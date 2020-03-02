 Bassburgh Promotions co-owner Chris "Maze" Stankay releases debut EP | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Bassburgh Promotions co-owner Chris "Maze" Stankay releases debut EP

By

click to enlarge Chris "Maze" Stankay - PHOTO: MATT URBAN
Photo: Matt Urban
Chris "Maze" Stankay
After deeply immersing himself as a DJ in the Pittsburgh electronic scene over the years — regularly playing at places like The Goldmark, Tilden, and Scenario — Chris "Maze" Stankay, one of Bassburgh Promotions' owners, is moving into the production side. On Fri., Feb. 27, Stankay dropped his first EP, Unorthodox, on OFDM Records.

Under the moniker Chris Maze, Stankay released a bundle of singles throughout 2019, including "The Eyes" on OFDM Record's compilation album, End To End Burners, Vol. 3, "Let It Ride," a wavy downtempo tune, and the techno-leaning "Control" with Houston-based artist Oxigenate.

"It's been a year since I started the brand, [so] it felt like a good time to take a step up and release an EP," says Stankay. "I plan on releasing more EPs throughout the year as well."

Unorthodox uses untraditional samples, taking the normally trance-like genre into silly territory. City Paper chatted with Stankay about why he chose to incorporate the samples, and what it's like now that his first EP has been released.

How does it feel to have your first EP out in the world?
It's definitely an accomplishment to have released my first EP, especially since I've only released single tracks up to this point. And I'm proud that it has a theme, with both songs sharing similarities in their characteristics and sound.

Where did the idea to use unorthodox samples come from?
The idea for using unorthodox samples actually came from my friends. In "Driving," the vocal sample is a silly voicemail that my friend Kevin left when he saw me in passing driving on the road. "Little Chicken Nugget" is from a Snapchat that my friend Spencer sent me. I thought they were both funny and wanted to challenge myself to heighten the humor by turning them into beats.

What do you want listeners to take away from the release?
Mostly I want to encourage others to embrace their creativity, step outside the box, and realize that it's okay to be different! And make sure you have fun doing it!

Anything else you would like people to know?
I'd just like to let people know that I'm constantly working hard at making new music and [am] not planning on stopping anytime soon! I also have a couple big shows coming up - one in April in Pittsburgh that I can't announce yet and another on March 13th at Otherworld in Columbus, Ohio with Golf Clap & Todd Edwards.


