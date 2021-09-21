Beer of the Week: Eleventh Hour's Cinnamon Vanilla Bourbon

Brewery: Eleventh Hour. 3711 Charlotte St., Lawrenceville. 11thhourbrews.com
The crown jewel of the anniversary was Eleventh Hour’s latest iteration of their Burn Your Suit series. Barrel-aged stouts with a variety of different subtleties, these are an immensely popular series within Pittsburgh, and for good reason. On Saturday, the brewery released their 2021 variants including a 4 Roses Bourbon barrel, a Woodford Reserve Barrel, and a Vanilla variant. However, to me, the winner was the Cinnamon Vanilla Bourbon.
Maybe the only thing I like more in beer than a good fall stout is a well-used vanilla, and Eleventh Hour kills it in this department. The vanilla makes a strong stout feel smooth and sweet, without being too thick. Add in the perfect fall element of cinnamon, and you’re checking a lot of boxes. The cinnamon gives the beer a certain heat, making it a rich choice to enjoy around a fall fire. The whole thing gives off an air of a late September night, sipping a beer that tastes like a dessert, similar to a roasted s’mores.
On the bottle, they recommend you enjoy the beer around 50 degrees, or a little warm, and I’d tend to agree. Cold, you get a very boozy experience, every aspect of the bourbon barrel hitting you in the face at full force. But let it sit for a bit, and the full complement of flavors will come out and really shine. It’s a great beer, brewed for a great event. Congratulations to Eleventh Hour on four years, now may I please take Archer home with me?