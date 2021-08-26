Beer of the Week: Old Thunder Brewing’s Streetlight Stars

click to enlarge CP Photo: Owen Gabbey Old Thunder’s Streetlight Stars

While I could’ve highlighted one of Old Thunder's great, pillowy IPAs or their Sifting Through Coconut stout, Streetlight Stars is just one of those great examples of an underutilized beer done really well. This is a beer that’s as drinkable as it can get, and, at 5.4%, it's pretty much a perfect choice for late summer moving into fall afternoons. Brewed with European hops and flaked maize, it makes you feel like you’re somewhere in the midwest, drinking the corn and barley in liquid form.

