 A woodfired pizza pop-up, a new Downtown beer hall, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

A woodfired pizza pop-up, a new Downtown beer hall, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge Grist House's new canned beers - PHOTO: COURTESY OF GRIST HOUSE
Photo: courtesy of Grist House
Grist House's new canned beers

Openings

Farmer X Baker
Aspinwall Riverfront Park, Aspinwall. rootandheartfarm.com
Farmer X Baker is back with their handmade organic grain bagels, with gluten free bagels being supplied by Wild Rise Bakery. Farmer X Baker is opening on April 2 for the season, and it offers plain, everything, herb & salt, and olive & rosemary bagels with sandwiches featuring goods like figgy jam, local pasture raised bacon, and even vegan sausage. Try the Veggie Beast “loaded with fresh & house pickled veggies, roasted beet cream cheese, and egg.”

The Eagle
737 Penn Ave., Space 2, Downtown. eaglerestaurant.com
The Eagle Food and Beer Hall is bringing its popular franchise to Pittsburgh soon. The restaurant specializes in fried chicken, southern sides, and craft beer, along with a blues heavy soundtrack. While COVID precautions are still in place, the staff at Eagle will undergo wellness checks prior to every shift and complete a cleaning checklist every 30 minutes. There will also be social distancing between tables.

Pizzaiolo Primo
8 Market Square, Downtown. pizzaioloprimo.com
After being purchased by the Ron Sofranko Group, Pizzaiolo Primo is reopening and will be available for takeout food in mid-April. In house dining is planned to be brought back on May 1. The pandemic forced this eatery to close its doors in December, but with the buyout, the restaurant is set to return with most of its original staff, according to a press release. Soon, Pittsburghers will again be able to enjoy their Neapolitan style cuisine that includes pizza, pasta, and Italian wines.


News

Pigeon Bagels
5613 Hobart St., Squirrel Hill. pigeonpgh.com
The popular bagel shop is adding a new promotion to celebrate the addition of Yiddish to Duolingo’s language courses. On April 6 between 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., arrive at Pigeon and say “ken ikh hubn a baygl mit shmirkeyz,” which is Yiddish for “I would like a bagel with schmear.” No matter how you pronounce it, it will result in a free bagel. The bagel shop is closed for Passover and will reopen on April 6.

Four Points Brewing
919 Western Ave., North Side. fourpointsbrewing.com
Four Points has opened a new location on the North Side. Right down the street from 412 Brewery and Nicky’s Thai Kitchen in Allegheny West, this location will bring the same brews Four Points has been known for at their home base in Charleroi. The North Side location is currently only selling carry out cans, so you can grab a few beers and kick back at home. The brewery is releasing three new cans with two being special releases, so you’ll have a little something extra to look forward to.

Grist House Craft Brewery
10 E Sherman St., Millvale. gristhouse.com
Grist House released a new can on Mar. 26: Spacedelic Haze Cactus. This hazy IPA is a mashup of two of their popular New England Style IPAs. The blend boasts flavor notes of berry, melon, citrus, and stone fruit. At 7.0% ABV, it really packs a punch. Grist House will also be releasing Lucid Manatee Double IPA on March 31, followed by Morning Feels Coffee and Tea Ale, and Parrot Party Dessert Sour on April 2.

Lorelei
126 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. woodfired-pittsburgh.com
The popular Lorelei bar and beer hall is bringing woodfired pizza to East Liberty. Woodfired by Lorelei is a pop-up and will only last for a limited time, so grab your slices Fri., April 2 and Sat., April 3 from 3-9 p.m. Order online or stop by with your mask.

Trending

Clemente Museum to celebrate its reopening with an outdoor festival
Pa. would see several new and enhanced train service under Amtrak’s 2035 vision plan
Street sweeping in Pittsburgh city neighborhoods to return without ticketing
2021 Mayoral candidates on Pittsburgh policies: Bill Peduto
Pa. to expand vaccine eligibility to all adult residents by April 19, and select groups before then
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

A new coffee blend, an outdoor merch market, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

A new coffee blend, an outdoor merch market, and more Pittsburgh food news (3)

Where to find Pittsburgh-made, refreshingly fizzy drinks to help you enjoy the warm weather

By Hannah Lynn

Where to find Pittsburgh-made, refreshingly fizzy drinks to help you enjoy the warm weather

Writers for Migrant Justice Pittsburgh joins nationwide protest reading event

By Amanda Waltz

L to R: Kim Sousa, Malcolm Friend, Adriana Ramírez. and Tanya Shirazi of Writers for Migrant Justice Pittsburgh

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh voted to unionize - now what?

By Amanda Waltz

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, Downtown
More »

Tags

Latest in Food

A new coffee blend, an outdoor merch market, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

A new coffee blend, an outdoor merch market, and more Pittsburgh food news (3)

Heinz released newly concocted condiments for Canadians. Let’s hope Pittsburgh is next

By Ryan Deto

Three new condiments available only in Canada

New restaurant concepts in Bakery Square, a Victorian bar in Allentown, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Hannah Lynn

New restaurant concepts in Bakery Square, a Victorian bar in Allentown, and more Pittsburgh food news

Page Dairy Mart is open for the season, and the Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae is a can’t miss

By Hannah Lynn

Page Dairy Mart is open for the season, and the Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae is a can’t miss
More »

Readers also liked…

Brunch bites: Riverfront dining at Farmer x Baker

By Amanda Waltz

Heirloom tomato bagel sandwich with jalapeno cream cheese

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

By Abbie Adams

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

Restaurants are using creativity and reinvention to survive COVID-19's impact

By Maggie Weaver

Brunch kit from Lola’s Eatery
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 31- 6, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Cranberry Clementine Car at 4Four6 Distillery

Woman-owned 4Four6 Distillery in Sharpsburg offers an approachable and flavorful intro to craft liquor

By Ryan Deto

Where to pick up some of Pittsburgh's best fresh-baked bread, from baguettes to challah to sourdough

Where to pick up some of Pittsburgh's best fresh-baked bread, from baguettes to challah to sourdough

By Hannah Lynn

A new coffee blend, an outdoor merch market, and more Pittsburgh food news (3)

A new coffee blend, an outdoor merch market, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation