Beer Barge, Bitter Ends, and more Pittsburgh food news

Swissvale Dari Delite
1990 Monongahela Ave., Swissvale. instagram.com/swissvaledaridelite
This Swissvale staple that reopened for business in 2021 will open for the season on Wed., March 30 from 12-9 p.m. Get your sweet tooth satisfied one of the city’s most historic ice cream spots.
Farmer x Baker
1101 Powers Run Road, Fox Chapel. farmerxbaker.com
This local favorite announced its spring menu last week. With items like an Asparagus Caesar, Norwegian Salmon, and Organic Sesame Tofu, the menu celebrates bright, fresh flavors that are perfect for spring.
Beer Barge 2022
350 W. Station Square Drive, South Side. beerbarge.com
Three hours, three rivers, two bands, and a DJ, plus a full roster of breweries. The latest Beer Barge on the Gateway Clipper will feature offerings from Two Frays, East End, Roundabout, Trace, and more. Tickets go on sale on Thu., March 31, and can be purchased at the Beer Barge website.
Open Road Non-Alc
600 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown. openroadbarpgh.com
This Non-alcoholic traveling bar has opened its brick-and-mortar location. You can now buy your favorite spirit-free beverages in-house at their Allentown location.
Kingfly Spirits
2613 Smallman St., Strip District. kingflyspirits.com
This small-batch distillery has focused on their nightlife scene, but now they want to take on the daytime with a new fresh-brewed coffee venture. Teaming up with Commonplace Coffee, Kingfly will now offer coffee and espresso drinks to their patrons, as well as fresh pastries. They will start serving coffee drinks on Wed., March 30, and will serve Golden Milk, Lemon/Ginger Espresso Fizz, Lavender Matcha Latte, and an Orange Cream Latte.
Grist House
10 Sherman St., Millvale. gristhouse.com
This Millvale-based brewery is starting a French Toast Revolution with a new breakfast sour of the same name. Brewed with blueberry, a hint of raspberry, lactose, maple syrup, and a hint of brown sugar, this sour tastes like breakfast in a can.
Necromancer Brewing
2257 Babcock Blvd., North Hills. necromancer.beer
Necromancer Brewing has teamed up with Valkyrie Doughnuts to produce two new beers perfect for your donut cravings. The first is Valkyrie, an Imperial Stout with Coffee, and the second is Keres, a sour ale with strawberry puree. Both will be available for tasting on Fri., April 1 at the Necromancer taproom.
Lawrence Hall
4609 Butler St., Lawrenceville. lawrencehallpgh.com
After a years-long legal battle, the owners of Lawrence Hall have won their appeals case (Pittsburgh City Paper covered the case back in 2021) and will be ready to open for business. In a statement posted to their website, the team stated, “After several years of fighting, we are thrilled to report that this month we won our appeals case! The Commonwealth Court has reinstated the decision of the Zoning Board, which granted our approval in 2019.” Due to the ongoing cost of supporting their legal battle, they have also stated that they welcome any donations supporters want to give.
1501 Buena Vista St., North Side. commonplacecoffee.com
On Sat., April 2 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Commonplace will host a Coffee and Cars event for car enthusiasts of the city. This event will include complimentary drip coffee, and The Coop Chicken & Waffles food truck. This is an inclusive event described as being “open to all car, truck, and motorcycle enthusiasts.”
Bitter Ends Luncheonette
4613 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. tillthebitterends.com
Beloved Bloomfield brunch spot Bitter Ends Luncheonette announced its closure last week. With a post to their Instagram page, they posted their last menu before closure on April 20. Service for the last day will include a Clown Burger, and their last brunch service will be on April 18.