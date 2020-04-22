 Bart Solarczyk's poetry confronts grief and healing with humor and insight | Literary Arts | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Bart Solarczyk's poetry confronts grief and healing with humor and insight

By

click to enlarge Bart Solarczyk - PHOTO: JULIA BODURA YOST
Photo: Julia Bodura Yost
Bart Solarczyk

In mid-February 2020, Bart Solarczyk published his first full-length poetry collection, Tilted World (Low Ghost Press). The release party at the now-defunct Coffee Buddha in the North Hills was a celebration of more than 40 years of writing poems, many of them tributes to his wife, Tami Laroche. 

Less than two months later, Solarczyk’s world came to a halt. In early April, Laroche exhibited signs of COVID-19. The next day, she collapsed and died. And while the cause of death was determined to be a heart attack, Solarczyk and the rest of his family have been quarantined in the time since, due to Laroche's earlier symptoms. As the uncertainty about Laroche’s death lingers, her legacy lives on in her husband's poetry. The poem "Blue Blanket" is especially poignant:

She’s sick/& sleeping/on the sofa
wrapped/in a big/blue blanket
we will never/be children/again
blue blankets/can never be/the sky

“Tami was a muse in a way,” says Solarczyk, who lives in Ross Township and grew up on the South Side. “There are a number of poems I wrote for her directly. Whenever I was at a reading, I always made sure to do a poem for her.” 

Solarczyk’s poems are short bursts of insights and observations. Sometimes they are culled from “the waste a man can/shape into a poem,” as he writes in "Caged, Bled, Fisted." Others reference dreams or dream-like states, including "Gravity Anchors Our Dreams" or "Dreams Fall Home." 

“I think our dreams are intertwined with whatever our reality is,” Solarczyk says. “I guess I see dreaming as maybe a superior state, or maybe in the optimistic sense of having a dream. To have dreams is important.” 

Solarczyk had released nine short chapbooks before he was approached by Kristofer Collins and Scott Silsbe of Low Ghost Press about publishing his work. Approximately 100 poems were considered for this collection before being whittled down to 62. 

“I admire how well he’s able to capture the balance of humor and hardship that we all experience,” Silsbe says of Solarczyk’s work. “And I appreciate how much wisdom he can distill into a single, short poem — I think he’s a real master at the economy of language. What I think I love most about Bart’s poems is that they are such a pleasure to read. They are not only enlightening but also very entertaining.” 

Now 65, Solarczyk admits that he’s not always felt accepted as a poet in Pittsburgh. A social services counselor, he’s been reticent to share his work with clients and co-workers until recently. 

But fellow poets including Silsbe, Collins, and Bob Pajich not only embraced his work, but brought him into their community after years of recognition in Erie, Buffalo, Cleveland, and Dearborn, Mich., but relative anonymity in his hometown. 

“I was drawn to that type of poetry that those guys write,” Solarczyk says, noting that the grittiness of their poems meshed with his own style. “… Tami and I, for the last few years of our life, had formed a new circle of friends with these supportive poets.” 

Tags

Latest in Literary Arts

If I Had Your Face shows an unseen side of Korean culture

By Jordan Snowden

Frances Cha

Support local bookstores by ordering these highly recommended, semi-recent releases

By Jordan Snowden

Support local bookstores by ordering these highly recommended, semi-recent releases

The lineup for Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures’ Ten Evenings 2020 series has been announced

By Rege Behe

The lineup for Pittsburgh Arts &amp; Lectures’ Ten Evenings 2020 series has been announced (4)

Stimulate your brain, stimulate local bookstores

By Rege Behe

Stimulate your brain, stimulate local bookstores
More »

Readers also liked…

Rocky Bleier's Fighting Back gets a reissue, with help from Gene Collier and Alejandro Villanueva

By Rege Behe

Fighting Back

North Side tours for bibliophiles

By Rege Behe

Arlan Hess, owner of City Books, tours Old Allegheny.

We Ride Upon Sticks is a journey into '80s nostalgia, but with witchcraft

By Jordan Snowden

We Ride Upon Sticks is a journey into '80s nostalgia, but with witchcraft
More Literary Arts »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 22-28, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending in Arts+Entertainment

Frances Cha

If I Had Your Face shows an unseen side of Korean culture

By Jordan Snowden

Rad Libs: Coronavirus Edition

Rad Libs: Coronavirus Edition

By Hannah Lynn

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation