 Bandcamp names six notable bands from Pittsburgh’s "flourishing DIY scene" | Pittsburgh City Paper

Bandcamp names six notable bands from Pittsburgh’s "flourishing DIY scene"

By

click to enlarge The band members of feeble little horse pose in front of colorful wallpaper while eating tacos
Photo: Lydia Slocum
feeble little horse
Bandcamp has become a major platform for independent musicians to share their work with, and sell albums to audiences all over the world. The self-described "online record store and music community," which has existed since 2007, now hosts countless artists and claims to have facilitated the sale of 14.7 million digital albums, as well as tons of physical merch, to listeners.

A massive reach like that makes it hard to narrow down what artists are worth checking out. A new article on the site titled "Six Bands to Know from Pittsburgh’s Flourishing DIY Scene" has cast a spotlight on a few of the city's rising acts.

click to enlarge The band The Zells pose outside in the dark.
Photo: Courtesy of The Zells
The Zells
Written by Ethan Beck, the story touches on Pittsburgh's storied, but often "lost" punk era, before going into how the city has become a "breeding ground for excellent bands that never seem to escape the tri-state area." Some venues and labels, including the Mr. Roboto Project and Crafted Sounds, also get a shout-out for having an active role in growing the local indie scene.


The list includes The Zells, described as a "shaggy five-piece," the "enthralling indie punk" trio CALYX, and String Machine for their ability to produce "bright indie folk." Beck also highlights the "broadly fuzzed-out indie rock group" Rave Ami, the emerging feeble little horse, and the emo-tinged pop sounds of Short Fictions.

Readers will also find a generous helping of singles and albums from each band for listeners to dive into.

While not a comprehensive look at the city's indie scene and its many acts, the article at least gives a much broader audience a taste of the musical talent coming out of Pittsburgh.

Trending

Speaking of...

Mr. Roboto Project announces return with two nights of live music in August

By Dani Janae

Mr. Roboto Project announces return with two nights of live music in August

Pittsburgh Record Label Roundup: Crafted Sounds

By Jordan Snowden

Pittsburgh Record Label Roundup: Crafted Sounds

New releases from String Machine, Secret Eyes, and Brahctopus

By Jordan Snowden

New releases from String Machine, Secret Eyes, and Brahctopus

BBGuns' Help Yourself is an anxious, introspective, very good time

By Alex Gordon

BBGuns' Help Yourself is an anxious, introspective, very good time
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 29-Sept. 4

By Jordan Snowden

Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 29-Sept. 4

Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 22-28

By Jordan Snowden

Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 22-28

“Bring earplugs”: Skull Fest brings punk, heavy metal to the ’Burgh

By Jordan Snowden

A man in a record story holding a vinyl album from the Adolescents and wearing a Pittsburgh Pirates retro baseball cap.

Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: Keepin’ it fun

By Mike Canton

Album cover of Ben Harper's Bloodline Maintenance shows a man and a little boy outside. The boy holds two toy shovels.
More »

Readers also liked…

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist

By Dani Janae

Official Pittsburgh City Paper Halloween Playlist
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 31- 6, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Kennywood announces "biggest and best edition" of annual Phantom Fall Fest

Kennywood announces "biggest and best edition" of annual Phantom Fall Fest

By Amanda Waltz

Lori Jakiela’s How Do You Like It Now, Gentlemen?

Lori Jakiela’s How Do You Like It Now, Gentlemen?

By Lisa Cunningham

A woman in a wheelchair talks to a woman wearing a mask. Two people in masks stand behind them. Art is hung on the walls.

ReelAbilities celebrates 10 years with 25 films and more

By Sarah Connor

Dated photo of a young girl pushing a toy train

Dara Birnbaum: Journey goes from advent of TV to fringes of the internet

By Amanda Waltz

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation