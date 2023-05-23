Best CBD Flower: Top Strains of 2023 | Pittsburgh City Paper

CBD flowers have strong effects, but they won’t affect the user’s mind like an indica or sativa strain will.

The benefits it provides have led many states in the U.S. to legalize its use for recreational and medical purposes.

CBD flower companies are thriving. More brands are venturing into this growing market for hemp flower strains.

CBD products are now made into topicals, edibles, capsules, and tinctures. Despite these varieties, the traditional CBD flower products are still some of the most used ones. If you have used CBD flowers, you might already have a few favorites, but if you are new to CBD products, you should aim for high-quality CBD flowers. We have compiled a list of the best hemp CBD flower strains you should try whether you are new or not.

Best CBD Flower Products in 2023

Exhale Well: Overall best CBD hemp flower brand

Plain Jane: Best with the most affordable prices

Secret Nature: Best potent strain

Absolute Nature CBD: Best award-winning CBD flower brand

Cannaflower: Best with a wide variety of premium CBD hemp flower strains

Exhale Well has built quite a reputation for being one of the best CBD flower brands on the market. The brand was first popular in the Delta-8 market. This was before the company started producing CBD products.

One of their major selling points is that the company has a variety of CBD flowers. The varieties come in different orders. The company produces CBD flowers and makes gummies, cartridges, oils, CBD cigarettes, and pre-rolls.

The company holds wellness in high regard. When taking advantage of the benefits of the hemp plant, the company takes note of the product formulation. This is to ensure the product is healthy. Exhale Well is very careful not to use biomass hemp flowers which are not ideal for smoking.

You can get all the information about them on their website. The website is detailed and user-friendly. There is a product portfolio on the website where you can see products available. The company also have information and results on their third-party lab test. Other sections like customer reviews, blogs, and dosage charts.

The company has good customer service and policies. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee and free shipping on all orders. If you think the company’s products do not meet your expectation, you can get a refund.

Product Description

Exhale Well produces premium hemp flower. Even other CBD flower brands use it in their products (like steam and oils). Their high-quality CBD products are obtained from cannabis flowers. The farmers do not use pesticides when growing the hemp plant.

Most of these hemp plants are grown on farms in Colorado, and the company ensure organic growth only. The hemp flowers have a high concentration of terpenes. You can see this in the analysis chart alongside the purity level of the products for industrial hemp growers.

Pros

Third-party lab-tested products which show transparency of brand

Top-notch customer service

Guarantees and favorable policies

Pure and safe hemp flowers are grown with only natural ingredients

Various options of CBD flower strains

Interesting offers for first-time buyers and returning buyers

Smooth, free, and quick delivery

Cons

It is not available in some states because of the use of Delta-8 in their products.

Plane Jane is also one of the best CBD flower brands. It has a lot of similarities to Exhale Well’s hemp flower brand. Its mission is to make buying hemp flowers and concentrates easy for whoever wants them.

Plain Jane has certification and results from third-party lab testing. These are displayed on their website, and you will find much useful information on its website. Some of the useful info on the platform includes regulators and law enforcement. Also, blogs on how to make edibles and other CBD-related topics. They even have options for crypto saving.

Plain Jane also has many different products. The products range from CBD gummies, CBD vapes, oils, tinctures, pre-rolls, and CBD hemp buds.

Product Description

All its hemp flowers are grown in America and use natural growing methods only. The hemp flower contains less than 0.3% Delta-9-THC content. They have the best collection of hemp strains.

There is a sampler pack for new users to try different strains. Each sample pack is configured according to its effects on the strains it contains.

Pros

High-quality hemp flower

Great prices

Free shipping on products more than $40

Swift delivery

Excellent customer service

Less than 0.3% THC

Wide product variety

Helpful information on the website

Organically grown hemp flower

Cons

Despite the low concentration of THC in the CBD hemp flower, users still fail drug tests

You might need an adult signature fee when the law requires

Secret Nature has been growing high-quality CBD strains for more than a decade now and it has perfected the process. Its hemp plants have a high concentration of CBD and a low concentration of THC. This helps meet the health needs without making the user high.

Secret Nature CBD strains are grown indoors, and they grow organically. The farmers also harvest bi-weekly and pass through the drying and cold-curing process. They do this to ensure the products are farm fresh.

Its website is user-friendly; you can easily navigate the sections for any information you need. The company is transparent, and you can easily see all necessary information on their website (including their lab reports).

You can return products and cancel orders before it is shipped, and you will still get a full refund. There are also options for the exchange. This is when the item delivered is damaged, defective, or wrong upon receiving the order.

