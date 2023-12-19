Best Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies: Top 3 Brands For A Psychedelic Experience | Pittsburgh City Paper

Do you believe in magic? After trying Amanita Muscaria, I do.

A few weeks back, I saw a video of famous journalist Hamilton of VICE TV trying it. After having 2-3 mushrooms, he slipped into a tranquil mental state with vivid daydreams.

I wanted to experience that, too.

But I couldn't get raw mushrooms due to legal restrictions. That’s when I discovered amanita muscaria gummies containing extracts derived from real mushrooms.

After 30-40 minutes of having one gummy, I felt a calm wave over me. I stepped into a serene, dreamlike state without leaving my couch.

To find the best experience, I tested over 20 brands of these gummies. Read on to discover the top 3 amanita gummies on the market.

Best Amanita Muscaria Gummies on the Market

Best Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies Reviewed

Exhale Wellness offers 5 powerful Amanita Mushroom Gummies in each pack. Each vegan-friendly gummy is a potent blend of 500mg of Amanita muscaria extract and 5mg of Muscimol, ensuring a potent and profound experience.

Being a first-timer, I began with half a gummy. It tasted fruity with no bitter aftertaste. Within 30-60 minutes, it started showing its effects. I felt more confident when I saw that all the gummy batches undergo rigorous lab testing. The 30-day money-back guarantee also gave me peace of mind.

Variety of Amanita Muscaria

If you're curious to try more, you could also think about dried mushrooms in addition to yummy amanita gummies. I've tried both amanita muscaria gummies and dried amanita mushrooms, and they're both good options, although the mushrooms might have an overwhelming flavor.

Flavors

Exhale's vegan-friendly amanita gummies come in one pack with amazing natural flavors. Each gummy has flavor from a different fruit.

Effects

After 45-60 minutes of trying it, I felt a strong bond with god and the universe. I went beyond the mundane, feeling calmer. The effects lasted for about 7-8 hours.

Pricing

You can easily get these gummies at only $34.95. I've got a subscription with them, so I get 25% off. These amanita gummies come in individual, 2-pack, and 3-pack sizes.

Customer Reviews

Extraordinary Enhancing My Existence

By Brittney Jetton

“Amazing product, value for money”

After having Exhale Wellness’s amanita muscaria gummies, I felt like I was in nirvana. I felt completely peaceful, and all negative emotions subsided. I felt like I was in a timeless moment full of deep love and togetherness.

BudPop's Amanita Gummies are awesome! I have to say, I'm a big fan of the taste of these gummies- they're like a little slice of fruity heaven right in your mouth.

Each gummy is loaded with 5mg of Muscimol and 500mg of Amanita muscaria fruiting body extract. They're all about natural ingredients- no artificial colors or flavors.

Plus, these gummies are 100% federally legal. Made right in the country, the gummies do not contain any animal-derived ingredients, making them perfect for vegans.

Variety of Amanita Muscaria

If you're interested in exploring further, BudPop also has dried amanita muscaria mushrooms for people who prefer brewing them in tea.

Flavors

BudPop’s Amanita Gummies are made with real fruit juices in natural mixed fruit flavors. Each chew is a wholesome experience, delectably sweet and slightly tart.

Effects

When I gave BudPop's Amanita gummies a shot, they brought me an incredible sense of peace. It took about 30 minutes for this soothing vibe to kick in. All my blues and worries just melted away, leaving me feeling super content for 7-8 hours.

Pricing

You can get these high-quality gummies for just $34.95. However, you can get them for $26.21 if you subscribe to their purchase scheme.

Customer Reviews

By JOEL SINCLAIR

Best for stress and anxiety

I tried BudPop's Amanita gummies recently, and I was impressed. They made me feel so calm. The stress disappeared, and it felt like a peaceful escape from the humdrum of life. These gummies are a great choice for relaxation.

I must say, Cheef Botanicals' Amanita Muscaria gummies take you on quite a spiritual journey! When I tried these gummies, I felt like I was on a cosmic adventure, experiencing pure happiness and deep relaxation.

Every pack has 25mg of muscimol, the magical stuff that makes you happy and opens your mind to explore your spirituality. The MCT oil in the formula allows for quick absorption, producing effects within an hour.

If you're new to it, start with half a cube to see how it affects your mind and spirit. One cube a day can help you expand your consciousness if you've done this before.

Variety of Amanita Muscaria

Cheef Botanicals offers dried mushrooms too. If you are a fitness freak and can’t eat these sweet gummies regularly, you can try amanita-dried muscaria mushrooms.

Flavors

Speaking about the flavor of these gummies, they come in just one package with fruity flavors and let me tell you, they taste fantastic.

Effects

After having these gummies, it was like I went beyond all those desires and things that held me back. The burdens and responsibilities of daily life did not feel so heavy to bear.

Pricing

You can buy these high-quality gummies for only $34.95. If you want your mushroom gummies fast, they offer priority shipping across the US!

Customer Reviews

By Carl Ragland

“Delicious and Effective”

I can't get enough of Cheef Botanicals Amanita muscaria gummies! These gummies are more than just enlightenment; it's a freedom from suffering and ego. It's like reaching the peak of spiritual growth and understanding. It helps me explore and better accept who I am as a person.

The Mystical Amanita Muscaria: Beyond the Gummies

Imagine a magical mushroom, Amanita Muscaria, that has fascinated people for centuries. You might recognize it as the red-and-white toadstool from fairy tales. In the past, folks like Siberian Shamans used to eat this mushroom during their rituals to experience spiritual feelings and connect with spirits. However, eating it raw could be risky because it contains ibotenic acid in its natural state.

Nowadays, we have a safer and easier way to enjoy Amanita Muscaria gummies. These gummies come with a precise amount of mushroom extracts, so you always know what you're getting. Gummies also help you preserve your privacy, allowing you to try Amanita Muscaria without drawing attention. They're like a modern way to explore the mushroom's effects.

Amanita Muscaria contains special compounds that can change your thoughts and feelings, like bringing happiness or giving you colorful visions. With gummies, you control how much you take, reducing the risk of stomach pain, which can happen when you consume it raw.

Gummies bridge the gap between this ancient mushroom and our modern world, making it easier and safer. They allow us to understand and enjoy the magic of Amanita Muscaria without fearing any risks.

Amanita Muscaria Gummies vs. Dried Mushrooms: Why Gummies Are the Future

More people like you and me are choosing Amanita Muscaria gummies over regular dried mushrooms. It's not just a quick trend; gummies have certain advantages that make them the better choice.

Getting the Right Amount: Each amanita gummy has a set amount of the active stuff, so you can be sure you're getting the same amount every time. With dried mushrooms, it's a gamble. They can be strong one time and weak the next, making it tricky to know how much you're taking.

Super Easy: Amanita muscaria gummies are easy to use—no measuring, drying, or smoking. Just pop a gummy in your mouth, and that’s it. On the other hand, dried mushrooms require more effort and can be a hassle to prepare.

Yummy Flavor : Amanita Muscaria gummies come in delicious flavors, making them a treat. Dried mushrooms, well, let's just say they don't win any awards for taste. Their earthy, bitter flavor may not be for everyone.

Better Experience: Amanita Muscaria gummies offer a smoother experience. They kick in faster and last longer in your body compared to dried mushrooms. This means fewer surprises and a more enjoyable time.

Now, why are people making the switch to Amanita Muscaria gummies?

Trend Alert: Amanita muscaria gummies are discreet- you can munch on them without anyone noticing. Plus, they're fun! It's like having a party all packed in a gummy.

As more people hop on the gummy train, it's clear that these gummies are here to stay. The future of Amanita Muscaria is looking exciting. With their precise dosing, ease of use, yummy taste, and better experience, Amanita Muscaria gummies are making the old ways seem old.

Curious Facts and Health Implications of Amanita Muscaria

Amanita Muscaria has a history of use in various cultures for its unique properties. There is a lot of fog about this fungus online. Here are some curious facts about this mushroom and its potential health implications, especially in gummies.

Curious Facts about Amanita Muscaria:

1. Notable Appearance: Amanita Muscaria's distinct red and white appearance has made it an iconic symbol in folklore, fairy tales, and pop culture. It's often depicted as a magical or hallucinogenic mushroom, but its effects vary widely.

2. Variable Potency: Unlike some other mushrooms, the potency of Amanita Muscaria can differ from one form to another. This makes it difficult to predict the effects accurately, even for experienced users.

3. Toxic Compounds: Amanita Muscaria contains potentially toxic substances like ibotenic acid, which can cause nausea, vomiting, and hallucinations when ingested. Proper preparation and cooking are crucial to reduce the level of these toxins.

Case Study - Jane's Amanita Muscaria Gummy Experience

Jane, my best friend, found her path back to happiness and defeated depression with the help of Amanita muscaria gummies. After her painful breakup, she turned to drinking and smoking, desperately trying to escape the memories of her relationship. The addiction soon took its toll on her health.

In a moment of hope, I suggested she try amanita gummies. Within just two short months, Jane started making a recovery. She was no longer feeling negative all the time and also seemed happier.

Amanita muscaria gummies helped Jane find her way back to health by quitting addictive substances. She also rediscovered her happiness.

Jane's Experience:

Jane felt like she was part of something much bigger, as if she had the support of the entire universe. These gummies helped her leave her unhappy feelings behind and gave her hope for the future. It was like a rebirth, and she felt connected to everything around her, which gave her a sense of belongingness.

Health Implications:

While Jane's experience was relatively mild and manageable, it's essential to understand the potential risks associated with Amanita Muscaria gummies:

1. Toxicity: Even when properly prepared, Amanita Muscaria can still contain toxic compounds. Consuming too much or mishandling the preparation may lead to unsavory side effects.

2. Variable Effects: The effects of Amanita Muscaria can be unpredictable, and not everyone will have the same experience. Some individuals may be more sensitive to adverse effects.

3. Legality: The legal status of Amanita Muscaria varies by location. It's essential to be aware of the laws in your area before considering its use.

FAQs about Amanita Muscaria and Psilocybin Mushrooms

Q1.What distinguishes Amanita Muscaria from Psilocybin Mushrooms?

Amanita Muscaria differs from Psilocybin Mushrooms primarily in appearance, psychoactive compounds, and effects. Amanita Muscaria has a distinctive red cap with white spots, while Psilocybin Mushrooms typically have brown or tan caps.

Amanita contains muscimol, leading to dissociative effects, whereas Psilocybin Mushrooms contain psilocybin, resulting in visual hallucinations.

Q2.Are Amanita Muscaria mushrooms legal, and how does their legality compare to Psilocybin Mushrooms?

Amanita Muscaria mushrooms are generally legal in most places, as they do not contain psilocybin, the compound responsible for psychedelic effects in Psilocybin mushrooms. Psilocybin mushrooms are controlled substances in many countries due to their hallucinogenic properties, making them illegal to have or use without proper authorization.

Q3.Can you experience a "trip" from Amanita Muscaria gummies?

Amanita Muscaria gummies may induce mild psychoactive effects, such as altered perception and relaxation, but they're generally not as potent as traditional psychedelic mushrooms like Psilocybin. Experiences are often characterized by a dreamy, soothing quality rather than intense "trips."

Q4.How do Amanita Muscaria and Psilocybin Mushrooms affect the brain?

Amanita Muscaria and Psilocybin Mushrooms affect the brain by interacting with serotonin receptors. They can alter mood, perception, and cognition, leading to changes in thought patterns, emotions, and sensory experiences, often described as psychedelic effects.

Q5.What are the medicinal and therapeutic potentials of Amanita Muscaria and Psilocybin Mushrooms?

Both Amanita Muscaria and Psilocybin mushrooms have shown promise in recent research for their potential medicinal and therapeutic benefits.

Studies suggest they may help with mental health issues like depression, anxiety, PTSD, etc. However, further research is needed to understand their therapeutic potential fully.

Q6.How can one safely consume Amanita Muscaria gummies, and what are the recommended dosages?

To be safe while consuming Amanita Muscaria gummies, start with a low dose, typically ½ a gummy. Wait at least 2 hours before considering more. For beginners, avoid a combination with alcohol or other substances. Consult a healthcare professional for personalized advice.

