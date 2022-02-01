Banana mugs, Valentine's Day celebrations, and more Pittsburgh food news

403 E. Ohio St., North Side
This popular bar and performance venue closed its doors in December 2020. Now it's coming back under new ownership. Park House, which hosted tons of music events and flourished under former owner Zamir Zahavi, has a lot of character, and the new owners say they don’t plan to change the atmosphere. It looks like they are slated for a spring 2022 opening, so keep your eyes peeled for more details.
Trax Farm
528 Trax Road, Finley. traxfarms.com
Celebrate the season with Trax Farms’ Winter Wine Festival on Sat., Feb. 26 from 12-4 p.m. Head out to the farm for samples of local wineries, food trucks, and live music. A portion of the proceeds will be given to the Finleyville Food Bank so you can party for a cause. Tickets are $20.
House of Manna
7240 Frankstown Ave., Homewood. justharvest.org
There will be a No Cost Farmer’s Market every second and fourth Thursday of the month at House of Manna in Homewood. From 1-3 p.m., those in need can get fresh fruits and vegetables at no cost to you while supplies last. This event is presented by Black Urban Gardeners and Farmers of Pittsburgh.
Cinderlands Foederhouse
3705 Butler St., Lawrenceville. cinderlands.com
This craft brewery is hosting a Valentine’s Day Dinner that you won’t want to miss. The evening will combine aphrodisiacs with different brews for a unique dining experience at $140 a couple. Tickets are limited so visit their website for details.
Hidden Harbor
1708 Shady Ave., Squirrel Hill. hiddenharborpgh.com
This Squirrel Hill bar will celebrate its sixth anniversary with the release of a new banana mug. The bar's Facebook page says the so-called “Suffering Banana” mugs were "lovingly hand-crafted in Eugene, Oregon by the immensely talented VanTiki." You can now reserve a table for the mug release party and anniversary happening on Sat., Feb. 12. Proof of vaccine and booster is required for indoor seating.
1049 Jefferson Road, Penn Hills. turnerdairy.net
To celebrate their golden anniversary, Turner’s Tea is changing their face by hosting a carton design contest. Through March 18, fans who are artistically inclined are encouraged to submit artwork online for the change to win $2,000. The winning design will be featured on a half a million cartons and limited edition merch.
Pittsburgh Brewing Co.
150 Ferry St., Creighton. pittsburghbrewing.com
With their new Creighton facility, Pittsburgh Brewing is on track to be one of the biggest breweries on the East Coast. The brewery that makes Iron City was stationed in Latrobe for years, but will now operate out of the former PPG plant that closed in 2018. The new site will feature a restaurant, outdoor event venue, store, beer museum, and more.
Brew Dog x Pgh Candle
6144 Centre Ave., East Liberty. brewdog.com
If you’re looking for something romantic to do this Valentine’s Day, try Wicks & Sips at Brew Dog. In partnership with Pgh Candle, this evening will feature handmade candles, beer, and food for two. Available time slots are at 5 and 7:30 p.m., and at $35 each/$65 couple, it's a pretty great deal.
East End Brewing
147 Julius St., Larimer. eastendbrewing.com
On Sat., Feb.12 from 12-4 p.m., East End Brewing will host Crafts and Drafts, a Valentine's Day market featuring local vendors, food, and drink. Organized by Matthew Buchholz of Alternate Histories and Jeffrey Krsul of The Bearded Iris Floral, the event will include floral arrangements, candles, handcrafted jewelry, chocolate, and more. The market will take place outdoors, but masks are still encouraged for attendees.