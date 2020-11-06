Back to the Foodture announces expansion, Pittsburgh Honey opens Squirrel Hill Market, and more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge
Openings
Squirrel Hill Market
Pittsburgh Honey, forced to close its Squirrel Hill retail space mid-March due to the pandemic, has opened the doors on a different venture, the Squirrel Hill Market. Unlike its first store, the new market will offer an assortment of specialty foods — many from local purveyors, including Pittsburgh Honey
— and everyday staples.
Shopping is available in store, online, or via phone. 2329 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. 412-475-8495 or squirrelhillmarket.com
The Garden Café
In early October, The Garden Café started bringing coffee and more to the North Side. Visit their Chestnut Street cafe for pastries, food, and coffee needs. 1022 Chestnut St., North Side. gardencafepgh.com
Shiloh Gastro
Shiloh Gastro has opened in the former home of Shiloh Grille in Mount Washington. According to Bold Pittsburgh
, a few familiar faces — the former Shiloh Grille chef, for one — have returned to run the restaurant’s rebrand. Look for classic pub fare and more on Shiloh's menu. 123 Shiloh St., Mount Washington. shilohgastro.com
Announcements
Back to the Foodture
The owners of Pitcairn’s restaurant and museum have announced an expansion to Pittsburgh’s South Side Works. Currently, Back to the Foodture
's menu features a wide range of wings, burgers, hot dogs, and more. The new location is slated to open in March of next year, according to Pittsburgh Magazine
.