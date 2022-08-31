Bandcamp names six notable bands from Pittsburgh’s "flourishing DIY scene" | Pittsburgh City Paper

A massive reach like that makes it hard to narrow down what artists are worth checking out. A new article on the site titled "Six Bands to Know from Pittsburgh’s Flourishing DIY Scene" has cast a spotlight on a few of the city's rising acts.
Mr. Roboto Project and Crafted Sounds, also get a shout-out for having an active role in growing the local indie scene.
The list includes The Zells, described as a "shaggy five-piece," the "enthralling indie punk" trio CALYX, and String Machine for their ability to produce "bright indie folk." Beck also highlights the "broadly fuzzed-out indie rock group" Rave Ami, the emerging feeble little horse, and the emo-tinged pop sounds of Short Fictions.
Readers will also find a generous helping of singles and albums from each band for listeners to dive into.
While not a comprehensive look at the city's indie scene and its many acts, the article at least gives a much broader audience a taste of the musical talent coming out of Pittsburgh.