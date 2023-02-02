Best CBD Gummies For Anxiety In 2023 | Pittsburgh City Paper





The state of anxiety and stress isn’t a feeling anyone who enjoys their sense of well-being wants to experience. It’s physically draining and psychologically demanding, and we all try to do what we can to eliminate it when it happens.

While you may have your special way of dealing with stress, many people have found the therapeutic benefits of CBD gummies as a great way to combat its effects.

While CBD products have been around for quite some time, gummies are the relatively more recent version of the popular product in the hemp and cannabis industry.

CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid found in cannabis and hemp plants, and it can help with everything from anxiety to pain relief. Gummies infused with this popular product are among the most popular ways to consume CBD.

They have many advantages over other methods, such as tinctures and capsules, one of which is that you don't have to smoke or vape to enjoy its benefits—you can just pop a few gummies.

We've got you covered if you're looking for the best CBD gummies. We've done all the research for you, so you don't have to. We'll tell you about our top five picks for the best CBD gummies and some other useful information that might be worth considering.

Exhale Wellness - Overall Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety BudPop - Strongest CBD Gummies; Non GMO Cheef Botanicals - Top-Rated Vegan CBD Gummies Hollyweed - Full-Spectrum Isolate CBD Gummies Fab CBD - Most Potent CBD Edibles In Multiple Flavors

#1. Exhale Wellness - Overall Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety Overall, Top Choice

Our top choice is the CBD gummies from the Exhale Wellness brand. The company behind the brand is one of a select group of few that have maintained a high reputation of quality in the hemp and cannabis industry till present.

One major reason behind the quality of Exhale Wellness's wide range of high-quality CBD products is the team of scientists and researchers behind the products. Based in Los Angeles, California, the brand has grown to be one of the most popular names within the CBD consumer community, and it's for all the right reasons.

Exhale Wellness’ CBD gummies come in some of the most appealing flavors and have an excellent consistency that makes them ideal for those looking for a tasty product that also works well. In addition, the brand offers a safe, premium quality product (often at an affordable price), which makes its products easy to choose from over other competitors.

Highlights

High-Quality Hemp Sources

Hemp plants form the primary ingredient in the production of CBD gummies and other CBD-based products. And while some may miss the subtle differences between different strains and the quality of hemp plants in each product, experienced users know that the best CBD products begin with only the best hemp plants around.

Exhale Wellness as a brand understands this too and only uses fully natural and organically cultivated hemp plants from Colorado to produce its CBD gummies and range of products.

Apart from the hemp plants being fully US-grown and generally of higher quality, the farms from which the brand’s hemp plants are sourced are popular for their high-quality hemp cultivation methods.

Third-Party Laboratory Tested

To ensure that its products are maintained to the highest standards, Exhale Wellness frequently subjects its CBD products to independent laboratory evaluations.

This process ensures that the products are kept in line with industry standards of safety and efficiency. In addition, it also gives customers the confidence that the gummies from the popular brand are safe and healthy to consume.

Exhale Wellness conducts this testing on a batch-by-batch basis and transparently features the impressive results from these evaluations on its website for interested customers and everyone alike.

Fully Organic and Vegan-Friendly

Besides being high quality and independently tested, the ingredients used in the production of Exhale Wellness CBD gummies are designed to appeal to every consumer, irrespective of health and dietary preferences.

The ingredients are sourced under purely natural processes and contain zero animal-based or artificial ingredients. As a result, CBD enthusiasts with unique diet preferences will appreciate this brand’s CBD gummies as a good option to consider.

Pros

Naturally sourced and fully organic ingredients

Third-party tested for quality and efficiency.

Full-Spectrum CBD infused

Customer-friendly website design

Vegan-friendly

Generous discounts and return policies

Cons

Some users may find the brand’s products relatively expensive

#2. BudPop - Most Potent CBD Gummy Option for Experienced Users

Coming up a close second is the high-potency CBD gummies from the BudPop brand. While being relatively new entrants into the hemp and cannabis industry, the brand has established itself as a highly reputable producer of high-quality CBD products. Their products are well known in the CBD consumer circles for their high efficiency and potency when consumed.

