CBD gummies.

While on this, it is important to note that FAB CBD uses all-natural and organic ingredients to make their CBD gummies. All their ingredients are non-GMO, gluten-free, and with no artificial flavors or colors.

Instead, they use tapioca syrup and organic cane sugar to make them tasty then they add natural coloring to make them delightful to the eyes.

It makes them suitable for many people since organic ingredients rarely cause any allergic or negative side effects when consumed.

Product Variety

FAB CBD has a unique way of categorizing its products.

Their CBD gummies are available in 'Anytime' and 'Nighttime.'

Consumers can use the 'anytime' gummies according to their needs. They contain 25 mg of CBD per gummy. The Nighttime gummies are specifically to be consumed at night, and they contain 12.5 mg of CBD per gummy.

Third-party lab testing

FAB CBD is strict on preserving the quality standards of their products; they always see that they subject their gummies to third-party lab testing to verify their safety and purity.

Lab test analysis checks for toxins or impurities in the product; similarly, they also check for ingredients used, potency levels, etc.

A Certificate of Analysis is often awarded after completing the analysis. In addition, the lab results are posted on their official website to foster trust and transparency with their clients.

Pros

FAB CBD gummies are highly potent and hence have a long-lasting effect when

consumed

They are made from 100% natural and organic ingredients

Contain less than 0.3% THC

Offer a 30-day money-back guarantee

Third-party lab tested and approved for safety and purity

Website is user-friendly

Excellent customer support team

Offer transparency to their clients

Cons

Unlike other brands, they do not have offers and discounts for their clients.

Only ships within the US

How We Made This List Of Best CBD Gummies For Pain?

Our experts did not select this list of CBD gummies at random but rather through a very extensive and intentional process. This process aimed to develop a list of some of the most trusted CBD brands in the market.

To come up with our list, we first had to highlight all the brands that seem to be creating waves in the industry. The next step involved assessing each brand using a few key criteria we had established to narrow it down to the top 5 brands of best CBD gummies in this article.

When comparing the brands, some of the key factors we considered included:

Source of CBD

Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is an active ingredient in hemp. Hence, to make high-quality CBD gummies, it needs to be extracted from high-quality hemp plants. Companies can only obtain this quality of hemp from locally grown hemp.

Additionally, one of the laws governing the industrial manufacturing of hemp is that the hemp used should be locally grown.

Our team researched to find out where each company sourced its CBD. We eliminated any brand that did not meet our qualifications from the findings.

Brand Reputation

People's opinions of a brand are important in determining its reputation. So, we checked online to find out what clients had to say about their experience with the brands on the list. We also researched credible review sites to determine how each brand rated among similar brands on the market.

Also, on reputation, we considered how long a brand has been in business – consideration was given to brands that have been around for a long period. The assumption is that they would only survive this long in the market by consistently providing high-quality products to their clients.

High-Quality And Clean Ingredients

The CBD gummies that made it to the top of this list are of superior quality. We sourced each brand's ingredients list to determine the specific ingredients they use to make their CBD gummies. Priority was given to the brands that seemed committed to offering quality products to their clients.

Some of the factors we considered in determining quality include ingredients used, natural ingredients free from artificial flavors or colors, the process used in manufacturing, and independent third-party lab testing.

Pricing

Hemp products can be quite expensive. It takes a lot of time, money, and effort to cultivate, harvest, and manufacture hemp. Considering this, one might understand why some leading brands offer their products at a higher price.

However, some brands are using this aspect to extort unsuspecting clients. But you need to keep in mind that sometimes there is no correlation between price and quality.

Therefore, we considered brands that offered good quality products at competitive prices when looking at this criteria.

Customer Support and Policies

Most, if not all, of the brands listed here operate online. We all know there are a lot of uncertainties that come with purchasing items online.

Any reputable company should ensure they have a fast-responding and professional team of customer care personnel. Similarly, they need to have favorable policies that give consumers the confidence to shop from them.

These are both important aspects we considered when making this list. In addition, we sought to find out how responsive each brand was to queries and considered brands with excellent customer policies.

Buying Guide - 5 Crucial Points To Look For CBD Gummies For Pain

So, you have read our list of recommendations, but you still feel you have not yet found the best CBD gummies for your specific needs.

Do not worry – we do understand. However, as much as we offer you our recommendation, we still advise our readers to do their research and not just take our word.

You need to look for certain factors to keep you safe from falling prey to scam businesses.

Customer Reviews

There is no better way to know if a company lives up to its promises than by finding out what previous clients have to say about their experiences with their products. Therefore, before buying any products, go to online websites and review sites.

From these reviews, you will be able to know prior what to expect when you purchase particular products – the benefits, side effects, if any, effectiveness of the product, etc.

Quality of Ingredients

You should know that the FDA does not regulate CBD gummies since they do not consider these products medicinal. Also, there is not enough scientific research to back up claims of the benefits of CBD.

Therefore, we recommend you only purchase products made from natural and organic ingredients to be safe. For most reputable brands, you will find their list of ingredients and lab analysis tests on their website.

Another important aspect to consider with this is the source of hemp. Our recommendation would be only to consider brands that use locally sourced hemp. It is hemp cultivated as per the guideline of the 2018 Farm Bill; hence you can be sure of its purity.

Level of THC

As per the law guidelines, CBD products should not contain more than 0.3% THC. Be keen to learn about this from brands before purchasing their products.

Most often, products that contain more than the legal amount of THC usually have negative side effects on consumers. If you consume them, you are likely to experience feelings of being high.

Dosage

Especially for new users, knowing the amount of CBD is just as important as knowing the components of the product.

Most CBD gummies come in different varieties, sizes, and dosages. Therefore, if you are a beginner at using CBD gummies, we would recommend you start by trying out smaller doses and learn how your body tolerates the product. Once you build enough tolerance, you can adjust your dose accordingly.

Manufacturers often include dosage recommendations on their product labels. You can go by this or seek professional advice.

Type of CBD

There are three different types of CBD, namely full-spectrum CBD, Broad-spectrum CBD, and CBD isolate. Each of these has different composition; hence when consumed, they derive different effects on the consumer.

When researching, find out the type of CBD used for the particular product to determine if it will suit your intended use.

FAQs On CBD Gummies For Pain

Q. Do CBD Gummies Make You High?

No, As the law requires, CBD gummies often contain less than 0.3% THC. With such a small amount of THC, it is unlikely that they will have any psychoactive effects.

Q. Do I Need a Medical Prescription to Buy CBD Gummies?

No, CBD gummies for pain are considered supplements, and never should they replace your prescribed medicine. Therefore, just like with any other supplements, you do not need a medical prescription to buy them.

Q.Are CBD Supplements Safe for Consumption?

Yes, But there are certain instances where one should be careful when using these products. For example:

If you have any underlying medical conditions

If you are pregnant or breastfeeding

If you are on other forms of medication

If you fall under any one of these categories, we advise you to consult with your doctor before you start taking the CBD gummies.

Q. Are CBD Gummies Addictive?

No, There is no scientific proof, nor is there any claim from consumers reporting to have become addicted to CBD gummies.

Since they have low levels of CBD, these gummies can be used daily for a long time without getting you addicted.

Q. What Are the Potential Side Effects of Using CBD Gummies?

Generally, most people have a good tolerance to CBD gummies. However, in case of any side effects, it might include:

Drowsiness

Vomiting

Low blood pressure

Dry Mouth

Nausea

Loss of appetite and consequently leading to weight loss

If you notice any of these effects, discontinue your use of CBD gummies and seek professional help.

Also, you should exercise caution after using these gummies since you might develop impaired judgment. Avoid using heavy machinery or driving, or any other activity that might lead to injury.

Q. How Do CBD Gummies Work to Relieve Pain?

CBD contains an active ingredient found in hemp called cannabidiol which has been stated to help reduce inflammation and ease pain. It depends on,

The potency of the CBD gummies

Type of CBD used

Effectiveness of other supporting ingredients used

Q. How Many CBD Gummies Should I Take Per Day to Relieve Pain?

There are a lot of factors to consider when making this decision, including – weight, age, tolerance, metabolism rate, etc.

Therefore, finding your ideal dosage might take a bit of guesswork. However, it is advisable you start with a low dose and gradually increase until you achieve your desired effect.

Q. When Is the Best Time to Take CBD Gummies for Pain?

Whenever you need them.

The best thing about best CBD gummies for pain is convenient and easy to use. They are also capable of providing immediate relief from pain.

Conclusion : Which Brand Is The Best For CBD Gummies To Treat Pain?

CBD gummies have quickly gained popularity, with people praising them for their many health benefits. Therefore, we believe that they can help you with that mild or chronic pain you have suffered for a long time.

The good thing is that there is no shortage of reputable brands in the market – just like the ones we have on this list. But, of course, these are just our opinions, which you can choose to go by. But you are at liberty to do your research and find out more.

Whatever you find out, we are sure we can all agree on one thing at the end of the day: CBD products are a game-changer and quite effective at relieving pain with a myriad of other health benefits.

As we conclude, we hope this article has given you a better understanding of CBD Gummies, and you are now well prepared to make an informed choice.