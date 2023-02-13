Best CBD Flowers & Hemp Flower Strains Of 2023 | Pittsburgh City Paper





If you're seeking a secure way to unwind but aren't sure where to start, you should try CBD flowers.

Sometimes, life can be incredibly busy and stressful. In those circumstances, finding mental peace can feel like an unrealistic dream. You might be looking for means to unwind because you're dealing with stress at work, at home, or just overall uneasiness about where you are in life.

It's crucial to set aside time for yourself to unwind and relax. And what smarter way to rest following a demanding day at the office than with something to calm the nerves? A CBD flower might be a terrific way to relax and unwind and let your troubles go without letting your inhibitions slip.

So that you get to choose the top CBD flowers for yourself, we have developed a list of the best cbd flower brands. So let us handle it for you and continue reading to find out more.

Top 4 Brands Of CBD Flowers — 2023

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Flower On The Market Budpop: Top Rated CBD Hemp Flower Strains Cheef Botanicals: Strongest CBD Flowers With Variety Of Strains Hollyweed CBD: Highly Potent CBD Hemp Flower

1) Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Flower On The Market

Located in Los Angeles, California, Exhale Wellness is a well-known name in the cannabis industry. Their objective is to utilize the hemp plant's therapeutic properties and make them available to those who are in need. The company manufactures premium hemp goods, and it is particularly well-known for its delta-8 and delta-9 cbd hemp flower products. Due to the variety of combinations available for its flower varieties, Exhale Wellness has an advantage over rivals. The business is headquartered on a tiny farm that specializes in different best CBD flower strains and focuses on CBD.

It's a business that places a high value on using vegan and organic components in its goods. High-quality hemp extracts are combined with superfoods to make goods. They specialize in delta 8 THC, a naturally occurring cannabinoid found in CBD hemp flowers. Its Delta-8 products continue to excite clients with the best results and are widely used throughout the United States.

Exhale Wellness conducts further potency and pesticide analyses, and all products are subjected to independent testing to guarantee their high quality and accuracy. Products from Exhale are expertly crafted with the utmost care. To ensure that the caliber of their products is up to par, they maintain total control over the manufacturing process from seed to sale.

Some of Colorado's greatest farms produce the hemp plants used in the company's goods. The business is picky and only collaborates with approved farms. These farms have a reputation for being hemp flower experts. As a result, the business is well known for its high-quality goods. Exhale Wellness has chosen the best hemp strains available.

Their items completely stand out on their own owing to their outstanding quality, so it's not just their statistics that speak for themselves. Their items will enhance your way of life and considerably enhance your general health. Exhale Wellness’ CBD flower users have reported experiencing longer and more enduring highs. The terpene content of the hemp flowers they grow is high, and the purity level of each product is noted on the label.

Exhale Wellness's CBD flower contains just one substance: CBD. The company doesn't use any sort of infusion technique, just like with its Delta 8, Delta 9, and HHC flowers. The company places more emphasis on selecting CBD-rich components that produce excellent outcomes.

Seven different CBD hemp strains are available for purchase at Exhale Wellness. They also provide one-ounce packages of "tiny buds" in a variety of sizes for each strain. Northern Lights, Skywalker OG, Gorilla Glue, Hawaiian Haze, Cherry Wine, Zkittlez, and Sour Space Candy, are just a few of the strains that Exhale Wellness offers. Exhale's CBD flower is packaged in airtight sealing bags and comes in a variety of packaging sizes, from 4-gram and 7-gram jars to 454 grams of your favorite CBD flower.

Visitors to Exhale Wellness can view all of their product offers thanks to the website's user-friendly interface. Each page has detailed information on the products that are being displayed, making it simple for clients to browse. The website also provides visitors with educational resources regarding their products that explain the distinctions between CBD, delta-9 THC, CBG, delta-8 THC, etc. Exhale engages its website users in conversations about security, privacy, consent, third-party services, and other topics. They won't send you promotional emails about new products, discounts, or sales without your consent. Free delivery and a 30-day money-back guarantee are included with each order.

Highlights

· Method of CO2 extraction

· Money-back guarantee for 30 days

· Top-notch delta 8 and delta 9 goods

· Products that are 100% natural

Pros

· Free delivery to the US

· Top-notch, potent flowers

· Organic farms provide hemp.

· There are various 5 strains, and 6 more bundle choices are available.

· Promotional codes available at sign-up and elsewhere

· 30 day money back guarantee

· A 20% discount on the initial purchase

Cons

· The website's live chat function is average.

· Exclusively online

2) Budpop: Top Rated CBD Hemp Flower Strains

BudPop is the newest business on our list. Although it only began operations in 2021, it is already one of the most well-known and reputable names in the cannabis industry. Based in Los Angeles, BudPop has developed a reputation as one of the top brands in the sector, with more than 20 years of experience in growing the hemp plant. Since there were already many ferocious competitors in the cannabis plants sector, it was not an easy task for this new business. Budpop is well known for its catchphrase, "Pop plants, not pills," since it firmly believes in the genuine health benefits of the hemp plant.

The business truly believes that everyone should have access to CBD products and that the medicinal benefits of CBD should be well understood. BudPop produces Delta-8 and CBD hemp flower products of the highest caliber. It gets its hemp from organic ranches in Nevada and Colorado. The business concentrates on isolating delta-8 THC because it has a longer shelf life.

Because they are made from naturally grown, non-GMO hemp plants, BudPop's products are of the finest quality. All types of customers can consume the finished products because they are both vegan and gluten-free. To maintain the healthiest hemp plant from harvest to client delivery, BudPop farmers additionally employ greenhouse effect and light deprivation technology. In-depth third-party lab tests are also performed on BudPop's goods and the business posts all Certificates of Analysis on its website.

We exclusively suggest the best CBD hemp flower brands because they are completely natural and secure. At BudPop, CBD hemp flower strains come in Pure Indica Strains and Indica Hybrid. Sour Diesel, a Sativa-dominant strain of CBD flower which comes from the cannabis Sativa plant, is a product offered by BudPop. Delta-8 hemp flowers available from BudPop in four varieties, including Zkittlez, Tangie, Northern Lights, and Cookies are also available. All of these flowers are available in several packing options, weighing anywhere between 4.5g to 454g. The northern lights strain, which has an indica dominant genetic makeup, is by far the most well-known of all the strains.

Users of THC complain of several adverse effects. Thus the company concentrates on creating a natural hemp substitute for THC to support a healthier and more balanced lifestyle. BudPop creates Delta-8 THC to lessen the impacts of anxiety and paranoia that regular THC users experience. Since Delta-8 is less potent and psychotropic than Delta-9, it seems that everyone prefers it. Additionally, delta-8 is thought to have advantages such as acting as a painkiller, hunger stimulant, and stress reducer. With the help of Delta-8 THC, BudPop can benefit both physical and emotional wellness.

CBD flower by BudPop have reportedly assisted users in managing their mental conditions without becoming addicted. According to the company, their high-quality hemp flower products are the best and purest ones on the market.

In terms of cost, the $39.95 price tag for BudPop’s CBD flower is very competitive in the market. The company only ships within the United States, but it offers disabled individuals, active military members, and veterans a 20 percent discount on their initial purchase as an incentive.

Highlights

· The delta-8 THC variation (milder and less psychoactive than normal THC)

· Present two varieties: Northern Lights and Sour Diesel

· Natural, top-notch, non-GMO hemp

· CBD doses that are calming, powerful, and peaceful

· Normal THC has no negative effects.

Pros

· Natural, pure, top-quality hemp

· Compared to the standard Delta-9 variant, Delta-8 offers a better experience.

· Tested and cultivated naturally

· Lab-tested

· Affordable prices

· Profitable sales and promotions

· Benefits for veterans, service members, and those with disabilities

· Free shipping

Cons

· Only delivers within the US.

3) Cheef Botanicals: Strongest CBD Flowers With Variety Of Strains

California's Commerce is home to Cheef Botanicals. Cheef Botanicals was founded by two health-conscious hemp supporters who have been running the company for more than 20 years. The business was started on the premise that complementary medicinal treatments, like CBD, can be helpful. Through its products, the business hopes to increase public knowledge of the advantages of CBD. Cheef Botanicals has more than 25 years of expertise working with organic products and collaborates with reputable hemp growers from Colorado.

