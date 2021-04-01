A woodfired pizza pop-up, a new Downtown beer hall, and more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge Photo: courtesy of Grist House Grist House's new canned beers

Openings

News

Farmer X Baker is back with their handmade organic grain bagels, with gluten free bagels being supplied by Wild Rise Bakery. Farmer X Baker is opening on April 2 for the season, and it offers plain, everything, herb & salt, and olive & rosemary bagels with sandwiches featuring goods like figgy jam, local pasture raised bacon, and even vegan sausage. Try the Veggie Beast “loaded with fresh & house pickled veggies, roasted beet cream cheese, and egg.”The Eagle Food and Beer Hall is bringing its popular franchise to Pittsburgh soon. The restaurant specializes in fried chicken, southern sides, and craft beer, along with a blues heavy soundtrack. While COVID precautions are still in place, the staff at Eagle will undergo wellness checks prior to every shift and complete a cleaning checklist every 30 minutes. There will also be social distancing between tables.After being purchased by the Ron Sofranko Group, Pizzaiolo Primo is reopening and will be available for takeout food in mid-April. In house dining is planned to be brought back on May 1. The pandemic forced this eatery to close its doors in December, but with the buyout, the restaurant is set to return with most of its original staff, according to a press release. Soon, Pittsburghers will again be able to enjoy their Neapolitan style cuisine that includes pizza, pasta, and Italian wines.The popular bagel shop is adding a new promotion to celebrate the addition of Yiddish to Duolingo’s language courses. On April 6 between 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., arrive at Pigeon and say “ken ikh hubn a baygl mit shmirkeyz,” which is Yiddish for “I would like a bagel with schmear.” No matter how you pronounce it, it will result in a free bagel. The bagel shop is closed for Passover and will reopen on April 6.Four Points has opened a new location on the North Side. Right down the street from 412 Brewery and Nicky’s Thai Kitchen in Allegheny West, this location will bring the same brews Four Points has been known for at their home base in Charleroi. The North Side location is currently only selling carry out cans, so you can grab a few beers and kick back at home. The brewery is releasing three new cans with two being special releases, so you’ll have a little something extra to look forward to.Grist House released a new can on Mar. 26: Spacedelic Haze Cactus. This hazy IPA is a mashup of two of their popular New England Style IPAs. The blend boasts flavor notes of berry, melon, citrus, and stone fruit. At 7.0% ABV, it really packs a punch. Grist House will also be releasing Lucid Manatee Double IPA on March 31, followed by Morning Feels Coffee and Tea Ale, and Parrot Party Dessert Sour on April 2.The popular Lorelei bar and beer hall is bringing woodfired pizza to East Liberty. Woodfired by Lorelei is a pop-up and will only last for a limited time, so grab your slices Fri., April 2 and Sat., April 3 from 3-9 p.m. Order online or stop by with your mask.