click to enlarge Photo: Grist House Craft Brewery

From hops to sours, it’s clear why this Millvale brewery with a huge variety of beers on tap is a repeat winner of Best Brewery. It also has become a popular spot for dog owners and large groups alike thanks to its generous outdoor seating. Grab a brew, and a bite from a visiting food truck, and hang outside at one of the picnic tables.

10 Sherman St., Millvale.