Cheef Botanicals' goods are safe to use because these farms exclusively cultivate organic hemp and don't use pesticides or herbicides. It's hardly surprising that Cheef Botanicals has established a great reputation for itself, given its lengthy and fruitful history. This is linked to their superior product quality as well as the passage of time.

Cheef Botanicals makes sure that their CBD flowers have less than 0.3 percent THC in compliance with the Farm Bill of 2018. Cheef Botanical operates to provide its consumers with natural products of the greatest quality. It claims that it grows premium hemp naturally using organic agricultural practices.

This indicates that the product has a high overall potency. By educating people about the potent benefits of cannabis and offering a wide range of products, including vegan choices made with cruelty-free ingredients, the brand has demonstrated a high level of integrity. All of this has been accomplished without the use of unpleasant artificial flavors or coloring. The company combines premium ingredients and exact CO2 extraction techniques to produce pure, effective CBD products that almost everyone may enjoy. You can tell that Cheef Botanicals is committed to using organic production techniques in all of its goods.

CBD hemp flower with a high CBD and low THC concentration is available for purchase from Cheef Botanicals. Sour Space Candy, Hawaiian Haze cbd, Cherry Wine, OG Kush, Sour Lifter, Northern Lights, Zkittlez, and Gorilla Glue are a few of the strains that are offered. The business knows how to trim and groom its CBD flowers with care, producing hemp buds that are delightful to smoke and have a pleasing appearance. Choose between standard flowers or tiny cbd buds. Each strain has a different overall CBD percentage. However, most have a total CBD content of about 20% and a delta-9 THC content of about 0.09 percent.

Some companies sell CBD flowers with a strong flavor. Cheef Botanicals, whose Northern Lights flower is regarded as one of the greatest CBD flowers available, is an exception to this rule. This strain comes from Oregon and has less than 0.3 percent THC and roughly 20.7 percent CBD. We advise the Sour Space Candy flavor if you want to increase productivity and reduce distractions. You can keep active all day long with the aid of this cbd flower strain. However, the Lifter strain will be the best option if you want to improve your mood and are having a poor day.

The business's website is easy to use. Its pages have detailed labels. Each product has a dedicated page, as do the several strains that are offered. The layout of the website makes for an easy and simple shopping experience. Cheef provides a 30-day return and money-back guarantee, and the expenses are made explicit. Because of the company's strategy, which is founded on knowledge, integrity, and a willingness to inform people about CBD's advantages, many people hold Cheef Botanicals in high regard.

Herbicides, insecticides, and other poisons are absent from the plants, and only organic components were used to create the products. Numerous favorable online reviews demonstrate how much trust consumers have in this brand.

Highlights

· Potent and high-grade CBD-rich hemp flower

· THC content under 0.3 percent

· Numerous different strains

· Organic and GMO-free

· Lab evaluation

· A variety of sizes and packaging options

Pros

· Organic and natural

· CBD-rich

· Product incentives and rebates

· The availability of sufficient information on its products

· Free shipping

· Effective brand positioning.

Cons

· Expensive items

· Unattractive packaging

4) Hollyweed CBD: Highly Potent CBD Hemp Flower

With decades of combined experience in the field of medical cannabis, this collection of like-minded people has dominated the CBD market. A group of individuals that are interested in producing high-quality goods that support health and wellness run Hollyweed.

The pillars of physical, spiritual, social, emotional, intellectual, and environmental wellness serve as Hollyweed CBD's cornerstone because the company believes that they all contribute to a person's overall well-being. They are committed to creating CBD products that support their health goals and provide the general public with products that are dependable, consistent, and of the best quality. They are one of the few businesses with complete control over the production of their product, which means they oversee everything from the product's extraction to its final packaging.

This guarantees that the item they ship exceeds their exacting requirements for high-quality manufacture. Hollyweed sources its hemp from modest Colorado farms that don't use any form of pesticides or herbicides. Their hemp complies with all requirements for natural and organic products.

To ensure that its goods are of the highest quality and purity, Hollyweed submits them to stringent testing at outside labs. The results of these investigations are easily accessible on their website, which is not difficult to find. As a result, they always communicate openly with their clients and are completely transparent about their services. Only GMO-free goods are made available, including the premium CBD hemp flowers sold by the firm. They develop organically and come in different CBD strains with less than 0.3 percent THC. Only hemp strains with high CBD concentrations and potency are grown and sold by them.

