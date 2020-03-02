Bassburgh Promotions co-owner Chris "Maze" Stankay releases debut EP

, one of Bassburgh Promotions' owners, is moving into the production side.

On Fri., Feb. 27, Stankay dropped his first EP, Unorthodox, on

OFDM Records.



Under the moniker Under the moniker Chris Maze Stankay released a bundle of singles throughout 2019, including "The Eyes" on OFDM Record's compilation album, End To End Burners, Vol. 3, "Let It Ride," a wavy downtempo tune, and the techno-leaning "Control" with Houston-based artist Oxigenate.



"I t's been a year since I started the brand, [so] it felt like a good time to take a step up and release an EP," says Stankay. "I plan on releasing more EPs throughout the year as well."



Unorthodox uses untraditional samples, taking the normally trance-like genre into silly territory. City Paper chatted with Stankay about why he chose to incorporate the samples, and what it's like now that his first EP has been released.