This high-dosage feature of BudPop's CBD products is intentional. The brand's philosophy encourages CBD products as a fully natural and organic alternative to traditional prescription medications currently taken by many people in the United States.

The brand only uses premium, organically sourced ingredients to produce its CBD gummies and other products in keeping with this philosophy. In addition, the brand pays special attention to its customer experience. It is insistent on ensuring its customers enjoy excellent customers as much as their CBD products themselves.

Highlights

Zero THC Content

THC (or Tetrahydrocannabinol compounds) are sometimes included in CBD-based products because of their highly relaxing and mellow feeling. However, they’re not always a desirable ingredient in CBD gummies for many users.

If you don't want any THC or won't be able to pass an employer drug test, then these products are ideal. They contain no traceable amounts of THC and will not show up on any tests because they're made using lab-tested hemp oil that has been refined five times over before being used in production (and even then, only small amounts are used).

Fully Organic Ingredients

Despite the relatively high potency of BudPop’s CBD gummies, users will find that they are products entirely from organic and naturally sourced ingredients. Instead, the company leverages a special CO2 extraction technology to separate pure CBD oils from its premium hemp plants to deliver highly efficient CBD gummies to its wide customer base.

Third-Party Lab Tested

Like many other top-quality CBD brands today, BudPop's products are also consistently independently evaluated for quality and safety. In addition, the brand's ingredients are tested to ensure that they contain only ingredients that have been clinically proven useful in the production of CBD products.

We found this quality a key fixture in most top CBD brands and a useful metric for prospective customers to evaluate what to expect from a brand’s products after purchase. BudPop ensures that it delivers in this regard. It prominently features the reports of these tests on its websites as soon as they’re available to the public.

Full-spectrum CBD

BudPop's Full-spectrum CBD gummies are the best option for experienced users. These gummies are made with full-spectrum CBD, which means that they contain all the beneficial compounds in cannabis, including terpenes.

This characteristic is important because terpenes are known to have psychoactive effects and can interact with other compounds in the body in ways that we don't yet fully understand. Therefore, using full-spectrum CBD gives you a much better experience than you would with other products.

Pros

Perfect for experienced users

Vegan-friendly

Independently evaluated for quality

Free shipping on all orders

Customer-friendly discounts and return policies

Cons

Deliveries are only made within the United States

Only available for purchase online

#3. Cheef Botanicals - Top-Rated Vegan-Friendly CBD Brand

The CBD gummies from Cheef Botanicals are another great option if you’re looking for a CBD brand with a vegan-friendly method for its products. The company was founded by a group of friends who wanted to provide plant-based alternatives to the products they were using in their homes.

At Cheef Botanicals, you can find all of your favorite CBD products—including tinctures, topicals, and pet supplements—without any animal ingredients or byproducts.

Instead, the company's products are made with pure hemp oil extracts from domestic farms that use sustainable practices and are always non-GMO verified. They also come in multiple strengths and flavors to deliver the perfect one for your needs.

If you’re looking for a vegan-friendly CBD gummy option that doesn’t compromise on quality, then Cheef Botanicals might be your brand.

Highlights

Excellent Customer Service

The customer service at Cheef Botanicals is one of the most reliable in the industry. You can always count on their support staff to answer your questions, whether you need help with the site or are looking for a recommendation on which product to try first.

Their support team is quick to respond and very knowledgeable about their products and the effects they can have on your body.

Multiple Product Options

With over 200 different products available on the website, you will find something that meets your needs. You can purchase CBD oil tinctures, capsules, pet products, and even skin creams with cannabidiol.

The company also has a large selection of edibles and vape pens/e-cigarettes if you prefer to consume your cannabis in other ways besides smoking it or vaping it.

High-Quality Hemp Sources

Cheef Botanicals uses only the best hemp ingredients, ensuring that you get the most out of your experience with their CBD gummies.

The brand’s hemp plants are grown in Colorado and Oregon, where they’re carefully selected for their unique properties and amazing flavors.

