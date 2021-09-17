Become a Plus One when Attack Theatre presents choreographer Antonio Brown’s debut show

An upcoming show presented by Pittsburgh-based dance company Attack Theatre seeks to explore these dramas and the line between otherness and belonging. Plus One, a collaboration with New York City-based choreographer Antonio Brown, will premiere Fri., Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m., with in-person and virtual shows running until Sun., Oct. 3 at Attack Theater’s new Lawrenceville headquarters.
“I’ve been thinking and building this idea for a few years now. I’m exploring the social public and the social interpersonal that happens at these large family gatherings,” says Brown in a press release. “There are so many little dramas happening all at the same time and I’m fascinated to thread them into this show.”
Attack Theater Studios will act as the backyard for Plus One’s gathering, which will feature Brown, as well as performers Stephen Galberth, Christiana Hunte, Miranda Nichols, Tashae Udo, and Sarah Zielinski.
In the past, Brown, a dancer, choreographer, and director who runs his own dance company in New York City, has created and performed works in Pittsburgh, including for Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s Open Air Series and the Kelly Strayhorn Theater.
Attack Theater co-artistic director Michele de la Reza says the company looks forward to presenting Plus One as the first large event in their new home, and they look forward to utilizing the space for future collaborative programming.
"We envision this new space as a creative hub and incubator for a greater community of artists, voices, and perspectives," says de la Reza. “Since 2017, we’ve been in dialogue with Antonio on different projects and ideas. Last May, he and his company were in town and used the studio for a week of creation and rehearsals. We are so thrilled that Antonio and the dancers will play an integral part in the beginning of this new journey.”
Proof of vaccination and masks are required to attend in-person performances, and performances will have limited capacity and physical distancing. Post-show Q&As with the artists will also occur after the Sept. 29, Sept. 30, and Oct. 3 shows.
Plus One at Attack Theatre. Sept. 24-Oct. 3. 212 45th St., Lawrenceville. $15-35. attacktheatre.com/plusone