Some of the more well-known flower strains that Hollyweed sells are Cherry Wine, Goliath, and Lifter. The potency levels of the different strains vary, ranging from 12 to 21%. Two of their most well-liked varieties are Cherry Wine and S. Diesel. Sour Diesel is a premium CBD flower that contains more than 20% pure CBD. It is a Sativa-dominant strain that helps consumers stay active and concentrated all day long. You will experience calming benefits from their CBD flower from the Buba Kush variety, which will clear your mind and reduce fatigue. Their Cherry Wine strain is a mellow hemp flower hybrid that can be smoked.

As you start to inhale it, you'll detect notes of cherry, and each smooth puff will make you feel refreshed. Their varieties have an overpowering aroma that leaves a taste of pure cannabis. Customers have stated that the potent effects of their CBD flowers help them deal with stressful situations and enable them to unwind and sleep. Hollyweed provides its consumers with a wide range of options by offering 10 different CBD strains to meet different interests.

They also provide a few packing choices. Since the flower containers come in two sizes—7g and 3.5g—they are appropriate for both new and seasoned CBD users. For customers with kids, their CBD flowers come packaged in a glass container with a child-proof top.

All of Hollyweed's products are available at wallet-friendly pricing, and the company offers its clients additional discounts. Hollyweed is renowned for providing outstanding customer service. Based on the positive feedback we obtained from customers, this brand is well-known and highly reputable and provides high-quality products made with the best ingredients. Additionally, its packaging is quite user-friendly and unobtrusive. Every order placed with Hollyweed is subject to shipping charges. Additionally, for thirty days, the company offers a money-back guarantee. All hemp products sold by

Hollyweed CBD comes with a money-back guarantee, except for CBD flower packages larger than 1 oz. The smaller ones can be returned and refunded. However, your CBD flower pack needs to be closed to be reimbursed. One of the reasons why so many people admire the company is because it has established its name by offering top-notch customer service.

Highlights

· There are ten distinct CBD strains available.

· The strains include high CBD content.

· Organic non-GMO seeds

· Using only natural farming methods

· Jars come in two different sizes.

Pros

· Budget-friendly

· Independent lab examinations

· Excellent client support

· 30 day money back guarantee

· Every product has a thorough analysis available.

· Free shipping

Cons

· Online stores are the only places to buy products.

How We Made This List Of Best CBD Flower & Hemp Strains

We took into account all of the Best CBD flower brands on the market when compiling this list. We then took into account a variety of factors and eliminated brands until only the top four were left. Because there is intense competition in the CBD industry, we had to take into account all of the variables before determining which ones were worth your money. The following are the variables that we took into account when creating a list:

1) Hemp Flower sourcing:

One of the most crucial things to worry about before purchasing CBD or any other hemp-related product is industrial hemp flower sourcing. Customers should be aware of where the hemp flower they are consuming is from. The safest and best CBD hemp flower on the market is believed to be grown in the US, where hemp flower fields are subject to government laws. As a result, we have chosen the companies on this list that stick to their promise only to use hemp that is farmed in the US.

2) Third-Party Testing

Consider this: Would you find comfort knowing that the CBD flower you are smoking contains undesirable or dangerous components? How would you know whether the hemp flower product descriptions for your brand are accurate? If a corporation is dedicated to using third-party lab tests for all of its products, you'll be able to tell the answers to these questions. The most reputable and well-known hemp manufacturers accurately describe their products on their websites with appropriate Certificates of Analysis (COAs). The composition, strain, and other pertinent details of the flower are all listed on these certificates. To guarantee complete product safety and openness with their customers, all of the brands on our list test their products using independent labs.

3) Extraction Methods

The method a company utilizes to extract CBD and other components from hemp is another crucial consideration before putting your trust in it. Heavy metal traces can be left behind by processes like butane extraction. The carbon dioxide extraction process is what you should look for because it is the safest and most widely used method of extraction. Pressurized carbon dioxide is used in the CO2 extraction process to draw CBD, terpenes, and other beneficial substances from the CBD hemp flower. We made sure the brands on this list that we were considering utilized this extraction technique.

