Many people think that an anti-aging skincare routine is for people who are over 50 years of age. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Once you are over 20 years of age, your skin starts to show signs of aging. They might not be obvious immediately, but this is the best time to start your morning, nighttime and anti-aging skin treatments.

If you are experiencing signs such as:

Dullness in the skin

Fine lines and wrinkles

Melasma – bluish and blackish cluster of freckles

Sagging skin

Under eye shadows and baggage

Hyperpigmentation

Chapping

Others

You truly need to get on an effective anti-aging skincare regimen. These are some of the surest symptoms of skin aging.

Skin aging is not related to yearly aging. Exposure to the elements such as snow, UVA and UVB rays, poor skincare products, unhealthy lifestyle, and lack of proper hygiene, can make the skin age fast.

The opposite is also true. When you take good care of your skin, you can look much younger than your years. They did not lie when they said beauty is skin-deep, for indeed, it is.

But this beauty gets affected negatively when the skin barrier wears away. Therefore, you need to use products that can strengthen the skin barrier, and offer more protection against the sun, bacteria, and other things.

Your anti-aging routine doesn’t have to be complex

One day, you will look in a mirror, and you won’t like what you see. The expression lines, you know, the laugh lines along your cheeks, and the crow’s feet at the corners of your eyes will start looking too pronounced.

And it will hit you just how old your skin has become!

Most people go into a state of panic when they see this. The first instinct is to slather every anti-aging cream you can find in the market on your face.

When that does not work, you will move on to another product, and another, and another. But how many skincare products will you try?

Anti-aging skincare routines require careful deliberation. This is not something that you can whip up in a hurry.

First, you have to know what exactly you are dealing with. Is it dry skin, wrinkles, crow’s feet, sun damage, age spots, or a combination of all of them?

Once you have defined the exact problem that is making your skin look too old, you are halfway to finding the solution.

The second thing is to find the products that you need for your problems. Mostly, you will find that you need a number of them.

For instance, everyone needs a cleanser. Even if you are 20 years old and there is not a single sign of aging on your skin, you need a cleanser!

Also, everyone needs a sunscreen! This is one of the most underrated skincare products in the market, but if you really care about retaining your youth, you must never step outside the house without applying sunscreen on every bit of exposed skin.

Everyone also needs a high quality moisturizer, and if you have really dry skin, you need a nighttime, and a daytime moisturizer.

Use skincare products from the same brand name

Using skincare products from the same brand name is something that many people do not emphasize enough. However, today, I can assure you that this is the most important decision you could ever make for treating your skin.

Whatever you do, please do not mix products from different companies. It is best to work with one brand name, and then if that fails, change it altogether and try another one.

Simply, do not use a retinol serum from one company, and a hydrating cream from another. If anything goes wrong, it will be hard to know exactly what product your skin reacted to.

Here are the benefits of using anti-aging products from the same brand name:

The products are compatible with each other

Skincare products made by the same company will be compatible with each other. This is very important, since your anti-aging skincare routine will require you to use more than three products.

Companies will blend their skincare products specifically to blend with each other, so you can stack the products without any side effects.

Besides, if you get a skin reaction, you can reach out to the company that you bought your products from, for assistance.

Same delivery technology

Most skincare companies make products with special delivery technologies, to ensure the nutrients used in the products get into the skin cells as fast as possible.

To look at a sample, Robin McGraw Revelation is a luxury skincare brand that uses Dynamic Infusion Technology in all the skincare products. This technology delivers nutrients to the skin cells 26 times faster than other products. The benefit of this is that the skin treatments are absorbed as soon as you apply them, meaning that none or very little goes to waste.

Another benefit of this delivery technology is that you can get faster results. Faster delivery of the products definitely means faster results.

They use compatible ingredients

To reiterate, most products have to be stacked, in batches of three or more. The secret of using the products from the same brand name is in the formulation.

A company is likely to use almost similar ingredients, or ingredients that complement each other in different products.

Therefore, you will find that the ingredients used in the Robin McGraw Revelation Foaming Joy Cleanser will prime the skin so that it can absorb all the other treatments easily, without the ingredients reacting with your skin.

When the skin is your canvas, you really do not want to engage in trial and error, or in any mix and match games.

If you use products from different companies, you might find that some ingredients in the different products conflict. This is risky for your skin, and you really don’t want to try it.

Steps for a good anti-aging skincare routine

Getting the best products for your age defying skincare regimen is just the first step. Here are the 10 most important steps for anti-aging skincare treatment:

1. Cleanse the skin

We really cannot overemphasize the importance of cleansing your skin, at least once every day. Well, the best thing to do is to cleanse the skin every time before you apply any treatment. Technically, this means in the morning and in the night.

I recommend getting a high quality cleanser such as Robin McGraw Revelation’s Foaming Joy. This cleanser is going to remove the dirt, dead cells, bacteria, and toxins that stick to the skin.

This is a gentle cleanser that is very thorough and at the same time, it does not strip away the skin’s natural oil. Therefore, it does not leave your skin feeling all dry, and parched.

When you come home from work, never go to bed with makeup. Rather, you need to use the cleanser to break the makeup molecules down, so that they can wash away easily.

You can start by wiping the makeup away with a wet muslin cloth, and then wash the rest out with warm water.

While the skin is still damp, apply the Foaming Joy cleanser, and rub it into your skin. It is going to reach deep into the pores and unclog them.

Rinse the cleanser away with cold water.

2. Toner is very important

A toner has many benefits for your skin. One of them is that it maintains the pH level of your skin. Usually, when you use a cleanser, your skin will feel a bit raw. Therefore, you want to prime it a bit with a high quality toner, before you can apply the next treatment.

Toning the skin also refines the pores, making them look tighter and the skin look smoother. The skin softens and it will absorb the other treatments easily.

If you do not have a skin toner, you can skip this process because the Foaming Joy cleanser will not strip the natural oil from the skin. Therefore, you can move onto the next step.

Just to touch on the pH balance a bit, it is very important to maintain the skin’s protective barrier. It prevents bacteria and other contaminants from harming the skin.

3. Exfoliation

Exfoliation can help your skin look young, and impart other benefits as well. A good exfoliator product gets rid of the dead cells from the skin. In return, this reveals the natural color of the skin. Using it reveals the glowing skin that lies underneath the dead skin cells.

Exfoliating products work by using ingredients that reach deep inside the pores, break the bacteria, grease, and dead cells lodged inside the pores, and pull them to the surface.

Clogged pores cause skin breakouts easily. Besides, they also alter the color of the skin, giving it a dull and tired look.

Before buying an exfoliator, look at the ingredients. Some of the most potent ones include pumice, bentonite clay, and cucumber, such as you would find in Robin McGraw’s Twinkle Twinkle, You’re A Star.

4. Eye treatment

The eyes get forsaken a lot when it comes to reversing aging, yet they show the first telltale signs of aging.

These symptoms include crow’s feet, under eye baggage and dark shadows. However, because the skin of the eyes is thin and delicate, you cannot apply any skincare product. You need a cream that is specifically formulated for the eyes.

After cleansing the face, you can apply the Dot Your Eyes Power Peptide cream to help clear the crow’s feet.

It also contains ingredients that will help to lower the inflammation in the under eye skin. In addition, it is going to brighten the skin, removing the dark shadows that make you look older than you feel.

5. Vitamin therapy

This is the vitamin therapy phase, since the product that you shall apply on the skin is a formulation of different vitamins.

Choose a good product that is going to infuse the vitamins directly into the skin. We have already said you should use products from the same brand name. Thus, you should use the Vita-Boost 20% vitamin C, which is going to give your skin the correct dose of vitamin C.

Vitamin C has many benefits for the skin, and most of them are about keeping it looking and feeling young.

First, vitamin C is an antioxidant, so it does a great job of neutralizing the free radicals. Left unchecked, the free radicals cause skin damage, and lower immunity. It also causes fast skin aging symptoms such as wrinkling, sagging and others.

Vitamin C also protects the skin from sun damage. While it is not going to have the same effect as a sunscreen would have, it protects the skin from a cellular level.

Since vitamin C has skin brightening abilities, applying the Robin McGraw Revelation Vita Boost vitamin serum will lift the dull look of the skin. Remember, one of the symptoms of aging on the skin is dullness, and poor complexion.

6. Retinol serum

Retinol skincare products have become very popular with many women, because of the efficacy at keeping aging at bay. You, too, must include a retinol product in your collection of skincare treatments.

Retinol increases collagen and elastin production in the body. These two proteins maintain the structural integrity of the skin, as well as maintain its firmness, and elasticity.

Another huge benefit of retinol is boosting the cell turnover rate. What this means is that old and damaged skin cells are replaced with new ones fast. The retinol serum or cream that you use should maintain the cell turnover rate once every 30 days.

Using retinol, of course, in combination with other products such as cleansers, toners, and moisturizers can help to prevent skin outbreaks. It can treat mild acne, and it will also stop the development of new acne breakouts.

Do not use vitamin C together with retinol. It is better to ask a dermatologist what suits your needs best. For instance, if you have very dry skin, go for vitamin C, and if you want to clear lines and wrinkles, go for retinol.

7. Apply facial oil (optional)

You do not need to apply facial oil, but if your skin is very dry, you need to apply facial oil. It is formulated in such a way that it mimics the sebum that is naturally produced in the skin.

If your skin feels rough to the touch, you will definitely need to oil it. It is dry and you need to apply oil. This is going to raise the skin’s moisturization level and protect your skin cells from shrinking.

Not only is the oil going to hydrate the skin, but it also makes it more supple, elastic and firm. It also has soothing qualities, so if your skin experiences irritation, this oil is like a calming balm on itching and hurting skin.

If you have normal skin that has a good balance of sebum, you do not need to apply any face oil. You can move on to the moisturizer stage.

8. Applying moisturizer

Moisturizing the skin is something that you should start on as early as possible. You do not have to wait until you are 20, or 30, or any age.

Moisturization is one of the best ways to keep your skin soft, elastic, and firm, but not every moisturizer is going to help you. This is why you should look for one that contains powerful ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and others.

Remember, the choice of a moisturizer matters a lot. In this case, you can get the Robin McGraw Hydra Qwench, which is a nighttime moisturizer. It is a rich, and powerful cream that hydrates the skin, without clogging the pores.

If you have extra dry skin, you can use this nighttime moisturizer every night. You can also get a lightweight daytime moisturizer that you can apply with your daytime skincare routine.

9. Apply broad spectrum sunscreen daily

You must never step out of your house without applying sunscreen. Most of the skin aging symptoms such dullness, sunspots, sagging, wrinkling and others are brought about by exposure to the sun.

The UVA and UVB rays penetrate the skin and cause cell damage. The UVA rays are long wavelength types that penetrate the dermis and cause cellular damage. The UVB rays cause sunburns and related damage.

Do not just buy any sunscreen, but make sure it is indicated as “broad spectrum.” This means it protects against the UVA and UVB rays of the sun.

Like I recommended in the past sections about using products from the same brand name, you should get your sunscreen from Robin McGraw Revelation. They have the 50 Fierce sunscreen and moisturizer that has SPF rating of 50 plus.

Always wear your sunscreen when you are going out of your home, even when you just want to attend to the chores in the backyard.

The weather is the biggest culprit for skin degradation, so you want to protect your skin all the time.

10. Use Hyaluronic acid

While we have said that the Robin McGraw Hydra Qwench nighttime moisturizer contains hyaluronic acid, it might be a good idea to buy a standalone hyaluronic acid serum. It is especially helpful for people who have very dry skin.

Today, you can order the first clinical-grade hyaluronic acid serum from Robin McGraw Revelation. It is available in different molecular weights to help with cellular level moisturization of the skin.

With 2% hyaluronic acid in the serum, this can restore your skin’s suppleness, moisturization, firmness, and youthfulness in a few weeks.

It also restores the skin texture, moisture retention, boosts tissue oxygenation, and helps to correct hyperpigmentation.

Best anti-aging skincare package

Whenever possible, I recommend buying skincare products not only from the same brand name, but in a package, as opposed to buying the treatments individually.

You will save more money that way, and you will get products that are specially formulated to complement each other.

This removes a lot of guesswork from the picture, and you can go straight into using the products as soon as you get them.

I have already aforementioned Hydra Qwench moisturizer, 50 Fierce sunscreen, Foaming Joy purifying cleanser, Cellouri Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum, and the Dot Your Eyes Power Peptide cream.

Now, here are the three other products that you need to complete your anti-aging skincare kit, which is called Shine Bright Trio:

Twinkle Twinkle, You're a Star

This is a superb exfoliator formulated with ingredients such as Lumiskin, lactic acid, and vitamin C to name but a few of them.

Once applied on the skin, it breaks the bonds between the dead cells, making them easy to wash away, revealing a brighter and natural glow of the skin.

Vitamin C is an antioxidant as well as a skin brightener. It neutralizes the free radicals, which cause fast aging.

You can use Twinkle Twinkle, You’re a Star in the daytime or nighttime, two to three times a week.

Face It, You Look Amazing!

This is a skin revitalizing serum that is specifically formulated to get rid of wrinkles and fine lines from the skin.

Formulated with carefully chosen ingredients such as ginseng root, purslane root, and Gotu kola extract, Face It, You Look Amazing! does many things such as:

It promotes cell regeneration

Heals skin wounds

Toning

Brightening the skin

To use this serum, apply three to five drops on your face, neck, and décolleté. You can apply it daily with your morning skincare routine, but let it soak in and dry completely before applying your moisturizer.

Vita Boost 20% vitamin C serum

Nothing rejuvenates the skin and brings back youth like a dose of vitamin therapy. You can get that from Robin McGraw’s Vita Boost with 20% vitamin C.

Vitamin C is the undisputed king of skincare. It brightens the skin, boosts the production of collagen and elastin in the skin, thus enhancing its firmness and elasticity.

Vitamin B5 has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects, and it is a superb moisturizer. Vitamin E prevents damage from UV rays, and neutralizes the free radicals, thus preventing skin damage and fast aging.

Vita Boost also contains Ferulic Acid, which diminishes the appearance of blood vessels from the skin surface, thus preventing redness.

Use Vita Boost once daily, with your daytime skincare treatment in the morning.

Conclusion

Adopting the best anti-aging skincare routine is going to keep your skin looking young, and flawless for a long time.

Sure, you will have to buy a batch of skincare products, but they will be worth every dime you spend on them.

And start as soon as possible. Are you 20? 25? 30? It doesn’t matter! Just start on your anti-aging, and other skincare routines immediately. It is possible to be 60 years old and have the skin of a 40-year-old, but it takes work, and the right products.

If you are low on the budget, there are some must-have skincare products that can help delay aging.

Whatever you do … have a broad spectrum sunscreen like the 50 Fierce, a moisturizer like Hydra Qwench, and the Foaming Joy cleanser, all from Robin McGraw Revelation Luxury skincare.