 Beauty atop the blight | Pittsburgh City Photos | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Beauty atop the blight

By

click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Parking garages have always been a point of contention when it comes to their builds in any neighborhood, including in Downtown Pittsburgh.

They may be a necessary evil within the city limits, but they're largely being underutilized during this pandemic with so many still working from home. Although our city has so many great photogenic spots, these parking garages can give anyone looking for a gorgeous view (especially these late summer/early fall sunsets) a great front row seat.

Friday morning, I decided to check out some of the usual suspects as well as adventure to some garages I've never been in. (Typically, I'm climbing them to get that perfect angle while photographing a protest or a championship parade). I started near Penn Avenue in the Cultural District and made my way towards my former college, The Art Institute of Pittsburgh, along Boulevard of the Allies. There are certainly plenty of photogenic "landscape" scenes, but I tried to stray from shooting too many of those, instead seeking out interesting shapes, lights, or moments.


This is another one of those projects that could be explored year-round, and you'd come up with different images every time you ventured out. It's so peaceful being so many stories above all of the noise and traffic below, just searching for something worth composing. Wandering downtown — with a mask on, of course! — was another much needed time out of the house.
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh City Photos is sponsored by Tim Gyves, agent with RE/MAX Select Realty.

Tags

Latest in Pittsburgh City Photos

Healing walks through the neighborhood

By Jared Wickerham

Lawrenceville neighborhood of Pittsburgh, PA.

From a window seat: Scenes from a morning commute on the T

By Jared Wickerham

Riders pass over the Monongahela River from Station Square to First Avenue.

Death Rehearsal: Dannielle Brown stages mock funeral procession on day 34 of hunger strike

By Jared Wickerham

Death Rehearsal: Dannielle Brown stages mock funeral procession on day 34 of hunger strike (13)

Concrete camaraderie — finding acceptance in skateboarding

By Jared Wickerham

Scott Ross, 32, skates at Pitcher skatepark in Carnegie.
More »
More Pittsburgh City Photos »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 2- 8, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

KDKA Radio host Wendy Bell taken off the air indefinitely

KDKA Radio host Wendy Bell taken off the air indefinitely

By Hannah Lynn

Western Pa. Press Club prepares to give honorary award to KDKA Radio amid yet another Wendy Bell controversy

Western Pa. Press Club prepares to give honorary award to KDKA Radio amid yet another Wendy Bell controversy

By Hannah Lynn

Screencap from BreadWorks Bakery's Facebook page

BreadWorks Bakery pulls ads from Wendy Bell’s radio show following backlash over her comments about shooting protesters

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation