 Beer of the Week: Every Time Only Once: Blackberry + Boysenberry | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Beer of the Week: Every Time Only Once: Blackberry + Boysenberry

By

click to enlarge Every Time Only Once: Blackberry + Boysenberry - CP PHOTO: OWEN GABBEY
CP Photo: Owen Gabbey
Every Time Only Once: Blackberry + Boysenberry
Beer of the Week: Every Time Only Once: Blackberry + Boysenberry
Brewery: Four Points Brewery
Location: Western Ave. Taproom. 919 Western Ave., North Side. fourpointsbrewing.com

The Pittsburgh craft brewery scene has transformed from a creek to a full blown tidal wave in the last 10 years, with different spots popping up seemingly every week. So much so, it might cause an inevitable fatigue to anyone not obsessing over the craft beer world. So what’s the best way to stand out? Make better beer. That’s what Four Points Brewery has done, and their Every Time Only Once: Blackberry + Boysenberry is my new favorite.

Specializing in IPAs, Four Points has made their mark across styles as the brewery has continued to expand. Started a few years ago in Charleroi, about an hour south of Downtown Pittsburgh, many locals may not have gone out of their way to seek out their beer. But Four Points has continued to expand their distribution within the city, and they now have a new, absolutely gorgeous taproom on Western Avenue in the North Side. A contrast from many of the wood-barrel-and-coffee-shop vibes of a lot of taprooms, Four Points’ spot is sleek, elegant, and comfortable.


Every Time Only Once: Blackberry + Boysenberry is the latest version of a series of sours with rotating fruit combinations. It follows the growing trend of sours that are thicker and thicker, giving them a smoothie-like quality. More importantly, however, Four Points makes sure to retain an actual sour taste in the beer, instead of just seeing how sweet they can make it. The sweetness is present, but Every Time Only Once’s subtlety and restraint, like many of their beers, helps set it apart.

At 7% ABV, Four Points once again finds balance, in between a beer that is simply a low-alcohol crusher, and one that is pushing the sour into booze territory. The blackberry and boysenberry flavors compliment each other very nicely (although I still honestly am not sure if I’ve ever had a real boysenberry in my life.) And maybe most importantly, the milk sugar adds an entirely different element, giving a vanilla twist and making it reminiscent of berries and cream.

The sour beer world has gotten borderline out of control, with each place trying to outpace each other in the craziness of what’s going on in their latest. These have their place, but in the meantime, go enjoy a beautiful summer sour from an absolutely top-flight Pittsburgh brewery. You’ll get your fruit and drink it, too.

Honorable Mentions:
VII: Brew Gentlemen (brewgentlemen.com)
Sorbetto Series #3: Ever Grain Brewing Co. (evergrainbrewing.com)

Trending

Black-led Community Spotlight: Blanket and Board
Two large air pollution sources will soon be offline. Will Allegheny County’s air quality future be as clean as it can be?
Mutual aid groups face challenges to continue supporting local workers
Wigle Whiskey offering a free cocktail for people getting vaccinated at their upcoming clinic
Pupusas, a special Commonplace Coffee blend, and other Pittsburgh food news
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Drink

Eight refreshing Pittsburgh drinks mixing coffee and fruit that are perfect for summer

By Lauryn Nania

Eight refreshing Pittsburgh drinks mixing coffee and fruit that are perfect for summer

Tsaocaa brings new options and fresh ingredients to the Pittsburgh bubble tea scene

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Tsaocaa brings new options and fresh ingredients to the Pittsburgh bubble tea scene

Eight local coffee roasters give unique spins on same coffee in support of community

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Eight local coffee roasters give unique spins on same coffee in support of community

Pa. House panel moves to make take-out cocktails permanent

By John Micek

Pa. House panel moves to make take-out cocktails permanent
More »

Readers also liked…

After six long years in the making, 4Four6 Distillery to open in Sharpsburg by 2020

By Maggie Weaver

After six long years in the making, 4Four6 Distillery to open in Sharpsburg by 2020

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers

By Maggie Weaver

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers
More Drink »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

This Week

  • June 23-29, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Pupusas, a special Commonplace Coffee blend, and other Pittsburgh food news

Pupusas, a special Commonplace Coffee blend, and other Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Eight refreshing Pittsburgh drinks mixing coffee and fruit that are perfect for summer

Eight refreshing Pittsburgh drinks mixing coffee and fruit that are perfect for summer

By Lauryn Nania

cacio e Pepe rigatoni at Pane e Pronto

A pierogi festival returns, bottled pineapple coffee juice, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Tsaocaa brings new options and fresh ingredients to the Pittsburgh bubble tea scene

Tsaocaa brings new options and fresh ingredients to the Pittsburgh bubble tea scene

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation