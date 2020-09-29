 Barstool Sports guy doesn't care about Pittsburgh pizza, he just wants to sell his betting app | Opinion | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Barstool Sports guy doesn't care about Pittsburgh pizza, he just wants to sell his betting app

By

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT FROM DAVID PORTNOY'S VIDEO VISIT TO MINEO'S
Screenshot from David Portnoy's video visit to Mineo's
Pittsburghers have this weird issue about validation. Despite constantly declaring Pittsburgh the best city in the world, they are also constantly looking for national media, celebrities, and others to validate that Pittsburgh is, in fact, great.

The latest, and possibly most annoying, iteration of this has been the region’s recent obsession about Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy’s visits to various iconic Pittsburgh restaurants. Social media has been abuzz with shares of Portnoy’s videos of him doing absolutely pedestrian Pittsburgh things like eating pizza in Squirrel Hill and drinking cartons of Turner’s iced tea.

And while he's gotten a lot of attention and praise for patronizing and reviewing Aiello’s, Primanti Bros., and Mineo’s in the past week, he honestly deserves none of it, and it’s pretty clear the only reason he’s in Pittsburgh is to market and promote his Barstool Sportsbook betting app, which is now available to Pennsylvania customers.


In his latest visit to Mineo’s, for example, he calls the iconic Squirrel Hill joint “Minello’s” just after saying the name correctly. His dedication is weak. He then literally says, “Reminder why we're here, the sportsbook app is live now, so if you haven’t downloaded it, if you like to gamble, if you like to play with us.” Portnoy then says “Minello’s” again.
During a recent visit to Primanti’s Bros., he incorrectly said the sandwich came with “french fries, cheese, hamburger, tomatoes, and lettuce.” The iconic sandwiches are famous for coming with fries and vinegar-based coleslaw, not lettuce.

He also visited and reviewed Aiello’s and Benny Fierro’s, of course, not forgetting to mention his app or another New York-based clothing line that sponsored his video.

Portnoy has been doing pizza reviews for some time now across the country, so this isn’t that out of the ordinary for him. But, Pittsburgh, we don’t need more reviews of our most popular and iconic restaurants. Mineo’s, not minello’s, is so popular and well-known that Joe Biden ordered their pizza for local firefighters last time he was in town. Mineo’s is a regular top vote getters in Pittsburgh City Paper’s Best Of awards, and Aiello's and Benny Fierro's are incredibly popular, too.

Plus, Primanti’s is basically Pittsburgh's only food export, as the chain has locations in Florida, Ohio, Indiana, and other states.

It would have been more prudent for Portnoy to review something that actually needs some promotion or some place that is under-the-radar. I am partial to Ohio Valley Pizza myself, or he could have visited Altoona for some yellow-cheese Altoona Hotel Pizza, since a lot of people still don’t know what these unique slices are. Or maybe a local barbecue place like Showcase.


In the defense of some Pittsburghers, I understand the desire to share Portnoy’s useless videos. He has a massive online following, so his videos get widely shared regardless, and so Pittsburghers latch on. I get it, to some extent. For decades, Pittsburgh was the butt of jokes about pollution and people with weird accents. So seeing someone from outside of the area try our favorites is validating.

But, we don’t need the validation. We already love Mineo’s and Primanti’s. Who cares what Portnoy thinks? Portnoy is a tool. This year he threatened to fire his Barstool employees if they unionized. Firing workers for unionizing is illegal in the U.S.

Portnoy also ranted against coronavirus restrictions in May, just as case numbers were really declining. About two months later, U.S. coronavirus cases were at a new record high. He also gave a softball interview to President Donald Trump, in which Portnoy mostly just brags about himself, complains about “divisiveness,” and excuses Trump for retweeting offensive twitter accounts.

And, at the end of the video, he clearly leaves town on a private jet right after eating the pizza, just like us regular yinzers.

Trending

Rick Santorum continues to be an idiot, implies NYT report on Trump's taxes made up
Pittsburgh politicians launch campaign to keep voters abreast of "naked" ballot issue
"He was a good dude": Pittsburgh remembers late Hambone's owner Jeff Holt
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette union president Mike Fuoco resigns following investigation into alleged misconduct
Rabbit Foot Creamery brings vegan cheese to Pittsburgh
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

How to vote by mail in Pennsylvania and why it matters

By Hannah Lynn

How to vote by mail in Pennsylvania and why it matters

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Protesters march in Downtown, Hill District to voice anger about Breonna Taylor outcome

By Hannah Lynn

Pittsburghers march in honor of Breonna Taylor on Wed., Sept. 23, 2020.

What’s a “naked ballot” and why it will lead to your Pa. mail-in ballot being rejected

By Ryan Deto

The secrecy envelope that Pennsylvania ballots must be placed in to avoid a naked ballot
More »

Tags

Latest in Opinion

Rick Santorum continues to be an idiot, implies NYT report on Trump's taxes made up

By Ryan Deto

Rick Santorum continues to be an idiot, implies NYT report on Trump's taxes made up

OP-ED: Villanueva’s stunt shows he does not believe Antwon Rose should be honored

By Casey Taylor

A billboard in honor of Antwon Rose Jr., photographed during a march and balloon release on the two-year anniversary of his death, on Fri., June 19, 2020.

There are Indigenous People in the Present

By Tereneh Idia

Alexandria “Clara Kent” Reed (left), Autumn Marie Chilcote (right)

OP-ED: To take it down or preserve? The fate of Pittsburgh's Columbus statue

By Patrizia Costa

The Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park
More »

Readers also liked…

Resolutions for racial equity

By Barbara Johnson

Resolutions for racial equity

Worst Place to Be You

By Tereneh Idia

Vanetta Olds protests the alleged assault of two Black women customers at the Exxon Mobile gas station near Marshall-Shadeland on Thu., Sept. 26.

Duquesne University senior shares impact of pandemic on students

By Ollie Gratzinger

A University of Pittsburgh students pushes a housing cart with their belongings as students move off campus last week in Oakland.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editor's photo with Trump proves own journalistic bias he claims to condemn

By Lisa Cunningham

Donald Trump and Keith Burris in 2016
More Opinion »
All Views »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 23-29, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Rick Santorum continues to be an idiot, implies NYT report on Trump's taxes made up

Rick Santorum continues to be an idiot, implies NYT report on Trump's taxes made up

By Ryan Deto

A billboard in honor of Antwon Rose Jr., photographed during a march and balloon release on the two-year anniversary of his death, on Fri., June 19, 2020.

OP-ED: Villanueva’s stunt shows he does not believe Antwon Rose should be honored

By Casey Taylor

The Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park

OP-ED: To take it down or preserve? The fate of Pittsburgh's Columbus statue

By Patrizia Costa

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation