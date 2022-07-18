 Banner hung from Beaver County bridge denounces Shell cracker plant | Pittsburgh City Paper

Banner hung from Beaver County bridge denounces Shell cracker plant

By

click to enlarge A 326 sq. ft. banner denouncing the petrochemical industry hung from the Rochester Bridgewater Bridge for a total of 75 minutes, according to organizers. (Identities were hidden in this photograph before it was shared with Pittsburgh City Paper.) - DIANNE PETERSON
Dianne Peterson
A 326 sq. ft. banner denouncing the petrochemical industry hung from the Rochester Bridgewater Bridge for a total of 75 minutes, according to organizers. (Identities were hidden in this photograph before it was shared with Pittsburgh City Paper.)
A banner the size of a small studio apartment hung from a bridge over the Ohio River this weekend. Its message read: “CLEAN AIR & WATER-GOOD UNION JOBS-WE CAN HAVE BOTH NOW.”

Organizers say these quips, leveled from the Rochester-Bridgewater Bridge, were aimed at the soon-to-launch Shell petrochemical plant in nearby Potter Township, Beaver County. The 780-acre complex has drawn fierce criticism from the environmental community and praise from others who welcome its promise of 600 full-time jobs.

Under construction since 2016, the plant is in its final testing phase, and is expected to soon begin churning out millions of tons of tiny plastic pellets. The facility has already been cited by the Department of Environmental Protect for leaking malodorous emissions last September.


Shell claims in its promotional materials that the site will "use the most recent technologies to provide the greatest energy efficiency and lowest
emissions." The company lists several measures it claims will reduce emissions, including recycling "tail gas" to power its cracker furnaces, using "natural gas-fired cogeneration to provide steam and electricity," sharing oversupply with the regional grid, and eliminating environmental impacts during transit and shipping.

Dianne Peterson, one of the banner drop organizers, says the entire industry is damaging to human health, regardless of mitigating factors.

“The petrochemical industry is at odds with our health," Peterson says. "From the gathering of the resources, to production, during its use, and lastly disposal, plastics are a dirty business all around."

Anaïs Peterson, a petrochemicals campaigner for Earthworks, told Pittsburgh City Paper the flag drop was met with "a mix of reactions  almost all positive, including some cheers and waves and agreement we need to invest in these good jobs to bring them to the area."

Peterson says ditching fossil fuels doesn't have to lead to job losses and points to  Solar Holler  a crowd-sourced, unionized solar installation program in West Virginia  as a model example.


"By continuing to subsidize failing industries such as the Shell Ethane Cracker plant, our elected officials are actively making it worse for our region and preventing investment in sustainable non-fossil fuel based economies that offer long-term economic and environmental benefit," Peterson says. "We have the resources to make this transition happen and to bring non-fossil fuel based jobs here if we stop providing subsidies to fossil fuel companies."

Trending

Speaking of...

New map shows 1.4 million Pennsylvanians live half mile or less from active oil or gas well

By Jordana Rosenfeld

New map shows 1.4 million Pennsylvanians live half mile or less from active oil or gas well

Pittsburgh filmmakers capture spirit of struggling historic town with Moundsville

By Tia Bailey

Pittsburgh filmmakers capture spirit of struggling historic town with Moundsville

Shell cracker plant confirms a sweet-smelling odor came from its Beaver County facility

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

The site of a Shell ethane cracker plant, shown under construction in 2018, in Beaver County

Q&A with 2022 GOP gov. candidate Jason Richey on taxes, hyperloop, and voting

By Stephen Caruso

Q&A with 2022 GOP gov. candidate Jason Richey on taxes, hyperloop, and voting
More »

Tags

Latest in Environment

County council approves public parks fracking ban; Fitzgerald prepares to veto

By Jamie Wiggan

County council approves public parks fracking ban; Fitzgerald prepares to veto

Edgar Thomson Works: Source of good jobs or bad air?

By Jamie Wiggan

Edgar Thomson Works: Source of good jobs or bad air?

Protesters say get the frack out of Allegheny County parks

By Jamie Wiggan

Protesters say get the frack out of Allegheny County parks

Residents and professionals urge PA state legislators to take action against fracking

By Ladimir Garcia

Residents and professionals urge PA state legislators to take action against fracking
More »
More Environment »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 13-19, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Flight cancellations at Pittsburgh International Airport among highest nationwide

Flight cancellations at Pittsburgh International Airport among highest nationwide

By Jamie Wiggan

Inside Foxtail on Pittsburgh's South Side

South Side club closes following "lewd" viral video

By Jamie Wiggan

A screenshot from Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's Cameo to Mehmet Oz

John Fetterman recruits reality star to help troll Dr. Oz

By Lisa Cunningham

Opening of Smithfield Street Target heralds more retail coming to Downtown

Opening of Smithfield Street Target heralds more retail coming to Downtown

By Amanda Waltz

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation