Best CBD Gummies For Pain Relief in 2023 | Pittsburgh City Paper

We've all heard the buzz around CBD— that all-natural compound found in cannabis plants that promises relaxation without the high. But with the market flooded with countless products, from oils to tinctures, choosing the right form for pain relief can be a real puzzle. Enter CBD gummies: a delicious and discreet way to combat pain.

These bite-sized treats aren’t just about the novelty; they pack a powerful punch against chronic aches and pains. Imagine getting your daily dose of pain relief in a gummy bear or worm! Sounds too good to be true? Stick around. In this article, we'll delve into the best CBD gummies out there designed especially for pain management.

Our Top 5 Picks For Best CBD Gummies For Pain

Elevate - Overall Best CBD Gummies For Pain, Editor’s Pick CBDistillery - Strongest CBD Gummies For Pain cbdMD - Most Popular Pain Relief Gummies Fab CBD - High Quality CBD Gummies For Back Pain CBDfx - Best CBD Edibles For Pain Management

1. Elevate - Overall Best CBD Gummies For Pain, Editor’s Pick

When it comes to exploring the world of CBD, few brands have garnered the attention that Elevate has managed. Driven by a clear mission to deliver quality and authenticity, Elevate ensures that customers receive top-notch CBD products directly from their farms. Their commitment to the entire product lifecycle, from growing to shipping, reflects a genuine dedication to both product quality and customer satisfaction.

With their strong online presence, frequent engagement with users on social platforms, and a website that shouts transparency, it's evident that they are in the CBD business for the long haul. Plus, their "from our farms directly to your door" promise offers a unique trust factor many brands might lack.

Product Highlights

Organic Integrity: Elevate champions a commitment to natural, clean ingredients. By using 100% organic materials, they guarantee that each gummy is free from harmful pesticides, herbicides, and synthetic additives. This not only assures the purity of each gummy but also vouches for its superior quality, allowing users to indulge with confidence.

CBD Strength: Elevate's gummies are infused with full-spectrum CBD, which means they harness the complete range of cannabinoids present in the hemp plant. This leads to what many believe is an "entourage effect," where multiple compounds work synergistically to amplify the overall benefits. It offers an enriched, more potent experience for users seeking pain relief.

No High: Many are wary of the psychoactive effects often associated with cannabis. Elevate's gummies alleviate this concern by containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC, ensuring that while users reap the myriad benefits of CBD, they won't experience any undesired psychoactive effects. It's all the goodness without the high.

Flavor Variety: One size doesn't fit all, especially when it comes to taste. Elevate recognizes this and offers gummies in an array of delightful flavors. Whether it's the tangy kick of Blue Razz, the classic sweetness of Strawberry, or the refreshing zest of Peach Lemonade, there's a flavor to tantalize every palate.

Potency Choices:Every individual's CBD need is unique. Elevate caters to this by offering gummies in two potencies: 25mg and 100mg. This allows users, whether they are beginners or seasoned CBD enthusiasts, to choose a strength that aligns perfectly with their wellness goals and tolerance levels.

Packed Quantity: Consistency is key for any wellness routine. With 30 gummies in every jar, Elevate ensures that users won't find themselves running out anytime soon. This generous count is ideal for sustained use, providing a steady CBD intake over an extended period, thus supporting uninterrupted wellness journeys.

Pros:

Cruelty-free, with no animal gelatin.

Variety of flavors.

Subscription option with a 25% discount.

Direct farm-to-door approach.

Rigorous third-party testing.

Cons:

No international shipping.

Customer Experience

Customers rave about the delightful taste and effectiveness of Elevate's Full Spectrum CBD Gummies for pain. Many report feeling waves of relaxation, making these gummies a favorite to help unwind after exhausting days. The fruity, fresh taste combined with the soothing effects seems to strike the right chord. A notable sentiment is the brand's responsiveness and eagerness to engage, as seen in their interaction asking for repeat customer discounts. Moreover, Elevate stands firmly behind their product, offering guarantees and a transparent return policy, ensuring customers feel valued and heard.

2. CBDistillery - Strongest CBD Gummies For Pain

CBDistillery stands out as a pioneering brand in the CBD industry. With its roots deeply embedded in high-grade, non-GMO, industrial hemp cultivation, the company prides itself on adhering to natural farming practices. Not just about producing CBD products, CBDistillery is dedicated to educating the masses about CBD's potential benefits such as pain relief.

Their commitment to quality and transparency has earned them a seal of approval from the US Hemp Authority, indicating adherence to high standards. All products undergo rigorous third-party lab testing, ensuring only top-tier items reach consumers. With its strong presence in the market and a wide range of products, CBDistillery offers not just a CBD product, but a promise of integrity and potency.

Product Highlights

Full Spectrum Gummies: One of the major assets of CBDistillery's gummies is their Full Spectrum nature. This means that the gummies not only contain CBD but also include a range of other cannabinoids, flavonoids, and natural hemp terpenes. This bouquet of compounds operates in what is known as the 'Entourage Effect,' enhancing the therapeutic effects of CBD.

Diverse Formulations: The brand offers a wide variety of CBD gummy formulations catering to different needs – be it relaxation, recovery, sleep, or focus. This ensures that there’s something for everyone, no matter what their specific health or wellness goal might be.

Quality and Purity: CBDistillery guarantees that its gummies are derived from high-quality, non-GMO, industrial hemp. The addition of being third-party lab tested ensures that consumers receive a product that's both potent and free from harmful additives or contaminants.

Potency: With a whopping 900mg of Cannabidiol (CBD) per gummy bottle, and a 1000mg CBD tincture, CBDistillery ensures that consumers get a potent dose in every serving. Such concentrations make these gummies particularly suitable for those seeking pain relief.

Clean and Ethical Ingredients: The ingredients list boasts clean and naturally-derived components, such as organic natural flavors and US-grown industrial hemp. In addition to this, their adherence to cruelty-free practices makes the brand a favorite among ethically-conscious consumers.

Pros:

High-quality, non-GMO hemp.

Natural farming practices.

Certified by the US Hemp Authority.

Transparency in production.

Full Spectrum benefits (Entourage Effect).

Cons:

Not suitable for those avoiding sugar.

Some might find the gummies too potent for their liking.

Customer Experience

In general, customers talk about the tangible benefits they receive from CBDistillery's gummies. The ease of use, coupled with the delightful flavors, make consumption a treat rather than a chore. Many have expressed a notable improvement in pain management, relaxation, and overall wellness. The brand's commitment to quality resonates well with its user base, reflected in the plethora of positive reviews and high ratings. With a mission of both selling and educating, CBDistillery has succeeded in establishing trust and loyalty among its vast customer base. While individual experiences may vary, the overarching sentiment is one of satisfaction and gratitude.

3. cbdMD - Most Popular Pain Relief Gummies

CbdMD is a leading brand in the CBD industry, known for its commitment to quality and innovation. With a broad array of products that cater to various needs, cbdMD has cemented its reputation as a trustworthy provider of hemp-derived products. A significant part of their appeal lies in their commitment to transparency, as evidenced by their detailed product descriptions and customer reviews.

They are also dedicated to inclusivity, evident from their variety of CBD products tailored for both humans and pets. As the CBD wave continues to surge, cbdMD stands out by providing its consumers with THC-free products, ensuring they reap the pain relieving benefits of CBD without any psychoactive effects.

Product Highlights

CBD Gummies: Among their extensive product line, cbdMD’s CBD gummies have garnered significant attention. These aren’t your average gummies; they combine deliciousness with the therapeutic benefits of CBD. Made from hemp-derived CBD extract and high-quality vegan ingredients, they are designed to help manage pain, everyday stress, improve sleep quality, assist with workout recovery, and more.

Types of CBD Infusion:

Broad Spectrum Gummies: This range has a rich profile of cannabinoids without the presence of THC. The NSF certified variant ensures extra quality assurance, especially for those very meticulous about the contents of their supplements.

Full Spectrum Gummies: Ensuring a whole plant experience, these gummies include all the naturally occurring compounds in the cannabis plant, including THC, but within legal limits.

Specialized Formulations:

Calming Gummies: Perfect for those seeking relaxation without the sedative effects. It contains more ashwagandha, known for its stress-reducing properties, and excludes melatonin.

Sleep Aid Gummies: Specially formulated to improve sleep quality, it contains a blend of melatonin, valerian root, chamomile, and lemon balm. It also includes ashwagandha, L-theanine, and GABA for enhanced relaxation and sleep induction.

Additional Varieties:

CBD Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies: A health enthusiast's delight, combining the benefits of CBD with the wellness attributes of apple cider vinegar.

CBD Immunity Gummies: Tailored to bolster the immune system, this variant is ideal for those looking for an added shield, especially in trying times.

Quality & Ingredients: cbdMD emphasizes natural, vegan, and high-quality ingredients. The hemp-derived CBD extract is complemented by organic cane sugar, non-GMO tapioca syrup (a healthier substitute to high-fructose corn syrup), and plant-based pectin.

Potency and Pricing: The gummies come in various strengths, allowing users to choose based on their requirements. The prices range from $39.99 for specific variants and can go up to $189.99, especially for the specialty types like the Full Spectrum Calming CBD Gummies.

Pros:

Hemp-derived, THC-free products.

Transparent product specifications and descriptions.

Vegan ingredients.

Non-GMO sweeteners used.

Additional beneficial ingredients in specialty gummies.

Cons:

Effects may vary for each individual.

Some people might not like the taste.

Customer Experience

Customers seem to love cbdMD’s CBD gummies. The brand enjoys an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 9,000 reviews, indicating a high level of satisfaction. Many consumers appreciate the product's efficacy in alleviating pain and improving sleep. The taste of the gummies, combined with their health benefits, seems to be a winning combination. While most reviews are positive, some consumers might have preferred a different flavor or experienced varying results. However, the general consensus is that cbdMD’s CBD gummies are a worthwhile investment for those seeking pain relief and other benefits.

4. Fab CBD - High Quality CBD Gummies For Back Pain

Fab CBD, a US-based brand established in 2017, has cemented itself as a trusted source of CBD products for consumers seeking quality, consistency, and efficacy. Built upon a commitment to bring hemp-based supplements to the everyday person, the brand stands out for its no-nonsense approach—eschewing gimmicks and overhyped marketing for real, tangible results.

Fab CBD's philosophy revolves around formulating products with precision, clear intent, and specific purpose. With an exhaustive range of offerings—from tinctures to pet treats—the brand’s CBD gummies have emerged as a star product, balancing flavor with wellness in a chewy treat.

Product Highlights

Fab CBD offers gummies in delightful flavors, ranging from fruity options like Guava and Melon to specialized ones like the Nighttime Sleep Gummies. Their consistency emulates the popular candy-like texture, ensuring an enjoyable treat without the typical earthy taste of CBD.

They present a diverse offering tailored to varying needs. The Delta 9 Gummies, available in Guava and Melon, deliver 5mg of D9 THC per serving. For those seeking relaxation and sleep, the Nighttime Sleep Gummies offer 12.5mg of CBD per serving. The Anytime Gummies are versatile with a substantial 25mg of CBD, perfect for any time of the day. The clear dosage indication on each product allows users to easily manage their intake.

In terms of quality, Fab CBD uses premium ingredients without unnecessary fillers or additives. Their commitment to safety and potency is evident through third-party lab testing of every batch. The CBD in the gummies is ethically sourced from top-notch farms, ensuring a high-quality end product.

While offering a premium experience, Fab CBD ensures the gummies remain affordable. The online shopping experience is seamless, and their knowledgeable customer service team makes the process even more straightforward. Beyond selling products, the brand offers a comprehensive knowledge base, including FAQs, to guide users. Their commitment to transparency shines through in detailed product descriptions and readily available lab reports.

Pros:

Premium, quality-sourced ingredients.

Third-party lab-tested for potency and purity.

Delicious, candy-like taste for palatable consumption.

Reputable brand with a track record of positive reviews.

Easy online shopping experience.

Cons:

High demand may lead to occasional stock outages.

Premium pricing may not be suitable for all budgets.

Customer Experience

The world of CBD can often be overwhelming, but Fab CBD has managed to simplify the journey for its patrons. Customers appreciate the brand’s dedication to education, as evident from their detailed knowledge base. The ordering process is a breeze, making it convenient for both first-time and returning shoppers. Also, Fab CBD’s responsive customer service team is always at the ready, ensuring queries and concerns are addressed promptly. The overarching sentiment is one of trust, reliability, and satisfaction, as users can confidently incorporate FAB’s gummies into their wellness routines, knowing they’re backed by quality and integrity.

5. CBDfx - Best CBD Edibles For Pain Management

Established in the heart of Southern California, CBDfx has managed to cement its place as one of the leading brands in the rapidly growing CBD industry. What sets CBDfx apart is its commitment to delivering high-quality, organic, and innovative CBD products. Priding themselves on their transparency, CBDfx offers lab reports for every product they produce, ensuring consumers are getting what's promised.

Their commitment to natural and holistic wellness is evident in their sourcing of the best organic hemp plants, free from pesticides and harmful chemicals. The brand has become a staple for both newcomers and long-time CBD enthusiasts alike. Offering a diverse range of products, from tinctures to topicals, it's their CBD gummies that have garnered significant attention, especially for those seeking relief from pain.

Product Highlights

Organically Grown Hemp Source: CBDfx ensures the utmost quality by sourcing their CBD from organically grown hemp, free from pesticides and harmful chemicals. This not only guarantees a cleaner product but also one that’s potent and effective.

Potent Dosage & Consistency: With each gummy packing 5mg of CBD, users can expect a consistent dose every time they indulge. This helps in maintaining regular CBD levels in the body, essential for effective pain management.

Natural Ingredients Only: CBDfx is committed to holistic health, emphasizing this with their use of all-natural and organic ingredients only. This includes organic cane sugar, organic tapioca syrup, and naturally derived fruit juices for flavoring.

Broad-Spectrum Benefits: These gummies are broad-spectrum, meaning users benefit from various cannabinoids present in the hemp plant, but without any THC. This ensures a well-rounded therapeutic experience without any psychoactive effects.

CO2 Extraction Ensures Purity: Using the renowned CO2 extraction method, CBDfx guarantees a product devoid of harmful solvents. This method is known to maintain the purity and full strength of CBD.

Rigorous Third-Party Lab Testing: Transparency is a core principle of CBDfx. By providing third-party lab test results for each product, they make sure consumers are well-informed about what they're consuming.

Pros:

Effective for pain management.

Delicious flavors available.

Vegan-friendly.

CO2 extraction method ensures purity.

Suitable for daily use.

Cons:

May not be suitable for those with certain dietary restrictions.

Shipping restrictions in certain areas.

Customer Experience:

Customers have been vocal about their positive experiences with CBDfx's CBD gummies. They often highlight the product's efficacy in managing pain and the overall improvement in their quality of life. The delightful flavors and the fact that it's vegan-friendly are additional cherries on top. However, some do mention the slightly higher cost as a potential barrier. But, given the organic quality and effectiveness, many find it to be a worthy investment in their health and wellness journey.

How We Compiled The List of CBD Gummies For Pain?

Here’s our systematic approach to creating this list:

User Reviews and Personal Testimonies

In the digital age, people's reviews have become the modern compass for quality-check. These testimonials formed the foundation of our research. We combed through numerous reviews, seeking out patterns. Were there repeated mentions of pain relief? Were certain products frequently lauded for their effectiveness or potency? Each person's interaction with CBD is inherently unique, but consistent patterns offer valuable insights. Believe it or not, there were many late nights spent, armed with caffeine, sifting through these digital footprints.

Source & Extraction Methods

Think of CBD like any other consumable; you’d want to be certain about its source and how it's processed. This formed the second tier of our evaluation. We gave precedence to gummies derived from premium, organically cultivated hemp. The extraction method used by the brand also played a pivotal role. The CO2 extraction method, recognized for its eco-friendliness and purity, was a benchmark. In essence, if a gummy bore the hallmark of premium hemp and clean extraction, it caught our attention.

Transparency

In the sprawling market of CBD, authenticity is a treasure. Brands might often herald their products as the 'creme de la creme', but only a few support these claims with tangible proof. We were drawn to brands that willingly displayed their third-party lab results. Such transparency allowed us to ascertain the potency of the product and ensure that it lacked any harmful chemicals or an excess of THC. In a nutshell, transparency was a beacon, guiding us to worthy products.

Taste Test

Here’s a universal truth: nobody wants a gummy that tastes like it was crafted in a petri dish. A prime gummy melds efficacy with a delightful taste. Our quest led us to products boasting natural flavoring agents and sweeteners. Extra accolades were in order for brands that went the extra mile, offering options for varied dietary needs, such as vegan or gluten-free versions. A gummy that could both appease the taste buds while slipping in as a guilt-free snack? That was a double win for us.

Value for Money

Financial considerations are undeniably crucial. Yet, it's not just about how light or heavy a product is on the pocket, but about the value it offers for its price. We assessed the gummies not just on their cost but also on their efficacy. Products that promised and delivered excellent results without an exorbitant price tag piqued our interest. And, for the skeptics out there, it's worth noting that not all our picks belonged to the high-end spectrum. There were several budget-friendly options that managed to impress us with their performance.

Buyer’s Guide: What To Look For When Buying CBD Gummies For Pain

Here's a comprehensive buyer's guide to help you make the most informed decision:

Potency and Dosage

CBD gummies vary significantly in terms of their CBD content, usually denoted in milligrams (mg) per piece. It's not just about the milligrams, though. When exploring options for pain relief, it’s paramount to match the product's potency with the severity of your pain and how your body generally interacts with CBD. For newcomers to the CBD realm, it's often recommended to start with a modest dosage. As you familiarize yourself with its effects, you can then adjust accordingly, increasing the dosage until you strike the right balance between relief and any potential side effects.

Understanding the Spectrum - Full, Broad, or Isolate

Exploring the CBD landscape can seem overwhelming, especially with terms like broad spectrum CBD, CBD isolate, and CBD oil flying around. It's essential to understand the spectrum of CBD products available to make the best choice for your needs.

Full-Spectrum: This embodies the entire range of cannabinoids present in the hemp plant, including THC. However, the THC content is maintained below 0.3%. It's often praised for its "entourage effect," where various compounds work together, potentially amplifying therapeutic outcomes.

Broad-Spectrum CBD: This variant captures most cannabinoids but without the THC. If you're cautious about any THC presence while consuming CBD gummies, broad-spectrum might be your go-to. It strikes a balance, ensuring you get a wide range of benefits without the THC component.

Isolate: Representing the purest form, CBD isolate removes all other cannabinoids, focusing solely on CBD. For those who prefer taking CBD gummies without other cannabinoids tagging along, this offers a clear-cut choice.

Also, when discussing products, you might come across spectrum CBD gummies, which refer to gummies infused with either full or broad spectrum CBD oil. Remember, regardless of the spectrum, the key is to understand your preference and needs before consuming CBD gummies.

Ingredient Integrity

The backbone of any commendable gummy lies in its ingredients. Prioritize those crafted using natural components, such as genuine fruit extracts or natural sugars. A brand’s commitment to using organic and natural ingredients often mirrors their dedication to product quality. For individuals with specific allergies or dietary preferences, it’s crucial to pore over ingredient lists. And yes, the market does cater to niche demands, with offerings that are vegan, gluten-free, or devoid of artificial flavors and additives.

Emphasis on Third-Party Lab Testing

In an industry witnessing exponential growth, ensuring the credibility and safety of products becomes paramount. As consumers become more educated and aware, the demand for unbiased validation of product quality also rises. Established brands are responding to this demand by partnering with neutral third-party labs to analyze and confirm their product specifications.

These third-party validations are more than just routine tests. They act as a safeguard, ensuring that the CBD products consumers buy are consistent in quality, free from contaminants, and as potent as advertised. The Certificate of Analysis (COA) becomes the gold standard in this context. Found predominantly on brand websites, this document provides an in-depth breakdown of the product's cannabinoid profile. It also certifies that the product is free from harmful contaminants such as heavy metals, solvents, and pesticides. For the discerning consumer, regularly checking the COA should be a purchasing ritual, ensuring that what they consume is both safe and effective.

Prioritizing Customer-Centric Policies

The soul of a company is often reflected in the way it treats its customers. The detailed intricacies of a company’s return policy, the ease of navigating their guarantees, and the swiftness of their grievance redressal mechanism can often provide significant insights into their core values.

Companies that stand firmly behind their products tend to have more accommodating return policies. Such policies often stretch beyond the standard time frame, offering customers ample opportunity to test and assess the product thoroughly. Furthermore, a company's customer support can be a window into its operations. A brand truly committed to customer satisfaction will boast a team that is not just responsive but also well-informed, guiding consumers with accurate information and genuine assistance.

Championing Ethical and Sustainable Practices

In today’s era, merely offering a good product isn’t enough. Consumers are now more attuned to the broader impact of their purchases. They're assessing brands not just on product quality, but on their global footprint and ethical stance.

Brands that are future-forward understand the importance of sustainable operations. From the seed that's sown to the packaging that envelops the final product, every step offers an opportunity to make a positive impact. This could be through environmentally-friendly farming practices that enrich the soil and minimize carbon footprint or through packaging that either reduces waste or uses materials that are easily recyclable.

Moreover, brands that align with philanthropic missions or social causes resonate more with consumers. Such endeavors, whether it's donating a portion of profits to relevant charities or participating in community upliftment programs, highlight a brand's commitment beyond commerce. In supporting these brands, consumers are not just purchasing a product; they're contributing to a broader cause, ensuring their money is channeled into creating a positive ripple effect in society.

FAQs About CBD Gummies For Pain

Q1. Do CBD gummies help with pain?

Absolutely! Many people have found CBD gummies to be a convenient and effective method for managing pain. CBD, or cannabidiol, is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and its potential in helping to alleviate various types of pain, from muscle soreness to chronic pain conditions. Gummies provide a tasty and discreet way to get your dose. However, keep in mind, everyone's body is different, and while some might experience significant relief, others may need a higher dose or a different method of consumption.

Q2. Are CBD Gummies Safe?

Generally speaking, CBD gummies are safe for consumption. They're usually made with CBD extracted from natural hemp plants and combined with standard gummy ingredients. However, it's essential to purchase from reputable brands like Elevate that undergo third-party testing to ensure purity and quality. If you're on any medications or have underlying health conditions, it's a good idea to consult with a professional before purchasing cbd gummies.

Q3. How long does CBD gummies take to kick in?

Patience is key here! After munching on a CBD gummy, you might be looking at anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours before you start feeling the effects. Why the range? It's because everyone metabolizes CBD differently. Factors like your body weight, metabolism speed, and even what you had for lunch can influence the absorption rate. So, if you're new to the gummy game, give it some time and see how your body reacts.

Q4. Are CBD gummies legal?

The legality of CBD gummies is a bit of a gray area and varies depending on where you are. In the U.S., CBD products derived from hemp containing less than 0.3% THC are legal at the federal level, thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill. However, state laws can differ, so it's a good idea to familiarize yourself with local regulations. In many other countries, the legal status can vary, so always do your homework if you're thinking of traveling with your gummies.

Q5. CBD gummies dosage for pain

When it comes to best CBD gummies for pain management, there isn't a one-size-fits-all dosage. Factors like the severity of the pain, your body weight, and individual tolerance all play a role. For beginners, it's recommended to start with a lower dose, perhaps one gummy or even half, and then assess how you feel after an hour or so. Gradually increasing the dose until you find your "sweet spot" is the best approach. And remember, consistency is key, so give it some time to see the full effects.

Q6. What are the side effects of CBD gummies for pain?

While CBD is generally well-tolerated, some individuals might experience side effects, especially when starting out or changing doses. Common side effects include dry mouth, diarrhea, reduced appetite, drowsiness, or fatigue. It's also worth noting that CBD could interact with certain medications. If you experience any unwanted reactions or if you're on other meds, it's best to seek help to ensure you're on the safe side.

Conclusion: What are the Best CBD Gummies For Pain and Inflammation?

In the ever-evolving world of health and wellness, CBD gummies have emerged as a promising option for pain relief. They offer a convenient and enjoyable way to reap the benefits of CBD, without the hassle of oils or tinctures. While the research is still catching up, many users have reported significant relief from their pain symptoms after consuming these gummies. As always, it's essential to do your homework, ensuring you choose high-quality products from reputable brands.

Among the many options available, Elevate’s CBD Gummies stand out as a top pick for their potency, transparency, and positive customer reviews. Whether you're new to the CBD scene or just exploring gummy options, it's clear that these little treats offer more than just a sweet bite – they may be the pain-relieving solution you've been searching for.