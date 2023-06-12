Best CBD for Sex: Enhance Intimacy and Pleasure Naturally | Pittsburgh City Paper

The therapeutic properties of CBD are becoming increasingly recognized when it comes to improving sexual experiences. With its potential to reduce anxiety, decrease inflammation, and even heighten sex drive, CBD offers a promising natural solution for enhancing pleasure and intimacy.

In this article, we will explore the world of CBD for sex and highlight the top CBD products formulated for sexual wellness. By incorporating these products into your routine, you can benefit from the natural properties of CBD and conveniently elevate your sexual encounters.

Top 6 CBD Products for Sexual Wellness

Animale CBD Gummies - Best for Improving Sex Drive

When it comes to improving your sex drive, the Male Enhancement CBD Gummies from Animale are a top choice. These specially formulated gummies are known as a CBD orgasm enhancer and are designed to help increase stamina and prolong intimate moments. By incorporating these gummies into your routine, you can intensify pleasure and improve your sex drive.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Designed specifically for male enhancement and pleasure

Maximum strength CBD

Safe and secure payments

Cons

Limited supply due to high demand

CBD Source

Formulated with a blend of organic hemp extract, including CBD, terpenes, and flavonoids, these Animale CBD Gummies are designed to unlock a powerful entourage effect. Each gummy is infused with potent, high-quality CBD so you can elevate your sexual experiences with precision and flexibility.

Dosage

With maximum strength CBD content, you can enjoy precise and consistent dosing with the Animale CBD Gummies. Whether you prefer a lower dose for more subtle effects or a higher dose for targeted benefits, such as improved sex drive and intensified pleasure, these gummies offer flexible options that cater to your preferences.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Animale CBD ensures that its gummies undergo comprehensive tests to verify potency, purity, and the absence of harmful substances. With meticulous manufacturing and adherence to strict standards, these gummies offer a high-quality product. They provide a pure and natural way to enhance intimacy during sex.

Customer Reviews

Animale CBD Gummies have received positive feedback from customers seeking to improve their sex drive and elevate intimate experiences. Many have reported a range of benefits, including increased arousal, heightened sensations, and improved stamina.

Pricing

Prices start at $69 per bottle. They go down depending on how many bottles you purchase at a time.

Mild Effect: Buy 1 bottle for $69.95

Medium Effect: Buy 2 bottles for $49.95 per bottle

Max Effect: Buy 3 bottles for $39.95 per bottle

Batch Gold Reserve Gummies - Best for Potent Gummies

Batch Gold Reserve Gummies are highly potent CBD gummies that are worth considering for enhancing sexual pleasure and intimacy. While they are not specifically marketed as CBD gummies for sex, they offer a potent formula that delivers 50 mg of CBD and 25 mg of CBG per gummy. These gummies are known for their delicious tangerine flavor and are made with 100% organic hemp grown in Wisconsin. With their potent and reliable formula, Batch Gold Reserve Gummies offer a natural way to enhance sexual experiences.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Potent gummies with 50 mg CBD and 25 mg CBG

3rd party tested

30-day satisfaction guarantee

Cons

Not ideal for beginners

CBD Source

Batch Gold Reserve Gummies are made from 100% organic hemp grown in Wisconsin and contain less than 0.3% THC, ensuring no psychoactive effects. By cultivating hemp organically and ensuring the THC content remains below the legal limit, Batch offers a reliable and high-quality CBD product that can be enjoyed with peace of mind.

Dosage

Each gummy boasts 50 mg of CBD and 25 mg of CBG, all infused with a delicious tangerine flavor. For optimal use, simply chew one Batch Gold Reserve Gummy either during the day or at night, depending on your preference, and adjust your dosage as needed.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Batch prioritizes transparency and quality, providing lab reports and adhering to Good Manufacturing Practices. These lab reports are conducted by third-party testing facilities, providing an unbiased assessment of Batch Gold Reserve Gummies. Customers can easily review the lab reports to better understand the quality and safety of the gummies.

Customer Reviews

Many customers have praised Batch Gold Reserve Gummies for their ability to promote relaxation and calmness. Users have reported feeling a soothing effect, making these potent CBD gummies an ideal choice for managing anxiety and stress.

Pricing

The Batch Gold Reserve Gummies start at $64.99 per bottle. By subscribing, you can enjoy a 25% discount on each purchase. This subscription option offers convenient delivery every 30 or 60 days.

Joy Organics Soft Gels - Best for Organic Ingredients

Joy Organics Soft Gels are a top choice when it comes to CBD products for enhancing intimacy and pleasure naturally. These soft gels are formulated using a full-spectrum CBD extract that contains both CBD and THC. The combination works to promote a sense of calm and tranquility. By incorporating Joy Organics Soft Gels into your routine, you can potentially enhance your intimate experiences by reducing stress, promoting relaxation, and supporting overall well-being.

Pros & Cons

Pros

90-day refund policy

Transparent lab reports

25mg CBD plus 0.7mg THC per soft gel

Cons

Soft gels may not be the preferred option for everyone

CBD Source

The full spectrum nature of the Joy Organics Soft Gels means that it contains a wide array of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other beneficial compounds found in hemp. By combining these natural compounds, the soft gels provide users with a comprehensive range of benefits and a well-rounded CBD experience.

Dosage

Joy Organics Soft Gels come with a recommended dosage of 1 per day. Each soft gel contains 25mg CBD and 0.7mg THC. This allows for precise dosing and helps to ensure consistency in your CBD intake. Always start with a lower dosage and gradually increase it if needed.

Third-Party Lab Testing

By ensuring that their Soft Gels undergo independent testing by a reputable 3rd-party lab, Joy Organics maintains the quality and consistency of their products. This commitment to thorough testing demonstrates their dedication to meeting the highest standards of quality.

Customer Reviews

Many customers note the transformative effects of the Joy Organics Soft Gels, delivering a potent and gratifying CBD experience. Many users also praise the convenience of the soft gels as they unlock the full potential of CBD in an easy-to-consume form.

Pricing

Joy Organics offers its Soft Gels starting at a price of $69.95 per bottle. However, they also provide the option to subscribe and save, allowing you to enjoy a 20% discount.

DiamondCBD Sex Gummies - Best for Male Enhancement

DiamondCBD Sex Gummies are the ultimate solution for male enhancement. If you want to spice up your sex life, these gummies are specifically designed to enhance both pleasure and performance. Plus, they are fast-acting gummies that deliver noticeable effects within 30 minutes or less, providing a quick and convenient way to elevate your intimate experiences.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Budget-friendly CBD gummies

Specifically designed for male enhancement

Delicious and convenient chews

Cons

Optimized for male enhancement only

CBD Source

Diamond CBD sources its CBD from premium-quality hemp plants grown in the United States. They prioritize the use of quality farming practices and adhere to strict quality standards throughout the cultivation and extraction processes. By carefully selecting the finest hemp sources, Diamond CBD ensures that its products contain high-quality CBD and are rich in beneficial cannabinoids.

Dosage

Each Diamond CBD Sex Gummy is carefully formulated to ensure precision and deliver a consistent amount of CBD. With a generous supply of 30 gummies per bottle, you can indulge in a reliable and enjoyable CBD experience with every serving.

Third-Party Lab Testing

To ensure the purity and potency of its products, Diamond CBD subjects them to rigorous testing in trusted third-party labs. These tests verify the CBD content while also detecting and eliminating any potential contaminants. With Diamond CBD, you can trust that their CBD products are backed by a strong dedication to quality and transparency.

Customer Reviews

Customers rave about the effectiveness of Diamond CBD Sex Gummies in promoting sexual wellness and boosting arousal. Many reviewers also highlight the budget-friendly pricing, making them an accessible option for enhancing pleasure during sex.

Pricing

The Diamond CBD Sex Gummies are available at an affordable price of only $29.99. This makes them a budget-friendly option for those looking to enhance their intimate moments with the benefits of CBD.

Penguin CBD Gummies - Best Budget-Friendly Option

Penguin CBD Gummies are the perfect budget-friendly option to improve your sex life and enhance pleasure. Crafted with pure and premium CBD isolate, these gummy worms offer a delicious and convenient way to upgrade your intimate moments. Each colorful gummy is packed with 10mg of CBD and coated with a tangy blend of sweet and sour sugar.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Precise dosing, just like the Penguin CBD oil

Simple and natural ingredients

30-day return policy

Cons

Not full spectrum CBD gummies

CBD Source

Penguin CBD Gummies are made using naturally grown hemp that is lab certified for quality and purity. The CBD is carefully sourced and cultivated under strict standards to ensure the best CBD gummies possible.

Dosage

Each container contains 30 individual worms, with each worm packing 10mg of CBD. This precise dosage allows you to easily incorporate Penguin CBD Gummies into your daily routine and experience reliable results.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Penguin CBD takes the extra step of having its CBD subjected to rigorous lab testing. This testing process involves comprehensive analysis conducted by trusted third-party labs, which verify the quality, purity, and cannabinoid content of the product.

Customer Reviews

Customers describe these gummies as tasty and delicious, offering an enjoyable way to incorporate CBD into their routine. Many reviewers also appreciate the calming properties of Penguin CBD Gummies. They have found them to be effective in promoting a sense of calm and relaxation, helping them to reduce stress.

Pricing

Penguin CBD Gummies offer a reasonable middle ground between price and quality at $45 per bottle. You can save 20% by subscribing, bringing the total to $36 before shipping and tax. Opting for the 2-pack or 4-pack offers even more savings.

CBDMD Calming Gummies - Best for Relaxation

Experience enhanced relaxation with CBDMD Calming Gummies. They are expertly crafted with high-quality CBD and Ashwagandha, which is known for its potential calming effects and aphrodisiac properties. By incorporating these gummies into your routine, you may find yourself more relaxed and able to enjoy intimate moments with a heightened sense of satisfaction.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Delicious chews

25mg CBD per gummy

Made with natural calming botanicals

Cons

Not the best option for those seeking uplifting effects

CBD Source

CBDMD sources its CBD from high-quality hemp plants. The hemp is cultivated using rigorous farming practices to ensure optimal quality and purity of the CBD extract. By carefully selecting the best hemp plants, CBDMD delivers premium CBD products to their customers.

Dosage

Each container of the CBDMD Calming Gummies contains 30 total gummies. Each individual serving provides a precise 10mg dose of pure CBD isolate, ensuring consistency and easy dosage control.

Third-Party Lab Testing

At CBDMD, quality and transparency are top priorities. They go the extra mile to ensure the safety and effectiveness of their Calming Gummies by subjecting them to rigorous third-party lab testing. These tests verify the CBD content in each gummy and ensure that they are free from harmful contaminants.

Customer Reviews

CBDMD Calming Gummies have received positive customer reviews, highlighting their ability to promote relaxation. Customers have reported feeling more calm and able to fully enjoy intimate moments. If you're looking to enhance relaxation and improve your overall sexual well-being, CBDMD Calming Gummies may be a great option for you.

Pricing

You can purchase the CBDMD Calming Gummies for $39.99 for one-time purchases. Additionally, if you choose to subscribe, you can save 25% on each order.

Understanding CBD and its Benefits for Sexual Health

What Is CBD?

CBD is a naturally occurring compound found in cannabis plants. Unlike THC, another prominent compound in cannabis, CBD does not have intoxicating effects. It does not produce a "high" sensation commonly associated with cannabis use. Instead, CBD has garnered significant attention in recent years due to its potential therapeutic effects on various aspects of human health, including sexual wellness.

How Does CBD Work for Sexual Wellness?

CBD is known for its potential to alleviate anxiety and stress. These psychological factors can significantly impact sexual wellness by causing decreased libido or difficulty in achieving sexual satisfaction. By reducing anxiety and stress levels, CBD may help to promote relaxation and enhance sexual wellness. Additionally, CBD may increase blood flow. Improved blood circulation can potentially benefit sexual wellness by enhancing arousal, genital sensitivity, and sexual pleasure.

Potential Benefits of CBD For Sexual Health and Intimacy

Now, let's explore some potential benefits of CBD for sexual health and intimacy:

Reducing Anxiety and Relieving Stress

CBD has shown promising effects in reducing anxiety and stress. These can both have a significant impact on sexual health. By promoting a sense of calm and relaxation, CBD may help individuals overcome performance anxiety. That allows them to experience more pleasure and satisfaction during sexual activities.

Enhancing Libido

CBD may improve libido by addressing underlying factors. These might include hormonal imbalances, stress, and fatigue. By reducing stress and anxiety, CBD can contribute to a heightened sense of arousal and desire.

Increasing Sensation and Pleasure

CBD's potential anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory properties may help increase sensitivity and enhance sexual pleasure, promoting a more enjoyable and fulfilling sex life.

Improving Blood Flow

CBD contains vasodilatory properties. In layman’s terms, it can increase blood flow by widening blood vessels. Increasing blood flow can benefit sexual health by improving erectile function and enhancing sex life.

Types of CBD Products for Enhanced Sexual Experience

There are various types of CBD products available that can potentially enhance the sexual experience. Here are a few examples:

CBD Oils

CBD oil is one of the most popular forms of CBD. It is typically taken sublingually (under the tongue) using a dropper. CBD oils can provide a general sense of relaxation and help ease anxiety, which can be beneficial for sexual health.

CBD Lubricants

CBD lubricant is designed specifically for sexual activities. These products often infuse CBD with other ingredients that provide natural lubrication. This blend helps to enhance pleasure and reduce discomfort during sex.

CBD Edibles

CBD edibles, such as CBD gummies, offer a discreet and convenient way to incorporate CBD into your sexual wellness routine. They can be consumed before or during intimate moments, potentially promoting relaxation and enhancing mood.

CBD Capsules

CBD capsules are another convenient option for those who prefer a pre-measured and consistent dosage. They are swallowed and metabolized, offering a slower release of CBD effects.

How to Incorporate CBD Into Your Sexual Routine

Incorporating CBD into your sexual routine can be a personal and individualized experience. Here are some tips for using CBD before sexual activity, along with general usage guidelines and precautions:

Start with Low Dosages

If you're new to using CBD for sexual activity, it's advisable to start with a low dosage and gradually increase it as needed. Every individual's response to CBD can vary, so finding the right dosage may require some trial and error. It's best to follow the manufacturer's recommended dosage instructions and consult with a healthcare professional for personalized guidance.

Allow Sufficient Time for Effects

Depending on the type of CBD product you're using, the onset of effects can vary. Sublingual CBD oils typically take effect more quickly than CBD edibles or capsules, which need to be digested. Plan your CBD usage accordingly, allowing enough time for the CBD to take effect before engaging in sexual activities.

Experiment with Different Products

CBD is available in various forms, including oils, lubricants, edibles, and capsules. Explore different products and find what works best for you and your partner. Some individuals may prefer the localized effects of CBD lubricants, while others may find systemic effects from CBD oils or edibles more beneficial.

Consider Your Partner's Preferences

If you're planning to use CBD products with a partner, it's important to consider their preferences and comfort level. Communication is key in discussing CBD usage and ensuring both partners are on the same page. It's also advisable to involve your partner in the decision-making process and be open to their feedback and experiences.