Product Description

There are different strains of products you can get from Secret Nature. Some of their best CBD flower products are Diesel Puff, Mr. Rainbow, Sweet Cake, Secret OG, and Frosted Kush. These products have different flavors which can suit your preference.

The products have high amounts of CBD, CBG, and CBDA and low concentrations of THC. If you prefer your cannabis with mild psychoactive effects, buy CBD flower strains from Secret Nature.

Pros

More than 10,000 reviews

Potent, intensely flavored, and effective ( because of their indoor growth)

Farm Fresh ( grown in small batches)

High concentration of terpene

All natural growth

Good offers on purchase

Cons

Relatively expensive

No free shipping on orders below $75

Often sold out (due to their small batches planting and product popularity)

In the 20 years of cultivation it has spent in the health and wellness industry, Absolute Nature has consistently given only high-quality CBD hemp flower. The company has also kept its promise of delivering only safe, clean, and premium CBD hemp flowers.

The company set the standard for high-quality, potent, and effective CBD flowers; other industries only aim to meet this standard. The company has very close relationships with growers, so it can handpick the best. These specialists put lots of effort into growing and production and they allow visitors on their farms.

After its effort to ensure the CBD hemp flowers are grown in the right conditions, the company still ensures the products undergo rigorous lab testing. This is done by third-party labs and the products meet CGMP-certified manufacturing practices.

Product Description

Absolute Nature has a wide range of product lines, all grown indoors and organically. This product variety is classified into three main categories. The groups are CBD flower, CBG flower, and CBD hemp flower prerolls.

Absolute Nature CBD flower strains are 60% sativa and 40% indica. It has a sweet, piney, and fresh minty flavor, and it is mostly used for pain relief. The CBG flower strain has a spring-like flavor. Some other types have stronger flavors that come out sweet, fruity, and spicy.

Pros

Award-winning company featured by top magazines like Forbes, Business insider, and Healthline

Won Best All-Natural CBD Product by Global Health Pharma

100% GMO-free

Separate lab testing or purity and potency

Organically and Indoor grown CBD hemp flowers

Cons

Sells out quickly due to high demand

Relatively higher price

After 25 years of experience in the organic food industry, a group of health enthusiasts came together. They formed the company Cannaflower. After CBD was legalized and the benefits were emphasized, they started producing various CBD products.

It now has a large market because of their good customer service and sales of premium CBD hemp flowers at competitive prices.

The company has partnered with trusted farmers to ensure the production of hemp under natural conditions only. You can be sure their products have no artificial additives. To be doubly sure, the company ensures their products are tested by third parties and also certified for ingestion.

Product Description

The CBD hemp flower is made by hand, and there is a 90-day curing period to ensure the hemp flowers are high grade. They are also grown sustainably and organically. The products usually have intense flavors and potency. Flower strains do not have preservatives or additives ensuring a natural taste.

The company provides more than 20 flower strains and has different percentages of CBD. Its high-quality products were recognized globally and the company won the 2020 Golden Grow Award. Also, customers gave good reviews about their products.

Pros

Vegan-friendly

Naturally produced and trimmed products.

Third-party lab tested

Non-GMO products

Highly potent and intensely flavored

Excellent customer service

Quick and smooth delivery

Cons

Less potent

Sometimes irritable to the throat

What is CBD Flower?

Cannabis flower is the CBD bud from harvested cannabis. The CBD is mostly consumed because of its high trichomes concentration, and also a high percentage of cannabinoids in the resin glands.

Hemp and marijuana are both from the same plants (contrary to normal belief). But because of the high THC concentration in marijuana and its effects when ingested, breeders decided to produce hemp strains with high CBD concentration and lower THC concentration. Hemp plants of higher CBD concentrations were crossed.

The CBD in CBD flowers is one of the most valuable parts of the plants. CBD-related organizations are trying to find out how to use it as a more natural alternative to pharmaceuticals. CBD is preferred to THC because, despite its health benefits, it does not cause the body psychoactive side effect or cognitive impairing function.

How to Choose CBD Flower Products

Looking for high-quality CBD flowers can be tasking, especially when you do not know what to look for in the product. If you do have reliable CBD brands you buy from; you might not get the same quality every time you shop, or you may be missing out on something better. We considered the following when choosing a CBD flower product:

Third-party Lab Testing

When a company receives a new batch of CBD flowers, they should test them to ensure they are pure. The CBD flower should not only be pure but also safe and potent for the users of CBD hemp flower products. A third-party lab will do the test to ensure transparency and credibility. Many CBD companies have the results on their websites for hemp flower strains. Results show that their CBD hemp flower is third-party lab tested. It’s important that the lab must not have a stake in the company.

In cases where the company does not show the lab test results for organic hemp on its site, the company should be able to provide it when you ask. But if they cannot produce the lab results, it can mean two things. It either means that they did not have the product tested, or the resulting test was bad. Such CBD flower brands should be avoided.

Some companies do batch testing, which is also effective. They will test the CBD products in large quantities and label each batch. Then you can track the product with its batch number. Anything you ingest needs careful examination.

Transparent COA (CERTIFICATE OF ANALYSIS)

Each product comes with a certificate of analysis (COA) after the hemp plant company does the third-party testing for their industrial hemp products. The COA is either on the website or the product. If it is on the product, it will be in the form of a QR code that you can scan with your smartphone.

Cannabinoid Profile

The cannabinoid profile tells you the amount of active CBD in the product, terpene proportions, and the presence of other contaminants. There are more than 70 cannabinoid compounds, so the cannabinoid profile will depend on the product you are getting. The cannabinoid also depends on the forms of terpenes, including pinene, caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene, and linalool.

If the product is full spectrum, you should look for certain top-shelf CBD hemp products. The full spectrum also contains terpenes, flavonoids, and a little amount of THC. The regular spectrum contains only CBD.

Accurate Labelling

There are lots of labeling inaccuracies when it comes to CBD products. Some products have higher concentrations than what is stated on the label, while others have less than the stated ingredients. This is common with CBD and THC concentrations.

So, the COA checks out if the product label contains the exact concentration it states.

Contaminants

Some CBD products may contain heavy metals, herbicides, and pesticides. The analysis will determine if these contaminants are present in the product. It is acceptable if they aren’t present. If they are, you have to ensure it is safe to ingest. The charts in the COA must show it passed if you can ingest the industrial hemp.

Customer Reviews

The customer review section is one of the most honest forms of feedback. You can know more about the product by what the customers say about it. To be sure that the company is giving the best CBD flower, we check the customer reviews.

Since different customers will review, we can see the CBD flower products from different perspectives. For instance, someone trying the best CBD flower for the first time will have a different experience from someone who has tried out many different products.

Brand Reputation

When seeking the best CBD flower brands, we do not stop at the product, we also check out the company. Not all companies selling CBD products are legitimate. Their track records and testimonials will also show if they have a good reputation.

The testimonials will talk about the products and the company. We look at the best CBD flower brand’s influence on the market, the product’s effectiveness, safety, and their service.

How CBD Flower Works

CBD can work with the receptors in the endocannabinoid system and help bring balance to the body. This is how it may help treat ailments.

There are no significant side effects of CBD on the body. Even when it is used in large doses, and none have been reported. The World Health Organization confirmed this in their statement: “In humans, CBD exhibits no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence potential.”

However, some slight side effects you might notice include:

Mood changes

Anxiety feeling

Nauseous feeling

Dry mouth, throat, and red eyes

So, before using CBD flowers, talk to your doctor, especially if you are on medication already.

Benefits of CBD

CBD flower has many components that might help with different medical conditions. This is why CBD-related organizations want to see how well it can function and replace pharmaceuticals. Here are a few benefits of CBD:

It may help with anxiety and depression. Some hemp strains contain chemicals that give euphoric feelings. It may help calm nerves and make you feel better mentally and emotionally.

It may help with pain. Pain is mostly caused by inflammation. CBD may reduce inflammation.

It may help with seizures.

It may help with mood regulation. CBD works by calming nerves and giving a euphoric feeling.

It may help with appetite control. CB1 and CB2 receptors are found in the lymphoid tissues and the brain and they play important roles in metabolism. These receptors may be affected by CBD causing appetite control.

It may help with boosting energy. Terpene may affect the serotonin receptors. This may boost energy and improve moods.

It may help regulate the circadian rhythm.

It may help stop cigarette smoking addiction as it is a better and healthier alternative.

How to Use CBD Flower?

One of the best things about CBD flowers is their ability to adapt. It can be used differently and for various purposes.To get the flavor of CBD, you can use it in various ways. Some of these ways are

Smoking

This is one of the most common and used methods to use CBD. The traditional way to smoke CBD flower strains is to grind the flower and roll a cigarette with the CBD flower inside of it. Or you can put it in a bong or bowl and smoke it.

However, if you do not want to get your hands dirty or go through the process yourself, you can get pre-rolls and smoke them easily. All CBD hemp flower brands listed have pre-rolled cigarettes, so enjoy.

Vaping

This is similar to smoking, only that you are inhaling vapor and not dry smoke. Even though it gives a similar feeling to smoking, it has milder effects. Especially if you are not used to smoking. You can buy vaporizers from these vendors.

Cooking

Since leaves and flowers are added as spices to food, people got creative. They realized they could add CND flower strains to your food. You can cook it by adding it like a spice or grind and mix it with your baking ingredients to make desserts and pastries. If you are a kitchen guru, you can think of creative ways to add to your meals. However, the effects might not kick in as quickly as when you smoke it, but it will still last long.

CBD Flower FAQs

Can CBD Flowers Make You High?

Even though they are both gotten from hemp plants, CBD flowers will not make you high as marijuana would.

There are cannabinoids in the body. When you ingest CBD, it reacts with the endocannabinoid system. The body recognizes the similarities between the components and relates well with them, so it does not give reactions that cause the body to act unusually.

However, be sure that the strains contain CBD or CBG, not Delta-8 THC or Delta-9 THC. Delta-8 CBD flowers contain a lower concentration of THC. This cannot change your body's functionality or make you high. It is different from CBD flower strains that contain less than 0.03% THC.

How to Tell CBD Flowers from Weed?

Since they come from similar plants, it is hard to tell the difference between the hemp flower and marijuana flower, especially after they have been grown, cured, and packaged. But, there are still some ways to tell the difference, whether from the purchased CBD buds or the CBD flower or weed.

Packaging

You can know the content by looking at the ingredients on the packaging. The packaging should state the concentration of CBD or THC in the product. If it is CBD-based, it will have indications like CBDa or CBDv.

Apart from the precursor, it should show the product's percentage of CBD or THC. If THC has a higher concentration than CBD, it is marijuana and not CBD flower buds. CBD flowers should have less than .3% THC concentration.

Lab Reports

This is an obvious one, but it is an excellent indication. Check the lab reports the vendor gives.

The packaging should have a QR code you can scan to see the lab reports of the product. If there is none on the packaging, check the company’s website to see the details of their products.

If neither is provided, you cannot easily tell if it is a weed or CBD flower.

Smoking

This should not be an option unless it is absolutely necessary. But you can confirm if you got real CBD flower strains by the after effect of smoking it. If you notice psychoactive effects after smoking, it is most likely weed. Afterward, you will test positive for THC testing for the next couple of days.

However, after smoking CBD, you will still feel the same, except for some relief.

Is Smoking CBD Legal?

In the United States, smoking CBD is legal as long as it is gotten from hemp plants and contains the right concentration of THC. If you want to buy CBD flowers, it is best to buy from the best CBD flower strains listed above to avoid breaking the law.

However, some states have restrictions and regulations guiding its use. Ensure you are up to date with your state laws.

Will CBD Flower Show on a Drug Test?

A drug test will give positive results for traces of THC in the system. Your body testing positive for THC will depend on if there is THC in your CBD flower.

However, new test machines can detect even slight THC concentrations. This is regardless of how small the amount.

Each brand has a different THC level concentration. To avoid testing positive, you will have to inquire about the product you are getting.

What Makes a CBD Flower Product Superior?

A superior CBD flower bud is different from the brand's superiority. Here are the primary features that determine a CBD flower’s superiority;

Terpene Content

Terpene is what brings out the aroma and flavor of a hemp flower. There are various terpenes’ fragrances and molecules. The flavor and aroma of the terpenes may also affect a person’s mood and determine the CBD flower’s effect. In essence, terpenes enhance the effects and benefits of CBD; the higher the terpene content, the more effective it will be.

CBD Content

If terpene enhances the benefits of CBD flower buds, it means CBD brings the benefits. The concentration of CBD in the flower buds determines its effects on the person. The CBD content also draws the line between the hemp plant being safe and legal.

CBD content is usually between 10% to 15%, while products rich in CBD have a 20% concentration.

Production Method

CBD flowers are grown, dried, and manufactured. It is essential that a high-quality CBD flower is grown organically and under sustainable conditions. Some of the high-quality CBD is hand-handled and cured for a long period. All the processes ensure the products’ potency and aroma are preserved. The hand handling is to ensure that there are no seeds in the flowers.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a premium brand for CBD flower, you cannot go wrong with any of the choices on this list. Make sure you do your own research to figure out what will work best for you, and what will give you the effects you desire.