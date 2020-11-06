 Ballot measure expanding powers of the Citizen Police Review Board passes | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Ballot measure expanding powers of the Citizen Police Review Board passes

By

click to enlarge Pittsburgh Police in riot gear at a Civil Saturdays protest on July 4, 2020. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh Police in riot gear at a Civil Saturdays protest on July 4, 2020.
While the votes are still being counted in Pennsylvania, not everything is as close a call as the presidential election. In Allegheny County, voters overwhelmingly passed a referendum to expand the powers of the Citizen Police Review Board.

The ballot question, which passed with 78% of the votes, asked whether or not to amend the city's Home Rule Charter "to allow the Board to require police officers to participate in investigations, conducting performance audits of the Police Bureau, and preventing the removal of Board members except for just cause and with City Council approval."

Essentially, the referendum would force police officers under investigation for misconduct to cooperate with the Citizen Police Review Board (currently, cooperation is not required). Officers could also be fired for refusing to cooperate with the CPRB.


The CPRB, an independent agency that investigates citizen complaints against the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, was created in 1997 after failed efforts by the City Council, when the U.S. Department of Justice "scrutinized the conduct of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police as a result of alleged patterns or practices of civil rights violations."

The passing of the referendum comes after a summer filled with Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality in Pittsburgh, and across the country. Residents have been voicing demands for various types of police reform, especially after multiple incidents in which Pittsburgh Police confronted protesters with force, including using chemical spray like tear gas and projectiles like rubber bullets.

"I believe we can work together to facilitate police reform,” councilor Ricky Burgess, who introduced the ballot measure in June, told TribLive. “This is part of our agenda and campaign to make Black Pittsburgh matter.”

While the referendum does not directly affect how police officers conduct themselves — the CPRB does not have the power to enforce conduct — it is a step toward greater accountability for officers' actions while on duty.


According to PublicSource, "Between 1998 and 2017, 3% of the more than 3,000 complaints CPRB received resulted in public hearings, one of the final stages of the board’s process." The CPRB faces difficulty taking action because it does not always have the cooperation of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), the union that represents the Pittsburgh Police.

In October, FOP president Robert Swartzwelder told WESA that the referendum is "a waste of taxpayer money and time," and hinted that the FOP could challenge the referendum if it passed.

"They could put that on the referendum, the citizens could vote for it, but if challenged by the Fraternal Order of Police, that referendum would become null and void,” said Swartzwelder.

Trending

North Side 'Count Every Vote' rally unites community before marching to Allegheny Elections warehouse
Woman who taunted 'Count Every Vote' protest was alleged Pittsburgh poll worker booted from precinct
Over 100 protest in Pittsburgh, calling on Pennsylvania to "Count Every Vote"
The Handmaid’s Tale’s Margaret Atwood helps raise money for Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures with online Pittsburgh appearance
Pittsburgh stylist Chi Ilochi uses her company to heal, help, and inspire through clothing
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Here are some videos to distract you from fear and dread

By Hannah Lynn

Here are some videos to distract you from fear and dread

So far, 81% of Allegheny County mail-in ballots have been returned. Here's how to get the rest in

By Hannah Lynn

So far, 81% of Allegheny County mail-in ballots have been returned. Here's how to get the rest in (2)

A conservative PAC is sending harmful and misleading texts about trans children to voters

By Hannah Lynn

A conservative PAC is sending harmful and misleading texts about trans children to voters

What to know about the Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board 2020 ballot question

By Hannah Lynn

What to know about the Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board 2020 ballot question (2)
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Woman who taunted 'Count Every Vote' protest was alleged Pittsburgh poll worker booted from precinct

By Ryan Deto

A protester who appears to be Brittany Acosta, wearing a "CNN Fake News" mask, in Downtown Pittsburghon Wed., Nov. 4.

Heinz Endowments commits $12.1 million in grant funding to make Pittsburgh more equitable for Black residents

By Amanda Waltz

George Floyd protesters in East Liberty, June 1, 2020

Over 100 protest in Pittsburgh, calling on Pennsylvania to "Count Every Vote"

By Nardos Haile

Protesters with the “Don’t Let Trump Steal The Election" rally march through Downtown Pittsburgh on Wed., Nov. 4, 2020.

Just wait for the votes to be counted, Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

Just wait for the votes to be counted, Pittsburgh
More »

Readers also liked…

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 4-10, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

A protester who appears to be Brittany Acosta, wearing a "CNN Fake News" mask, in Downtown Pittsburghon Wed., Nov. 4.

Woman who taunted 'Count Every Vote' protest was alleged Pittsburgh poll worker booted from precinct

By Ryan Deto

Protesters with the “Don’t Let Trump Steal The Election" rally march through Downtown Pittsburgh on Wed., Nov. 4, 2020.

Over 100 protest in Pittsburgh, calling on Pennsylvania to "Count Every Vote"

By Nardos Haile

George Floyd protesters in East Liberty, June 1, 2020

Heinz Endowments commits $12.1 million in grant funding to make Pittsburgh more equitable for Black residents

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation