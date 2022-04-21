 Bach Choir of Pittsburgh creates a monster with live-scored Frankenstein screening | Screen | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Bach Choir of Pittsburgh creates a monster with live-scored Frankenstein screening

By

click to enlarge Frankenstein - PHOTO: PUBLIC DOMAIN
Photo: Public domain
Frankenstein
Halloween season is months away, but that doesn’t mean horror is off-limits. To prove this, a Pittsburgh music group will present a spooky springtime event in honor of a beloved movie monster.

The Bach Choir of Pittsburgh will bring Monster: Frankenstein Re-Imagined to The Oaks Theater as part of its stated mission to “present unique performances of interesting choral works in intriguing venues.” Happening from Sat., April 23-Sun., April 24, the event will see the Bach Choir providing a live soundtrack to the 1931 film Frankenstein.

A press release says the music will “re-imagine the classic Frankenstein tale with a brilliant lattice-work of contemporary idioms" while accompanied by a live band that includes a keyboard, bass guitar, drums, guitar, and saxophone. It's further described as an original and unique pop-rock, funk, and R&B score compiled by Bach Choir artistic director, Thomas W. Douglas, and collaborator Jaron Crawford.


“I got the idea about four years ago when I saw the musical Hamilton for the first time and then later watched the movie,” says Douglas. “I thought, 'Wouldn’t it be so cool to do some sort of funk or R&B behind Frankenstein?' and as I watched the monster move around, I thought this could really be a perfect marriage.”

Douglas then partnered with Crawford to “compose a score that captures the darkness of the film and its pathos while casting it into a modern musical setting.”

Founded in 1934, the Bach Choir set out to exclusively perform the works of German composer Johann Sebastian Bach. The group, which currently consists of 80 members, including a 16-person core of professional singers, now focuses on “all types of choral works by composers from the Renaissance through the present.”

Douglas believes The Oaks Theater event perfectly encompasses Bach Choir's dedication to creating innovative works.


“When you see a list of what some of the songs will be, you will think, 'How could that possibly fit Frankenstein?'” explains Douglas, assuring that "it will be like nothing you have ever heard or seen before."
Monster: Frankenstein Re-Imagined. Showtimes vary. Sat., April 23-Sun., April 24. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $12-27. theoakstheater.com

Trending

Speaking of...

Enjoy live music, deals, and more during Record Store Day at The Government Center

By Dani Janae

Guests at The Government Center enjoying live music and browsing records

The top events in Pittsburgh for April 21-27

By CP Staff

Sensory Friendly Days at Heinz History Center

Cali Sober heads east as Pittsburghers ditch booze for pot

By Dani Janae

Cali Sober heads east as Pittsburghers ditch booze for pot

Pittsburgh filmmaker conveys impact of isolation with Quarantine Roommate

By Owen Gabbey

Quarantine Roommate
More »

Tags

Latest in Screen

Pittsburgh filmmaker conveys impact of isolation with Quarantine Roommate

By Owen Gabbey

Quarantine Roommate

Psychedelia provides unique history of mind-altering drug research

By Owen Gabbey

Psychedelia provides unique history of mind-altering drug research

Pittsburgh celebrates Charlie Chaplin’s birthday with special screening

By Owen Gabbey

Pittsburgh celebrates Charlie Chaplin’s birthday with special screening

A farewell to Estelle Harris, former Tarentum resident and Ashkenazi sex symbol

By Jordana Rosenfeld

A farewell to Estelle Harris, former Tarentum resident and Ashkenazi sex symbol
More »

Readers also liked…

Film Pittsburgh gathers area film festivals together for virtual event

By Amanda Waltz

Film Pittsburgh gathers area film festivals together for virtual event
More Screen »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 20-26, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Guests at The Government Center enjoying live music and browsing records

Enjoy live music, deals, and more during Record Store Day at The Government Center

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh-trained Britt Baker cleans teeth and kicks ass as only dentist in pro wrestling

Pittsburgh-trained Britt Baker cleans teeth and kicks ass as only dentist in pro wrestling

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Brillobox, Cobra, and more (April 21-23)

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Brillobox, Cobra, and more (April 21-23)

By Dani Janae

Quarantine Roommate

Pittsburgh filmmaker conveys impact of isolation with Quarantine Roommate

By Owen Gabbey

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation