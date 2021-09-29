click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Jeremy and Angie Jones of Discover the Burgh

Discover the Burgh. discovertheburgh.com

Jeremy and Angie Jones have lived in Pittsburgh off and on, but are not Pittsburgh-natives. They both grew up near Dayton, Ohio and fell in love with the Steel City when Angie went to Carnegie Mellon University for grad school.When the couple moved here, they didn’t really venture out, so they decided to take their experience as travel writers to create Discover the Burgh, an online blog about finding new ways to get out into the city.Jeremy had a prior blog called Living the Dream, where he did similar writing and shared lifestyle and travel advice, and believed his and Angie’s background could help better familiarize newcomers to the city.“It was kind of an untapped field,” Jeremy says.When they started the blog in 2015, they didn’t know how it would go, but they hoped it would get big. Their goal was to force themselves out of their comfort zone and explore everything, turning the blog into a discovery tool for both Pittsburgh natives and visitors alike.So far, the couple claims to have enjoyed over 1,000 unique experiences, keeping track of each of their adventures on an interactive Pittsburgh map, available at the end of every blog post.Discover the Burgh, which has been chosen as this year’s Best Blog in this year’sBest of Pittsburgh readers’ poll, has many different categories from which to search, including Pittsburgh Museums, Parks & Nature, Pittsburgh Sports, Events in Pittsburgh, Day Trips from Pittsburgh, and Weekend Trips.There are also sections for Food & Drink, where users will find reviews for coffee shops, famous Pittsburgh restaurants, distilleries, and more. All of the couple’s favorite spots are on a page marked as such, and include spots like Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, Butterwood Bake Consortium, and Commonplace Coffee.While the blog focuses mainly on Pittsburgh, they also cover Southwestern Pennsylvania as a whole. They also see it as an ongoing effort.“We thought it would be a fun two- or three-year project,” Angie says. “But we’re six years in, and not even close to being finished.”