4) Ingredients

We double-checked to determine whether or not the components utilized by these CBD brands are completely safe. If substances are listed wrong, it may cause a lot of inconvenience or even health problems for some people. Additionally, we had to determine whether particular substances would cause issues when taken with other drugs. None of the brands on our list offer items with such problems.

5) Customer Reviews

You just cannot invest your confidence and money in a brand without first reading reviews from previous clients. As a result, we carefully selected the businesses with the finest online consumer reviews. To come up with this list, we studied a number of customer reviews on everything, from ordering to product quality. To better understand each company's strengths and flaws, we directly contacted a large number of clients in addition to looking at internet reviews.

6) Online Shopping experience

A reliable CBD firm will always work to keep its online store navigable and well-organized. We specifically examined the online stores and product catalogs of the firms to assess the caliber of the online shopping experience, in addition to the usability of their websites. The companies on this list are among the greatest in their field.

7) Customer Service

Last but not least, when compiling this list, we took into account the level of customer service provided by each firm. To evaluate the caliber of the brands' customer care, we examined their email, chat, and call helplines. We were able to determine which brands care the most about their customers' thanks to thorough user reviews.

What You Need To Know Before Buying CBD Hemp Flower

CBD products are becoming more and more popular every day, which has led to the emergence of numerous new brands that are still joining the trend as we speak. The number of businesses and brands profiting from the CBD industry has increased as a result of its growing influence. The legality of CBD products has increased along with the enormous growth in demand for CBD products. Although buying CBD flowers is allowed in some US jurisdictions, there is still considerable ambiguity surrounding the product's use and labeling.

Due to this circumstance, it is crucial to reduce the number of brands to select a group that is worthy of consideration based on factors such as product quality, manufacturing processes, openness in business dealings, and integrity. To assist consumers in determining the validity of a brand, we will examine the farming practices, brand prominence, accountability and transparency, and the purchasing experience. Let's take a closer look at some of the listed factors below:

1) Farming Methods:

The use of farming techniques guarantees that the hemp grown came from a facility free of pesticides' negative side effects. Organic cultivation is the most important component in evaluating if a CBD product is of excellent quality or not. You'll notice that the majority of businesses list their growth techniques on their official company website or, occasionally, on the package. Make sure to hunt for valuable nutrients, minerals, and fatty acids that are crucial in CBD flowers while you're looking into their growth technique. All of the companies on the list above that we've provided practice organic farming.

2) Brand Prominence:

Another crucial element in the CBD market is brand prominence. Cheef Botanicals, whose co-founders are well-known to have experience in the food and beverage industry, is an example of a well-known brand. The impact of a brand on the market, or consumer reviews found on various forums and online stores that sell these products, is another fantastic and more popular technique to evaluate a brand. Such testimonials provide information about the brand's interactions with clients and any additional assistance it offers, if any.

3) Business Transparency and Accountability:

Some companies are highly open about both their business operations and techniques of growth. BudPop is an illustration of a company with solid business ethics because it offers high-quality CBD products while also emphasizing the potential impacts of its use.

When choosing a specific brand, it is important to consider how transparent the company is about the ingredients and growing processes. Greater openness is a positive thing. These crucial details can be found on the company's website as well as discussion boards and review sites, where you can typically discover user testimonials. It is crucial to take into account whether they disclose information regarding their testing facility. A third-party state-certified lab serving as a product testing facility is typically a good sign of the brand's reliability.

FAQs Related To CBD Flower

Q1) What is a CBD Flower?

Ans: You can smoke CBD flowers to relax and unwind because they are manufactured from hemp strains. The cannabis plant that has a high CBD concentration is hemp.

Cannabis and marijuana are commonly confused. The main distinction is that marijuana has a high THC content and a low CBD content. CBD flower, also referred to as CBD-rich bud, is a cannabinoid plant that is most likely legal at the federal level and has a higher concentration of CBD over THC or other minor cannabinoids.

Since this product's acceptance increased, the term "CBD flower" has come to represent the legal hemp flower industry. The cannabinoid concentration is the sole significant distinction between CBD flower and regular THC-rich flower (marijuana). Additionally, unlike conventional marijuana, CBD flower won't get you high because it contains less than 0.3 percent THC and is considered non-psychoactive.

As CBD enters the body, it reacts with the neurons in our endocannabinoid system. Numerous body processes, including sleep, hunger, emotion, memory, and digestion, are governed by the endocannabinoid system.

CBD is a natural chemical that supports the endocannabinoid system, helping your body achieve balance. When we achieve homeostasis or natural equilibrium, we are better able to control our physical and mental states.

Q2) Is the use of CBD Flower legal?

Ans: Yes, provided that the CBD you buy comes from a hemp flower, according to American federal law. Before selecting one of the brands we featured above, do your research because each one describes how its industrial hemp is grown. Certain companies might not export CBD flowers to all 50 states since some states have tougher rules than others. Being up to date on your local laws is essential because they frequently change.

Q3) How Does CBD Flower Make You Feel?

Ans: While CBD flowers won't get you high, they will help you unwind and relax. Depending on the strain, the advantages of CBD flowers vary. Still, generally speaking, it can help you feel calm and peaceful while maintaining a clear mind and a higher level of focus than you would receive from regular cannabis.

A variant on the relaxation theme, people regularly use CBD flowers (and other CBD products) to reduce anxiety. Anxiety is one problem for which there is a lot of research, even though few studies have been done on the efficacy of CBD in treating the various disorders for which it is claimed.

Q4) Are CBD Flowers Psychedelic?

Ans: This inquiry has a resounding "no" as the response. Some people may assert that the CBD flowers they just smoked gave them a buzz, but if so, the flowers likely contain more THC than is recommended. The psychoactive ingredient in cannabis flower that causes that well-known high is THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). If the CBD flower variant you chose has only traces of THC, as advertised, you won't get high.

CBD has a wide spectrum of effects because of how it interacts with different neuroreceptors in the nervous system. While CBD flowers have a calming and even euphoric effect on users, they do not have the same impact on the brain as THC does.

Q5) Can CBD Flower Cause You To Fail A Drug Test?

Ans: This is one of the most often asked questions. Many adults would be using cannabis if they could, but they are unable to do so because of workplace drug testing policies.

Many people smoke CBD flowers to relax and socialize without interfering with their work. The likelihood of failing a drug test as a result of using CBD Flower is, with the stress on "extremely," extremely low. If you acquire flowers from reputable suppliers with valid lab results, you are very unlikely to fail a drug test.

Q6) What CBD flower is the best? Which CBD Flower strains should I use?

Ans: These kinds of questions are common. Which CBD flower is better, and why? And, "which strain should I choose?" Since there are so many different factors, it is impossible to give a specific answer. However, we can help you decide what to take into account when stocking up.

Are you using the flowers for therapeutic or recreational purposes? What tastes do you like, and are there any inherited preferences in your family? Are you a new smoker or an experienced veteran? For instance, one of my preferred strains when smoking cbd hemp flower or cannabis recreationally is blue dream. These inquiries will enable you to focus on a small number of flavor profiles and varieties with the right THC levels after conducting your investigation.

Q7) How safe is smoking CBD flower joints?

CBD flower is without a doubt one of the safest solutions for smoking. When compared to the effects of smoking cigarettes, the long-term health effects of smoking hemp or cannabis are often negligible. Numerous long-term health issues with the lungs, mouth, throat, liver, and other body parts can be brought on by tobacco smoking. Although specialists concur that smoking any plant material has some risks, most people consider it to be relatively safe.

That settles the argument between CBD cigarettes and tobacco cigarettes, but given how many individuals use CBD flowers for therapeutic purposes, what about over-the-counter and prescription medications? One more thing, the safety profile of CBD flowers is really good. Both over-the-counter and prescription medications frequently contain side effects that could be harmful. Even Tylenol is notoriously harmful, causing lifelong liver damage, while opioids have been associated with serious addiction issues.

Concluding On The Best CBD Flower That Gets You High

We think it's safe to say that CBD is evolving quickly. We now offer hemp plant strains to add to any relief treatment kits, including oil, extracts, and CBD creams. The variety of products may be demotivating you.

We advise choosing any of the plant strains we have described above, whether you need to buy CBD flower for hunger stimulation, pain relief, or other conditions associated with symptoms.

They use trustworthy third-party lab tests, and each package has a respectable amount of THC and Cannabinoids. Additionally, they go above and beyond to encourage simple purchasing and a top-notch user experience. You can be sure that what you receive is entirely natural and organic.