Choose High-Quality Products

When incorporating CBD into your sexual routine, it's crucial to choose high-quality CBD products from reputable manufacturers. Look for products that have undergone third-party testing to ensure their potency and purity. This can help you avoid potential contaminants or misleading labeling.

Factors to Consider When Choosing CBD for Sex

When deciding which CBD product will best suit your individual needs during sex, it's essential to consider several factors, such as:

Quality and Source of CBD

Opt for CBD products that are derived from high-quality, organically-grown hemp. Look for products that use clean extraction methods, such as CO2 extraction, to ensure the purity and quality of the CBD. It's also beneficial to choose products that are made with full-spectrum CBD or broad-spectrum CBD, as they contain additional beneficial compounds found in the hemp plant, such as other cannabinoids and terpenes.

CBD Concentration and Dosage

Different CBD products have varying concentrations of CBD. Consider your individual needs and desired effects when selecting the concentration that's right for you. Start with a lower dosage and gradually increase it as needed to find the optimal balance. It's also important to follow the recommended dosage instructions provided by the manufacturer and consult with a healthcare professional for personalized guidance.

Product Types and Delivery Methods

CBD for sex comes in various forms, such as oils, lubricants, edibles, and capsules. Consider your preferences and the specific benefits you're seeking. For targeted effects, CBD lube may be suitable, while CBD oils or edibles can provide broader effects. Choose a product type and delivery method that aligns with your desired experience and comfort level.

Third-Party Lab Testing and Certifications

Look for CBD products that have undergone third-party lab testing. This ensures that the product's CBD concentration is accurate and that it is free from harmful contaminants, such as pesticides, heavy metals, and residual solvents. Check if the product has a certificate of analysis (COA) available, which provides transparency and verifies the product's quality.

Customer Reviews and Reputation

Reading customer reviews and considering a brand's reputation can provide insights into the effectiveness and reliability of CBD. Look for reputable brands that have positive feedback from customers. However, keep in mind that individual experiences can vary, and it's important to evaluate reviews critically.

CBD and Sexual Health FAQs

What Are the Potential Effects of CBD on Sexual Desire and Arousal?

Researchers are still exploring the potential effects of CBD on sexual desire and arousal. However, there are a few ways that CBD might influence sex. It can reduce anxiety and stress and positively affect your mood, which might increase sexual desire and arousal. Plus, CBD's potential anti-inflammatory properties may enhance sensitivity and pleasure during sexual activities.

How Long Does It Take for CBD to Work for Sexual Wellness?

The time it takes for CBD to work for sexual wellness can vary depending on several factors, such as your metabolism, dosage, CBD strength, the consumption method, and the desired effects. It's also worth noting that CBD's effects on sexual wellness can be cumulative. They may be more pronounced with regular use over time.

Are There Any Side Effects or Precautions to Consider?

While CBD is generally considered safe for most people, it's important to be aware of potential side effects and take the necessary precautions. Some potential side effects include dry mouth, fatigue, and drowsiness. CBD can also interact with certain medications. If you're taking any prescription medications, it's crucial to consult with a medical professional before implementing CBD into your routine.

Can CBD Help With Common Sexual Issues?

CBD may offer some benefits in addressing common sexual issues like performance anxiety and decreased libido, sensation, and pleasure. However, CBD isn't a magical solution for all sexual issues, and its effectiveness can vary from person to person.

Is CBD Legal and Safe to Use for Sexual Purposes?

The legal status of CBD varies depending on the country and jurisdiction. In many parts of the world, CBD derived from hemp with a low THC content (typically less than 0.3% THC) is legal, while CBD derived from marijuana may have stricter regulations. However, it's important to research and understand the specific laws and regulations in your location before using CBD for sexual purposes.

The Bottom Line

Our guide explores the potential benefits of CBD for sexual wellness, including its effects on sexual desire, arousal, and common sexual issues. It is recommended to choose high-quality CBD products from reputable brands and follow recommended dosages. Share your own experiences in the comments section to further contribute to the discussion on CBD and sexual wellness!