The cultivation process is carried out without pesticides or herbicides. In addition, the company ensures that the farmers they partner with avoid inorganic fertilizers during the cultivation process. Many users will love the company's focus on growing its hemp inputs sustainably, ensuring that they deliver the best product possible to customers.

Unique Extraction Process

The hemp extracts used by Cheef Botanicals are obtained using industry-standard CO2 extraction technology. This method preserves all cannabinoids and terpenes found in our plants while maintaining their flavor profile.

In addition, this special distillation process creates a purer form of CBD oil than other extraction methods like alcohol extraction or butane extraction, which can leave behind heavy metals and other impurities.

Pros

Excellent options for users with vegan preferences

High-quality hemp sources

Organic and non-GMO ingredients

Free shipping on all orders within the United States

Customer-friendly discounts and returns policies

Cons

It does not ship internationally

Products are only easily accessible online

#4. Hollyweed - Top-Rated Full-Spectrum CBD Gummy Option

Hollyweed is a top-rated full-spectrum CBD gummy brand that offers a variety of flavors and strengths. If you're new to CBD or want to try something new, this is a great place to start.

The company has been around for a relatively long time, becoming one of the most popular brands in the industry. They're known for their high-quality products and their ability to provide exceptional customer service.

Hollyweed's CBD gummies are delicious, with a sweet strawberry flavor that will please even the pickiest eaters. These colorful gummies are made with full-spectrum hemp extract, which means they pack a bigger punch than traditional CBD products.

They're also vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and soy-free. These gummies are ideal for anyone who wants to get their daily dose of CBD without messing around with oils or tinctures. Plus, they're portable—you can take them anywhere.

Highlights

Full-Spectrum CBD

Hollyweed's Full-Spectrum CBD gummies are a great choice for those looking to incorporate CBD into their daily routine. The company uses a whole-plant CBD formula that includes terpenes and other cannabinoids to give you the most benefits from your CBD, and they're made with organic ingredients. Not only that, but they taste delicious!

You can get 50 mg of CBD in each gummy, enough to help with various ailments. These gummies also contain no THC—so you don't have to worry about getting high off them.

Fully Organic Ingredients

Hollyweed uses all-natural ingredients, so you don't have to worry about your body absorbing any harmful chemicals or additives. The only thing that goes into these gummies is quality hemp oil and the fruits and vegetables that make them taste so good.

In addition, all of the brand’s CBD products contain zero animal-based ingredients, which means they make great options for vegans and other people with unique dietary requirements.

High-Quality Hemp Extraction Process

The brand uses a CO2 extraction method in its production process because it retains all of the cannabinoids in their original form without introducing any unwanted substances into the mix—and they do it without using heat or other chemicals.

In addition, this process allows them to create delicious gummies that contain very little THC content (below 0.3% THC), in line with federal requirements. So if you’re like us and only want your CBD gummies to be of premium quality, this might be a great option.

Pros

Third-Party evaluated and certified

Fully organic and vegan-friendly ingredients

Full-Spectrum CBD gummies

Excellent user reviews

Free shipping within the United States

30-day money-back guarantee on all orders

Cons

Some users may find the website difficult to use

Products are only available in the US

#5. Fab CBD - Best Multi-Flavored CBD Gummies for Anxiety

Fab CBD makes some of the most popular and highest-quality CBD gummies on the market, and we're thrilled to have them on the final spot on our list of best CBD gummies for anxiety. The company has been around for years, and they are one of the most trusted names in the industry. They're known for their high-quality products and commitment to helping people find relief from their symptoms.

They offer such a wide selection of flavors because they're such a popular choice among our readers. Their gummies come in different flavors of daytime and nighttime gummies, like mixed berries and green apples. In addition, you can choose from various types of gummies: chewy, sour, and hard candies are all available in various sizes (including bulk packs).

Some people like to take their anxiety medicine in pill form, but it can sometimes be hard to stomach, especially if you're starting with your treatment plan. That's why we recommend trying these delicious gummies instead. These delicious treats will help you stay hydrated while also bringing you some much-needed relaxation—they'll also give you something sweet to look forward to at the end of a long day or week.

Highlights

Specially Designed for Day and Nighttime Use

Unlike other CBD gummy brands you are already familiar with, FAB CBD gummies are designed in an interestingly unique way. The brand’s gummies come in daytime and nighttime options, making them just as efficient no matter what period of the day or night you use them.

It's an efficient way of ensuring their products remain effective anytime they're taken, as our body metabolism rates vary day or night. In addition, the nighttime gummies contain only ingredients that will only interact positively with your usual sleep cycle, so you're always up and fresh the morning after.

High-Quality Ingredients

To ensure that its customers enjoy an excellent experience with the brand’s CBD gummies, only clinically backed ingredients are included in the company’s production process.

Along with the fully organic and naturally sourced hemp plant inputs in FAB CBD’s gummies, all other ingredients included in the product are also 100% organic and vegan friendly.

The brand is fully transparent about the details of the ingredient mix in its CBD gummies. However, a closer inspection will reveal they contain only natural, plant-based ingredients like citric acid and pectin, along with the fully organic hemp extracts included in the production process.

High Potency

We especially like the potency profile of the CBD gummies from the FAB CBD brand compared to other alternatives during our evaluation process. The gummies come in 25 mg of CBD for every gummy you consume, but that's not the end.

Because you'll sometimes have to take them right before bedtime, FAB CBD's nighttime gummies have to be designed to contain only half the CBD content of the daytime version, which means users can sleep while safely enjoying the benefits of the brand's CBD gummies at the same time.

Pros

Highly efficient daytime nighttime product options

Fully organic and naturally sourced ingredients

Vegan-friendly

Zero synthetic flavors or additives

Non-GMO and gluten-free

Cons

Customers may sometimes experience slow shipping times.

Deliveries are only within the United States.

How We Selected Our Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety & Depression

When looking for CBD for anxiety, it can be hard to know what to look for while you search. There are so many different types of products on the market that claim to be the best, but how do you know which ones will work?

We started by asking ourselves what makes a good CBD gummy. Is it the flavor? The texture? The ingredients? Overall, all of our top-quality CBD gummies excelled when evaluated on all these qualities.

These top 5 CBD gummy options, in particular, were selected based on their excellent effectiveness at helping consumers reduce anxiety levels to the barest minimum.

What You Should Know When Buying CBD Gummies

Brand Reputation

One of the first things you should look for when shopping for CBD gummies is a reputable brand name.

Look for brands that have been around for years and have positive reviews online. You can also check their website for information about their products and company history.

If they don't have an online presence or if there are questions about their legitimacy, it may not be wise to buy from them. Some companies will even allow you to order samples to try out their product before making a large purchase.

Legal Considerations

There are different laws regarding hemp-derived CBD across states in the US, so make sure that you check out how your state regulates CBD before purchasing any products online or locally.

For example, suppose you live in a state where marijuana has been legalized by ballot measure or legislation. In that case, there shouldn’t be any legal concerns with buying these products — as long as they contain less than 0.3% THC (the psychoactive component of cannabis).

However, if you are unsure about the specific laws regarding hemp-derived CBD in your state, contact your state government or law enforcement agency for more information.

Taste and Flavor Preferences

Another factor to consider when buying high-quality CBD gummies is the flavor. You may want a gummy that tastes like your favorite childhood candy or one that has a more subtle flavor that won’t compete with your other supplements or medications.

Some companies offer a wide range of flavors, and others specialize in just one or two types of candy. Depending on what you like, there are plenty of options out there. If you’re looking to buy Best CBD gummies, they must meet your taste preferences so that you enjoy consuming them.

CBD Dosage Per Gummy

The dosage of CBD gummies is also something to consider when deciding on which brand to purchase. The dosage refers to the amount of CBD contained in each piece of candy. For example, some products contain 25 mg, while others have 10 mg per piece.

This difference means that some people may require more than one piece to get the desired effects while others only need one. It is advisable to purchase those with lower concentrations if you are new to the product.