Amanita Muscaria Gummies: Side Effects, Safety, and Proper Usage

Based on my experience with Amanita Muscaria gummies, I want to share some insights about their potential side effects, safety, and how to use them wisely.

Side Effects:

Having more amanita than you’re supposed to can cause side effects. Some people have mentioned feeling a bit queasy, dizzy, or having an upset stomach after taking these gummies. Keep in mind that these effects can differ from person to person, depending on factors like dosage and your own body's sensitivity. Starting with a small amount is a smart move to see how your body responds.

Safety Tips:

Seek Professional Advice: Before trying Amanita Muscaria gummies or any new supplement, consider talking to a healthcare expert, especially if you have underlying health conditions or are on medications. Trustworthy Sources: Make sure you get your Amanita Muscaria gummies from reputable brands like Exhale Wellness, Budpop, and Cheef Botanicals. The quality and purity of these mushrooms are crucial for a safe experience. Begin Slowly: If you try these gummies, start with a low dose and gradually increase it if needed. Taking it slow can minimize potential side effects. Skip the Alcohol: It's a good idea to steer clear of alcohol while using Amanita Muscaria products, as it could make any side effects stronger.

Proper Usage:

Dosage: The right dosage varies from person to person, depending on your weight and tolerance. Typically, people start with 0.5 to 2 grams of dried Amanita Muscaria mushroom, but remember, starting low and increasing is the right way. Setting: Ensure you're in a safe and comfy environment before trying amanita. Find a place where you feel relaxed and at ease. Having a trusted friend with you, especially if it's your first time, can be reassuring. Mindset Matters: Approach the experience with a positive and open mindset. Amanita Muscaria is also used for relaxation and altered consciousness, so being in the right headspace is crucial. Duration: Keep in mind that the effects can last a few hours. Plan your time accordingly and avoid any activities that require intense focus or coordination during this period. Also, refrain from operating heavy machinery after consuming Amanita Muscaria gummies. Responsible use is key to having a positive experience with these gummies.

Stay safe and curious!

The Growing Appeal of Mushroom Gummies in Today's Wellness Journey

Lately, people are falling in love with mushrooms again, especially Amanita Muscaria, but in a new and exciting form: gummies. This trend goes hand in hand with today's focus on taking better care of ourselves and using natural remedies.

Mushrooms have been used for wellness for a long time. Now, people are revisiting these old ways in a more fun and convenient way—by turning Amanita Muscaria into tasty gummy treats. This makes it easier for anyone to try them out and see if they help with their well-being.

So, why are mushroom gummies becoming so popular?

Reason#1: Natural Remedies

It's because we all want to feel better in a world that's always rushing around. These gummies make it simple and enjoyable to add a little bit of Amanita Muscaria's potential benefits to our daily lives.

One big reason for this trend is that more people are looking for natural remedies. Instead of relying on pills and chemicals, they want to find natural solutions. Amanita Muscaria fits the bill because it might help us feel more relaxed and gently improve our mood.

Reason#2: Healthcare Awareness

Another reason is that people are taking better care of themselves. They're trying to be healthier and happier. Mushroom gummies fit right into this idea because they give us a moment of peace and calm, even when life gets hectic.

Gummies are great because they're easy to take with you anywhere. You don't need to brew tea or do anything complicated. Just grab a gummy and enjoy your much-deserved break.

Concluding The Best Amanita Muscaria Mushroom Gummies

Amanita mushroom gummies blend the unique natural compounds of the mushroom with fruity flavors to provide holistic relaxation tastefully. However, in a market loaded with options, it's crucial to focus on safety, efficacy, and quality.

My thorough review pinpoints the best choices, guiding you toward a responsible and informed experience with this mushroom.

Among all the brands I tried, Exhale Wellness, Budpop, and Cheef Botanicals stood out for their all-natural, potent, and flavorful Amanita Muscaria gummies.

While these Amanita muscaria gummies are perfect for exploring your spirituality, remember to use them wisely. Always follow dosage instructions, pay attention to your body's reactions, and prioritize responsible consumption.