However, if you don't like it, you don't need to throw away money on something that does not work for you. If you have used these products before and know how they work for your body, it can be safe for you to go for higher concentrations per pill and buy them online at a lower price since many sellers offer discounts on these products when purchased in bulk quantities.

Be Sure of The Hemp Sources

CBD gummies are usually made from industrial hemp plants. Industrial hemp looks similar to marijuana but contains no THC, so it won't get you high. The plant must have less than 0.3% THC in its flowers and leaves to be industrial hemp quality. Most CBD gummies contain less than that amount.

However, some companies use other sources for their CBD gummies — for example, instead of using industrial hemp plant extract, they may use kief or hashish oil. Therefore, make sure you know what kind of plant source is used in your CBD gummies so that you won’t experience any unwanted effects.

Always Read Reviews

It’s also important to read reviews before buying any supplement or herbal product online because not all companies are trustworthy, and some products may not work as advertised.

You can find hundreds of reviews online, so finding one would not be hard. Reading reviews is important because it will help you learn more about the product and its performance from other users who have already bought it.

Price

You can find CBD gummies at a wide range of prices. They're sold in many different forms, including candy and chewing gum. When shopping around for the best price, keep in mind that not all products are created equal — some companies cut corners by using low-quality ingredients or selling at inflated prices.

You can choose among our reviewed top 5 CBD gummies above if you’d rather save yourself the stress. Alternatively, if you have limited funds or just want to try out CBD gummies, consider buying from a company that sells single servings rather than bulk packages of gummies that may go stale before they're all consumed.

FAQs About CBD Gummies for Anxiety

Q1. Do CBD Gummies Help with Anxiety?

Yes, they do! Many people have found that taking regular doses of CBD helps them relax and stay calm during stressful situations. Some people with anxiety disorders even find that taking the right dose of CBD helps them overcome their symptoms altogether!

The best part is that it’s non-addictive, so there’s no risk of taking too much or developing a tolerance like you would with other medications.

Q2. Are CBD Gummies Fully Legal?

Yes! Unlike THC-infused edibles, which remain illegal at the federal level in most states (including Washington), CBD gummies are nationwide legal thanks to their lack of psychoactive effects.

In addition, CBD is not a controlled substance under federal law or most state laws, for that matter. However, some states regulate its sale through their medical marijuana laws, limiting its availability slightly depending on where you reside.

Q3. Will Consuming CBD Gummies Get Me High?

No, CBD gummies will not get you high. It is the THC in marijuana that gets you high, and the amount of that chemical found in these gummies is negligible. The amount of THC present in a single serving of CBD gummies is so small it won’t make any difference to your mind or body.

Q3. What Is the Proper Dosage?

There is no such thing as a "proper" dosage for CBD. Everyone is different, and many variables affect how CBD will affect you. The most important of these variables is your body weight. If you take too much CBD, you could experience an overdose, leading to nausea, vomiting, and other unpleasant side effects. The best way to avoid this is by starting with a low dose of CBD and working up from there as needed.

Remember that gummies are concentrated forms of CBD oil, so they're already very strong. This potency means you don't need nearly as much to get the same effect as taking drops or capsules of full-spectrum CBD oil. With gummies, start with just one or two gummies and see how they make you feel before taking more.

How Quickly Can I Expect CBD Gummies to Work?

The effect of CBD gummies on anxiety is not instantaneous. It can take hours, or even days, for the effects of CBD to kick in.

In addition, CBD gummies take a little longer to work than other forms of CBD because they have to travel through your digestive system before they reach your bloodstream.

The exact timeline will vary from person to person and depends on your dosage. But generally speaking, the effects of CBD for anxiety gummies should be noticeable within two hours after ingestion and last for several hours after that.

Are You Stressed Out? Set The Mood Right With The Best CBD Gummies For Anxiety

There are a ton of great CBD gummies for anxiety, and it ultimately comes down to personal preference. Think about what you're looking for from a product as you read our reviews.

Start small with a single flavor or brand, and always make sure to give them a try. They can be an excellent alternative to regular meds for those suffering from anxiety and are worth a shot if you're struggling with an existing condition.